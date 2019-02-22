TeraGo's (TRAGF) CEO Tony Ciciretto on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Ciciretto – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Charron – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bentley Cross – TD Securities

David McFadgen – Cormark Securities

Maher Yaghi – Desjardin

Operator

Tony Ciciretto

Thank you Emily, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is David Charron, TeraGo's Chief Financial Officer.

TeraGo released its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on February 21. Our press release, financial statements and MD&A are currently available on SEDAR and our Company website, along with a slide presentation accompanying this call.

In the fourth quarter, we proactively made adjustments to our cost structure to improve profitability and cash flow and to allow us to redirect resources into growth activities. This resulted in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million or growth of 6% from the prior year period despite a 5% decline in revenue to $12.9 million.

In connectivity, we continue to see positive trends in our ARPU and churn and a decline in connectivity revenue was consistent with what we had seen over the course of the year. In cloud and colocation, fourth quarter revenue was impacted by churn and lower sales provisioning activity.

We have a number of initiatives underway, which I'll get to later to improve our sales effectiveness and customer acquisition and the changes we've made to lower our cost structure, put us in a much better position to both maintain strong EBITDA and cash flow. This will allow us to redirect investments into the exciting initiatives we see developing for 5G in 2019 and beyond.

Slide 6, shows our key operating metric trends including backlog, monthly recurring revenue, average revenue per user in churn rate. In connectivity, we continue to make steady progress on improving ARPU and managing churn. While, monthly recurring revenue backlog has been relatively flat.

The improvement in ARPU and reduced churn reflects the improvements we've made in the customer experience and our continued focus on mid-sized enterprise customers. The gradual shift in customer mix has also made us more susceptible to timing in both bookings and provisioning activity. This can cause greater movement in our backlog.

We remain encouraged by what we're seeing with our sales pipeline and we have several large opportunities that we hope to close in the coming months and quarters. In cloud and colocation we are seeing good traction from upselling managed services offerings to our existing customers.

However, we also recognize the need to make adjustments to improve our sales effectiveness. To lead our sales effort, we are in the process of on-boarding a new Vice President of sales. This individual has extensive experience in the technology industry and an impressive track record developing and operationalizing highly effective go-to-market strategies and we look forward to having them on-board.

Also, we have proactively shifted from having sales professionals sell all products and services to specialized sales teams for connectivity and cloud enabling greater focus by lines of business.

Additionally, we have supplemented and aligned our inside sales resources to service our small customers, allowing our direct sales resources more time to focus on prospecting and closing higher value opportunities.

And lastly, we've introduced a newly created business development lead role with a mandate to develop and execute new markets such as channel partnership strategies. We believe these changes will help make our sales organization more effective and efficient; stabilizing our top line as we invest and prepare for the higher growth opportunities ahead of us in 5G.

This leads us to an update on our 5G initiatives. We recently completed the first phase of our 5G technical trial in the GTA. The results of the trial were encouraging and we saw performance speeds up to 700 megabits per second per customer endpoint, with an aggregate of over two gigabits per second from the provider to base station and latency in the three to four millimeter – millisecond range.

We are now working with our technology partner, PHAZR on enhancements to the radio and software platform to better serve our intended markets. A second phase to our technical trial will focus on back office and provisioning processes. Our goal is to convince customer trials before the end of 2019 targeting both the enterprise and residential broadband connectivity applications.

Next month, the FCC begins its 24-gigahertz spectrum auction in the United States, but Canada's auctions for 5G millimeter wave spectrum are not expected to take place for another two years. This provides us with a significant and unique time-to-market advantage as the country's largest holder of 24 and 38 gigahertz spectrum.

We believe the 5G technology represents an important evolution in the delivery of broadband and mobile services. However, as technology develops, we want to make sure that we are taking a measured approach to building the business case and developing a polished and robust customer experience before pushing forward in the market.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Dave to walk through some of the financials in the quarter in greater detail.

David Charron

Thanks, Tony. I'm on Slide 9 now. In the fourth quarter, total revenue declined 5% from the prior year period and was impacted by customer churn along with a lower rate of new customer provisioning activity. Connectivity revenue for the fourth quarter declined 4.8% from the prior year period while cloud and colocation revenue declined 5.3% in the prior year period.

Adjusting for IFRS 15, connectivity revenue in the fourth quarter declined 9.3% from the prior year period, while cloud and colocation revenue grew 3.3% from the prior year period. And for the full year and adjusting for IFRS 15, connectivity revenue declined 8.1% and cloud and colocation revenue grew 9.7%.

On Slide 10, despite the lower revenue adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 24% compared to 22% in the prior year period.

Our reported net loss declined to $2 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period. Selling, general, and administrative expense for the fourth quarter was $7.9 million down 22% from the $10.1 million in the prior year period. And during the fourth quarter, we implemented a headcount restructuring program resulting in a one-time charge of $0.6 million. This is expected to result in an annualized cost savings of $2.7 million, some of which will be redirected to both strengthen our sales leadership as well as invest in areas with higher growth potential like our 5G program.

Tony has outlined some of the steps we've taken to address the impact of customer churn and to strengthen our sales backlog. This along with adjustments we've made to lower our cost structure will help drive improvements to profitability and to protect our cash flow.

On Slide 11, turning now to the balance sheet. In the fourth quarter, we generated $2.5 million in cash flow from operating activities. While capital expenditures were $1.1 million or 8.5% of revenue. As a result, we were free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter and we've been free cash flow positive for the past three quarters.

At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $3.9 million in cash, following the closing of the MSI acquisition for $5.6 million in cash. We continue to have an undrawn $10 million operating line and a $25 million acquisition and CapEx facility that will allow us to invest in growth initiatives.

Our leverage at the end of the fourth quarter stands at 2.56x adjusted EBITDA down from 2.65x last quarter and remains well below our debt covenant of 3.5x. We will continue to take a disciplined approach to preserve our balance sheet while executing our growth plan.

Our focus this year will be to invest in growth opportunities while maintaining adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow as we positioned TeraGo for the opportunities we see in 5G fixed wireless.

I'll now turn the call back to Tony for his closing remarks.

Tony Ciciretto

Thank you, David. In summary, TeraGo remains focused on stabilizing this core business segments, preserving cash while making strategic investments that position us for the future growth in 5G. The changes we made to our cost structure allowed us to deliver improved profitability, we’ve taken corrective steps to strengthen our sales funnel and we're highly focused on servicing value from our 24 and 38 gigahertz spectrum assets.

We have a time-to-market advantage that makes us unique with an exciting growth opportunity ahead. And as we look forward to becoming one of the first carriers in Canada to offer services based on 5G.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Emily to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Bentley Cross from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Bentley Cross

Good morning. Just wanted to first ask a point of clarification. David, in your script, you talked about focus on maintaining EBITDA in 2019. Can we take that literally or is that just meant to directionally be a bit of a guidance there?

David Charron

That's directionally to say that there are a number of things we're trying to do, but focusing on stabilizing our EBITDA is one of them.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then firstly on the EBITDA front, Tony, when you came in, one of your initiatives was to essentially spend a little upfront to accelerate growth. But now we're seeing a restructuring and more focus on protecting EBITDA. What has changed over the last six, 12, 18 months? And how do we get back to kind of the more aggressive outlook?

Tony Ciciretto

Sure. Look, Bentley, thanks for the question and I think it's a good one. So our focus is still in making sure that we are growing our cloud and colocation business. We still see significant growth in that business. We still continue to stabilize and I think we're getting some very stabilized in our connectivity business. We stabilized that business quite well. However, when you do have unexpected churn, as we experienced in Q3 and Q4, that really have nothing to do with the underlying business itself. You need to proactively take action and that's what we did to protect our EBITDA and protect our investments for future initiatives.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And last one for me, I don't know if you guys have had a chance to listen to Verizon's Investor Day, which happened yesterday, but one of the things that came out of it, it was their CEO talked a lot about their 5G initiatives and commented specifically that Verizon was best positioned because there are so many business cases between kind of their conventional fixed wireless or conventional fixed networks rather.

And mobile obviously, you guys only have kind of half of that equation. As you move forward, how do you think about bridging that gap through partnerships or maybe an outright sale down the road?

Tony Ciciretto

Well, I think first of all, we didn't hear the – we weren't on the Verizon call yesterday, we had our own board meeting of course. But we have followed the U.S. landscape quite closely in many of the initiatives that Verizon has. I think one of the things that certainly – well, there's two aspects to what – from my understanding of what Verizon is doing.

First is I think they're going out proactively given their time-to-market and their ability to go after a fixed wireless market with millimeter wave. And second from a mobile perspective, they're using it really to densify their network, right. Those are the two areas. We obviously don't have a lot of – the second point that we – our focus is on the first with the fixed wireless.

We think that there's still a great opportunity in offering 5G level services to our enterprise customers. And certainly we see even a much more compelling position as we relate to moving forward in the consumer market. So we still see 5G and our ability to deliver based on the scarcity of millimeter wave in other parts of the market and our ability to do this within our licensing platform today. And we'll continue to take advantage of that. And I think it actually has given us a lead-in in the market.

Bentley Cross

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

David McFadgen

Thank you. Yes, I have a couple of questions. So David, you talked about the annualized cost savings of $2.7 million from the fourth quarter headcount restructuring, but you said some of that you're going to use to invest in the sales force and so on. So do you have an idea on what the net savings would be for 2019?

David Charron

That’s a good question, David. I would expect that we would invest a third to a half of those savings throughout the year.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then you talked about the customer churn and lower onboarding of new customers was the primary reason, I guess for the revenue being down in the fourth quarter? So I was just looking at the churn on a year-over-year basis. It's the same or maybe even better. Although, it did deteriorated a bit versus Q3 2018 on the cloud and colocation side so it would seem to me that it’s more of a lower onboarding of new customer issue versus a churn issue or am I interpreting that incorrectly?

David Charron

Sorry to interrupt, David. The churn percentages that we disclosed are the – actually customer churn, number of customers that have churned. And so what you're seeing is while there are a few customers that have churned, they'd been large customers, larger customers and that resulted in the reduction in revenue. So it's – perhaps a subtlety in the definition, but I just want to make sure we're transparent on that.

David McFadgen

So you disclosed the number of customers churned and not the dollar value of their business, that's churned right.

David Charron

That's correct. And we also disclosed ARPU so together we felt that that was a good basket of metrics that provide.

David McFadgen

Right. Okay. Okay. And then just on the 5G fixed wireless internet access, you talk about deploying this, the end of 2019 on a enterprise and residential basis. Do you know what markets you would initially target for those services?

Tony Ciciretto

We certainly, David, we – I think it's fair to say that it's going to be large urban centers, but we aren't disclosing at this particular time, which markets we're intending to target.

David McFadgen

Okay. All right. Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

Tony Ciciretto

Thank you.

David Charron

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Maher Yaghi from Desjardin. Your line is open

Maher Yaghi

Thank you for taking my question. I do want to – I want to maybe just ask you a little bit more about your tests that you did because I wanted to see what kind of results you've seen in terms of the distance between the host and the antenna. That you’ve tested on and see how that can translate into real-life situations where you would deploy it in the residential areas. Because from what I've been hearing a lot and reading a lot on, it seems like a millimeter wave is – the problem with millimeter wave is the cost of deployment.

It seems very, very high on the residential side compared to if you have already established high speed networks already in place, like fiber-to-the-home or 3.1 DOCSIS. I just wanted to see how you're going to deploy that in residential areas, in areas where, Canada has very high speeds already on fixed wireless internet.

Tony Ciciretto

Yes. So maybe just to address the distance issue. So the fact is and this is not something – this is not a secret. Everyone knows that typically millimeter wave doesn't go as far. Even in our tests, we've actually tested it up to about two kilometers. But quite frankly, it tested really well up to a kilometer, by and large.

Now that being said, and it's a lot, it's less than what we would argue, typical ratios that we use today, which are much more into the two kilometer range. The fact is that, because it is Omni Directional, you have actually a greater ability to service more customers with less radio. So on a cost per user perspective it actually comes down.

If you then take a look at it from a perspective of how it matches to fiber, I think for existing fiber cases, I think you're absolutely right. I mean, if there's existing fiber to the home, then it would be a cost, it would be additional cost. But in many cases you have costs build out for fiber and a fixed wireless is probably almost 10 times less, on a per user basis than fiber if you have to actually install it.

Now that being the case, I think it's important to note that although we won't give the, we haven't communicated which markets we're going to go after. We have said that it's going to be specifically around high density areas and primarily as it relates to in the MDU market versus at this point in time, a much more call it a neighborhood market.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. I'm trying, to understanding where are you going with this? So when it comes to deployment, have you selected that technology yet or which band you're going to be running on? And in terms of usage, do you need additional, regulatory approvals to embark on a residential deployment?

Tony Ciciretto

So just to address your last point, we don't need regulatory approval or ISED approval deliver fixed wireless service, 5G services to customers. Essentially it is within the scope of the license agreement that we have with ISED. The fact though is that, I'm sorry and repeat your question again on…

Maher Yaghi

Which band you're going to be running on in the technology supplier.

Tony Ciciretto

Right. And so the band obviously for us is the – we have the 38 and the 24 gigahertz band. We have them on all major, markets in Canada and some secondary markets in Canada. At this point in time, we are working very closely with a company called PHAZR, that we believe has a very interesting technology, that where we have tested and we'll continue to test.

However, it doesn't preclude us from looking at other manufacturers and we continue to do that. However, as far as these trials and 5G we are and have been working with PHAZR and very happy with that relationship.

Maher Yaghi

Okay, perfect. Now, and when I – if I go back to your backlog in the cloud and data center business beyond the let's say the delays or slowness in securing new contracts, has there been any changes in the industry that is affecting you beyond let's say pricing in the market or has there been a more aggressive position taken by competitors, large competitors that are affecting this line of business and I'm trying to assess, let's say your confidence level in turning around that and growing it again?

Tony Ciciretto

Yes. Well look, we still see that the cloud is as a growth area of business for us? As I stated, I think in, in previous calls we started to see longer sales cycles and smaller deals, for these type of cloud opportunities. I think it's also important to note that we still have experienced positive growth in this market, just shy of double digits, excluding IFRS impact.

And I think it's also important to note that that's also on top of, the past couple of quarters that we have seen some, larger churn customers. But again, for not the reasons of the adoption of cloud, but more importantly, it was related to specific customer situations and not about the service that we're providing. So, we're still very, I'm still very encouraged about this area of the business. For us, it's…

Maher Yaghi

Well, when I look at your backlog in and cloud and colocation, it's mostly flat a year, quarter-over-quarter, is the funnel of the business giving you expectations that we should see a turnaround in that backlog level.

Tony Ciciretto

Yes. So, I'm very encouraged by the buildup of our sales funnel and pipeline and certainly we will have opportunities there that will start to show up in the second half of 2019.

Maher Yaghi

Okay. And my last question on CapEx and EBITDA, you mentioned that you are expecting to hold that EBITDA line stable. Let's say year-on-year in 2019 how about free cash flow and CapEx?

David Charron

Good question. So on CapEx, I think we have a sort of a run rate, a quarterly run rate of around $1.5 million to $1.8 million a quarter of CapEx. I expect that to be flat, although when we get to the 5G customer trials in the second half, that might spike up a bit, as you'd expect.

And so that would be the CapEx run rate I would provide you. On the EBITDA side and on the expense side, I think what you're seeing in our Q4 is a good run rate to carry forward. As we said, we're trying to maintain sort of a basic, a basic level there. Depending on the sales activity that Tony mentioned, we could see a pickup in the second half.

Maher Yaghi

So David, when you're talking about CapEx, you're saying the first half should be similar to what we saw in 2018, but the second half, we should start to see an increase, what level of increase are we talking about here?

David Charron

So, as I mentioned, the savings that we've achieved in restructuring, we are planning to invest, I'll say about a third of that towards, improvements in our sales leadership as well as in our 5G programs. So, you can see, a $0.5 million investment plus or minus in the second half.

Maher Yaghi

In CapEx?

David Charron

In CapEx correct.

Maher Yaghi

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much guys.

David Charron

All right, thank you.

Operator

And there are no further question at this time, I will turn the call back over to Tony Ciciretto for closing remarks.

Tony Ciciretto

Alright, everyone appreciate everyone joining us on the call and look forward to the next quarter call? So, thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Well this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.