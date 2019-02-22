Home Capital Group Inc. (HMCBF) CEO Yousry Bissada on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCPK:HMCBF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill MacRae - Head of IR

Yousry Bissada - President, CEO

Bradley Kotush - EVP & CFO

Benjamin Katchen - Chief Digital & Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Priebe - BMO Capital Markets

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Marco Giruleo - CIBC

Graham Ryding - T.D. Securities

Edward Friedman - McLean & Partners

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Brenna Phelan - Raymond James

Jill MacRae

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us today. We'll begin the call with remarks from Yousry Bissada, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by a review of our financials from Brad Kotush, Chief Financial Officer. After the presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. With us on the call to answer your questions are several members of our management team.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that this conference call may provide management the opportunity to discuss financial performance and conditions of Home Capital, and as such, comments may contain forward-looking information about strategies and expected financial results. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results projected in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the audience is cautioned against undue reliance on these remarks. Finally, a link to the slides accompanying this live webcast is available on our website at www.homecapital.com.

With that, I'll turn it over to Yousry Bissada.

Yousry Bissada

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today as we present our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

2018 was a year of progress for Home Capital. At the beginning of the year with a new leadership team in place we knew we had some work to do. We got down to business with a view to building for the long-term.

We reviewed every area of our operations. We put in place new standards and operating guidelines to implement best practices throughout the organization, while establishing a sustainable risk culture as a foundation for decision making.

We were working to rebuild Home Capitals business. The industry experienced [indiscernible] to build Home Capital business, the industry experienced challenges in 2018.

The combined impacts of new regulatory initiatives and higher interest rates caused a material reduction in home sales volumes in all our major markets. We responded by investing in relationships with emphasis on becoming a partner of choice for our brokers. We dedicated resources to focus on our renewal business and grew uninsured residential mortgage underwriting, as well as our commercial underwriting.

We saw benefits in the form of higher net promoter scores from our broker partners and our customers. People want to do business with us. This translated into significantly improved financial results as well.

In Q4 Home Capital delivered increases in earnings per share, book value per share and return on equity both on a sequential and on a year-over-year basis. Once again, we reported sequential growth in origination volumes. This is our fifth consecutive quarter of higher volumes, with meaningful increases in both our residential and commercial books.

Our double-digit increase in originations for 2018 is confirmation of our beliefs that strong growth is compatible with our sustainable risk culture. The credit quality of our loan book is still well within our internal risk tolerance, provisions are flat with the prior quarter.

More importantly realized losses on the portfolio are very low as percentage of gross loans. Oaken financial continues to grow to provide a strong contribution to our funding. And we have significantly reduced our reliance on demand deposits.

Other notable achievements in 2018 include, complete - completed the sale of non-core businesses, paid off our remaining $300 million institutional deposit note, replace our $2 billion credit facility with a $500 million credit facility more in line with our current and forecasted business needs. Return capital to shareholders through a successful $300 million substantially issuer bid and received approval for our normal course issuer bid in 2019.

After completing a successful SIB in 2018, we considered several options for deployment of capital. With the stock trading significantly low - below book value, buying back shares at a discount is currently an effective option for generating shareholder value.

We will continue our regular review of all options for returning capital to shareholders. We have spoken in past conference calls about our digital strategy. With our management team in place and our sustainable risk culture firmly established throughout the organization, I'm confident that now is the right time to move forward with that investment.

Today we are announcing the start of a multi-year plan of technology investment that will improve our operating efficiency, offer our clients more flexibility in how they engage with us and increase the level of service to our brokers, borrowers and depositors. You'll be hearing more of this initiative in the quarters to come. Brads, presentation will give you more details on the expected financial impact of this investment.

In conclusion, our results today are evidence of the success of our strategy of building for the long-term, through focus on service and prudent risk management. I'm proud of the efforts of our people and look forward to 2019.

I'll now turn it over to Brad to discuss the financial results.

Bradley Kotush

Thank you, Yousry. And good morning, everyone. With our financial results of Q4 2018 on capitals continuing on the path of improvement that we began at the beginning of the year, we recorded growth in income, assets and our direct funding channel focus.

We completed a substantial issuer debt returning $300 million of capital to shareholders in a highly accretive transaction and we received approval for a normal course issuer bid in 2019.

Turning to Slide 7 of the presentation. Home Capital reported earnings of $35.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 or $0.46 per share. This compares to $30.6 million or $0.38 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We completed a substantial issue bid at the end of the fourth quarter, so the effect on earnings per share is minimal for that quarter and year. For the full year 2018, net earnings were a $132.6 million or $1.66 per share compared with $7.5 million or $0.10 per share from 2017.

Originations as shown on Slide 8 continue to show momentum. Originations increased by 14.4% from Q3 led by a 14.2% increase in our single family residential products. Commercial originations grew 8.2%.

For the full year, single family residential originations grew 19.5% with commercial growth at 4.8% and total originations up 15.2%. Slide 10 shows origination growth by loan category.

Turning to slide 11. Our net interest margin was 1.99% for the quarter, down slightly from the 2.03% that we reported in Q3. Margins in Q4 were held by higher yields on our mortgage loans, offset by our funding requirements during the quarter.

Slide 13 shows the conservatism in our underwriting practices. Our loan-to-value on new originations was around 70% and the loan-to-value of the total portfolio was 59% as of year end.

Slide 14 shows our net non-performing loans rose sequentially to 0.47% from the 0 134% of gross loans. This is been our acceptable risk tolerance level.

Slide 15 shows provisions for credit losses on an annualized basis for the past eight quarters. Provisions were 10 basis points of gross loans for the quarter and 13 basis points for the year and 5 basis points in 2017. The actual loss experience in the portfolio came in at 6 points on both 2018 and 2017

Turning to the funding side, on Slide 15 you can see our Oaken channel continues to demonstrate positive results. Oaken source deposits grew 30% from year end 2017 to about $2.7 billion. Growing our Oaken channel is key strategic focus for us at Home Capital. Our investments and technology will create more opportunities to improve the client experience.

We have diversified our funding mix away from demand deposits to favor fixed-term GICs. Demand deposits were below $500 million at the end of year compared with nearly $1.3 billion in liquid assets shown on slide 17. Management of our liquidity profile is a critical element in our sustainable risk culture. Our demand deposits in 2019 [ph] are well covered by our liquid asset portfolio.

In December 2018 we completed our substantial issuer bid to purchase approximately $18.2 million common shares or 22.7% of shares outstanding at $16.50 a share. The transaction was accretive to book value earnings and return on equity.

In 2019, we began to repurchase shares under normal course issuer bid. Bonus approved to purchase approximately 4.75 million shares. To date we have purchased 735,050 shares. We are committed to return capital to shareholders in ways that our freedom [ph] and value added.

While our shares are trading significantly below book value, repurchases is the most effective option for creating value. Our Board continues to review other options for returning capital to shareholders.

After completing the SIB, our common equity Tier 1 was at 18.94% at the end of 2018, down from 23.17% in 2017 still well above regulatory requirements and at the high end of the industry.

Finally, I would like to discuss the IT roadmap that Yousry remarked on earlier.

As Yousry said, after seeing the results for the past year, the growth we have demonstrated in the success of our sustainable risk culture, we are confident that this is the right time to make investments and position us for success into the future.

This project is a multi-year upgrade of our core banking system, along with implementing new digital tools. The investment will rollout over three years with the majority of benefits at the end of full implementation. The investment will take the form of moderately higher than normal system spend, the bulk of which we expect will be capitalized. The impact on a reported financial status in the near-term will arise from accelerated amortization as we retire our various legacy systems.

This will be called out as an item of note very important future earnings and the words [ph] give you meaningful metrics on costs and benefits at every stage of the program.

The benefits will take the form of reduced operating expense, reduced capital expenditure with the potential for revenue synergies.

The benefits to our stakeholders will include better experience for customers, faster introduction of new products, improved productivity and engagement for employees. This initiative will transform many aspects of the way we do business and we are eager to take this next step in the development of Home Capital.

With that, I'll turn it back to Yousry for concluding remarks.

Yousry Bissada

While we're pleased with our progress in 2018, we know we still have more to do. We are investing in the future of Home Capital to build on the work we have done to date, developing an industry leading organization, delivering on great customer service and creating long term shareholder value.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator to take your questions.

Nick Priebe

Okay, thanks. Looks like another quarter of solid origination activity and good momentum, particularly in the context of a slower seasonal period for real estate activity. Can you just get - can you just kind of speak generally to the competitive conditions that you're seeing in the market for single family and commercial assets.

Like how are your competitors reacting to your market share gains have they become – have you seen evidence of them becoming a little more aggressive on pricing. Are you seeing more or less competition from non-federally regulated institutions just some insight on what you're seeing in the competitive landscape would be helpful?

Yousry Bissada

Thanks. It's Yousry here. We are seeing competition from new entrants, as well as from non-Aussie [ph] regulated financial institutions, such as private lenders at the low end of the beacon, as well as credit unions and other marginalized [ph] that are not Aussie regulated.

Having said that, as we've shown our numbers have gone up and we believe that we are providing value to the brokers through good service and having quality mortgages. So it has not become a price war, its more about offering the right service to people and for us its about identifying that within B-20 Guidelines [ph] There's still a lot more business that we could do and that it would not necessarily have to be pushed to private lenders, so that’s going to be one of our focuses going forward.

Nick Priebe

Okay. Got it. And just a question on non-interest expenses. It looks like they were held flat for a second consecutive quarter which contributed to a bit of an improvement in the efficiency ratio there.

I think in the outlook section you kind of you alluded to some of the elevated salaries and benefits expense that you would expect until the conclusion of the IT upgrade initiative. Are you able to give us a sense of what sort of incremental impact to the cost structure that might reflect. And I realized that the majority of those expenses will be capitalized.

But I think last quarter you suggested that salaries and benefits could trend upwards to $23 million to $24 million over time. I guess, I'm just wondering whether that would be inclusive of hirings related to the IT upgrades or would it be incremental to that?

Yousry Bissada

It should be around that level next. I think we're - you know, with any forecast I think that that $23 million number it maybe slightly higher as we go through we had some reductions in relation to some of our stock-based comp because of the variation in the share price. So that's one of the things that has a little bit of movement. But we are focused on keeping expenses as low as possible, that 23 is not a bad number for salaries and benefits.

Looking forward, again, we need to anticipate in terms of seasonality that because the employee benefits are generally in the first quarter that tends to be a higher period of salary benefit expense.

Nick Priebe

Okay, okay. Thanks. And one last one for me. Just on net interest margins, there was a comment regarding prepayment income that was earned in the fourth quarter on the consumer retail loans portfolio. Can you tell us how much that was?

Yousry Bissada

It was in the order of $600,000, I think.

Nick Priebe

Okay, perfect. Thanks. That's it for me.

Geoff Kwan

Good morning. First question I had was on the Aussie, call it, I guess, proposal on deposit rules, I was wondering if you had any comments from that document as to the potential impacts. And maybe you can talk about whether not it's from a liquidity perspective, ultimately an EPS perspective and any some goods puts and takes, whether or not it's MELs [ph] and funding costs and OpEx?

Bradley Kotush

We’ve - I think based on our review of the proposal, we don't think there's going to be any impact on our business. We've already moved the length in our liquidity rights, reduced the demand – our demand deposits and are focused on developing our own channel and which we mentioned in our earlier remarks. So we're very comfortable in our ability to comply and absorb these changes without any impact on our business.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Thanks for that. And then the second question I had is, as you guys are I guess getting back to where you were beforehand. Can you maybe talk about even if it's just kind of ballpark for your key lending segment, to call it a non-prime residential, prime residential and on the commercial side.

Like if you were to say you know what percentage of where you think normal would be given where we are in the environment today, like where would that be in other words it's like on the non-prime presidential. Do you think you're at 75% of where you would normally like to be? Again take into account where we – with the lending and mortgage environments today?

Yousry Bissada

Geoff, hi. Its Yousry. The number we like to measure is the market share because you know some of the numbers we reported in 2016 or 2015 the market was much larger – the addressable market was much larger. So we like to do more measure that we are getting our fair share of market share and we've stated openly that our goal is to be number one lender in our space, which we accomplished.

So that's the key for us is, its to lend one at a time. On a sustainable risk basis we know how to look at every deal and price it accordingly and to get our market share. We don't have absolute targets. We have market share gains.

Geoff Kwan

And so then on the non-prime side if we use that as an example, you've got number one market share. Is part of that aspiration just staying at where it is or presumably you'd probably want to try and increase the gap between yourselves and the rest of the competition and how you think about that?

Yousry Bissada

Yeah. You know, I don't think there's a CEO who wouldn't say they want to increase it, but we're not going to increase it by taking more risk. We're not going to increase it by pricing gains. We're going to do it intelligently within our risk models and wherever that results is where we'll be and we think we can combine being number one with those two attributes as well.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And just the other question I had, maybe more so for Brad. Going back to the IT spend, is there anything you can give in terms of what the total spend would be. And then as mentioned, most of it's going to be capitalized, but what that rough mix might look like over the next few years?

Yousry Bissada

Well, we have talked about guidance, as we know we were anticipating that it would be approximately $0.04 a quarter to $0.16 on the year, so that sits around $10 million of items of note.

Geoff Kwan

So that's the total spend is the $10 million?

Yousry Bissada

No, I just talk about that being accelerated amortization that I discussed in my comments to being – so to know total spend we include capital and operate is estimated to be in the first year in the order of $25 million to $30 million depending on the acceleration of our ability to execute on the plan.

We had - that's not actually above – sorry, is the bottom where our ordinary course are expected from IT and infrastructure spending would be, which was ordinary, we’re now moved $25, [indiscernible] magnitude. So we continue to spend on our long-term platform, but its not orders of magnitude of whether ordinary spends we’ve been in.

Geoff Kwan

Okay, sorry. Just want to make sure I understand this. So you normally are spending $20 million-ish a year, this spend here is 25 to 30 including that, so its then incremental 5 to 10?

Yousry Bissada

That’s correct.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And you just upgrade, you’re not replacing the SAP system?

Yousry Bissada

It is an upgrade that will take place over the course of three years.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. So upgrade on the same system there, as a replacement…

Yousry Bissada

It will be a substantial improvement.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Okay, thank you.

Marco Giruleo

Thanks. Good morning.

Yousry Bissada

Good morning, Marco.

Marco Giruleo

I just want to follow up on Geoff’s question with respect to [indiscernible] newly proposed liquidity requirements. Brad I think you mentioned that you didn't foresee a material impact on to the firm with respect to these changes or these proposed changes.

I'm wondering is that because the firm has in your view adequate liquid assets to - on the balance sheet right now to comply with the newly proposed rules or is it because you have other levers to offset higher liquidity requirements?

Bradley Kotush

I think based on our analysis, yes, our liquid assets in addition we lengthen our liquidity horizon substantially in terms of our term on GSEs and our models were quite conservative already in terms of how we are approaching liquidity.

Marco Giruleo

All right. And then so with - do these new rules change in any way the way you view the standby facility that you currently have?

Bradley Kotush

Not at this time, no.

Marco Giruleo

Okay. All right. And my next question was with respect to credit. There was an uptick this quarter in the - in your in your gross impaired and net impaired loans both on the commercial and residential side. Is there anything there that that you can speak to or point to that that's driving the increase?

Bradley Kotush

We had one commercial connection that resulted in an increase in non-performing. We certainly, at some part components of that are CCW [ph] but we're not anticipating at current time that we would require any further provisions than what was recorded in December 31.

Marco Giruleo

Okay. And then on the residential side was that - is that concentrated in any region or was it more broad based?

Bradley Kotush

Its broad base.

Marco Giruleo

All right. And just one last question for me with respect to capital deployment, you mentioned that buybacks are the most effective way right now of creating value for shareholders. So just wondering is it your full intent - is it your intention to fully utilize the NCIB this year?

Bradley Kotush

Yes.

Marco Giruleo

All right. Great. Thanks, guys. That's it for me.

Bradley Kotush

Thank you.

Graham Ryding

Good morning. Maybe I'll just start on the credit side. The increase in the non-performing loans is it fairly evenly balanced between the commercial loan that you flagged and the residential or is it weighted more to ones one bucket over the other?

Bradley Kotush

Its even weighted.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Any - you've got an allowance for losses of I think 54% of your non-performing loans. It's lower than where it's been trending over the last year. Just any color on sort of why that number is - why you're comfortable with that number being lower than where it's been in the last couple of years?

Bradley Kotush

We analyzed the portfolio and we run our models and we're comfortable with the current provisioning and levels that we have. And I emphasize a little more volatile. So you're going to see some of those changes as it's more model driven in the future forecast, as opposed to backward looking.

Graham Ryding

Right. Okay. And is that why then I guess, you know your PCL are actually were down slightly this quarter from where they've been trending on average over the past year. But your non-performing ratio has gone up slightly. So is this IFRS 9 dynamic or how do we sort of connect those two diverging themes?

Bradley Kotush

I would put you back to IFRS 9 and I think we've been pretty consistent in and saying that we - you will see more volatility in some of those numbers quarter-to-quarter because of the predictive impact on the models. And you know, for example right now some of those predictive models are saying that there's going to be a more benign economic environment in the future which would probably then leave your models to come up with a lower overall level of provisioning.

Graham Ryding

Got you. Understood. Your language in the MD&A around your net interest margin for 2019, I think it suggests that you see some pressure in your NIM in 2019. Am I interpreting that right into what sort of degree are you expecting?

Bradley Kotush

Well, I think we’re going to be reasonably consistent with where we ended up in Q4. And just to give you an example - an anecdotal example, in Q4 there was quite a bit of competition for deposits and deposits rates went up and we’re in - and so far we've been able to raise money at lower rates in this quarter but at approximately the same daily volume.

So there are a number of competitive factors that do come into place, but they're very difficult to predict and we'll deal with them as best we can. And we do our best to maintain the margins on the asset side.

Graham Ryding

Understood. And then my last question would just be the expense guidance, I think last quarter you had suggested that $60 million a quarter overall was a realistic range give or take on a quarterly basis for 2019. Is that guidance still reasonable?

Bradley Kotush

Yes.

Graham Ryding

Okay. That's good for me. Thank you.

Edward Friedman

Hello. With the…

Yousry Bissada

Hi.

Edward Friedman

Was the pressure on your net interest margin as I read in your report, especially on the deposit side and your desire to keep out a very high CET1 ratio I think in the area of about 16% to 17%. Can you highlight how you plan on achieving industry equivalent ROE which is around 15%? And also in your proxy from last year it was stated that ROEs are target for executive compliance. However the target is not disclosed. I was just wondering why its not disclosed and will you disclose it in your upcoming proxy? Thank you.

Yousry Bissada

We would expect over the course of the next year, three years to come close to mid teens ROEs and that's going to be through the combination of earnings and strategies to return capital to shareholders and we're currently - we're currently preparing our proxy circular for the upcoming AGM and we’ll consider your comment and disclosing that to Gary Hart [ph].

Edward Friedman

Thank you for that. But when I did my calculations based on your interest margin and your - and desired CET1 ratio it's very difficult to get to 50% with targets that you are mentioning in terms of non-interest expense and what is expected to be fairly pressurised NIM environment. Can you provide a little bit more detail on how are you planning to get to that industry equivalent ROE?

Yousry Bissada

Well, other than working towards improving our margins and reduction in expenses the implementation of our IT roadmap, the improvements and efficiencies that we'll get scenarios to return on capital, we could employ over the course of the next 36 months. So there are a number of factors that we would utilize to get close to or achieve that maintained ROE.

Edward Friedman

Okay. Thank you very much.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, hi. Thank you and good morning. First question is around the loan loss provisions and the - it would appear to be a reserve release in single-family residential. I am was wondering if you can just talk about why the reserve release there and it seems to be coming from change in risk parameters and models and what happened there to drive that release?

Yousry Bissada

We really - we had to look across our portfolio and we released some provisions related to our insured portfolio to the loan loss experienced.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And so if you were to maybe just give us a little bit more color and breakout the near prime portfolio, the Alt-A portfolio, can you give us some sort of commentary around what happened there?

Yousry Bissada

You're referring to the single family residential mortgage?

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes. That's right. So you mentioned that there was the insurance portfolios what was driving reserve releases, I am just wondering if you could just talk about the non-insured, the uninsured portfolio. And if, - what it would have looked like, if we just strip out the insured portfolio?

Yousry Bissada

We released $3 million from the insured portfolio and the uninsured portfolio had some growth. So we adjusted the provisions really into that.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Okay. Thank you. In terms of the capital deployment plan, forgive me, if I'm just missing this. But I don’t see any commentary around the dividend, what are the thoughts around instituting the dividend and the timing around that?

Yousry Bissada

The board is reviewing the strategy's return on capital and every meeting as part of our capital plan. At the current time the thinking is to focus on the current discount to close, to realize and work through the NCIB, the NCIB at current market based on the shares result in returning about $80 million to shareholders this year, which is a substantial amount and we recognize that we do have further capital to deploy, but we're also looking at other investments that are there and we'll keep on doing that on a quarterly basis.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And related to the net interest margin, looking at the net interest spread disclosure you have still declining in the Q4, obviously that's directionally negative for the NIM going into 2019.

Can you talk about that spread in Q1, you mentioned, we can see that in the data the deposit rates have come down, but what's going on with mortgage rates and the competitive environment there. Is it also coming down in sympathy, and so that net interest spread is staying flat or are you getting some improvement?

Yousry Bissada

As you see the game, there is NIM [ph] recurring to all these spreads that you're talking about, the mortgage, the deposit rate, the candidates, the deposit rate. And right now it doesn't look like there's a need to bring down mortgage rates based on NIM reversion.

At the same time if everything stood still, deposits are pressured downwards now on relative to Canada basis, and then at some point that would revert to a change to the mortgage rates as well. But right now we're pretty close to our standard spreads between deposit and mortgages.

Jaeme Gloyn

And by standards, do you mean, like sort of pre-2017 levels of like 3% or standardizing more like 2018 average of 2.40%, 2.5%?

Yousry Bissada

Yes, they do have. The news - new world of spread.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. And in terms of the originations, I just want to get a clearer picture here. I mean, $1 billion for Q4 is a pretty good number for the core near paramour [ph] the traditional product, kind of inline with 2016 levels where you are more on a normal course operations at that point in a different market. I'm just wondering you know, how much can you attribute, is or you know rate competition here, is it aggressive in terms of lending standards, what kind of tweaks were maybe made in Q4 to drive such a - such a strong number on originations?

Yousry Bissada

Just continuing the ball rolling on what we started all year, it's not price competition, it is service competition, it's getting out of products that the market needs, it's easing our process as best we can and it just repeat, repeat, repeat without adding to our risk parameters.

We are very careful on that. We want to build for the long term I think I said it in an earlier question is that our goal is one mortgage at a time and we look for market share, as opposed to the absolute amounts that we do and its worth for us and we continue to also focus on brokers that give us regular business, so we can serve them better as opposed to brokers and I might send us a deal once every year or once every two years, you're not target for, so by focusing on people that understand our model and by training them about what our model it has shown some efficiencies.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And you know in terms of that staying within the sandbox or within the you know, non-increasing credit risk. If I look at the LTV of uninsured mortgages originated in Q4 ‘18 versus – let’s say Q4 ‘17 for example, you know, there's a tick up there in the weighted average LTVs, and in particular in like B.C. and Alberta, not at Ontario, we’re probably negligible.

So I'm just wondering I guess there - is there a greater risk appetite in B.C., in Alberta or is that you know, you're just kind of playing along with what the game is going on there, given the headwinds and the real estate prices?

Yousry Bissada

There is a greater risk appetite, it's just looking at one deal at a time and making sure we're satisfied that we’re properly protected. And as you said, the numbers are close from year to year, but there isn't an expansion of our asset base by any means.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Couple more questions just first, the - we talked about the set ratio or another question was around the set ratio kind of being around the 16%, 17% level, I just want to confirm that that is where your comfort level resides on that front. And then if we can - if you can make a comment as well around the leverage ratio in the 7% range obviously lower than last year, just given the capital position, but more in line with where we were in 2016 and prior to the crisis is 7% on a leverage level about where you're comfortable as well and if you can sort of comments on that?

Yousry Bissada

Jim, I think on your comment, we’re dealing with all of your comments.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So last line of question is just around the risk management section in the MD&A of the outlook - or sorry of the annual report here. I noticed that the couple of changes in the - in sort of the ordering and then some of the language here.

So first off I know is that information security and privacy risk was bumped up from an other factor to a top and emerging risk, I was wondering if you can provide some commentary around why that occurred?

Yousry Bissada

I think it's just part of the nature of business. I think in cyber and other risk is much higher profile and in every industry that secular financial services, so it's appropriate to move that forward in the risk discussion.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So that's more of a general comment around the theme I guess of the industry as opposed to anything in particular or just with capital?

Yousry Bissada

Yes, that's correct.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah. And then, I also noticed that attracting and retaining talent was removed as a risk, does that mean that you feel any concerns around the talent side is completely eliminated at this point. And there is no risk there anymore?

Yousry Bissada

It completely would be a very strong word Jim, but yeah, we feel we're in a position now where we can attract talent from anywhere. We have a really, really good strong culture and a strong team that we're just building upon.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thank you.

Yousry Bissada

Thank you.

Brenna Phelan

Hi, good morning.

Yousry Bissada

Morning.

Brenna Phelan

Just looking at the residential mortgage portfolio originations, very strong, looking at the discharges as a percentage of opening balances. Is that where you wanted to be or do you think there's still work to be done there to sort of converge the origination growth rate with the loan growth rate?

Yousry Bissada

We're very pleased with where we are on this chart as the inverse of that is our renewals. We are renewing at a very, very positive rate. We have changed a lot of our processes in customer service and how we interact with the client to improve our renewals and to offer them a mortgage that's suited for their needs.

So we're very pleased with where that is and I think we expect it to continue at the levels we are.

Brenna Phelan

So a similar ratio of discharges to opening balance, modeling going forward?

Yousry Bissada

Yeah.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then within the deposit mix Oaken Financial’s are growing contribution, how do you see that trending through 2019 and 2020?

Yousry Bissada

That will - we'll let Benjy who – Benjy Katchen who leads that part of the business speak to that question.

Benjamin Katchen

Hello. We will continue to grow Oaken Financial proportionally to department.

Brenna Phelan

Sorry, to – can you give us like a percentage, how big could it get. How big would you want to see it going?

Benjamin Katchen

Oaken by $700 million in 2018 and we're continuing the great progress.

Yousry Bissada

We expect that rate as a minimum Brenna.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then within the NIM, looked like some pressure in the commercial – the commercial book and that was referenced in the MD&A. Can you give us a bit of some guidelines on kind of where you see the yields in that asset class trending through 2019, how stiff is the competition there?

Yousry Bissada

There necessary competition in the commercial world because there are large deals, that’s one deal at a time would get the price. Every deal one at a time, we will look at it and our pricing unfortunately improved to what we expect to be the risk around it. I think for the rest of the year margins are going to be relatively where they are. There is a lot of competition for commercial and other financial institutions trying to fill the void of a single family with commercial. But we will continue to take care in pricing each one, one at a time.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then just what was in the interest in fees on the line of credit facilities ticked up in the quarter relative to last quarter?

Yousry Bissada

I am just checking.

Brenna Phelan

With an interest expense?

Yousry Bissada

Just one second Brenna. We added the warehouse line. So some of those fees were included there as a new facility that we put through in Q4.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks.

Jill MacRae

I just want to say thank you to everybody for joining us. Please contact us if you have any further questions. Looking forward to speaking with you on the Q1 conference call and wish all a good day.

