Dream Global REIT (DUNDF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jane Gavan

Thank you, operator. Good morning. Welcome everyone to the fourth quarter conference call for Dream Global REIT.

With me today are Rajeev Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Sannikov, our Chief Operating Officer. We’re also joined by Bruce Traversy, Senior Vice President of Investments, and Michael Schwöbel, our Managing Director of Germany. We're going to make a few remarks and then open the call to questions.

I'm going to start with the summary of 2018 and then will provide a strategic outlook for Dream Global for the next year.

We started 2018 with the key objectives of driving organic growth through active asset management and strategic capital allocation, improving the quality of our portfolio, making our balance sheet stronger and reducing our payout ratio. As we look back at last year, we've achieved these key goals. Our same-property NOI growth was strong, driven by completion of value-add projects, net leasing absorption in Germany and the Netherlands, and increasing rents.

In the fourth quarter, our Dutch properties were included in our comparative metrics for the first time. Combined with our German portfolio, same-property NOI growth for NOI Dream Global in Q4 was over 6%.

Last year, we completed over $650 million in transactions. We sold $200 million of non-core and non-strategic assets including the opportunistic sale of our interest in Werfthaus. We used this capital as well as the proceeds from our equity offering to acquire $470 million of high quality assets in our target markets, with attractive NOI and value growth prospects. Two of these assets Atoomweg in Utrecht and Handwerkstrasse in Stuttgart will be our main development projects over the next two years. Our other rezoning projects are progressing well, and we're in negotiations to sell our site in Offenbach, which was a Deutsche Post site, a significant premium to the book value.

The robust industry demand for high-quality properties continues. And although it's still early in the year, we still see strong buyer demand. This demand is driven by the solid real estate fundamentals in Germany and the Netherlands, and the expectation of future growth in rent and occupancy levels.

We're seeing continued trend reflected in the value of our assets. Our EPRA NAV per unit increased over to $16, up 26% from Q4 2017 or 20% compounded annual growth rate over the past two years. Combining all of this, our FFO for 2018 was $1.04 per unit, 10% higher than in 2017 and in line with our expectations. This brings our FFO payout ratio of 77% in Q4. We achieved this FFO growth not only while high grading the portfolio but at the same time also reducing leverage to 43% today.

Looking at the year ahead, we continue to be encouraged by the real estate fundamentals in our markets. While the slower expected growth in Europe has been in the headlines over the past few months, the economic environment continues to be supportive of office and industrial real estate.

First, the Dutch and the German economies are still expected to grow at a rate above the 10-year average, marking almost a decade of GDP growth for Germany and half a decade for the Netherlands.

Secondly, the labor market was strong. In Germany alone, employment increased by 0.5 million people in 2018, and in the Netherlands by 200,000 people. This job growth continues to drive demand for space in markets where supply is constrained and most of the development pipeline is already spoken for. As a result, we expect that the vacancy rates will continue to decline in our markets over the next 12 months and that the rents in the key markets will continue rising.

Third, the outlook for inflation is also well above the average for the past five years. This will help drive our NOI growth as much of our in-place rent is linked to CPI.

Lastly, slower GDP growth is expected to tamper interest rates or interest rate hikes by the ECB. This will help our refinancing program, Rajeev is going to speak about later, and may mitigate any potential pressures on the property investment markets.

Our plan for 2019 is to take advantage of these two tailwinds and continue driving every aspect of our business in our balance sheet. The themes for 2019 are organic growth, hydrating the portfolio, and improving our balance sheet and liquidity. The three main levers we have to drive organic growth are increasing occupancy, primarily in our Dutch portfolio by marking rents to market in Germany and executing on value-add opportunities across the portfolio. We've got a robust pipeline of value-add and redevelopment projects ranging from obtaining entitlements for former Deutsche Post properties to ground up development. Alex is going to provide more color on those.

We also intend to finish off the noncore sales program in 2019 for about $120 million. Recall, we started this program in 2014 and have already sold roughly $700 million of assets or 240 buildings. We intend to reinvest the proceeds into our value-add projects and new acquisitions.

When looking at acquisitions, we intend to allocate more capital this year to industrial assets, as we believe this class offers superior risk-adjusted return on average, provides diversification benefits to our office portfolio, and we can manage these assets effectively.

Turning to our balance sheet, our goal is to secure additional liquidity to be in position to repay our blanket facility at the beginning of next year. With that, we'll be creating a larger pool of unencumbered assets and will be in a position to target a credit rating upgrade. This boost to the unencumbered asset pool will also create additional acquisition capacity on our balance sheet. Should there be any dislocations in the market or great opportunities, we're going to be well-positioned to take advantage of them.

Now, with that, I'm going to turn it over to Alex to provide more color on the markets, our properties and the opportunities in our portfolio.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Jane. Good morning, everyone. As Jane mentioned, we continue to see strong real estate fundamentals in our key markets that have supported the performance of our business. In Germany, office vacancy rates fell again in Q4 across the Big 7 markets. Average vacancy rate in the Big 7 currently stands at 3.6%, a decline of 110 basis points year-over-year and 30 basis points from Q3 2018.

New supply remains low to moderate with new completions for 2019 in the Big 7 expected to amount to 1.8% of total stock, over 70% of that is currently prelet. We continue to see upward pressure on rents across the markets, as well as in our portfolio. The rents in the Big 7 increased by 6.4% on average over the past 12 months. The market rents in our German portfolio increased by 8% on a like-for-like basis over the same period.

The Dutch occupied markets continued to improve last year. With limited supply coming on line and growing demand for office space, vacancy rates in the G5 cities reached historically low level of 7% at the end of 2018. This represents a decline of 2.1% over the past 12 months. With dropping vacancy rates, we are seeing rental rate increases, especially in Amsterdam and Utrecht, our two largest markets. Given the continued growth in employment in the Netherlands, lack of new supply as well as the removal of obsolete office stock from the inventory, we expect that the net absorption of vacant space will continue in 2019.

Turning to our portfolio. In 2018, we completed 1 million square feet of new leases in addition to 2.6 million square feet of renewals for a net leasing absorption of 360,000 square feet. This translated into occupancy gains, predominantly in our value-add assets, which are up 10% from December 31, 2017 on same-property basis. The Dutch portfolio gained 3% in occupancy over the past 12 months on a like-for-like and the German portfolio gained 2% in occupancy. The rents on renewals were up on average, 9% in our German portfolio and more roughly flat in the Netherlands in 2018.

With the markets continuing to tighten, we are seeing increasingly lower lease incentives across our business. Our net effective rents on new leasing were up 30% in 2018 compared to 2017 on same-property basis. Comparative property NOI growth in our portfolio this quarter was 6.6%. The German portfolio registered growth of 5.9%, primarily driven by increasing rental rates on lease renewals, leasing of properties that command the highest rents in our portfolio, reducing our operating expenses and indexation of in-place rents.

In the Netherlands, we registered growth of 8.3%, driven by occupancy gains, indexation and reduction in operating expenses. The value of our portfolio increased by €172 million or 5% in the fourth quarter, based on independent appraisals by CBRE and Colliers for Germany, and JLL for the Netherlands. NOI growth occupancy gains, completion of value-add projects, growth in market rents and cap rate compression all contributed to the revaluation upside.

This quarter, we have provided a detailed breakdown on valuation metrics by location and profile of the assets in our MD&A. We believe this additional disclosure provides greater insight into the values of our assets compared to using a blended capitalization rate for the entire portfolio.

For example, our core and core plus assets in the Big 7 markets combined with DN and Brussels [ph] represent our largest cluster by value. While these properties are 97% let, the market rents exceed in-place rents by over 10%. So, there's ample upside potential NOI.

These assets are valued at just under €4,000 per square meter, or a cap rate on an annualized Q4 NOI of 4.3%. This represents over 100 basis points spread over the prime yields in these markets.

As we discussed in our press release, we completed a number of value-add initiatives in Germany and in the Netherlands in 2018. In addition, we’re currently pursuing over a number of value-add initiatives across the portfolio with a total capital investment volume of upto €60 million. These projects will drive NOI and value growth over the next 12 to 24 months. I will now discuss this project in a greater detail.

In Germany, we continue executing on our redevelopment plan for the recently acquired vacant property in Stuttgart, Handwerkstrasse. As previously announced, we plan to refurbish a part of the asset and redevelop another part for a total construction cost of just over €30 million. We expect to commence the refurbishment works in late 2019 and redevelopment of the second part in early 2020.

We're also working on a hotel intensification project, similar to Hildesheim. We have signed the LOI with the same tenant, B&B Hotels, and are working on planning. The metrics for this project including volume and returns will be comparable to the projects we just completed.

In addition, we are working on a number of intensification projects for our core and core plus German assets in the Big 7 markets, including adding floors and intensifying the sites with additional office space. These projects are relatively small individually, ranging from €1 million to €4 million of capital but will be incrementally positive to the value of the properties and NOI growth.

As Jane said earlier, we have made solid progress on our Offenbach site over the last 12 months. The city council has approved the commencement of the rezoning process to predominantly residential use with higher density. We’re currently in discussions to sell the site to a residential developer with planning in place. We expect that the sale price for the site will significantly exceed the current book value. For additional clarity, this sale will be in addition to our noncore sales program.

In the Netherlands, we expect to achieve NOI growth from our six recently renovated boutique offices. These properties have a GLA of 480,000 square feet with in-place occupancy of only 52%. The remaining 13 boutique offices in the Netherlands are currently 92% occupied. Overall, we expect that the occupancy in the Dutch portfolio will be just under 90% at year-end.

One of our largest projects in the Netherlands in 2019 will be repositioning of asset leg in Utrecht. Recall, we acquired this 12,000 square-meter site -- asset for €10 million in May 2018, and the property will be fully vacant in May this year. Our original plan was to lightly refurbish the asset and implement our boutique office concept, stabilizing NOI at just over €1 million.

We're currently looking at a larger refurbishment and densification alternative, leading to higher construction costs and higher NOI. The yield on cost will be similar to the original plan. And we are looking to prelet the asset. And if successful, we will likely pursue the larger project. We're looking at obtaining additional density for a number of our sites in the Netherlands, including commercial and residential, again leading to higher value potential in the future. These sites will be reclassified as a redevelopment property in the first quarter of 2019.

Lastly, we're in final stages of solar projects in the Netherlands. Recall, we are investing €6 million in 9 megawatts of solar power on our roof, taking advantage of long-term government subsidy. This will lead to yield on cost of 12% and 15-year unlevered IRR of over 8%. We are evaluating Phase 2 of this project with the total additional investment volume of €4 million with similar return parameters.

In summary, we are encouraged by the near and long-term opportunities we see in our business. We expect that many of the initiatives completed in 2018 as well as continued absorption of vacant space and the rental growth will lead to strong like-for-like NOI growth in 2019. The development in value-add projects we are pursuing will translate into continued and sustainable organic growth in 2020 onwards.

I will now turn the call over to Rajeev to discuss our financial results.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Good morning, everyone.

Our fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations with FFO per unit $0.26, a bit ahead of the $0.25 from last quarter with higher comparative NOI being the main driver. For the full year, diluted FFO per unit was $1.04, almost 10% higher than the $0.95 in 2017 with about $0.06 from Merin acquisition back in 2017 and the remainder coming from the strong performance in our German portfolio with favorable foreign exchange offset by dilution from asset sales. The growth in comparative NOI that drove our results in 2018 is one we foresee continuing.

In terms of balance sheet at year-end, our EPRA NAV per unit increased in the quarter by 8% to €10.28 with fair value gains comprising the majority of the change with the reasons described by Alex earlier.

Coupled with the June 2018 $200 million equity raise [audio gap] and fair value gains, our liquidity and related credit metrics have improved relative to a year ago. Debt to gross book value of 43% or 41% on a GAAP basis, down about 600 basis points from last year and closer to our long-term 40% pro rata target. Interest coverage ratio at around 5 times, up from the mid-4s. Liquidity increased to €160 million from €100 million, reflecting an increase in three-year extension through our unsecured operating line along with an accordion mortgage on our recent acquisition. The increased liquidity not only provides us protection for the balance sheet but also gives us dry powder, should compelling capital allocation opportunities arise.

Further, with our development pipeline getting underway, as Alex described, using the line for construction financing is also more flexible than a typical construction loan. While we have no debt maturities coming up this year, we will assure we'll be busy. Our financing program for 2019 will place accordion mortgages on core and core plus assets which will then enable us to transfer mortgages from low LTV assets, thereby unencumbering them and adding them to our unencumbered pool.

With our blanket facility open at par on January 2020, which we plan on paying off, will continue to build upon our pool of unencumbered assets while achieving interest rate savings relative to an over 3% effective interest rate on the blanket. With our accordion mortgage strategy and paying off the blanket facility, we anticipate our unencumbered pool will grow from €830 million to well over €1 billion, which represents almost 3 times coverage on our euro $375 million bond. More importantly, this should position us to achieve a credit rating upgrade in advance of our bond maturity at the end of 2021.

Now, turning to our 2019 guidance. In our forecast, we have seen the euro-CAD FX rate of a 1.50 versus 1.53 in 2018 with every $0.01 change in FX resulting in just about a $0.005 change to our FFO forecast. We expect comparative NOI growth of 4% to 5% with our Dutch portfolio reaching close to stabilization at just under 90% and our German portfolio achieving continued rental rate growth with overall occupancy stable around 94% to 95%.

Our total NOI, which includes the redevelopment assets, will be impacted by Atoomweg, as Alex mentioned, and Offenbach, impacting NOI by roughly about €1.5 million versus 2018 NOI. We expect, Atoomweg, as Alex mentioned, to contribute to our NOI after 2019, which will contribute positively to our growth trajectory in future years. We also expect our portfolio management, G&A and other items to be relatively flat versus 2018, and our interest expense also about the same.

In our forecast, we have also assumed we will sell the remaining held-for-sale and noncore dispositions a bit about a 7 cap, reinvesting in 6% cap rate assets. While dilutive in the near term, we believe continuing to high grade the portfolio will be both, offensive and defensive over the long run. So, accordingly, for the upcoming year, we expect FFO per unit of about $1.06 to a $1.07 with $0.26 in the first quarter of 2019. We have been consciously deleveraging, making the balance sheet stronger, providing us the ability to pursue embedded opportunities in our portfolio to drive long-term net asset value growth.

And with that, I'm going to turn it back over to Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Rajeev. Operator, we're going to now open the call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Good morning. That was a very helpful introductory commentary. Maybe for Alex or Michael, just on the comment about 1.8% supply growth expected in 2019 now, I recognize that over 70% of that is committed. But nonetheless, that seems like a bigger piece than maybe the last couple years, wonder for your commentary there. And I wonder if you could tell us which markets that supply is concentrated in?

Alex Sannikov

Hi, Sam. I'll just provide maybe a big picture and then maybe Michael will provide a bit of a detailed commentary. 1.8% is maybe a little bit higher than historic average in terms of percentage compared to total inventory. However, if you look at the average stock of the Big 7 market, starting roughly 2012, what you will notice is that the overall inventory hasn't really moved. However, there was a new supply, because there was equal removals of office stock over the last five years to the new supply. So, what we're seeing now is yes, indeed there is a little bit more net new supply coming in for 2019. But, combined with 3.6% vacancy on average in the Big 7 markets as well as pretty healthy level of preletting, that new supply is not something that we necessarily worry about. And then, Michael, why don't you provide a bit more color, where that supply is?

Michael Schwöbel

Yes. That supply is mostly in markets like Munich, Berlin, and Hamburg, all markets with extremely good fundamentals and very high demand for office space with vacancy rates even probably below 3%. And most of that is already leased. So, I think it will not significantly impact the momentum in the market.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Thank you. And so, this isn’t really changing your outlook in near or medium term for fundamentals, it doesn't sound like?

Michael Schwöbel

No.

Sam Damiani

And just switching over to Offenbach, that sounds like appending very successful transaction there. Wonder if you give us a sense on the timing of the sale you're negotiating, and obviously pricing is not firmer or you're able to discuss specifically. But, just high level, how should we think about the value per billable square meter for residential density in major markets of Germany?

Alex Sannikov

Hi. So, it's Alex. As far as timing goes, we're looking at the third quarter, second to third quarter completion. And look, as far as the pricing, we will provide more guidance once we have a bit more firm deal with our prospective purchaser, and then we'll discuss in greater detail pricing and pricing per square meter billable. It’s a little bit preliminary at this stage.

Sam Damiani

Understood. Maybe just one last one, for anybody, just on the acquisition side. This is a first quarter in a while that REIT hasn't announced new acquisitions. And I just wanted to get a sense of how you see those opportunities playing out in the coming year, what sort of things you are looking at? I know you mentioned industrial. And also, I guess you mentioned 6% cap rates, but the cap rates so far on industrial acquisitions have been notably higher. So, just wondering, if you could provide some additional color on what you're looking at?

Jane Gavan

Hi, Sam. I think, part of it is, our acquisition program has been quite specific. You are right. Cap rates are generally low. But, we have some good opportunities on the industrial side, certainly to buy assets in excess of the fixed cap rate. So, I think, we're going to kick off those opportunities, which we see. I think, we've got small industrial asset under contract right now. So, I think that will sort of give us some backbone in terms of our acquisition program. I think, it’s like we've done last year, sort of opportunistically we act on things we see, and we'll focus on industrial, focus on a little more assets like in Atoomweg, like in Handwerkstrasse, sort of value-add opportunities that come across our path in markets where we're quite active.

Our next question comes from Sumayya Hussain from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Hussain

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Just firstly on the Dutch portfolio and noting that you're expected to reach 90% occupancy by year-end, do you consider stabilized or is there room for that to kind of grow beyond that occupancy level?

Alex Sannikov

Hi, Sumayya. What we expect is that we'll be just under 90% occupancy at year-end. We think that stabilized in-place occupancy is in the low-90s. So, we think that there can be more growth in 2020.

Sumayya Hussain

And just kind of pulling more on your acquisition strategy and all your comments on doing the industrial mix, do you have a target mix defined and sort of which markets are you considering?

Bruce Traversy

Hi, Sumayya. It’s Bruce Traversy. Yes. As Jane said, we're usually pretty opportunistic. We're, of course, focused on Germany and the Netherlands. I think on the industrial front, we'd like to do a little bit more in Germany this year and grow that portfolio. But, we've already identified some assets that we want to go after. We also are focused on value-add -- as Jane said, value-add office building. Those could be like Atoomweg are also opportunities to lease.

Jane Gavan

Part of the screening process of course is identifying which markets are the strongest for industrial and sort of the Netherlands and Germany. So, we kind of whittle down where we're going to focus our attention. Right now, probably around 6% of our portfolio is industrial. We’d take it to say, I don't know, maybe 10%. Strategically, we think that's kind of a nice balance for the overall mix.

Sumayya Hussain

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Our next question comes from Pammi Bir from Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. Good morning. Jane, you gave some good color on the investment market conditions. But, just in terms of pricing, are you seeing more or less upward pressure on cap rates in the types of property that you're targeting? Just in the context of potentially slower environment and the impact on rates. I just want to get your sense on what -- where we are at this stage?

Jane Gavan

Yes. It’s so interesting. I mean, I think, the thing is people still expect rents to -- tightening up. I mean, you heard the conversation with Michael Schwöbel and Alex about vacancy rates and rental rates. So, I think people are -- good stuff trades really well. There is a very deep bid pool. So, it certainly is still in the market but doesn't look like we're seeing pricing come off. The good stuff is still trading very well.

Pammi Bir

And have you seen any new capital coming into to Germany, or less I guess from institutional interest in that market?

Jane Gavan

We've seen recently a little more capital coming from Singapore, which is kind of interesting. We haven’t seen really too much before. So, they're more active in the market right now. And then, the usual players are there.

Pammi Bir

And any change with respect to the Netherlands or…?

Jane Gavan

I think there's a lot of investor volume. Bruce?

Bruce Traversy

Yes, definitely. There has been a lot of investor demand. And I would say, it's almost 180-degree change from 18 months ago when we did our transaction. I think there's very strong bid for most assets. And yields have compressed quite a bit, especially for the good stuff…

Pammi Bir

Right.

Bruce Traversy

And people are moving on to the good stuff. So, there's not a lot of threat [ph] in the very top end of the market.

Pammi Bir

Got it. And just in terms of the blanket facility, the refinancing for 2020, I realize there are a few moving parts here. But, do you have a rough sense of the potential savings that you could realize relative to the current in-place effective rent?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes. Pammi, as you've seen some of the financing that we've done over the course of the year. We're seeing 10-year bids around 1.7, so sub-2%. And we’re carrying that at an effective rate of 3.3%. So, I’d say 100 to 150 basis points comfortably.

Pammi Bir

Based on today's pricing?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Correct. And again, it's open in part Jan 1, 2020.

Pammi Bir

Right. Okay. And so, is the intention then to perhaps have something ready by -- to announce before year-end?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Likely. Yes, we'll see.

Pammi Bir

Okay, all right. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Good morning, guys. I just wanted to quickly touch on comments with regards to the unencumbered asset pool. Obviously, the blanket facility will move you in the right direction. But, would you entertain looking at more unsecured debt versus secured? And if so, what is the spread between those today. And also, if you do get a notch up take on your credit rating, what sort of impact will that have on your financing costs?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes. Matt, it's Rajeev. I'll take that one. I think, we look at having access to both secured and unsecured. Unsecured obviously gives us a lot more flexibility. But today, with our credit rating, I'd say spreads are probably 60 to 80 basis points wider than secured. If we were to get a one notch up, we think that would sort of take us into the, let's call, 30 to 40 basis points wider, which is what we think is sort of probably a reasonable trade off for the flexibility that an unsecured versus secured offering provides.

Matt Kornack

Okay. That's good commentary. And then, on the guidance, the 4% to 5% same-property NOI growth, that's in euros or is that in Canadian Dollars?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Correct. Yes. Matt, that's euro.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And for the disposition program of non-core assets, do you anticipate selling the remaining -- I guess, you got assets held for sale 38 million or so and then you have 127 million of non-core assets. Would you entertain selling the full amount of 127 million of non-core assets?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Correct. That’s right.

Matt Kornack

And the weighted average cap rate that is provided is little higher on that non-core number. So, would you also look, like Werfthaus to add in some maybe assets that are not sort of non-core, but do you think you've maximized the value or you don't love the submarket or something along those lines?

Jane Gavan

I mean, I think that's fair to think, Werfthaus was an opportunistic trade for us to sort of sell an asset that we didn't sort of have confidence into the long term. I think, management would always do that. You look -- when you got great tailwinds to look to, if there is opportunities, we would look at them.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Last question, Brexit is obviously a topic that everybody is talking about with regards to Europe. Your markets maybe net beneficiaries of that, Amsterdam in particular but some of the German markets as well. Are you seeing any sort of incremental moves from large corporations out of London and into some of the markets that you're operating in?

Michael Schwöbel

Yes, certainly, Matt. We saw companies even moving out of London or upgrading their operations in Frankfurt for example, law firms, financial institutions, rating agencies, so that also kind of contributed to the good demand that we see, for example the Frankfurt office market.

[Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Himanshu Gupta from GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning. Just a follow-up on the Dutch portfolio. The occupancy growth opportunity you mentioned reaching stabilized occupancy and 90%. So, just wondering, the opportunity is mostly in the value-add bucket, because when I look at the G5 market occupancy, G5 markets, it's like 97%. The other Randstad market is around like 90.4%. So, it's already there. So, the opportunity is mostly on the value-add?

Alex Sannikov

Yes. That's exactly right. So, if you look at a table that provides sort of the evaluation breakdown by market and asset profile. The top section of the table is focused on core plus assets. And by definition the way we define core and core plus, these assets are well let with already reasonably stable occupancy. So, the opportunity really is in the value-add including, as I mentioned in my commentary, some of the boutique offices that we have recently renovated; that's 480,000 square feet at 50% occupancy; that sits in our value-add bucket. And then, there's a few others that -- sitting in that bucket that we are gradually leasing up and these are the main drivers for occupancy.

Himanshu Gupta

Right. Thank you. So, can we say there is more cap rate compression opportunity for G5 markets rather than the occupancy growth? And particularly, if you look at the spread between, like Big 7 markets for Germany, then you mentioned fair value on euro per square meter basis, it's like more than double almost. So, have you looked into like historic spread between how German versus Dutch market -- office market had done over the years, and you see more opportunity here for valuation potential increases?

Alex Sannikov

That's a great and very fair observation. That's exactly what we focused on. That’s a big part of the investment thesis from our perspective for the Netherlands. If you look at the spreads between, let’s say, the prime yields in Amsterdam and prime yields in Big 7 markets, they would be fairly negligible. But, as far as -- as soon as you move away from what’s called prime, the spreads start to widen. And historically, -- and we see that over the past three years, they have been coming in. And so, we expect that there's more cap rate compression to happen as the market returns to a more stabilized state in terms of the overall vacancy. 7% is still a little bit on the high side for the G5 market. So, as it gets closer to 5%, as we said, we see more and more investors coming back to the market as the sort of investor confidence returns. And so, we that we expect that the spreads between prime and sort of everything outside of prime will tighten.

And then, lastly, we see that a big driver for Germany was in terms of values was rental rate. So, market rents are increasing. And as market rents start growing in Amsterdam, Utrecht and other cities in the Randstad, that will likely translate into valuation upside.

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you so much. And maybe my final question is for Rajeev. For the FFO guidance of $1.06 to a $1.07, how much deleveraging are you assuming in your balance sheet for this number?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes. Look, it's pretty much leverage neutral.

[Operator Instructions] We do have a question on line. If you could please state your full name and your company and your question?

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. This is Thomas from Jefferies. I just have a quick question on the industrial asset segment. Could you quickly describe what makes it so attractive for you to enter this segment currently?

Michael Schwöbel

Thanks. Thomas, this is Michael. Yes. I think, it's the underlying fundamentals that we're seeing that are changing with more technology making the salary component in production, less level up an important sector. And that brings production back from offshore locations into Europe and Germany, 3D printing, for example, automation et cetera. And this is why we believe this is an asset class that has a bright future. And you can bite at cost where you maybe can’t [ph] build that type of assets?

Alex Sannikov

And then, just to add to that from the perspective of let's say the investor demand, this is perhaps one of the last asset classes that has meaningful potential, logistics is well known asset class. It’s been well-played and well-covered by capital like industrial tends to be -- assets tend to be smaller, average transaction size is €20 million. So, in the context of our capital recycling program, that's meaningful; and in the context of our industrial portfolio, that's meaningful. But, it's hard to deploy lots and lots of capital in the asset class. So, that's why, it has still more potential.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

And maybe a follow-up on this. Is it attractive entry price to still see there, and how about rental growth in the segment?

Bruce Traversy

It's Bruce here. Definitely, it's an attractive entry point. I think, what we're seeing is that the prime logistic stuff has been bid down, yields have been bid down fairly low. But, there is still a very good arbitrage on the light industrial segment, urban logistics. So, I think -- and there, we also see some good rental growth potential. Michael maybe speak to rental growth?

Michael Schwöbel

I mean, when you look the in-place rents in these assets, they are on for euros per square meter. So, even a 10% increase I think can be achieved in negotiations, because it's even more favorable for the tenant to stay instead to move because any move interrupts the production process, there is downtime, it costs them a lot of money. So, I strongly believe that this is also segment where we’re going to see rental growth initiative.

We have no further questions. I will now turn the call back to Ms. Jane Gavan for closing comments.

Jane Gavan

Thank you, everyone, for joining this morning. And we look forward to reporting back our first quarter results. Thanks very much.

