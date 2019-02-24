Gold has been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-August when the price dropped to just over the $1160 per ounce level on the active month COMEX futures contract. During August, the price of gold fell on the back of a rally in the dollar and the prospects for an aggressive and hawkish US Federal Reserve that had just added another interest rate hike to their agenda for 2018. A rising dollar and higher interest rates tend to be a toxic bearish combination for the gold market.

Over the weeks and months that followed, the dollar continued to rally, and the Fed followed through on their promise to increase the short-term interest rate. However, the price of gold stopped dead in its tracks at the $1160 level, turned around and rallied in the face of factors that could have taken it to much lower levels. The price action in the gold futures market from August through this month has revealed significant underlying strength in the precious metal. Moreover, the rally in gold almost all currencies over recent months is a reason to believe that the gold market could provide lots of surprises on the upside in 2019. The latest one came on Monday, February 18 when US markets were closed for the President's Day holiday.

A President's Day Surprise

On President's Day, the price of gold moved within 30 cents of the January 31 peak. When the US returned the next day on February 20, the price of the yellow metal moved above that level of technical resistance at $1331.10 like a hot knife through butter.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold jumped to a new and higher peak at $1349.80 per ounce on the April futures contract on Wednesday, February 20. Both the price momentum and relative strength indicators are only in the lower region of overbought territory. Daily historical volatility rose from 5.79% on February 13 to over the 11.56% level which reflects the upward trajectory of the gold price.

Gold rose from Monday through Wednesday last week, but the price action from the previous week was a sign that the buying was on the horizon.

Another bullish reversal on the weekly chart

Last week, gold put in its fourth bullish reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart since October 2018.

Source: CQG

A bullish reversal occurs when a market trades to a lower low than the previous period and then closes above the prior period's high. As the weekly chart illustrates, the first bullish reversal came during the week of October 8. The market experienced another reversal to the upside during the week of October 29. The next bullish reversal occurred during the week of January 22. All three reversals led to higher highs in the price of the precious metal.

The most recent bullish pattern occurred last week when gold dropped to a low at $1301.60 on the nearby COMEX futures contract which was just below the previous week's bottom at $1302.20. The price then settled on Friday, February 15 at $1318.80 which was marginally above the prior week's high at $1318.10. As the chart shows, the bullish technical price action was enough to launch the price of gold to $1344 on Wednesday on the continuous contract and almost $1350 on April futures.

Open interest is not high enough for caution

One risk for the gold market when it is moving to the up or the downside is that market participants often become overenthusiastic when it comes to a continuation of the trend. However, the current level of open interest in the gold futures market is a sign that a long position has not become an overcrowded trade.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market has been rising gently with the price which is often a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Moreover, the significant move to the upside on Tuesday came on higher than usual volume which is also a supportive technical factor. Furthermore, the level of open interest at 504,332 as of February 21 has not risen to a level that would indicate that the long side of the gold trade is overly crowded which could mean the market has more upside potential from the current level.

Gold is shining, and the only thing that stands between the current price and a challenge of the 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce is the 2018 high. Last year, gold made highs in January and April at $1365.40 creating a double top formation on the weekly chart. A move above that level could provide the power for gold to conquer its resistance level and rise to the highest price since 2014. Gold has not looked this good in years, and the gold mining stocks are looking even better these days.

Gold stocks are looking good

On the weekly chart, the price of gold has recovered from the mid-August 2018 low at $1161.40 to its most recent peak on February 20 at $1344 per ounce, a move of 15.7%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) shows, over the same period, GDX moved from $17.28 to $23.29 or 34.8%. GDX moved to its low after gold as the gold stocks lagged the move to the downside in the gold market. However, GDX provided a leveraged return compared to gold since September. Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold during bull market periods. GDX is a diversified product that holds shares in the leading gold mining companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX has net assets of $10.79 billion and trades over 48 million shares each day. If the price of gold continues to rise, we are likely to see even more significant gains on a percentage basis in the GDX.

NUGT on a break higher will turbocharge profits, roll them into less risky gold assets

It seems that everyone loves leveraged instruments these days when a market is going in their desired direction. Products like UGAZ and DGAZ in the natural gas futures market have attracted massive trading volumes since November when the price rose to almost $5 and subsequently tanked to nearly $2.50 per MMBtu. An active gold market is likely to be no different. When it comes to gold mining stocks, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF product (NUGT) moved like the GDX with a shot of steroids. However, the leverage comes at a price which is time decay.

Source: Barchart

NUGT traded to a low at $10.56 in September 2018 and was at a new high at $23.97 on February 20 which is an increase of 127% over the period. NUGT lived up to its promise as it delivered over a triple return compared to the GDX over the period.

A continuation of the rally in the gold market will likely take both GDX and NUGT along for a wild ride on the upside. However, the higher the price of the yellow metal rises, the more risk. While I like the potential for NUGT in the current environment, I suggest using it as a short-term instrument and rolling back to the GDX after periods of significant gains to protect profits. NUGT's leverage means that it is likely to move significantly lower if the price of gold and mining shares suffer corrective moves. Moreover, a period of consolidation in the gold price, even at the current level, would likely lead to a decay in the value of the leveraged product.

Gold looks great at the $1330 level, but markets always appear their best when they are moving to the upside. It may not be long before we see gold lurch above its 2016 high and critical resistance level. However, it is crucial to approach this market with a plan and switching between NUGT and GDX to protect profits could be a great way to optimize them in a bull market in gold.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.