The Dollar Index Remains Below Its Critical Resistance Level - Keep An Eye On These 2 Currencies

The latest minutes of the most recent FOMC meeting told markets that the central bank expects to have lots of patience when it comes to tightening credit in 2019. Moreover, the Fed is contemplating and formulating a plan to slow or end its program of quantitative tightening sooner, rather than later.

The dollar index futures contract rose from a low of 88.15 one year ago in February 2018. It reached its most recent peak on the continuous futures contract in mid-December. After a correction that took the index from 97.705 late last year to 94.635, at the very beginning of January it has been working its way higher. Typically, a stronger dollar tends to weigh on commodities prices as the greenback is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. However, the prices of crude oil, gold, and now copper have rallied alongside the US currency.

Two currencies that have significant commodities exposure are the Canadian and Australian dollars. The FXC and FXA ETF products reflect the foreign exchange relationship between the US dollar and the currencies of the nations that move higher and lower with raw material prices.

A higher high on the daily chart, but a lower high on the weekly chart

The daily chart of the March dollar index futures contracts displays a steady bullish pattern.

Source: CQG

The dollar index has been making higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The most recent high came on February 15 at 97.230 which surpassed the December 14 peak at 97.195. However, the index fell short of its high on the weekly chart.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the index did not make it up to the high from mid-December at 97.705.

Gold is telling us that all currencies are weak

While the dollar remains not far off its recent peak and the index was trading at the 96.515 level on Thursday, February 21, the long-term picture for all of the major currencies show that they have been losing value against gold.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of gold futures shows that the dollar has deteriorated against the yellow metal since early 2001.

Source: CQG

The euro currency has lost value against gold since 2003.

Source: CQG

The rally in the price of gold against the Japanese yen has been even more pronounced.

All of the leading world currencies have lost value against the precious metal which is a commentary on the value of fiat money.

Commodities currencies could benefit

The depreciation of the three leading world currencies against gold is a sign that over a decade of monetary policy accommodation has caused a decline in purchasing power of the dollar, euro, and yen. Years of massive injections of liquidity to avoid recessionary pressures is responsible for the trend.

As the value of the reserve currencies decline, inflationary pressures rise which is a bullish factor when it comes to commodities prices. Since the turn of this century, many raw material prices have been trending higher. While commodities are highly volatile assets that can double or halve in value over short periods, the bottom end of pricing cycles has resulted in higher prices compared to the 1980s and 1990s.

Two countries that are significant raw material producers are Australia and Canada. When commodities prices move to the upside, these nations receive more revenue flow and tax receipts. Therefore, bullish price action in raw material prices is likely to bolster the values of the Australian and Canadian currencies.

The current trade dispute between the US and China has weighed on many commodities prices as the raw materials flow from points of production to consumption around the world. China is the world's most populous nation and the demand side of the equation for many commodities. Even though China has experienced a slowdown in GDP growth, 6.6% growth in 2018 is still an impressive number compared with growth in the US, Europe, and Japan. As the US and China work towards a new framework for trade, a settlement that ends the current dispute could ignite economic growth in the Asian nation leading to higher economic growth and increased demand for raw materials. More demand would likely lead to rising prices which could bolster the values of the Australian and Canadian dollars.

The critical levels for the dollar index

When it comes to the value of the US dollar against all global foreign exchange instruments, the dollar index is the leading barometer for the value of the US currency. The dollar index has a 57% exposure to the euro as it is the second leading reserve currency of the world. The dollar is also the benchmark pricing tool for most raw material markets. Therefore, a higher dollar tends to lead to lower dollar-based commodities prices while a weaker greenback is typically supportive of gains in the volatile raw material asset class.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, critical technical resistance stands at 97.705 with support at just under the 93.50 level. On Friday, February 22, the index was closer to the high at 96.365. If the index breaks above the mid-December peak, the next stop could be at the 100-101 level. The index has not traded above 100 since April 2017. However, it continues to run out of gas on the upside over recent sessions.

When it comes to the FXA and FXC, the critical levels are a function of the US dollar, but there are no guarantees that commodities prices will follow the US currency over the coming days, weeks, months, and even years. The long-term picture of gold against the leading world currencies could mean that inflationary pressures are building which would create an environment where all commodities prices rise despite the path of the US dollar.

Demographics continue to support higher commodities prices. At the turn of the century, there were six billion people on the earth, today that number is over 7.5 billion. At the same time, increasing wealth in China means that the addressable market for raw materials is not only greater when it comes to the population, but also when it comes to what they can afford. Today, more people, with more money, are competing for finite natural resources. As Canada and Australia are both countries with vast raw material reserves, their currencies have the implied backing of the riches in the crust of the earth within their borders.

Since China is the most influential commodities buyer in the world, a trade deal that ignites the Chinese economy could do the same to the prices of many raw material markets.

FXA and FXC offer commodities exposure

While on a day-to-day basis the Australian and Canadian dollars are likely to move higher and lower as a function of the US dollar, it is possible that a demand-based rally in the commodities asset class could spark significant appreciation from the current levels.

Source: CQG

Since 2001, the range in the Canadian versus US dollar foreign exchange relationship has been from $0.617 to $1.1043. At $0.7592 on February 22, the currency is closer to the low than the high.

Source: CQG

The US dollar's range against the Australian currency has been from $0.4774 to $1.1005 since 2001. At $0.7146 it is below the middle of its trading range.

While neither of these two currencies is likely to run away on the upside over the coming days and weeks, they can be as volatile as the commodities prices at times. A trade deal between the US and China that causes a secular rally in commodities prices would likely be highly supportive of stability and gains in the two commodity currencies.

The most direct route for a long position in the Australian and Canadian foreign exchange instruments against the US dollar is via the OTC currency market or the futures that trade on the CME. However, the Invesco Currency Shares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) and the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) provide alternatives to the OTC and futures markets. FXA has net assets of over $113 million and trades an average of over 22,000 shares each day while FXC's net assets are over $150 million and over 34,000 shares change hands each trading day.

FXC and FXA are likely to be highly sensitive to price trends in commodities. Therefore, both instruments could serve as proxies that provide exposure to the asset raw materials asset class. While most fiat currencies derived their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender these days, the Australian and Canadian dollars offer the implied value of the massive commodities reserves that are within their territorial borders.

The dollar index has not yet climbed above its technical resistance level at the December 2018 high at 97.705. When it comes to the currencies that have direct ties to commodities prices, demographics and inflationary trends could make them candidates for significant appreciation against the US dollar from their current levels. These days, there are lots of bears when it comes to the Canadian and Australian dollars, but the most attractive aspect is that each nation is a supermarket when it comes to the products that the world requires.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.