CSS Industries: Uncertain Future

They do have considerable time to execute these plans and the company has deleveraged quite a bit and still pays a hefty dividend.

Management is betting on M&A, a digital strategy and cost cutting, and all three are likely to bring a modicum of success, but whether it's enough remains to be seen.

Another victim of the retail onslaught and it's difficult to escape the negative backdrop of declining store traffic.

The future of CSS Industries (CSS) is clouded in uncertainty; the company is faced with a negative backdrop of declining retail visits which management is countering with M&A, digital initiatives, and cost cutting, but success is far from guaranteed.

We're looking into smaller retail chains that are suffering because of the shifting retail climate. We previously looked at Pier 1 Importers (PIR), and here is another retail chain experiencing headwinds: CSS Industries (CSS).

To get a longer term perspective:

Data by YCharts

Revenues are increasing (+2% in Q3, y/y) but this is the result of the acquisition of Simplicity a year ago. Without Simplicity, organic sales declined 4% y/y in Q3.

Operationally, things have turned for the worse. This is only partly related to the acquisition and related cost as adjusted EBITDA was down $4.8M in Q3 (y/y) due to margin decline. On an adjusted basis, the company is still profitable.

Where is the pain?

Here are the main parts hit by revenue growth problems:

Craft ($39.8M in Q3, ex Simplicity it was down 17.2% y/y).

Gift category ($29.5M, down 13.1% y/y).

The craft category was hit by some specifics (Q3CC):

lower button sales due to a customer not repeating a program reset which occurred in the prior year quarter, as well as lower replenishment ribbon sales with a major mass market retailer and also a leading craft chain.

And so was the gift category, led by lower sales at infant and social stationary and gift cardholders. However, an overarching theme seems to be this:

We note these declines as reflective of retail store traffic around our products and do not represent competitive share losses.

An expected lift in the sales of ribbon and buttons by customers did not materialize as store traffic disappointed.

Retail traffic: we came across this very problem when researching Pier 1 Imports. This is of course a theme in brick and mortar with the ongoing shift to online sales.

Digital

The company's omni-channel strategy has a number of planks:

Online sales

Sales via Amazon

The Confetti Collection subscription service (launching this year).

Mobile app called Sew the Look (to be rolled out after the Confetti Collection).

The latter two initiatives are a way of branding and differentiation. Efforts are further supported by the digitalization of their content (Q3CC):

bringing together the McCall and Simplicity pattern businesses has allowed us to access and combine vast archives of hand drawn artwork, fashion art and pattern art some of which dates back to the mid eighteen hundreds. Our goal is simple, we want to archive these images and art in a digital manner. It is our belief that this content is one of the largest collections of Western fashion art in the world. By doing so, we are able to further commercialize and drive exciting new product lines such as our Simplicity Vintage line and drive additional market differentiation for CSS as we ideate how to further monetize these assets through additional product and format introductions.

Their online sales are growing but they are not separated out in the results (Q3CC):

we're seeing certainly online sales growing at a nice rate as well as our Amazon sales growing at a nice rate.

They are going to report these from this year onward, so that might bring a some relief. In case you are worried that Amazon (AMZN) is eating their lunch (Q3CC):

the online retailers like Amazon those margins are consistent with kind of our regular brick and mortar margin, any kind of direct to consumer margin is going to be much higher.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins are suffering from lower sales, unfavorable mix (the sales loss being more pronounced in high margin items) and the cost related with onshoring poly ribbon production. The latter is a one-off (the result of trade frictions).

The company is doing quite a bit to contain costs; the first phase of its cost cutting project was completed mid-December producing an annual cost reduction of $4M and they're working to increase that by $1M-$2M.

The second phase started in January (Q3CC):

This phase will continue the evaluation of our operating structure focusing specifically on product lifecycle management, as well as our new item development process with the goal of more clearly defining the drivers of profitability, while driving up complexity within our base business. This project will continue into our fourth quarter and upon its completion is expected to generate $8 million to $12 million of annualized run rate savings, an additional $8 million to $10 million working capital improvements.

So overall these two initiatives have the potential to generate $12M to $18M of ongoing annualized savings and drive $8M to $1M of working capital improvements.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The cash flow is a little inflated by a substantial ($9.1M sequential) increase in accounts payable and the following isn't all that reassuring either (Q3CC):

Cash used for operating activities was $34.5 million for the 9 months compared to $10.4 million for the first 9 months of the prior year. Included in cash from operating activities were $9.8 million of non-cash inventory step-up costs, $7.6 million of non-cash tax valuation adjustments as well as $6.4 million of pretax acquisition costs compared to $4 million in the prior year.

Cash stood at $18.9M at the end of Q3 (and $10.9M at the end of January as they paid down more debt). The company is in the process of acquiring a new $125 million syndicated asset based revolving credit facility.

It's somewhat surprising that the company is paying down its existing debt at this pace, reducing that to $58.7M at the end of December and to $43.2M at the end of January with the goal of getting this to between $25M and $30M at the end of Q4.

Given the problems that the company is facing, it's also surprising to see that they still pay a dividend which, through the collapse of the share price, now produce a really substantial 10%+ yield.

Guidance

Revenues $390M-$400M (+8%-11%).

Adjusted EBITDA $21M-$23M (down from $26M-$29M previously).

GAAP net loss $29M-$31.4M (down from previously guided $10.2M-$12.5M).

The lower GAAP net loss guidance is the result of (Q3CC):

the mix of lower sales volume, higher manufacturing costs, additional restructuring expense and the non-cash tax valuation allowance.

Now, some of these are one-off (the reshoring, restructuring cost and the tax valuation allowance), so it's not quite as dark as that seems.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The one analyst following the company is pretty upbeat expecting an EPS of $0.31 for fiscal 2020 (starting in April 2019). If they can pull that off, the shares would be cheap with the 10% dividend yield.

Conclusion

Retail woes are hitting many companies and CSS Industries isn't an exception. Management still has a considerable buffer in the form of a hefty dividend which could be cut, a substantial cost cutting program, and a syndicated loan.

Part of their strategy seems to be M&A, like the Simplicity acquisition, to gain scale and growth. The jury is still out on this, but the retail landscape is full of distressed companies so there might be good deals out there.

The bogeyman, just like with Pier 1, is the grim backdrop of declining store visitors. We don't see any fix for that in sight, let alone a quick fix, which makes their digital strategy that much more important, in our view.

Their online sales are growing here and there are several management initiatives in place to boost this.

We have very little to go on in terms of assessing the possibility of success, although its reassuring that sales are at least growing and margins are healthy, but we don't know what fraction of sales come from online.

It's also difficult to assess the potential of their new digital initiatives in advance although we certainly think it could have a positive effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.