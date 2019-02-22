Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) CEO Michael Cooper on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Michael Cooper - Chairman and CEO

Jay Jiang - CFO

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Chris Couprie - CIBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Finance

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

During this call, management of Dream Office REIT may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Office REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Office REIT's Web site at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

Your host for today will be Mr. Michael Cooper, Chair and CEO of Dream Office REIT.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Operator and I'd like to welcome everybody to our fourth quarter conference call. Today's call we structured by having Jay Jiang go over the financials. Then I'd like to make some comments on the business and then we'd be happy to answer your questions. Jay?

Jay Jiang

Great. Thank you, Michael. Good morning. We are pleased with the progress we have made in reshaping the portfolio, operations, and capital structure over the past two years. The company is in good financial condition, and we are now well-positioned to deliver strong NAV growth while continuing to reduce the risk of the company.

In the fourth quarter, we reported FFO per unit of $0.39 including a penny of nonrecurring debt settlement costs. Relative to the last quarter of $0.40 per unit, we got $2.2 million of higher NOI from our downtown Toronto portfolio, including one month's contribution of the new 191,000 square feet lease at 438 University. That was offset by $1.2 million of lower NOI in Saskatchewan of which included 800,000 of free rent of Victoria Tower. Relative to the last quarter, we also had $3 million of lower NOI because of properties that were sold in the second half of 2018. However, we now have less units outstanding, less debt and higher portfolio quality.

Our NAV improved from $24.40 in Q3 to $24.97 mainly due to fair value increase of $54 million in downtown Toronto offset by $21 million reduction in Calgary. For the year, NAV per unit increased 6.4%. In addition, there was a distribution of 4.3 for a total return of 10.7.

Cap rates remained flat in Toronto. So value increases were given by higher rent assumptions. In Calgary, we have yet to see signs of improvement in the leasing market, so valuation models have been updated to reflect a prolonged period of downtime and low rents.

Over the course of our strategic plan, we have repositioned our business to have 75% exposure to Toronto and GTA by asset value, and have reduced exposure to Alberta to only 4%. The three buildings remaining in Alberta are best located at our highest-quality assets from day one.

The portfolio mix is well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2019 and beyond. In downtown Toronto as of today we are at 90% committed on expiring space this year at approximately 20% higher net rents over in place. Our current market rents are estimated to be 23% higher than contractual in downtown Toronto and 15% across the entire portfolio.

Our leverage at 45% is a decline of 120 basis points quarter over quarter attributed to that repayment from the assets sold in Q4 and increase in NAV. Net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage were 9 and 2.8.

We are presenting our 2019 guidance in a format that is consistent with how we manage our business. Our main goals are to deliver strong NAV total return growth to continue to improve average portfolio quality and to reduce risk across our business.

We intend to deliver average annual NAV and distribution return of 9% to 10% in 2019 driven mainly by increase in NOI in our core portfolio. We expect ST NOI growth of 15% in downtown Toronto, and that includes 11 months incremental contribution from 438 University. Our assets in the GTA, Ottawa, and Montréal are stable with high occupancy, and is expected to deliver steady results. We expect continuing weakness from Western Canada, but that exposure has been significantly reduced. Due to improved portfolio quality, we think we can sell about $75 million from our non-core assets this year. We may be able to sell more depending on pricing and buyer appetite. There are also a few assets that we are currently working on to improve the liquidity profile.

As these assets are sold our exposure to downtown Toronto will increase further and we can focus more of our time and resources on the best assets and deliver higher per unit performance. Our focus in 2019 is a [indiscernible] village which consists of our boutique buildings on Bay, Tampa and Richmond Street. We are currently working on the concepts with our architect designer and will have more details to share in May including the costs and the returns we expect. We intend to improve on all of our key financial metrics.

Our goal over the next two years is to trend net debt to gross book value closer to 40%, improve that to EBITDA from 9 to 8 and to improve interest coverage to 3 or better. If we can deliver the strong NAV growth and total return we expect while reducing risk at the same time it would make our company very attractive to own and invest in. These are our goals not only for 2019, but it's also the blueprint for the next five years as we continue to improve the quality and growth profile of the business and consistently reduce risk. We think the company is well-positioned to achieve these goals, and we look forward to providing more updates in the coming quarters.

I'll now turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Jay. I just want to give a little bit of an update on the [technical difficulty] business. To start with, I am thrilled that it's 2019. Between 2016 and the end of 2018 we sold 138 properties for over $3.7 billion. That money was used to pay down mostly debt, but also to reduce the shares outstanding from $113 million to $64 million. We're left with 34 assets of which I'd like to walk through sort of where we are at with them.

In Calgary, we've got Kensington House, which is in the Kensington area, which is really desirable. The building is the head office for Western Canada for Dream Unlimited. It's in good shape. The building is very good, and its future is probably going to be a higher density residential site one of these days.

So we're quite content to own that. Barclay Square is our only other building in Calgary; it's in Sandra in Calgary. And of any of the buildings we own, we think that's one of the best in order to continue to participate in the Calgary market and have a redevelopment opportunity.

Ironically, those are basically the only two buildings we have in Alberta; we used to have 40. And ironically, I believe, as of now, we have no oil and gas tenants in our portfolio. When we go to Saskatchewan, in Saskatoon, there's been some new building and we've had to recover from some tenancy losses.

I think we kind of bottomed out. It's going to start to get better. In Regina, our team has done a great job entering into long-term leases. We're basically 100% leased and the buildings are quite valuable. In Ottawa, we've got 150 Metcalfe's. It's undergoing an energy retrofit, which is saving a lot of money for the tenants, and we're getting strong interest in it, and I think we're going to see a lot of growth there. 700 De La G is a building we have in Montréal, and our team did a great job there, we've recently renewed a 200,000 square foot tenant who was expiring in 2020 until 2030. And we've leased another 7,000 square feet in the building. In total, we have over 96% occupancy in an average weighted lease term of 8.5 years. So we're quite content with that building, and we think that the income is going to grow.

In the GTA, we have Sussex Center which is in the center of Mississauga and we're starting to see the occupancy increase. That building is expected to be in front of a new train station. There's tremendous buildings being -- built all around it and we expect that that building has a better future that its past.

The other building that we have is 5001 Young and it's in the center of North York. It's doing very well. A large part of the building, I think, over 80% is the federal government. And we hope that they're going to continue to stay there and we think that that building is an excellent building. So that's basically the operating assets that we have outside of downtown Toronto. We also have 2200 Edmonton East, which is at Birchmount and Edmonton. It's anticipated, but who knows when it happens, but it's anticipated that the subway and [indiscernible] at the cross town will be open by the end of next year. The area that our 15 acres is in -- sorry, the building on that is about 165,000 square feet. It's actually quite well-leased for a long term. And we have about 14 acres of excess land.

That site is one of six sites owned by a group of owners in what's called the Golden Mile zoning area, and it's under review and we're expecting in the next 18 months that the rezoning will have taken place. It's a very significant area, because altogether there's about 100 acres owned by the six landlords and it is quite feasible that ultimately there'll be 20,000 apartments built there, or at least 20,000 housing units. On our site we're expecting to get density of over 2,000 units or 2 million square feet in addition to the building we have. We're going to go for more than that. But that could turn out to be a real win in terms of the value created in the zoning and ultimately the value from the building the residential as well.

Aside from that, our portfolio consists of our downtown assets which are benefiting from a lot of different factors. Toronto was doing very well. I think structurally Toronto is just capturing more of the business activity in the country and it is capturing more of the population growth. And our view is that Toronto looks like it's going to be very well for decades.

Not that there won't be some downs, but I think our view is that Toronto is really one of the most interesting cities to own a lot of real estate in North America. Within our downtown core, the 19 buildings we have, I think Jay went over some of the parameters. But we are seeing a lot of demand. And what we are trying to do is create buildings that are exciting to the tenants. That landlords are quite -- the landlords are providing tenants with things that help them be more competitive with their customers and their employees.

We are really focused on starting with this Bay Street village which we think is a really interesting concept about having this really urban village. We have done the Distillery District. We are doing a project in [indiscernible] and those are both same kind of ideas. We are having like a real community within a larger city. For inspiration I think we looked at what [indiscernible] has done in Mayfair. And I think that Miami design district is pretty amazing. Those are just inspirations but effectively what we are looking to do is take the eight buildings we have plus some of the public spaces plus some private spaces that we can reprogram and create a really unique area in the center of the city that's going to be provide new pathways and laneways and shared amenities.

So we talked last time about 357 Bay which is going to be completely gutted and redone. And there we are getting rents in the high 40s. Recently in the Bay Street Village we achieved rent of $40 for the first time on an existing building as is. As Jay mentioned we are expecting for the annual meeting to layout a lot more details on the capital, but this is a little bit foreshadowing.

We are anticipating redoing seven lobbies. We are going to redo all of the facades; eight facades plus external lighting. All together we are going to redo 88 bathrooms. And we are looking to try to make them something isn't standard, but that's something that people will appreciate. We are redoing stairwells. We are doing some of the HVAC equipments and other systems so that the buildings are extremely competitive with the best buildings. And we expect to see that as we do these changes and build the community there, we are going to see a lot higher rents than we are even seeing now. One of the things we are most excited about is how we will integrate all these buildings with the laneway system and alleyway system that we are working on to putting together among the buildings.

So that's going to be a big beginning for us in terms of how we want to run our buildings in the future. We are starting with those nine buildings. We have another 10 downtown, just 30 Adelaide, 36 Toronto, 20 Toronto, and 72 Victoria. That's a big chunk of our space. There is opportunities that Adelaide plays, and we have opportunities in the health district. So we are pretty excited about what's happening. Within the health district, we continue to make progress on 250 Dundas. We have been application for 180,000 square feet of office space plus an additional close to 400,000 -- 330,000 square feet of residential. And we are hoping to see some significant progress on that this year. That will add a lot of value and that's an exceptional area because it's got the hospitals. It's got [indiscernible] in the government as well as a lot of the culture that's just west of university on Dundas. So that's sort of around our buildings and what we are doing. I would just say that I would end with what I started with. It's very exciting to be in 2019 and work on making our portfolio exceptional.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our question online comes from Mr. Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks, and good morning everyone. In regard to the guidance on assets, I think [ph] it was $75 million or so that was mentioned. Would that be mainly from Saskatchewan, in particular Regina? And as well, you've done good leasing at DLG in Montreal. Would that property no longer be for sale?

Jay Jiang

I'll speak to the 75 first, and then maybe Michael can talk about DLG. So, yes, so the $75 million is actually from a pool of assets about $150 million. Some of the assets we mentioned that we were working on to just improve their liquidity profile either throughout the management or leasing strategies, but we think that we'd be able to sell about $75 million at a fair price this year.

Michael Cooper

And, Mark, on the other question, which is about 700 De La G, what I would say is we're using our Downtown Toronto portfolio to benchmark what type of returns we can expect in the company. And then we're looking at the other assets and figuring out if how they affect our return, are they good diversification, are they steady, or what's the opportunity to pay down debt, maybe buy back some more stock. So, we'll look at any assets other than Downtown Toronto to be opportunistic on. 700 De La G, if we got a good price for it we would definitely consider selling it. It's a massive asset. It's our only asset in Montreal. Having said that, we expect that the NOIs are going to go up about 20% to 25% over the next five years, and it's got a long lease term, so we're fine either way. But with a good offer we'd sell it.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then in Downtown Toronto, I'm not sure if it's 250 Dundas where you mentioned that you have the zoning -- you applied to the city. And I know it obviously take a long time to get these things through and get approval. Is there a timeline that you expect when you think you could start doing something? And then, also do you anticipate applying for any other major redevelopments in Toronto this year?

Michael Cooper

I think that at 250 Dundas there's a reasonable chance that this year we'll make some good progress on the zoning. There would be another year of site plan approval and meeting all the conditions of the zoning. And this is just predicting the future, but we could see some action in 2021 potentially. On other approvals, we will put something -- we've put in a -- we're involved in the Golden Mile rezoning. We'll put in a site plan -- we'll put in an application on that this year as well. I don't know if we'll get any others in though.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. So I will not ask about Dundas the next few quarters. I'll leave it here…

Michael Cooper

No, you could ask about it every day. I get in about 8:15, and I'd be happy to speak to you about it every single day.

Mark Rothschild

Thank you very, very much. I appreciate it.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Mark.

Our next question online comes from Chris Couprie from CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Good morning, guys. I guess just one, maybe for Michael, just kind of a broad question on co-working. Do you have a sense for what co-working penetration rate is in Toronto at the moment, and how that would stack up to some other major cities?

Michael Cooper

I don't know the numbers, but it's miniscule. I think London and New York are much more significant. And in fact, I think the co-working; it's just getting going here.

Chris Couprie

On that point, are you thinking that there's still a lot of latent demand from that tenant -- that tenant type?

Michael Cooper

Yes.

Chris Couprie

Is it the lack of available space that's preventing it from growing?

Michael Cooper

What I would say is, WeWork has done an incredible job, but there's other people competing, and in the state some of the landlords are trying to compete. The key thing is -- by the way, I hate co-working because they don't work together. It's just a way to make office space easier to use. So, historically, what we did was we rely -- the whole industry relied on our tenants' covenant in order to finance our buildings. And we did long-term leases and good covenants. And what's come along here is there's furnished space, it's very flexible, you don't have to make as long a commitment. I've said this before, but it's pretty onerous on a tenant whose business is dynamic to sign a 10-year lease which could cover more than two complete budget periods. So they do four-year budgets, two-and-a-half budget periods.

So that's pretty tough to sort of pressure tenants to try to make long-term commitments if they have a changing business. And I think this flexible workspace WeWork and others is providing a lot of value to tenants. So the two things I see is -- and you could see when we talk about basically and what we're doing Downtown, we're definitely moving towards creating a way to deal with tenants so that it's much easier for them to pay us a lot of money because they're getting a lot of what they want and a lot more flexibility.

So, I think the real issue is how is the flexible space companies going to compete with the landlords in providing tenants with the best value. And keep in mind that all those flexible work companies are paying the landlords a lot of money, and then they're charging the tenants even more. So I think it's actually pretty exciting that we've really been learning that tenants will pay us more if we give them more of what they want, which is very valuable for our buildings. And the flexible work businesses can enhance our returns to the extent that they're dealing with a different kind of tenant that we are. So, I'd say that's my global view on the flexible workspace. Is that helpful?

Chris Couprie

Yes, that's very helpful. Thank you. And then just one question on properties that are like [indiscernible] potential. 212 King Street West, any update on that property?

Michael Cooper

Our guys are working on it all-out. We're working with our neighbor, 214. That's a pretty special site. But it is a complicated start site; we've toured architects in Paris, London, and New York. We've chosen an architect and we're working towards a plan, but that one's going to take longer. That's a little bit harder than some of the others.

Chris Couprie

Okay, thanks guys. I'll turn it back.

Michael Cooper

Thank you.

Our next question online comes from [indiscernible] from Scotia Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. I thought some of the commentary in the [indiscernible] pretty interesting with respect to kind of a shift -- or the significant shift that you've highlights in how office towers are perceived by tenants, along with some of the sustainability issues that you highlighted in the annual report. If we sit back and just, broadly speaking, think about the importance of factors of tenants place to the leasing decision today versus five years ago, how would you rank those factors, and how they've changed over the past five years? I'm thinking about factors like cost, sustainability, location, signage, et cetera.

Michael Cooper

Yes, I know, it's -- nobody is giving me easy questions today. What I would say about that is, for most of my career, when you deal with tenants for office space they view it as an expense, and they view it as G&A. And the tenants were very prepared to make compromises to reduce their costs. And I think now, the space that people use to conduct their business is becoming a marketing tool for their customers and for their employees. And we've seen all of a sudden a change where the tenants are saying, "You know what, I need the thing that works for me, and I'm prepared to pay for it." Now, it may not sound like a big change, but it's a complete change to how we need to run our business. So I think there's lots of opportunities, but to be blunt we sold 138 buildings because we didn't think they were going to be able to adapt to what tenants want now.

When you talk about what the priorities are, I think the main priority is people want space that they're going to [technical difficulty] being extended, not shorten, the people are working and they want their people to be very excited about where they work. So, as an example, I love to story about -- I guess it's a $1 million a year if you graduate from engineering in Stanford, and one of my favorite stories, well somebody in know in Facebook was saying, they were interviewing somebody who was quite keen on a job. And said that before she would make a decision she wanted to see the space she would be working in and see how much daylight she has. So if you're Facebook and that's what people are interested in and you're paying them a lot of money you better have a lot of areas to work that have daylight, non-interior offices that people are going to feel bad in.

So, I think that's how people feel in the space is a big deal. I think things like connectivity and air quality are a big deal. I think the sustainability is an awkward one because I think people are very inconsistent about the decisions around it. But because we have big renewable power business, we do a lot of things with sustainability, I think we divide it up into two parts, and the bigger part is there's tremendous opportunities to reduce the amount of energy that you're using and carbon that you're consuming and creating on a very -- as an investment, in terms of investing in your building and getting really short paybacks. So those are easy and we're doing them all over. And then little harder ones are around how do you change how you manage your building so that it's even more sustainable. But we're working on a lot of ideas and I would say tenants do think it's important, but I would say that my experiences, especially in the kind of buildings we have. A lot of them have 4,000 square foot floor plates or 9,000 square foot floor plates. It's just part of the soup. I think the big one is how does this work for us?

So this is an example on Bay Street. If you are a money manager and you need 4000 square feet, you can have a space in one of our buildings. It can be a really cool space. The elevator will open up directly onto your floor, you can create whatever experience you want and I think that carries a lot of sway with the tenants we deal with.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then how do we think about something to quantify the financial vocations of that significant [indiscernible] I mean in retail, for example, we have [indiscernible] to pay rent. In residential we have affordability measures in terms of rent of disposable income and things like that. Like, within the office space, as a result of this shift, how do we think about the ability and willingness to pay in relation to their respective businesses?

Michael Cooper

I can't think of any. Just an example, and I'm only going on public information, but last week I think it was a lot of stuff started to come out of sidewalk labs wanting to build the Google head office on the waterfront and they're looking to building a masterpiece there. Although it's kind of connected as I would think into what Google wants to be, so they want to have a showpiece on the waterfront that will be recognizable, and also they're trying to figure out how sidewalk labs can grow. So I think there's a -- I think that they fit together well, but there's no math to come out with what they can afford to pay or not pay. So this is all new science.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In terms of your comment on Toronto being a good market for decades, you know, generally in terms of tenant demand, we're aware of what's in the marketplace today in terms of requirement. How do you get a color in terms of what tenant requirements may be three to five years out?

Michael Cooper

Well, most of them are making decisions now about three to five years out. I think Cadillac Fairview, I don't know, addresses very well, but I think they are building a 1.2 million square foot downtown and I think they started marketing it 18 months ago, and they haven't even broken ground yet. So three to five years out, we're dealing with right now. It's beyond that that's harder. But my comments are not on specific tenants. It's on what seems like incredible growth in Toronto, there's a certain amount of freedom that maybe you don't have in other places as a rule of law other than the liberal government, they're political, political, that's all, but compared to a lot of other places, rule of law is good. And there's lots of opportunities with immigration. I read something recently that the immigrants to Canada have higher education degrees than the people in Canada. So I think Canada has got a lot of factors that are going to drive it, and I think within Canada, from our experience, Toronto is winning. I mean, I think Vancouver is doing quite well, although, they're having a bunch of issues. I think Montréal is doing better than it used to, but I still don't think it's winning. I don't think Ottawa is winning. It just seems that Toronto is getting a bigger percentage of everything than it used to. And I don't see why that would stop.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let me think. Maybe just a last question on Toronto, clearly, the demand drivers are there that you referenced, one question that had come up is -- what the demand supply may look like a couple of years out. So there's some new square feet in construction today which isn't a significant number in relation to the broader inventory in some of the key macro things you highlighted. At what point does supply become a concern for you in Toronto, whether it's a -- certain square feet or…

Michael Cooper

You know what, the supply is never an issue until the economy goes into a downtrend. That's my personal belief. That nobody has ever had a good economy and a supply issue. The issue has been there's been a bunch of supply and all of a sudden something happens to demand. And then you got a big oversupply. But Toronto, I think that -- there's a couple of things, It is a very competitive real estate market and there are major, major players who are happy to build -- they use just the pension funds and now it's the REITs as well, so there is -- we are cautious about supply. There's also a change I never seen before, which is when I started the industry, we built a building on one Adelaide Street East and it was hard for us to get professional tenants to move to the east side of Young. That was a major barrier that people could not imagine being on east side of Young. What we're seeing now is Liberty village, the distillery all across the south from basically Dufferin [ph] to the Dundas at least. Our sites that are wonderful for 300,000 square foot buildings, never seen that before. We're also seeing that most of the downtown development is in the south core, we are seeing very little in the core. So we're watching supply a lot, what I would say at most of our buildings, what we're trying to do is build luxury buildings that get premium rents that are extremely attractive and if there is supply glut. We want to invest in our buildings and make them special, so that they do well in good times and bad. So I think that's like what you're getting at. We don't know. But I would say is we are designing our portfolio so that it would be very competitive to fill in tough times.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That will make sense. Okay. Thanks for the color.

Michael Cooper

Thank you.

Our next question online comes from Matt Kornack, National Bank Finance.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just a quick question, with regards to leasing, you've got in your MD&A 23% positive rent spreads in Toronto. I'm just thinking in the context of what you want to do and the potential to need to delete some of the space. How do you make the decision not take a 23% rent uplift and move ahead with a project similar to the WeWork one where you'll get it but at a higher rate and have to put some CapEx then but there's a time issue there as well? I'm just thinking or just want to know, how you think about those types of investments?

Jay Jiang

So maybe, let me start and Michael, you can jump in.

Michael Cooper

Yes.

Jay Jiang

I think, it's best. We look at everything case-by-case and looking at our properties in the Bay Street village. We think those are the best opportunities. We have to sort of adopt the Tran Arab [Ph] approach. Michael gave the example that last week we had our first $40 net at 80 Richmond. And that was almost like a experiment where we said that instead of trying to do a traditional lease for the tenant, let's try to invest early on into the space, bring it back now in the base do the brush concrete and present something to the tenant that they'll sort of see as something that's great for their employees and we were able to just get multiple bids on it. So I think in that note, we be more willing to roll that strategy out, obviously and buildings are bigger with larger square footage as we'd be looking to get term, get a good covenant. We have a lot of government tenants. It's a book about balance on security versus getting higher, higher returns.

Michael Cooper

I'm going to jump in now.

Jay Jiang

Okay.

Michael Cooper

So on 67 Richmond, we have a tenant there and we've extended their lease and it's on good terms and it's good for the building. 357 Bay, I don't think we could have gotten great rents from great tenants because the building needed to be changed. So when we looked at it, we thought, this is the kind of building that we should be able to get rents way into their 40s rather than maybe 28. Not only that, if we delayed fixing that building up, we would just get an older building that's a good location. Instead, what we're trying to build is a building that is extremely well sought after no matter what the economy is. So I think that it's not just a simple question about the time value of money. It's not like that.

The real question is how are you making your portfolio increasingly competitive? And when I say that, just a couple of comments, the pension funds are putting more money into office buildings than office landlords used to put in. So we are seeing a major change that the building has to be capitalized more than they used to just to stay competitive is one thing. The other data points that I think is really interesting is and again, this is just from republic information, McKeys [ph] recently bought into 320 Bay Street and again, it's only for public information, but it looks like what their plan is to redo that building without expanding anywhere, which I don't think I've ever seen monkeys do, so I find it interesting and confirming that here is a developer who is saying I'm going to buy an existing building a part, a portion of existing building with a pension fund. And we're going to do everything we can to drive rents up by enhancing it and delivering better services. So what I would say is, you got to do that with your buildings, or they're not going to be in the running.

Jay Jiang

And I say…

Michael Cooper

Sorry, one thing with McKeys is, they don't do this for fun, they got to think the returns are good.

Matt Kornack

From a leasing standpoint as well, like in retail, there's a concept of having redevelopment rights in a lease, is that concept, something that you can do in office or that you've tried to do in terms of potentially having the flexibility to put a tenant in and but get them out when you'd like to reposition your property?

Jay Jiang

So what happens with that is, you can get it, if you get it, it may hurt your ability. The lease or the rates that you get in some cases, but we have that at 357 Bay, we have other 250 Dundas, we have other 212 King and I think a number of leases that we're doing now will have something like that if we have the idea of releasing it.

Matt Kornack

Okay, so you give us a little bit of the upside on the renewal, but you get the flexibility to do what you want depending on the nature.

Jay Jiang

It depends. Sometimes you can get the full rent, but you might give them back, some of the money they put in as amortized over the term. It's building-by-building and tenant-by-tenant. But if like in 30, Adelaide, I think would really hurt us. We're dealing with 100,000 square foot lease it doesn't, as they hurt us with a 10,000 square foot 10 on Bay Street.

Matt Kornack

Sure. And with regards to the Bay Street assets and creating a village in that space, maybe something that people will want to come downtown to on the weekend. Do you need the buy in of the Jason properties? Or do you have enough scale to do it with what you own there? And I guess we'll see at the AGM, what you plan on doing but do you think it'll be enough of a draw to get people to actually come downtown Toronto to the hangout?

Jay Jiang

If we do it well, I think that it'll be a pretty special kind of offbeat, hidden kind of place that will attract people.

Michael Cooper

As far as other property owners, there's only one property that would have any involvement with it all that we don't know.

Matt Kornack

Okay and the last one for Jay, I understand your guidance. There's a lot of moving parts with regards to FFO per unit growth. But can you at least give us sort of, if not a ballpark? What you think the gives and takes would be in terms of transferring that same property analog growth number that you're expecting into FFO growth?

Jay Jiang

Yes, sure. Sure, Matt, so the reason I didn't give the FFO growth as you said, there's a couple of moving parts. One is the positions, we don't know the sort of the asset mix and pricing that we're going to sell. And second, we really want to focus on NAV growth, if you don't want to make short-term decisions for FFO when we can make better decisions for a long-term growth.

Having said that, if you do need something for your models, I would say that let's assume we eliminate the one-time termination income on DLG last year, if we could be relatively flat but have lower leverage and lower yielding buildings but higher growth, we'd be pretty content with that, if we saw last and if we can drive higher rents in Toronto, there's definitely upside in FFO.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Awesome. Thanks, guys.

Jay Jiang

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sam Damiani, TD Securities.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. And most of my questions have actually been answered already. But just on the Bay Street village. These projects, which I assume will be done in stages over time, would you be marked in these on a spec basis? Or would you be sort of pre-leasing, so space and a building for initiating the investment.

Michael Cooper

100% spec.

Sam Damiani

100% Hundred percent of what?

Michael Cooper

That you had some ideas or…

Jay Jiang

Sorry, I didn't hear about it, what were you saying Sam?

Sam Damiani

No, just wanted to confirm.

Jay Jiang

A lot of the cost will be worked into operating costs and like just it's interesting, an interesting question I think it really goes to what the Mario had been referring to before, it's all over Sam, you better give your tenant something great or they're not going to renew and they're not going to lease to them. So the idea of saying, I'm not going to spend any money unless I know I have a contract. I think it's not going to work as well as the future as it did in the past number one. Number two, what we're going to do? Our expectation is the tenants who are in those buildings, who are going to pay for a good part of it because a lot of things are amortized are going to be thrilled that we did it because the buildings are so much better than they were before. So I think all we're going to do is spend a bunch of money, get paid back, get higher rents, and make a lot of friends.

Sam Damiani

Yes, the operating cost of those buildings I'm sure quite a bit lower than the neighboring properties around you. So there is lots of room.

Jay Jiang

And we are talk about now. We have a lot of room, there is two things that are so cool. Okay, the first thing is if you drive up the quality of the building, you start to compare yourself against a different peer group that has much higher operating costs. But if you look at the buildings we have now, our operating costs are lower than their existing peer group. That's why I say there's so much room for us to make the buildings better and that people happier to pay extra in operating costs, because they're getting a lot more for it.

Sam Damiani

That makes sense. I just wanted to also clarify something that was said early in the call, which was the, I think a 2-year goal to get leverage down to 40%. So just to confirm that is that a 2-year goal and how should we think about getting there in terms of fair value gains asset sales and buybacks?

Michael Cooper

Sure, I did say two years, we might be able to do that sooner.

Sam Damiani

Slowing down.

Michael Cooper

Yes, most of that from income I think part of it is if we could sell some assets and pay down the debt that would be great and it goes there but also on a income metrics, if we grow NOI that goes long ways to getting us on a better debt to EBITDA or interest coverage score.

Sam Damiani

Does the eight times debt to EBITDA target, is that a little longer term, it just feels like there's going to be some private spaces taken out of service that might be a little bit hard to achieve in the near term?

Michael Cooper

We're seeing pretty good growth and Toronto just I'm rolling over the leases into higher rents. So I think part of that over the course of the year as new leases roll-on with higher NOI, they'll get it down closer to eight on its own. If we can sell some assets, we should be able to get there in a year and a half or so.

Jay Jiang

I'm not certain but I think that the new rent of 357 Bay or the new gross rent probably exceeds the existing rent to 250 Dundas, so I'm not sure we're going to have rents rolling down as buildings come offline.

Sam Damiani

Good point. Thank you. And Jay, did you say in your guidance what the overall same property NOI would be or I heard you say 15% for Toronto?

Jay Jiang

Yes, so 15% for Toronto. But if we look at the other assets in the GTA auto in Montreal, let's assume that's the low single digit growth. I did say Calgary will continue to see some weakness as tenants roll and the replacement leases are coming in quite a bit lower. Non-core markets, Michael mentioned we bought them down, so we could probably do around flat but those are some assets that we're looking to sell. So once we sell that and read the play, we could get a better return on it.

Sam Damiani

That's good. Thank you very much.

Jay Jiang

No problem.

Our next question on line comes from Jenny Ma of BMO Capital.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good morning everyone.

Jenny Ma

Pardon.

Michael Cooper

It's Friday, there's no one reporting. Aren't you guys tired?

Jenny Ma

Well, I need to get my question in.

Michael Cooper

Sure

Jenny Ma

Actually, Michael I wanted to clarify your comments about 700 DLG, you mentioned that you've renewed a tenant; I didn't catch the size of that, but the 10-year renewal?

Michael Cooper

200,000 square feet.

Jenny Ma

And you said that we will take it to 96% occupancy. Did I write that down correctly?

Michael Cooper

You got it correct.

Jenny Ma

So is there an expansion involved with this tenant in?

Michael Cooper

No.

Jenny Ma

No, expansion okay, okay.

Michael Cooper

Sorry, there was some other leasing done.

Jenny Ma

Okay, okay.

Michael Cooper

It's just [indiscernible] million square feet. So a 200,000 square foot tenant really for 10-years, extend the average lease term a lot and reduces the risk of the asset a lot.

Jenny Ma

Right, right. Was there any change in the rental rate?

Michael Cooper

We got the renewal at relatively close to market and we're working at the final details, so we'll have more to report on that next quarter.

Jenny Ma

Oh, okay.

Michael Cooper

Andrew Reial, who did the deal sitting here with next to me that there's -- because he whispers. He is saying that the rents up 50% but we are whispering that.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Got you. That's helpful. And then, you know Michael we're talking about everything that's going on downtown Toronto. I'm just kind of looking at from a longer-term risk mitigation standpoint all these changes that we're making to make buildings more appealing to people and working on a lot of the qualitative measures combined with, so the expansion you said from the Dundas to Liberty village about the location of where people want to be. If we see a shrinkage in demand at some point, do you think that the changes we're making now is a little -- is a change from location being the primary factor or do you think at the end of the day location will still matter more?

Michael Cooper

So no location totally matters. Okay, the difference is that when tenants think when businesses are thinking about where they're going to locate, which matters the most. Some are saying Liberty village is a pretty good area for them to be in the best location or the distillery or anywhere else. So I think, we've got to separate out what might have been the historic preferred location from what people are deciding now. We think that the base record or we will continue to be very desirable. And we think downtown very desirable particularly because of the subway and this is where people used to going, but there's lots of choices now. Does that answer your question?

Jenny Ma

Well, I guess I'm just trying to think how defensive longer term for the outskirts if you will, at this point, is there a real change and expansion permanently of the definition of a good location or are things like transportation proximity to subway which your Liberty village and the distillery don't quite have, but aren't far from, is there just going to be so much demand that those places will still remain very desirable? Or is transit and location to the core still against the Trump factor?

Michael Cooper

So the -- I don't like that word, but…

Jenny Ma

Neither do I. Just think on a fly.

Michael Cooper

I think what you're saying is in five years or 10 years from now, what will people's preferences be for space? And I don't know the answer. But what I would say is, as an example, if you're more on the King Street set where there may be lots of restaurants and other things people like and unless good transportation, you probably have a riskier proposition when you're trying to deal with your tenant renewing because you're unsure whether another tenant is going to be buy, compared to when you locate, right in the downtown core with a subway. So I think that it probably continues to be a safer bet in downtown but I'm sure Michael Emery [ph] would say that is not true.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Okay. I appreciate your view. And then, a question for Jay, this is just technical. But with regards to the debt settlement costs, there was a portion that was at the -- FFO on the portion that wasn't. So what is the driving force behind that we think about it?

Jay Jiang

Okay. So there's two -- two parts, the [indiscernible] cost that was added back is attributed to properties that were sold. So we see a more asset transaction costs in our operating item. The one that, we didn't add back was attributed to Bay Street financing portfolio that we did, we committed to the loan on December 28. So therefore, there's a liability for that. We think that should be in the FFO.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That's, that's related to $105 million.

Jay Jiang

That's correct. It closed in a second, but yes.

Jenny Ma

Right. Okay. So there won't be -- there won't be this line item related to the 105 in Q1 then because it's been picked up into Q4?

Jay Jiang

Correct, yes.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Got you. And then, was there anything in the queue for interest expense number just under $15 million that was non-recurring?

Jay Jiang

I don't think so. No.

Jenny Ma

No. Okay, that's it from me. Thank you.

Jay Jiang

Thank you.

I'm showing no further questions at this time.

Michael Cooper

And for that, we're all grateful. I'd like to thank everybody who's been on the call and your continued interest in the business is appreciated, and we're very excited about the future. Thank you very much. And we'll see you at our annual meeting.

