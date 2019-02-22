Expedia: Put This Recession-Resistant Company On Your Watch List

Despite an unlevered free cash flow yield that is materially higher than that of the S&P 500 Index, Expedia’s shares need to be ~40% lower before initiating a new position.

The global travel services industry is largely recession resistant and Expedia performed well during the last recession.

Overview

Expedia (EXPE) appeared on my screen that narrows the list of possible companies to invest in from nearly 65,000 to 68. While EPXE was one of the final 68 companies that appeared on the screen and despite a significant correction in its share price, it is not yet ready for initiating a new investment position. However, I would recommend putting it on your watch list in the event share prices fall further.

Screening Process

I am a proponent of utilizing a screening process as it removes personal bias from the investment process. The screen does not take into account news headlines, talking heads on TV, or tips from your brother in law.

The key components to the screen are its two quantitative metrics: 1) unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) yield and 2) revenue growth rate.

UFCF yield is calculated as the average of the last five years’ cash unlevered free cash flows divided by the current enterprise value. In words, this metric shows the yield (think bond yield) an investor would receive if he / she bought the entire company and put its cash flows into his / her pocket (think clipping coupons).

But unlike a bond, companies have the opportunity to grow, which is why revenue growth is the second part of the screen. I use revenue growth in the screen as a proxy for growth in UFCF and then, through fundamental analysis, validate the stability and growth of UFCF.

The chart below shows how the screen works at each step in the process.

Company Analysis | Forward Outlook

The global travel market is estimated at $1.7 trillion and is growing at an annual rate of 4.6%. EXPE currently has approximately 5.5% market share of the global market and is growing faster than the overall market, which is driven by 1) general adoption of online travel agencies (OTAs), which are growing faster than the overall market, 2) the rapidly expanding home rental market, and 3) EXPE completing strategic add-on acquisitions.

OTAs have been consistently taking market share away from brick and mortar travel agents for years. In the mid-1990s, there were 34,000 travel agencies in the United States, in 2013 there were just 13,000. The online travel market is forecasted to grow 12% per year until 2023, driven largely by increased internet penetration, more disposable income in emerging markets, and extra convenience compared to brick and mortar agencies.

The burgeoning home rental market is experiencing explosive growth as individual homeowners seek to generate ancillary income and monetize their investments in their homes. The number of properties available in EXPE’s alternative accommodations segment (which includes HomeAway, VRBO, among others) grew at a breakneck pace of 40% in 2018. There are now more than one million properties available on EXPE’s platform, which will likely increase customer loyalty and attract a broader composition of customers.

Expedia’s HomeAway business recently acquired Pillow and ApartmentJet to expand its offerings in alternative accommodations. The two companies will provide property owners with transparency and control over their rental contracts and assist them in finding tenants. EXPE’s management continues to search for other add-on acquisition targets that provide strategic value to the overall company.

Analyst consensus estimates forecast EXPE’s annual revenue growth at ~10% for each of the next three years, well in excess of the overall market’s growth. Additionally, consensus estimates are for EBITDA margins over the next three years to improve from 2018’s levels. Investments in technology are increasing EXPE’s operating efficiencies and are enabling the aforementioned improvement in profitability.

Source: Company 2018 earnings slides

Company Analysis | Competitive Environment

The OTA and home rental markets are actively growing and are dominated by large players, EXPE being one of them. Players compete vigorously for share of the existing market as well as for the consumers that are trying OTAs for the first time. There is little functionality differentiation between the major platforms, so competition is largely based on breadth of service offerings and marketing strategies.

Consolidation of the OTA sector has created an effective duopoly with EXPE between Booking Holdings (BKNG). BKNG owns priceline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, among other popular websites. EXPE and BKNG compete head-to-head with each other in many respects, but also have their own many points of differentiation. Some highlights below:

LTM 9/30/18 Revenue EXPE $11.0 billion BKNG $14.1 billion

Revenue by Geography EXPE US 55% / Rest of World 45% BKNG US 13% / Europe 75% / Rest of World 12%

Gross Bookings Mix EXPE Hotels 53% / Air 42% / Other 5% BKNG Hotels 95% / Air 2% / Other 3%



EXPE and BKNG are similar in size, but EXPE has a more entrenched footprint in the US while BKNG is a more dominant player in Europe. EXPE has a more diversified product offering than BKNG, but that comes with sacrificing margin as hotel bookings are more profitable than air.

OTAs are also beginning to compete with Google, who has long served as a meta search engine (searches results from bookings providers like EXPE and makes money from selling advertisements) and competes with other meta search engines like TripAdvisor (TRIP). Recently, however, Google has made inroads to allowing users to book travel directly with Google, which makes it a competitive threat and a possible third major competitor to OTAs.

In the home rental market, EXPE’s HomeAway division competes with Airbnb. Airbnb is the leading player in this segment with an estimated $2.6 billion in revenue in 2017, which is 2.9x larger than HomeAway’s revenue for the same year.

Company Analysis | Revenue and Segments

EXPE generates revenue based on commissions from travel spend. In 2018, EXPE’s gross bookings (i.e. the total amount EXPE’s customers spent on travel) were $99.7 billion. EXPE’s revenue margin (i.e. commission on total spend) was 11.3%, which drove EXPE’s 2018 revenue of $11.2 billion. Net margin is consistent year over year, which means EXPE’s total revenue is driven off of its customers’ aggregate travel spend.

EXPE has a highly diverse set of global brands touching all aspects of travel: car, air, hotel, rail, consumer and corporate. A summary of EXPE’s brands and business units are highlighted in the charts below.

Source: Company 2018 10-K

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Revenue Growth

EXPE has generated impressive historical growth rates on both a total revenue basis and an organic basis. EXPE routinely makes acquisitions, so it is important to analyze organic growth. The company’s largest recent acquisitions were of HomeAway in December 2015 and Orbitz in September 2015.

HomeAway’s total purchase price was $4.2 billion, which represented a whopping 6.8x LTM revenue and 54.1x LTM EBITDA. However, the company’s EBITDA was on pace to more than double the year following the acquisition, which brought the NTM EBITDA multiple down to 24.2x. HomeAway has continued to grow into its purchase price. Purchase price as a multiple of LTM EBITDA for the period ending 9/30/18 has fallen to 14.2x (EBITDA was $297 million), in line with EXPE’s long-term average.

Orbitz’s total purchase price was $1.9 billion, which represented 1.8x LTM revenue and 12.0x LTM EBITDA.

The estimated effect of these acquisitions and other acquisitions have been removed from the organic growth calculations below. EXPE’s organic annual growth has been consistently strong and in excess of 10%.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Profit Margin Profile

EXPE’s gross margins have remained consistent over the past 10 years. EBITDA margins have declined due to an increase in SG&A as a percentage of revenue, which was driven mostly from an increase and selling and marketing expenses.

As a percentage of revenue, selling and marketing expenses increased from 43% in 2012 to 51% in 2018, due mostly to increases for trivago, Brand Expedia, Expedia Affiliate Network, and Hotels.com.

Heath Terry, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, is not concerned with Expedia’s increase in advertising. “We believe TripAdvisor and Booking’s recent ad spend rationalization puts Expedia in a better relative position. We believe we have seen evidence of this during recent periods where Expedia was able to drive bookings growth acceleration alongside leverage in ad spend.” Expedia has to increase ad spend in order to remain competitive, but it sets itself apart from the rest by simultaneously accelerating bookings growth. Since TripAdvisor and Booking’s are focusing more on margins rather than growth, Expedia’s long-term thinking could prove to sting competitors in the future.

Accordingly, I would expect to see a slowdown of the growth of selling and marketing expenses and an increase in profit margins.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | ROIC and ROE

EXPE’s return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and return on equity (ROE) are not particularly compelling on a headline basis. From 2014 to 2018, ROIC has declined from 9.2% to 4.9% and ROE has declined from 10.6% to 6.9%. Neither of these trends concern me, however.

Both ROIC and ROE are depressed by 1) the large amount of goodwill on the balance sheet ($8.1 billion as of 12/31/18) and 2) the large amount of cash on the balance sheet ($2.5 billion as of 12/31/18), which should be excluded when evaluating returns on the capital used by the company’s operations.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Unlevered Free Cash Flow

EXPE generates a lot of cash flow. The strong UFCF profile is driven by the company’s strong profit margin profile and low capital intensiveness, which were both discussed earlier in this article. UFCF margin has averaged in the mid teens over the last five years, which is actually higher than the company’s EBITDA margin.

The UFCF margin is higher than the EBITDA margin because net working capital is negative and serves as a source of cash flow each year.

As the company reaches maturity and growth slows, so too will this source of cash flow from net working capital. Offsetting this negative impact on UFCF margin is my expectation that profit margins will increase as a result of a decline in selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Resiliency

When assessing a company’s resiliency, I like to look at 1) the company’s current leverage profile and 2) the company’s performance through the last economic downturn.

The leverage profile is important to understand the company’s ability to continue servicing its debt should its financial performance falter.

While the last downturn was quite some time ago and businesses have changed since then, looking at financial performance from 2007 to 2011 is a useful data point to see how the company may perform during the next downturn. EXPE ranks about as high as you can get in these two resiliency tests.

The balance sheet is pristine with minimal debt and an adequate fixed charge coverage (FCC) ratio. The company holds a substantial amount of cash on the balance sheet, which is close to offsetting the debt balance so net debt is only 1.0x 2018 EBITDA.

The company’s FCC ratio is 0.5x, which is lower than one might expect for an asset-light business like this. The FCC ratio is weighed down by the company’s investment in capital expenditures, which is inflated due to one-time projects connected with 1) the company’s transition to a cloud computing environment and 2) buildout of the company’s new headquarters.

With net debt at essentially zero, a positive FCC ratio, and UFCF well in excess of EBITDA, one can conclude that EXPE’s balance sheet and liquidity position are essentially bullet proof.

EXPE’s performance through the last economic downturn was outstanding as the company faced only a mild revenue decline in 2009 of -6.6%. I estimate the organic revenue decline in 2009 was -7.0%.

Revenue rebounded strongly in 2010 with total and organic revenue growth of 10.6% and 9.7%, respectively. Growth continued thereafter.

This growth is a testament to the overall revenue diversification EXPE has on a global basis and the resiliency of the travel services industry in general. The chart below shows that global air travel only declined by 1.2% in 2009 and resumed growth in 2010.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Annual Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Demand

Source Data: Statista

Company Analysis | Shareholder Friendliness

EXPE pays an annual dividend and repurchases equity. Of the ~$1 billion of unlevered free cash flow generated each year, $500-600 million is typically used by returning cash to shareholders.

Both the aggregate dividend payments and the per-share dividends have increased rapidly each year (5-year CAGR is +20%).

Equity repurchases were ramped up during 2018, which is great to see because 2018’s valuation levels were lower than in each of the prior three years. I strongly prefer to see management time their equity repurchases when valuations are low, as this can create significant value for shareholders.

Unfortunately, EXPE issues more equity than usual to its employees, which dilutes existing shareholders. Its stock-based compensation is higher than average for the S&P 500 and for the Consumer Discretionary sector.

EXPE’s overall share count generally declines each year as EXPE repurchases more stock than it issues to management. The large increase in the number of shares during 2015 was due to the HomeAway acquisition, which was acquired partially with newly issued stock.

Insiders own 4.3% of the company’s common stock, which is worth $830 million at the company’s current valuation. This ownership percentage is above average for companies in the S&P 500 Index, indicating strong alignment with outside shareholders. EXPE’s chairman of the board, Barry Diller, owns the vast majority of the stock held by insiders.

The company is effectively controlled by Barry Diller. EXPE has two classes of shares: 1) common stock and 2) Class B common stock. The two classes of stock have equal economics, but Class B shares have 10 votes per share vs 1 vote per share for the common shares. Class B common stock is entirely owned by Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc, and Barry Diller has proxy to vote these shares.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Valuation

After having corrected in November and December, EXPE’s stock has traded higher in January and its current trading multiples are above their long-run valuation averages. The company’s UFCF yield is 5.2%, which is below its long-run average of 8.8%, but materially better than the S&P 500 Index of 3.4%. Note that I calculate the UFCF yield based on the average UFCF over the last five years. This is a conservative view of UFCF for growing companies like EXPE.

With the recent advances in the stock price, I do not see EXPE’s current valuations as compelling enough to initiate a new position at the current levels. Instead, a more attractive entry point would be at an EV / EBITDA multiple of < 12.0x and an UFCF yield of > 9.0%. That implies a share price that is approximately 40% below its current levels.

It may make sense to initiate a position at higher valuations, but the targeted valuations mentioned above should provide investors an adequate margin of safety.

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Source Data: S&P Capital IQ

Company Analysis | Risks

Competitive Global Environment

EXPE competes in a highly competitive global industry with both established and emerging online and traditional sellers of travel-related services, including companies that are larger and have greater access to greater financial resources. Additionally, the company faces increasing competition from internet search engines and online portals.

Mitigating Factors: The company enjoys significant brand equity and consumer awareness with each of its brands, which provides insulation from competition. Additionally, the company’s ability to continue generating +10% annual organic growth is a testament to its commanding market position.

Changing Technology

EXPE must consistently deliver its services with current technology demanded from consumers.

Mitigating Factors: This is where size and scale matters. EXPE generates +$11 billion in revenue, which gives it significant financial resources to be able to organically develop or acquire new technology. Already included in the company’s cost structure is ~$1.4 billion of annual spend on Technology and Content.

Additionally, EXPE has a history of acquiring small companies that have technology it wants. Additionally, EXPE makes minority investments in emerging companies that gives it visibility to new technology and an effective call option on acquiring the technology in the future, if so desired.

Foreign Exchange Risk

EXPE conducts a significant and growing portion of its business outside the United States and faces exposure to movements in currency exchange rates, particularly those related to the British pound sterling, euro, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Thai baht, Brazilian real, and Nordic currencies.

Mitigating Factors: The FX exposure may present near-term risks to quarterly results, but EXPE’s exposure to a diverse basket of currencies should even out over longer time periods, which mitigates this risk for long-term investors.

Company Governance

Through its dual share structure, EXPE is effectively controlled by Liberty Expedia Holdings, which is in turn controlled by Barry Diller.

Mitigating Factors: Liberty Expedia Holdings and Mr. Diller own 16% ($2.7 billion) and 3.7% ($630 million), respectively. These substantial investments ensure economic alignment with outside shareholders.

Summary

Revenue Growth: Solid organic growth in excess of 10% annually

Profit Margin Profile: EBITDA margins of ~11% have declined due to increases in selling and marketing expenses; improvement expected due to rationalization of selling and marketing expenses

ROIC and ROE: Reported metrics are depressed by goodwill and cash on balance sheet; adjusted calcs are infinite due to negative adjusted invested capital and equity

Unlevered FCF:Asset light business generates healthy UFCF; UFCF margin in the mid-teens

Resiliency: Balance sheet has very low debt and company’s revenue hardly declined during the last recession

Shareholder Friendliness:Company effectively controlled by one person; but significant shareholder alignment exists

Valuation: Notwithstanding a recent increase in its stock price, UFCF yield is still better than S&P 500, however I recommend staying on side lines until price decreases from current levels

Risks: Robust global competition, changes in technology, and FX risks exist; however, mitigated by compelling factors

