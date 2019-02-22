Why Active > Passive

February 2019

An Investing Legend:

We thought, with the recent passing of legendary investor Jack Bogle at age 89, that we would discuss (again) active management versus passive investing. Ironically, Bogle began his career in 1951, at asset manager Wellington, as an active portfolio manager. Over the course of a wonderful career at Wellington, Bogle climbed the ranks from analyst to portfolio manager to CEO (by 1970). After spearheading a merger, which he later called “extremely unwise” and a “shameful and inexcusable” mistake, Bogle was fired.

In 1974, Bogle turned a negative into a positive and started Vanguard Investments. Over the next year or so, Bogle went on to launch one of first index mutual fund for individual investors. To summarize Bogle’s main innovation, he wanted to create a cheap vehicle to simply mimic an index. Prior to this, most managers strived to exceed their benchmark and “beat the market”.

Over the last four decades, it is easy to say that Jack Bogle transformed the world of investing. In 1999, Fortune magazine named Bogle as “one of the four investment giants of the 20 th century”. We couldn’t agree more!

Active versus Passive:

It should not be a shock to anyone, if we stated that the biggest issue facing the asset management industry is the massive migration of assets from active managers to passive. In our “Active versus Passive” note, published in April of 2017, we addressed the “passive threat” to active managers from a somewhat differentiated point-of-view. To summarize that 12-page note, which can be re-read here, passive should continue to steal market share from active, but there are significant flaws to a market that entirely rests on index investing.

Obviously, as active managers ourselves, we feel there is an opportunity to add value through stock selection. In our opinion, the “secret sauce” lies in our unique process and investing philosophy. We feel superior stock selection can and does matter. For those with a differentiated point-of-view, an area of expertise and a long-term investment strategy, some managers can deliver returns in excess of the average market return. For us, there is only one true measuring stick. Are we generating alpha and outperformance for our clients?

Performance:

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, conducted in November of 2018, Bogle continued to emphasize how “nobody can reliably beat the market”. He cited statistics, that for the last 20 years, through August of 2018, 83% of actively managed funds in the U.S. failed to beat the overall market (as defined by the S&P 500). While this is astonishing, it still means that 17% of actively managed funds were able to outperform. Sorry! We are always being chided for having a “glass half full” mindset.

Over the last two decades, the performance of active versus passive managers has dramatically changed. For example, active managers were delivering outperformance twenty years ago. In 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004, the percentage of active managers outperforming was 77%, 68%, 66% and 55% respectively. However, over the last few years, this outperformance has flipflopped. In 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the percentage of active managers outperforming their benchmark has fallen to 25%, 28%, 32% and 38%. So, what changed?

Volatility:

Historically, volatility has been considered a positive condition for active managers. During the downturns of 2000 (dot-com era) and 2007 (financial crisis), 66% and 53% of actively-managed funds outperformed.

In our April 2017 note “Active versus Passive”, our conclusion stated:

Research has proven that active management does better in volatile and downward trending markets. If you believe we are headed in that direction, isn't it better to have an opportunity to at least adapt and change? Are you better off having an engaged and skilled active manager running your portfolio or blindly flying on autopilot? There will continue to be a place for passive management allowing for specific market exposures at low fees. Unfortunately, many investors have failed to ask the ultimate question of any asset manager. Are you adding value? Today, only index managers can easily answer that question.

At the writing of that note, the market was devoid of any real volatility and relatively calm. The VIX was hitting all-time lows and the market was marching higher. However, in 2018, the market finally experienced some heightened volatility. First in February and March and then again in the 4th quarter. Active managers should have been cheering this unexpected volatility as an opportunity, right? Wrong!

According to Morningstar, last year just 38% of actively managed U.S. equity funds beat their benchmark. The performance of stock pickers, over the last decade, is abysmal, with only 24% of funds outperforming their benchmark. This is clearly a disturbing and frequent trend for active managers. This is precisely what Bogle constantly highlighted and preached to retail investors.

One obvious issue facing active managers is a lack of performance, but we argue that it can be better summarized as having “an edge”. We liken this to visiting a doctor. If you are having a problem with your knee, would you rather see an orthopedic knee specialist or a general practitioner? Medicine has unbelievably specialized, with certain doctors focusing on one or two specific items. Why hasn’t the asset management industry followed suit?

We find the work of Princeton economist Burt Malkiel humorous. Malkiel is famous, in investing circles, for his research highlighting that “blindfolded monkeys could throw darts at a newspaper” and deliver returns similar, if not better, than “expert” money managers. How’s that for demoralizing our entire profession?

Assigning Blame:

Money managers should not receive all the blame. The inherent laziness of certain retail investors is alarming. Loyal readers of ours know we are sports junkies. If a quarterback once completed 3/5 th of his passes, but then fell to a dismal 1/5 th of his attempts, he would likely be immediately cut. Why are active managers given the luxury of sticky, long-term assets? Why don’t investors hold their managers accountable?

In addition, some of the blame also should be assigned to financial advisors. Advisors should continuously conduct due diligence on their managers and question performance. Manole Capital is not a holistic money manager, building diversified portfolios across all market industries. Our opinion is that financial advisors should build diversified portfolios for their clients, with a proper understanding of that client’s unique risk versus reward desires. Each client is different, but many financial advisors fail to customize their portfolios for a client’s distinctive characteristics. In our opinion, one-size does not fit all.

Fees:

Another item Bogle often discussed was the high fees active managers charge. Due to John Bogle’s wisdom, the overall market (if one uses the S&P 500) can be purchased for a fee of roughly 5 basis points (i.e. 0.0005%).

With extremely low fees for index funds, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that Bogle’s passive style saved U.S. investors close to $1 trillion in fees over his lifetime.

Market Share:

There are only a few companies that dominate passive investing. The "Big 3" of index investing are Blackrock's iShares, Vanguard and State Street's Spiders. Collectively, these three companies garner over 80% of the market.

According to a recent Morningstar study, BlackRock and Bogle’s Vanguard garnered 57% of global net new inflows into long-term mutual funds in 2018. However, the extent of their dominance is fading. These inflows of $606 billion last year, were down nearly 70% year-over-year from $2 trillion in 2017. A stock market that fell over 4% last year, is clearly giving some investors pause.

Despite this market concentration, others are always trying to steal market share and capture this long-term opportunity. Just last year, Fidelity Investments launched the first ever “no fee” index fund which perfectly reflects this “race to zero”. Schwab offers a number of index offerings for less than 5 basis points. The index business is one of the most scalable models we know, but the race towards 1 basis point management fees (or even free) will likely hurt all participants. The lone beneficiary should ultimately be investors.

One Flaw:

It is estimated that 40% of the equity markets are now invested in various forms of passive vehicles. As more and more retail investors bypass stock picking, and invest passively, the trend continues to gain steam. Morningstar estimates, that at some point in 2019, U.S. passive equity assets under management will finally surpass actively managed equity assets. There is nothing in the tealeaves that suggests this will not continue for years to come. We disagree with the entire market becoming passive. Why?

Investors have to recognize certain limitations of passive management. Purchases of passive equities are indiscriminate. What do we mean? If there is a redemption cycle, like the one just experienced in the 4th quarter of 2018, indiscriminate purchasing becomes indiscriminate selling. This ignores liquidity and works to the benefit of a rising equity tape. However, when redemptions arise, it can cause serious valuation gaps, especially for illiquid securities.

When Legg Mason reported its most recent quarter, its Chairman and CEO, Joseph Sullivan, stated that $313 billion of active U.S. mutual funds withdrew money during the quarter. He stated this was the “biggest quarterly net outflow ever as measured (by dollars).” For additional perspective, Sullivan said that outflows during “the height of the financial crisis in 2008 were 2/3 rd’s of that number.” We saw the effect of this during the large downdraft in the market in December.

So many investors, over the last decade, have gotten accustomed to a trending higher market. However, last year was a “wake up call”. For the first time in 9 years, 2018 was a down year for U.S. equities. Investors in an index fund, generated that market return, less a very modest management fee. We believe many passive investors failed to appreciate downside. In the event the market heads lower, this same passive investor locks in all the market losses. An American Funds analysis stated that only half of all investors were aware that index funds expose them to 100% of the volatility and losses during a market downturn.

While the upside and downside (relative to the overall market) is essentially known with passive investments, the investor has limited their opportunities. While it might not sound like much, we appreciate the value of being able to "lose less" than an index during market declines. If an investor chooses an active manager, he or she at least has the opportunity to outpace the index. Obviously, one always wishes to maximize returns when they are trending higher, but isn't it also valuable to control the damage on the way down?

Another Concern:

In the event passive becomes to dominate the U.S. equity market, one has to begin to question the ramifications. Quite simply, passive managers do not conduct research on their investments. They do not perform any due diligence on the companies they own. There is no analysis of free cash flow statements, balance sheets or income statements. There is no modeling of past or current results and no analysis of future revenue prospects. Research is not done of the current business pipeline, the industry dynamics or any other underlying fundamental condition.

Passive investors receive the overall market return, for an extremely low fee. Instead of results that beat the market average, index investors “get what you pay for”. In the event we see one specific sector, whether it is technology or energy or healthcare, materially outperform, it will result in that sector increasing its weight in the index. As index managers simply follow along, and more money floods into passive funds, it can intensify this issue.

The Overall Market:

In our opinion, the S&P 500 is the U.S. benchmark for equities. S&P Group (ticker SPGI) sets the weights and regularly re-balances this index. It is comprised of 11 various sectors, creating a diversified representation of the overall market.

The three largest segments of the benchmark are Technology at 19.9%, Healthcare at 15.1% and Financials at 13.5%. In addition, a passive investor gets diversified portfolio with exposure to companies in Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Energy, Utilities, Materials and Real Estate.

Sector Issues:

Just last year, many were worrying that Technology stocks were becoming too big a component of the overall market. Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft were soaring higher. Apple and Amazon both eclipsed $1 trillion in market cap and the technology sector weight in the S&P 500 was in the high 20’s%. The S&P made some alterations to its index, putting Amazon and others into a new sector called Communication Services. This lowered the Technology weight, but it does not change our main point. Passive managers simply follow the committee at the S&P, that has the vast power to determine which companies get added to the index.

What is our biggest problem with certain benchmark weightings? It comes down to choice. Passive asset managers (and their investors) simply follow benchmark names and weights, whether or not they agree with current valuations or sentiments. Index managers do not choose what they own or have any say in portfolio composition.

This passive flaw can be further appreciated by analyzing sector weights back in the late 1990s. During the dotcom era, technology was rapidly changing our world and valuations for certain companies moved dramatically higher. By 1999, technology was the largest segment of the S&P 500, with a weight approaching 40%. When a sector or company is in favor, the index fund must buy even more of it, which may or may not be the wisest decision. Regardless of their opinion of these technology companies, passive managers were forced to take their technology weight up to the index level, to minimize drift.

If you were a passive investor, you essentially were agreeing with a massive overweight towards grossly overvalued technology companies. Unfortunately, within three months of 2000, the technology sector plunged and so too did those passive portfolios. With hindsight as our guide, that was the most opportune time to be getting out of technology stocks and avoiding that overvalued sector. Active managers could have made that decision.

And similarly, the financial sector weight, at its peak in 2007 was nearly 25%. Right before the financial crisis occurred, passive managers were piling more money into this sector. This was another period where active managers could have decided to bypass the sector and its unsustainably high results. Passive investors, once again, never have that choice with their index managers.

Most of these portfolio managers have absolutely no discretion in choosing between stocks and differentiating between winners and losers. These managers are simply following the names and weights, set by index managers, and insuring they do not veer too much from their assigned benchmark.

Enter ETF’s & Smart Beta:

The U.S. ETF market was only $793 billion in 2009, but has now ballooned to over $3.6 trillion in assets under management now. According to the Index Industry Association, there are more than 3.7 million different indexes in existence today. Not all have index funds tracking them, but the market has clearly embraced passive management and flexibility.

Smart Beta funds have over $800 billion in assets under management and are a way for passive investors to take a slightly different, active approach. By first utilizing low-cost index funds, Smart Beta investors then pick from a few different measures, such as sales, dividends, book value, etc. Smart Beta has the same goal, of beating the overall market, but it attempts to exploit certain factors to add in the process.

In our April 2017 Active vs Passive note, we stated, “ We believe that passive investments are best used when one is looking to replicate or mimic a certain sector or exposure. In addition, passive investments can be wonderful vehicles where the underlying manager has no inherent knowledge advantage. This can be especially helpful in cyclical sectors with unpredictable data points. For example, rather than forecast the price of WTI crude per barrel, one can simply choose to hug the benchmark weight in the energy sector and purchase the XLE.”

The Case For Active:

Advocates of active management believe that markets are not always perfect at determining the right price for securities (stocks or bonds). Periodic financial bubbles and market corrections suggest that market inefficiencies exist. If you have ever purchased an individual stock, you believe that the market is not perfectly efficient and market-beating bargains can be found.

Active portfolio managers attempt to identify market inefficiencies to deliver attractive returns for investors. They can hold investments in different proportions than the index, "overweighting" investments they think will do better than the rest and "underweighting" those they think have less appealing prospects. Active managers can also choose to hold investments that are not in the benchmark index itself or avoid owning securities in the benchmark altogether.

Active managers believe that in-depth analysis of a company, its products, industry, competitors, and other factors, can identify mispriced investments. Many active managers believe that markets tend to over-or-under react to certain short-term information or sentiment. Those active portfolio managers, with a longer time horizon, can then take advantage of temporary price fluctuations. In other words, active managers can attempt to "buy low, sell high."

Not Found In An ETF:

Each of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 can be individually purchased as ETF’s, for a modest fee of roughly 25 basis points (i.e. 0.0025%). Once again, investors can customize which sectors they wish to gain exposure to. Our issue is not with the market benchmark, nor its composition. Our issue is with this passive, conceptual mentality.

Within the Financial sector, we do not own traditional banks and insurance companies. We avoid credit sensitivity and cyclical businesses. If you wanted to purchase the XLF or Financial ETF, you could get access to these “old school” financials. We only own 1 company in the Top 10 of the XLF. Once again, this is our decision, based upon our analysis.

Within the Technology sector, we do not own hardware companies or focus on what many would consider the core technology positions of Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Netflix, or Oracle (alphabetical order). If you wanted to purchase the XLK or Technology ETF, you would only see 2 overlapping positions, in our portfolio, in the XLK’s Top 10 list.

Specialize, not Generalize:

Manole Capital focuses on the two largest sectors, Technology and Financials. These two areas account for roughly 1/3 rd of the overall market. We do not believe that a small team (or even a large team) of analysts and portfolio managers can have a market advantage or knowledge that covers the entire spectrum of global equities.

We have a tremendous amount of respect for someone like Jim Cramer, of CNBC. He has a remarkable skill of being able to mention 1 to 2 items on hundreds of companies. He is the definition of a “generalist” portfolio manager and he would probably admit that he is “a mile wide, but only an inch deep”.

Manole Capital Management does not focus on Energy, Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary, Staples, Telecom, Materials, Industrials, etc. We have spent over 20 years analyzing companies in the specific Fintech industry. Our definition of Fintech is “anything utilizing technology to improve an established process”. You could argue that this is a broad and wide-ranging definition, that leaves open the discussion of what is and what isn’t Fintech. We totally agree!

Instead of focusing on one particular sector S&P 500 classification, we identify and invest in companies that possess certain characteristics, which we believe lead to outperformance.

Our Secret Sauce:

Below, you will see the core of our investment strategy and philosophy. We want to identify wonderful companies that meet certain characteristics. Lastly, we do not believe market timing can be successfully accomplished. We are long-term investors, not short-term traders.

Strategy:

We are business buyers and investors, not short-term traders

Our focus is to do in-depth research on strong, durable franchises

We strive to buy great companies at reasonable prices

We have a core belief that value is driven by time - not timing

The process seeks to identify growth businesses with key attributes

Adhering to these investment traits leads to positive stock selection

Characteristics:

High barriers to entry and a “moat” around the franchise

Market share leaders with durable competitive advantages

Pricing power and flexibility to withstand market volatility

Recurring revenues and sustainable business models

Strong balance sheets with predictable free cash flow

Excellent management teams properly allocating capital

​Short Term vs Long Term:

In the short run, the equity market is a VOTING machine

Fickle opinions about prospects determine popularity or lack thereof

In the long run, the equity markets are a WEIGHING machine

One needs to assess underlying trends to determine intrinsic worth

A company’s valuation is determined by its long-term performance

Companies that execute well, will see their stock prices trend higher

Conclusion:

We prefer to focus on the ability to generate predictable growth, regardless of the current environment. Our companies must deliver revenue growth, because tax savings cannot be expected to boost earnings every year. Many companies, that benefited from the reduction in taxes in 2018, will fail to grow this year. Without growth, their stock prices will stagnate. In our opinion, real and sustainable growth is more important than ever. From our perspective, active decision-making and company specific selections are more critical than ever. Passive investors will make no such judgment and assessment.

As an index investor, one is bound by arbitrary rules set by a benchmark committee. If the index owns 2% of XYZ Company, you continue to own 2% of this company, regardless of whether their valuation is highly attractive or grossly overvalued. While there are some stocks that are overvalued on traditional metrics, we prefer to analyze companies on various valuation metrics. We do deep fundamental analysis and look at underlying intrinsic value to properly frame valuations. We continue to find attractive companies that sell at a discount to our calculation of intrinsic value, all while maintaining our rigorous criteria of desirable company characteristics. With many companies failing to generate organic growth, we have built a concentrated portfolio of Fin Tech holdings that continues to grow sustainably and predictably. It is this dedication to identifying wonderful secular growth companies, with targeted characteristics, that we spend our days researching.

Manole Capital only focuses on the Fintech industry and we two decades of experience investing in this emerging category. We have no problem swimming against the strong current of passive investing. We know our limitations and only invest where we have an edge or expertise. We strongly believe we can beat a “blindfolded monkey”, but only time will tell.

