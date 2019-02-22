Investment Strategy Statement - Eight Diamonds Advisors

Investment focus

My main approach is value-oriented investing in the micro- to mid-cap global equity space. A sub-focus includes special and event-driven situations. My second investment area is global dividend stocks mainly mid- to large-cap. I tend to like dividend payers with a value twist which I categorize as being “paid-to-wait” for an investment thesis to unfold. Continuous improvement is a large part of my investment approach. I find Seeking Alpha is a great platform to document trade rationales, invite comment and review past investments. For example when I look back at my 2014 Top Ideas, two flat-lined, two were bought out at attractive prices, one bombed and one is almost a 4 bagger. Together they generated a very good overall return but there is room for improvement.

Research and generating ideas

I am an avid reader of investment fund letters because they are a rich source of ideas. I also value the insights of those who have skin-in-the-game and provide performance track records. Over the years I have built up an extensive database which I constantly mine for investment ideas going back years to see how calls have played out. I like to explore unpopular sectors working through companies one-by-one which helps create a very detailed understanding of competitive dynamics. I also source ideas from Manual of Ideas, SumZero, Seeking Alpha and Value Investors Club.

Seeking Alpha articles

My articles fall into three main categories. The most frequent articles are general company assessments that I publish as a way of keeping track of my thinking, inviting feedback and hopefully providing useful insights to others. The second are ideas I really like which normally tick a lot of the criteria set out in the next paragraph. The final category are periodic “best picks.” This is where I go back and review a selection of articles and apply a set of criteria to help decide on the one I think has the best chance of yielding solid returns. This enables me to dig deeper into each investment thesis and create a track record of “best picks” that I and others can follow easily.

What I look for in an ideal long

Strong tailwinds and a long growth runway, skilled and aligned management, quality cash generative business models, asymmetric risk profiles, catalysts to unlock value and an attractive entry price. I try to imagine where the business will be in 10 years which helps avoid a short-term view. What I am really trying to refine is a repeatable process and discipline - the formula that on average generates superior returns. I tend to avoid capital intensive businesses, high leverage and particularly at this point in the cycle businesses that are very economically sensitive. I look for evidence of value creation over extended periods of time. I rarely short stocks as I think it is very difficult to make money consistently on the short-side.

Valuation

For me the value opportunity should be obvious and easy to articulate. If I am spending hours tweaking a model or the valuation has a “forced” feel to it then it is probably not a great idea. It is easy to work backwards from a target value. I still remember during the dot.com boom when I was a junior investment banking analyst my firm was fired by a client for not coming up with the “right” valuation. In the end we were vindicated when the former client went from a peak market cap of USD1.5 billion to zero during the bust. It really taught me to try to look at valuations objectively. I don’t have any hard rules as each situation can vary as long as a robust case can be made to demonstrate limited downside and if things play out moderately well far greater upside.

Portfolio risk

For a long time I was too risk averse and held too much cash. After investing through both the dot.com boom/bust and great financial crisis it has left some scars. But over the years I have come to embrace what may be obvious to many and that is not to try and time the market by restricting the portfolio's ability to compound. I now view market corrections as an opportunity to accelerate long term returns. As such I tend to use long term put options to generate cash during market falls that can be invested at a time when many great companies are on sale.

Return objectives

Early on I struggled to sustain a 5 year plus annualized gain above 10%, now I am approaching the mid-teens. I really believe in the necessity of continual improvement. We all have our investing strengths and weaknesses. Only a few are born with the right balance from the outset. So my track record is littered with mistakes that have become valuable lessons. My objective is a long term annualized return above 15%. This involves focusing more on earnings growth than the second-order effect - share price appreciation.

Sector edge

I started off in investment banking focusing on the telecoms, technology and media sector. But I really enjoy understanding business models and that has become a cross sector passion. How can a company thrive by creating and sustaining a competitive advantage? I think my edge comes from objectivity, a good eye for miss-pricing, a willingness to go against the crowd particularly during market panics and a multi-year investment horizon (time arbitrage).

Investors/investment funds I have learned from

I used to follow George Soros closely but overtime I realized I am not a natural macro trader. I do try to adhere to one of his adages, “the way to build long-term returns is through preservation of capital and home runs" though I find it hard to implement in practice. I really like the Mittleman Brothers, Horizon Kinetics and Greenhaven Road Capital in the US, Fundsmith in the UK, RV Capital and Cobas Asset Management in Europe, Value Partners in Hong Kong and Forager in Australia. Though some of their strategies have struggled of late they are very generous with their investing thoughts and ideas.

Investment time horizon

I aim to hold an investment for 3 to 5 years with minimal turnover though by nature I can get pretty impatient. I think being willing to wait for an investment thesis to play out is a key edge over the predominantly short-term market outlook. Examples would include Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) where there is clear value in their portfolios that is being realized but at a pace the market is unwilling to give much credit for. I also try to let my winners run which takes a lot of patience.

Hardest lesson

My hardest lessons have the common theme of buying high and selling low. I used to get into this value destructive cycle of chasing high flying stocks only to be flushed out when their shares returned to earth. Now I am much more measured in my approach and have a rough rule of thumb not to chase a stock if it is up more than 50% in less than one year and look more carefully at fallen stars whose shares have fallen by more than 50%.

Closing thoughts

Investing is a journey and it is always more rewarding to travel with others. I have learned a lot from the investment community who generously share their experiences and I hope I can contribute as well.

