Discovery Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is More Bearish Than It Should Be

The sentiment toward the stock is more bearish than it should be.

The stock has outperformed the overall market over the last 12 months.

Media company Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is set to report earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, and the company has some bearish sentiment directed towards it currently, and that could help investors.

Discovery is expected to earn $0.79 per share for the fourth quarter on revenue of $2.77 billion. The consensus EPS estimate has been bumped up by a penny in the past month. The company posted EPS of $0.37 in the fourth quarter of 2017, so on a year-over-year basis, analysts expect earnings growth of 113.5%.

In the third quarter, Discovery saw earnings grow by 84% over the previous year, and that was a big change over the last few years. The company has averaged earnings growth of 8% per year over the last three years.

Sales have grown by an average rate of 11% per year in the last three years, but they jumped by 57% in the third quarter, and they are expected to jump by 52.4% in the fourth quarter.

The return on equity is good at 23.5%, and the profit margin is above average as well, with a reading of 20.3%. The operating margin is at 22.3%. These three measurements tell us that the management team is doing well in terms of efficiency and profitability.

Discovery has Outperformed the Market in the Last Year

With the S&P 500 falling by 6.24% in 2018, seeing Discovery gain 10.6% had to make investors happy. The stock did fall in the fourth quarter, but it really outperformed the overall market in the middle part of the year. From the beginning of June 2018 through the end of September, the stock was up almost 53%, while the S&P gained a paltry 6.6% during the same period.

Looking at the weekly chart, we see that the stock has been trending higher since November 2017. You could argue that connecting the low from 2017 with the low from December gives you an upwardly sloped trend line, but that trend line hasn’t been tested yet. While it does show the overall trend in the stock, I wouldn’t necessarily count on it acting as support just yet.

The stock has rallied along with the overall market in the last few months. However, unlike many other stocks, Discovery has not seen its weekly overbought/oversold indicators move into overbought territory, even though it is up almost 20% since the December low.

I also find it encouraging that Discovery has moved back above all three of the moving averages I have on the chart - the 13-week, the 52-week, and the 104-week. The two areas I see that could act as potential resistance are the $30 area and the $35 area. The $30 area acted as resistance back in early 2017, and the $35 area was where the stock peaked in November.

Analysts and Short Sellers are Relatively Bearish on Discovery

The sentiment indicators for Discovery really surprised me as they were far more bearish than I expected. There are 24 analysts following the stock, and only four rank it as a “buy”. There are 17 analysts that rank the stock as a “hold”, and the other three rank it is a “sell”. For a company that has performed as well as Discovery has, I would have expected somewhere around 16 of the 24 ratings to be buy ratings.

In addition to the bearish sentiment from the analysts, the short interest ratio is high as well. The current reading is 6.61, and that is actually down from 7.59 in mid-January. The ratio has been as high as 9.8 in the past year, and the lowest reading was 3.93. When the stock started outperforming back in June, the short interest ratio was at 6.67.

The put/call ratio for Discovery is in the normal range at 0.76. There are 27,507 puts open at this time and 36,196 calls open. I consider readings above 1.0 to be a sign of excessive pessimism and below 0.60 a sign of excessive optimism.

Considering the three sentiment indicators as a whole, the overall sentiment is far more pessimistic toward Discovery than I feel it should be.

My Overall Take on Discovery

Overall, I would classify myself as moderately bullish on Discovery. The fundamentals are good, but not great. The earnings growth is a little low over the last few years, but it is trending in the right direction. The ROE and profit margin are above average, but not way above average.

The trend is upward, and I think that will continue over the next few quarters. I like the fact that the stock has bounced back but hasn’t moved up so fast that it is in overbought territory on the weekly oscillators.

The really appealing thing about Discovery is the bearish sentiment toward the stock. As a contrarian, I love to see companies that are performing well and a stock that is trending higher, but have naysayers betting against them. When we see situations like this, it indicates that there are still plenty of potential buyers on the sidelines that can drive the price higher.

From a mechanical standpoint, the high short interest ratio can act as a catalyst to help push the stock higher. If the stock continues to rise in price, the short sellers may be forced to close their positions, and that adds buying pressure to a stock that is already climbing.

At the very least, I see Discovery moving back up to the $35 area to challenge the high from November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.