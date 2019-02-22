Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Wesdome Gold Mines Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Great. Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you all taking time to join us today.

Before we begin, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management, discussion and analysis dated February 21, 2019. Both documents can be found on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the company's website.

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. We will begin today with Duncan going over our 2018 results and 2019 guidance. Then Marc-Andre will provide a more detailed operational review. Ben will then take us through a financial review, and after this Duncan will discuss the Eagle River Complex reserve update. And then Mike will detail the resources and upcoming exploration strategies. Finally, Duncan will conclude with a summary and outlook, before we open up the line to the question-and-answer session.

Duncan, please go ahead.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Lindsay. First and foremost, I'd like to congratulate the Wesdome team for delivering a solid year incorporating safety, strong operational and financial performance. So, on behalf of management and the Board of Directors, I just want to thank everyone for job very well done.

We started 2018, I think we would produce about 62,000 to 68,000 ounces from the Eagle River Complex. After the second quarter, we are already 15% ahead of our own internal budget with year-to-date production of about 35,000 ounces. This combined with the commencement of mining, the first stope from the wide [ph] high grade 303 lanes in the second half of the year necessitate at a raise in production guidance. At that time, we raised guidance to 70,000 to 75,000 ounces, finishing the year at the midpoint of that guidance with about 71,600 ounces of gold produced.

With grades at Eagle averaging about 11.7 grams per ton at the top end of our grade guidance. Our cost performance in 2018 has also beats expectations. When we increased guidance after Q2, we consequently lowered our cost guidance. Both our cash cost and our all-in sustaining cost came in below our guidance, due to higher mine grades, better underground efficiencies and tighter dilution controls.

Our cost is becoming much more competitive. We have lowered our cost year-over-year and expect to further a reduction in operating cost in 2019. This year, we expect to produce 72,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold primarily from the Eagle River Underground Mine. Mishi's contribution will be much less. I'll talk about that later in the call.

Eagle grade guidance for the year is 15.5 to 16.5 grams per ton. Higher than the reserve grade just due to where we are in the stope sequence. As a result, we expect lower cash cost this year, but flat all-in sustaining costs, due to more sustaining development and in mine exploration.

I will now hand the call over to Marc-Andre to detail some of the operational results in the fourth quarter of this year.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Thanks, Duncan.

The fourth quarter was lighter on production and grade, due to stope sequencing, preventing maintenance work at the mill, resulting in a lower mill availability of around 80%, and focus on development work in the underground mine. In mid-2017, we announced our strategy to increase production from the Eagle River underground mine and taper off production from the Mishi open pit to eventually fill the mill with 100% of Eagle River ore, which is approximately 800 tons per day.

For the year, production at Eagle River increased by 32% over 2017 to 67,300 ounces of gold. Ore fleet from the Eagle River mine increased by 18% over 2017 and grade increased by 11% to 11.7 gram per ton, very close to our reserve grade.

The contribution of ore pit from Mishi in 2018 was reduced by 54% to 70,600 tons from 152,500 tons processed in 2017, as more selective mining is employed for the process of improving ore grade.

In 2018, the Mishi pit achieved a head grade of 2.3 grams per ton, producing 4300 ounces of gold as compared to a grade of 2 gram per ton and achieved in 2017, producing nearly 8000 ounces of gold.

As a result of the above combined throughput in 2018 decreased by 17% from 2017 as Wesdome strategy is to refocus production from the higher grade, higher margin Eagle River underground mine.

In connection with this strategy in 2019, we expect to further reduce the tons for Mishi for an 8020 Eagle River Mishi production split for the year. 2019's primary focus is to develop additional underground reserves along the power structures. Position the mine to fill the mill with 800 tons of underground or consistently in approximately 18 to 24 months.

I will now hand the call over to Ben to take us to the financial review.

Ben Au

Thanks, Marc-Andre. For the year, we generated a total of 2.8 million in free cash flow compared to our cash outflow of 12 million in 2017. Net adjusted income in 2018 was 14.9 million or $0.11 per share as compared to a net adjusted income or 6.8 million or $0.05 a share for 2017.

We have a healthy balance sheet with cash balance of $27 million and no debt. In 2018, the Eagle River operations generated $30 million in free cash to fund the 20 million plus exploration in development program at Kiena.

As Duncan mentioned earlier, Wesdome reaches 2018 cost guidance on both cash and all-in sustaining cost. Despite an approximate 7% increase in production plan for 2019 and the lower cash costs profile, we expect to incur similar all-in sustaining costs due to increased underground exploration and development works at the Eagle River.

I'll now turn the call over to Duncan for a review of the reserves.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Ben.

We had a slight reduction in Eagle River reserves this year from 416,000 to 404,000 ounces because most of the first half of the 2018 exploration effort was really focused on the up down extensions of the existing reserves on the Western Flank of the mine and the development of drill platforms in order to properly test for the extension of the Parallel Zones towards the east part of the mine came later in the year.

This was successful in our resource generation; which Mike will talk about later. We completed one exploration platform late in the year which has great potential to grow our reserves towards the central part of the diary and we are definitely focusing on this throughout the year with one drill.

The focus of exploration for last couple of years has remained on drilling out the 307 Parallel Zones testing the theory that they possibly could replicate the 8 Zone across the entire mine diary.

To-date, 8 Zone has produced over a 1 million ounces of gold, which gives absolutely great potential for the Parallel Zones. Drilling and development throughout the year resulted in almost complete replacement of what was mined in 2018, which was about 70,000 ounces from Eagle, based on the additions at the seven 300 East and 300 West Zones.

For instance, the 7 Zone was now defined over 146 meters in strike length creating 30.5 grams per ton over an average true thickness of 2.6 meters. So, really great expansion here of the resource and the reserves especially in 7 Zone. We see great promise and expanding strike length and better width to adapt for all zones. The 300 Zones including the high grade 303 lens, which hosts 50% of the underground reserve.

We'll continue to focus on the exploration program this year and especially the conversion of the resource to reserves. We're very confident that we'll be able to discover another workplace towards the East part of the mine in the medium-term, 800 tons per day of 12 grams per ton certainly translates into about 100,000 ounces of production, which is really one half or the mid-tier story, we need Wawa to produce about 100,000 ounces minimum.

So, a review of the mineral resources and reserves during 2018 has resulted in a significant decrease in mineral reserves at the Mishi pit. Overall, reconciliation on the lower benches, which in turn has increased the stripping ratio of waste to ore negatively affecting the pit economics. The company's strategy remains to maximize the throughput of the high-grade underground ore and we feel that's very tangible within the next year or two.

We will continue to mine Mishi this year for that material we deem to be economic and as an operational benefit in the winter months to keep the mill running. We are not quite in the position yet to generate 100% of all mill feed from Eagle River. However, we do see some pathway to that.

I'll now give the call to Mike to take us through the Eagle River resource and exploration plans.

Mike Michaud

As Duncan mentioned, significant underground development was completed in 2018 that provided platforms allowing the expiration drilling to step out further along strike and down plunge of known zones of mineralization as well as the test for the existence of Parallel Zones further to the East of the 7 and 300 Zones. Drilling has further extended the 7 Zone to the Southeast side of a Northeast trending database type that is interpreted to offset the Eastern extension approximately 10 - 20 meters and has potential to continue to grow.

As a result of this stuff out drilling, we indicated and inferred resource base at Eagle River has increased substantially and we will be one of the 2019 objectives to convert these additional inferred resources to indicated resources.

We have another aggressive exploration program planned for 2019 to complete 51,000 meters of underground exploration drilling and 43,000 meters of definition drilling using four drills that will be focused primarily to extend the 7 and 300 Zones.

One underground drill will be dedicated to exploring new Parallel Zones of mineralization in the Eastern half of the mine diary [ph] that remains relatively under explored. To further these efforts, a 20,000-meter surface drilling program is planned to identify new zones along strike and to the East of the 7 and 300 Zones at the upper levels of the mine. Given the existing infrastructure on the 8 Zone, any additional Parallel Zones could provide additional workplaces for increased mine production.

Additionally, a surface mapping and prospecting program is planned for this summer to start exploration along strike in the surrounding volcanic rocks, where limited exploration has identified several zones of mineralization at surface.

At Kiena, what a great year of exploration where 35,000 meters of drilling in 2018 has really improved our understanding of the potential of the 8 Zone that has now been extended over 500 meters up and down plunge with exciting exploration potential remaining. An interim resource estimate was completed on December 12, 2018 based on 23,000 meters of drilling with total indicated resources of 574,000 ounces of gold, and then additional inferred resources over a million ounces.

With this resource - within this resource, the 8 Zone totals almost 100,000 ounces of indicated resources grading 10 grams per ton and inferred resources of 240,000 ounces grading 11.4 grams per ton, confirming the high grade [indiscernible] this exciting new discovery and existing permitted mine.

Resources approximate to the existing workings now totals over 200,000 ounces in indicated and almost 300,000 ounces inferred, and we play a significant role in any potential restart plan.

One of the benefits to complete in the interim resource assessment was to complete a review of the great capping factor, which is now established at 90 grams per ton for the exploration drilling.

Since the interim resource estimate was completed, ongoing underground exploration drilling has continued to return high grade results from both the up and down plunge extensions of the Kiena deep A Zone that are not currently in the mineral resource estimate, including hole 6384 A that returned 33.7 grams per ton over 30.6 meters core length or capped 28.4 grams per ton over 15 years [indiscernible[.

Drilling to-date has defined a moderate plunge of approximately 45 degrees to the Southeast to the gold mineralization that occurs predominantly along the basalt coral carbonated ship foundry. Four drills are in operation on the 1050-meter level completing the infill and plunge extension drilling and a fifth drill is now in operation of the 670-meter elevation to test the interpreted-up plunge extension of the A Zone towards the VC Zone area.

This up plunge extension is interpreted to be in excess of 425 meters and would be in addition to the 500 meters up plunge length already defined by drilling. It's important to recognize that this has the potential to significantly add to the resource base and could be a vital enhancement in any restart scenario.

In 2019, we planned to drill 59,000 meters at Kiena and publish an updated - upgraded resource estimate and preliminary economic analysis.

I will now hand the call back to Duncan for conclusions.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Mike.

In summary, 2018 was a very strong year, hitting on all cylinders and perhaps most importantly has laid the foundation for Wesdome transitioning to a mid-tier gold producer in the near future.

At Eagle River, we continue to make strides towards our goal of filling the mill 100% with the high-grade Eagle River ore. The exploration works this year has identified some very promising resource extensions of the Parallel Zones in diversified workplace areas and our drilling this year is focused on converting these resources to reserves.

The Eagle River mine delivered $30 million in free cash this year with 71,600 ounces produced and we expect this upward trajectory in production to continue going forward.

At Kiena, we had a very successful year and better understanding the geology of this asset and advancing our development in drilling. We're in a much better position this year in terms of drill platforms and are confident, we will complete our 59,000 meters of drilling in the year along again as Mike said with the updated resource statement later in the year.

I'd just like to turn the call back over to the operator, but I think that right now looking back at the year, I think execution of strategy on becoming the mid-tier producer integrate jurisdiction is certainly on track and I think that the progress we're making to-date as we would expect and enjoyed, so hopefully 2019 will continue to be along those paths.

Over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from George Topping with Industrial Alliance [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. Hello, everyone. And see, Duncan on the reserve grid it's 14.7 grams Eagle underground but the head grade guidance is 15.5 grams plus. Does that mean you're expecting to about more higher-grade tonnage over the next few months than over and above the December 2018?

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah, I don't know where the 14 - actually the new reserve at Eagle is 12 grams George, so it was 12.2 previously, it's now 12.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah sorry, I was meaning on proven which near production.

Duncan Middlemiss

Sorry. Yeah, we have - I'd put it this way, we have great potential. The extension of the strike here of the Parallel Zones seems somewhat evident right now and I think that what we're seeing especially in the 7 Zone adapted is fantastic. I mean the widths are higher than average widths at 2.6 meters.

The grade being 30 grams per ton is fantastic and strike lengths here, I mean typically these zones don't have that kind of a strike length, so we're almost over 150 meters here. And so, it seems to just be getting better and better. So, yeah definitely, I think we've got some upside, but hard to quantify right now, we have to keep ling and we're quite prepared to do that.

But I think when we look at sort of the evolution of the reserves here. We really wanted to get some reserves and some workplaces happening away from the bottom of the ramp or not and get it back into the central part of the [indiscernible] and I think we're going to be successful on that strategy, and that I think is really going to unlock the production.

Really, the production right now has been about 450 to 500 tons per day from Eagle. One workplace George over towards the shaft sort of in the mid part of the [indiscernible] is certainly going to be a very effective and efficient workplace. So, I think that our goal of 800 tons per day from Eagle River is going to be quite tangible.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And just to follow-up on that. Can you give me more details on the evolution of the throughput - the production from underground, is there going to be more back half increase in tonnage and the back half of this year? Or is it really a step function into 2020. And do you have to have any planned upgrades on the back to accommodate the higher production?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Right basically, what we planned for this year and increase of production level of Eagle in the second half of the year as we access to the 711 and 300 Zone at there.

Duncan Middlemiss

So yeah, we do have more tons going through the mill and in the second half of the year. And we're really concentrated right now on reserve development, George. We've had a pretty significant change out of our development contractor and we're really enjoying what we see here now. So really, it's a function of our stope sequencing and our developed reserves. So yeah, for sure we are back half loaded, there is no doubt. I think we've put out 31,000 to 35,000 ounces in H1 and 41,000 to 45,000 ounces in H2.

Again, kind of a function of this high-grade pipe that we have these 303 lanes, which is it's just difficult to kind of smooth it out when you're in it, you're in it. And certainly, it is a great high-grade area.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And the planned, do you have to have any modifications to the back end for that 100,000 ounces.

Duncan Middlemiss

No. we don't. Actually, George right now the strategy for the 100,000 ounces coming from Eagle. I mean that's really 800 tons per day at 12 grams per day at 97% recovery. And I think that works at about 105,000 tons. So, Mike is able to get the great it's going to be better. And I think that's a pretty conservative actually mill availability. So, we are tweaking the mill. I think it's really based on more really solidifying it and making sure that it's capable to forming good availability.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Thanks.

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah, our pleasure.

Our next question comes from Bill Cur from PI Financials [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, congrats guys. Thanks for hosting the call this morning. Just a question on Kiena, could you just give an estimated CapEx for 2019. I know you've got 59,000 meters planned, but with other underground development for drill stations and whatnot, what are we looking at for CapEx there this year?

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah. So, we're looking at 27 totals. I mean for Kiena, we've got two projects there. The drilling though the 59,000 meters of drilling certainly big part of that, but we're also doing upgrades. Marc-Andre has been able to entirely rehab the shaft with new guides and manuals [ph] has been all upgraded. So, we continue to work on things that are really ready or restart when that may happen.

So that's really what it is. So, the 59,000 meters of drilling is a big part of it. Of course, the 50,000 meters drilled really on the A Zone entirely. The other 9,000 meters is really for the - I'd say the exploration of what we called the parallel universes where we think that we have other connecting structures to the northeast of the existing structure. And I don't know Mike, if you want to add anything on that.

Mike Michaud

Yeah, certainly as we do the drilling on the A Zone because it's a new style of mineralization. We've been looking over some of the old data, we're updating the 3D geologic model, not just for the Kiena area but elsewhere on the property as well. And we have some interesting targets, we've been able to select from the geologic data and from the recent mag survey that we did.

So, we want to test a couple of these at least just in the preliminary way, obviously our focus is still on drilling off Kiena deep A Zone. We believe we have capacity to complete a small 9000 meters surface drilling program. Again, help our understanding and test some of these new targets that we have.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, of the 27 million, how much is drilling related than.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

6 million.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the scheduling on the other upgrades, shaft rehab and so forth as this kind of front end loaded this year or starting over the summer period or….

Marc-Andre Pelletier

About the shaft, I mean we actually started in 2017 and we're almost done with the shaft repair, so we'll be in very good position with the shaft infrastructure to restart the production.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, I'm still fuzzy on when and where the remaining $21 million is going to, because is the shaft rehabs complete then what other projects are there?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Yeah, the other projects of course, when we talk about the 6 million for the exploration, we have money engaged to support that program. And so, we called it the mine services. So, I would say it's about 600 million just to support the exploration. We are planning to do some backfill underground, we have some open stopes, some voids. So, we had been either budgets about $5 million for that. And we do have some rehabilitation going through the mine as the main ramp of the mine is basically our main escape point. So, we are putting quite a bit of money. I think it's about $1 million or $2 million this year to do the basic rehabilitation of the ramp to make sure that our escape will remains in good shape.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And outside of sustaining items that Eagle River is there any other capital projects going on there?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

We have money for the mill to repair the mill, to maintain the mill. We have some money to purchase the refurbished equipment which can have nothing outstanding for the equipment. We have electrical upgrades, as we've been working through a couple of years ago when we continue everything the improvement, we're making on the electrical side that Eagle is a process.

So we're in the good and right direction there. We have some money going to our pitting, TMA expansion as we grew our reserve, we have to make sure we have enough capacity. What else - I think I talk about the main one field.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the total budget for those items is approximately what?

Marc-Andre Pelletier

I think it's 20, 23 million. A big chunk of it of course, failures development. It's about half of our capital expenses, the ramps basically as we've done.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then Duncan, maybe could you just touch on the development being completed up into the 303 Zone and sort of your thoughts on how things have been progressing this year, and when you think things kind of your expectations to crank up, the tonnage coming out of there.

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah, I really yeah, 303 development is going great. We've got a - it's basically a sub-level mining. So, we're accessing, basically development of the [indiscernible] and getting the sub-levels up there.

Let's face it, it's just in terms of volume it's pretty small, but in terms of ounces, it's pretty large for us. So, it's that sort of development that we're doing. We didn't change out the contractor, we have two, we only have one now and it's going much better. So, really, one of the functions we see, and we already signaled that they really are all-in sustaining costs are probably going to be relatively flat compared to this year, just under a US$1,000. The flexibility which that's going to give us in terms of developed reserves,

I think, so moving ahead. I think, it's a two-part question, how and when are we going to get to the 800 - the magical 800 tons per day. I'm looking at Mike and just the progress that we've been making with the expansion of these parallels over the long strike. We're pretty buoyant about that reality happening. Right now, and we sort of said a year to two years kind of thing and - but as it becomes available, you will definitely be scheduling in new workplaces.

The nice thing about this fail is - some of these extensions could only be less than 100 meters away from existing infrastructure, right? And it's not ramping or anything else, it's like a lateral development, because everything has been developed on the southernmost structure, the 8 structure. So quite tangible for us and when we look at it, I mean 300 tons a day additional is really nothing especially from a place like that.

So, right now as it is bottom of the ramp, we've got all 3 Zones in production there, it's 500 tons per day of ore, generally and not start that with 500 tons per day of waste and that's 1,000 tons a day or not. Quite frankly, that's getting close to capacity, but that's what the mine same rate now and I think that really the development of these hopeful reserves sort of in the central part of the direct would just be so beneficial to us and in terms of getting there 800 tons per day.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks a lot.

Duncan Middlemiss

Okay. Great.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Just a quick question. So, if you guys can drill screws up the upfront potential, the debate on towards the VC Zone. You guys have a rough estimate of what the difference in CapEx would be? Like for starting up everything there in Kiena.

Duncan Middlemiss

Yes. So really, that takes the pressure off having to get the ramp down to 1450, right Craig? I think that really in the up plunge there. What we've always looked at it as. Okay, the Up Plunge here all of a sudden, the timelines and development and the CapEx is reduced. So obviously coming up within the mine infrastructure, you're going to have the ventilation already established you're going to have access very easy to establish probably have 4 phases into it immediately, right?

So compared to the one sort of single heading down ramp and I mean it's not that you have to go all the way down to 1450 in order to reestablish production from the ore, which is emerging from below 1050, but certainly the up plunge is beneficial, I think we've calculated like really the way I would do it is the up plunge development in mining of the Up Plunge would definitely fund the down plunge development.

So, I would think that as it was previously with the ore below 1050 really the majority of, we sort of set it's about $50 million. And really what it is, it's all development really. I mean, the mill doesn't cost much to reestablish, it's probably $1.5 million or $2 million, other infrastructure. I mean, that's the nice thing about having a great brownfields asset like Kiena because everything's there, right. So, it's really just the ramp development and the escape way and things like that.

So, I would estimate for the up plunge only, I think that we'd probably get a good chunk of the development done for probably $35 million, I think we said, this single heading ramp, because that was the only or that was to Kiena we've always said it's about $50 million to get the ramp down to 1450. So, yes, I think that's what we would see sort of a reduction of sort of $10 million, $12 million, $15 million just for that difference right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And then just secondly the updated Kiena resource that you guys work on you think the top that might change?

Duncan Middlemiss

Sorry I missed that Craig.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, when you think the top cup might go up with the new - with the updated Kiena resource?

Mike Michaud

I think we want to review it again as we collect more data. We're definitely going to look on that area again especially for the A Zone because one of the lenses and A Zone is capital 45 previous states have a last resource estimate. We think that might be a little conservative. So, as we collect more data, we're going to reevaluate that in the new resource estimate.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. Thanks so much.

Our next question comes from Ryan Walker with Echelon Wolf Partners. Your line is now open.

Ryan Walker

Hi guys, congrats on a great year. Just back to Eagle River, the Parallel Zones obviously take on greater importance I wonder what extent of historical drilling is there out along those trends in general along the mine dire to the East.

Duncan Middlemiss

There's really a fairly limited amount information historically because all the zones are to the North of A Zone and all the drilling previously was down from the South. So we worked in 2016 we drilled the campaign of 200 meter space holes from surface and we did intersect a number of high grade values and more importantly from that we're able to complete our 3D model.

So we have to map out the structures and we're using that sort of theology model plus some of the previous hits we've had out there to sort of focus in the drilling this year. And that's why we have one drill underground dedicated to follow with up on some of those previous hits and the surface drilling.

So, it's all we're just going out there and just doing the first pass drilling over this. We do have information that gives an indication that those structures do connect to the East and now it's really just following up on some of the high grades and start to put volume resources that exist there. So, I think we're pretty confident in our model and we're pretty confident that we're going to drill out these additional resources.

Ryan Walker

Great. Thanks very much. That's it for me.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Timoso from John Timoso Very Independent Research [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions. Congratulations on the good results. Are you far enough along in the Kiena planning to have soups laid out and how many soups do you think might be in production in 2020 or 2021 or 2022 et cetera and with rising your cash balance a good gold price to higher output do you think you might use your cash balance as cash flow and a tiny bit of borrowings rather than issue stock for the development money?

Duncan Middlemiss

Okay, so two questions John okay so just Marc-Andre had any thoughts laid out at Kiena I would say no.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

No, I think honestly, it's the way for very preliminary to answer that question but I think that the PEA that we plan to do later on this year will help us to understand better what kind of that production stocks and development we have to do to be able to maintain our production level for a long time. So, I would say the start to be a lot of development ore and going to eventually more production 0:02:57.3 I think we'll be able to have a better insulator on this year on that.

Duncan Middlemiss

Getting back to your funding question John, I mean really for us to really hammer down the CapEx requirements for Kiena not obviously the drilling of the resources and trying to understand the resources exactly I think that's the most important thing so we can't get the card ahead of the horse here. In terms of our ability to cash flow yeah definitely we budget our 1550 Canadian conservatively we're at 1750 right now so our $200 per ounce kind of makes $15 million-$16 million difference on the revenue side for us.

So, it's pretty significant so we'll cross that row but that's the preliminary question right now I think what we really need to do is let's understand what the resources look like. Let's do the proper job of mine planning and then I think that we'll be much more comfortable to answer that question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Excuse me for my enthusiasm.

Duncan Middlemiss

No that's okay, John.

