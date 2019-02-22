888 Holdings Acquires Online Gambling Brands In Consolidation Push

With the deal, 888 hopes to gain scale within a stricter UK regulatory environment even as it diversifies into less disrupted markets worldwide.

The firm acquired brands such as Costa Bingo, Slot Crazy, and Fantastic Spins.

888 Holdings has acquired a number of UK online bingo and gambling properties for $23 million.

888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) announced it has acquired Jet Management Group Limited and Jet Media's [JPJ Group (OTCPK:JKPTF)] online bingo platforms for approximately $23.47 million, or £18 million.

Acquired brands include Costa Bingo, Sing Bingo, City Bingo, Costa Games, Slot Crazy, Fantastic Spins.

With the deal, EIHDF is consolidating its UK betting operations over a larger number of properties as the regulatory environment becomes stricter. In addition, management is focusing its resources on less disrupted markets, with the U.S. showing promise in the wake of a recent favorable Supreme Court ruling.

London, England-based JPJ Group was founded in 2013 to develop and operate an online bingo platform in the UK.

Management is headed by CEO Simon Wykes, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Gala Leisure.

According to a market report by the UK Gambling Commission's, the county's wagering market reached $17.9 billion (£13.7 billion) for the year ended March 2017 and is projected to grow. This represents a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

During the same period, the online gambling sector accounted for 34% of all bets placed and reached $6.2 billion (£4.7 billion), marking a Y-O-Y growth of 10.1%.

In contrast, the number of high street bingo operations has decreased by 1.4%m and the number of licensed arcade premises by 5.1%. The decline is mostly attributed to rising demand for online wagering and an increase in ticket price due to UK's 2014 Point of Consumption tax, which imposes a 15% deduction on the revenue of casinos based overseas.

Major competitive online gambling operators in the UK include:

Rank Digital Gaming

Lindar Media

Cassava Enterprises

Sun Bingo

Buzz Bingo Group

Coral Interactive

888 disclosed the acquisition price as approximately $15.7 million in cash due at closing and another $7.8 million due in September 2019.

A review of the firm's June 30, 2018, financial report indicates that it had $143.6 million in cash and equivalents and $228.4 million in total liabilities, of which customer deposits accounted for $65.6 million.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $16.2 million.

888 is acquiring Jet's online bingo assets to add to its existing UK bingo operations.

As Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 stated in the deal announcement,

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this portfolio of brands which includes the well-established Costa Bingo. Having been developed on Dragonfish, the Group's first-class B2B platform, we are confident that consolidating these brands into our existing B2C portfolio will deliver synergies and growth opportunities by applying the full extent of 888's core capabilities in product, marketing and customer relationship management to their operations.

In the past 12 months, 888's stock price has dropped 46.3%, as the chart below indicates:

888's dividend history is shown below, with the most recent semi-annual declared dividend amounting to $0.056 per share,

888 has seen its stock drop precipitously in the wake of a stricter UK regulatory environment.

By acquiring Jet's bingo operations, 888 is effectively consolidating a larger scope of operations within a stricter regulatory regime, hoping to improve its position in the market as the costs of operating become too great for smaller operators.

Management believes that operators with the ability to create and operate their own technology solutions in regulated markets will be the comparative winners.

888 is attempting to quickly diversify its operations, and management divides its markets into what it calls 'disrupted' and 'undisrupted' markets. Disrupted markets are those that suffer from external factors such as strict regulatory restraints on operations and marketing, such as in the Netherlands and Italy.

So, 888 management is responding to these changed operating environments by consolidating with acquisitions such as Jet's bingo properties and focusing more efforts on less disrupted markets.

For example, the firm sees significant upside in its U.S. operations, with the recent betting-friendly ruling from the Supreme Court clearing the way for states to more freely regulate their own betting environments and providing greater clarity. 888 has operations in three U.S. states and is adding Pennsylvania as the fourth.

So, despite the stock's poor showing over the past 12-month period, the worst may be over as management finds ways to adapt and take advantage of new opportunities.

