Netflix: Do Not Overlook Its Weaknesses

To remain competitive, Netflix will have to maintain high investments in content. The negative free cash flow will likely continue.

Overseas growth will be slower than expected, we see Disney+ has the tools to best Netflix overseas.

With a decade head start, Netflix has accumulated so many U.S. subscribers (~60M) that it is difficult for any competitor to catch up.

Our view: we are issuing an initial equity report of Netflix with a SELL recommendation and price target at $252, implying 30% downside from the current ~$360/share level. We expect slow domestic and international subscription growth due to market saturation and increasing competition, and Netflix will continue its heavily content investment and sustain negative free cash flow for the next 5+ years.

Currently, there is too much hype on Netflix.

The recent hits movies, combined with the fee increase and Q4 sub growth beat, elevated stock price from 12/24/18’s $234 to 2/19/19’s $361, a ~50% increase. We project Netflix's growth will be weaker than expected because of US market saturation, difficulty to break into some overseas market, and formidable competitions. To remain competitive, Netflix will have to maintain high investments in content. The negative free cash flow will likely continue.

The Good: Solid Business Model

Netflix's main business is a subscription-based streaming service that provides online movies and TV programming, including in-house productions of movies and TV shows. As of 12/31/18, Netflix had more than 139M paid subscriptions worldwide, including 58M from the U.S. and 81M from international. Except for mainland China, Syria, North Korea, Iran and Crimea, Netflix is available almost all over the world. In 2018, Netflix net adds is 28.62M, up 32.8% YoY.

Netflix’s flywheel of engagement. The rapid growth of Netflix is mainly attributed to Netflix’s flywheel of engagement, whereas Netflix spent heavily on originating content; the better content attracts more subscriptions, and Netflix invests most of the added cash flow to originate better content.

The above flywheel helped Netflix accumulate subscribers at a fast pace. Compared to other online streaming services, Netflix’s worldwide 139M subscribers make investment per subscriber significantly cheaper; justifying the high content investment and widening Netflix’s moat on content offering. Moreover, Netflix has 58M subscribers in the U.S where the network effect is easy for its content, like Birdbox, to go viral.

Improving content quality and quantity. Netflix has unique expertise in creating content given the large pool of subscriptions. Netflix uses analytics to study it’s 139M audiences’ preferences, create content, and tailor selection screens for each user. Last year, Netflix’s successful titles include Birdbox and Oscar-Best-Picture nominee Roma.

The Bad: Slower subscription growth projection

U.S. growth capped by population: We believe it would be difficult for Netflix to maintain previous growth speed. We estimate Netflix has penetrated ~60% of the broadband homes over the past 10 years and it is difficult for Netflix to penetrate the remaining 40% market. Audiences who find Netflix’s offering attractive would have already switched, the remaining people may never develop the habit of watching video on stream. In addition, it is not uncommon for multiple households to share one Netflix account. In Q1’18, 8% surveyed household admitted using someone else’s login. We see a hurdle for Netflix to penetrate >70% of the U.S. market.

International growth will slow (Europe): Netflix had already achieved high penetration rate in Europe and English-speaking countries. We think growth in these countries is also limited by these countries’ population. For non-English speaking countries, in order to gain popularity, Netflix has to create content with original language that we believe it may not be worthy in some cases.

International growth will slow (India): Netflix, along with Google and Facebook, has not been able to break into China because of government regulation. This makes India the greatest potential for Netflix. In fact, Netflix’s CEO has claimed its next 100M subscribers will come from India. The country’s streaming marketing is rapidly growing and is projected to reach $2.3B in 2023.

However, Netflix struggled to gain market share in India since its launch in 2016. Netflix had managed to capture only 1.4% of the video streaming market while Amazon Prime had captured 5%.

To the Indian audience, Netflix is simply too expensive, and the content is not “local” enough. In non-English speaking countries, U.S. hits like Stranger Things & House of Cards may not be well received. In order to break into the foreign market, Netflix would have to create local shows in local languages. This is cost ineffective for Netflix and makes content cost per subscriber higher. Audiences in emerging markets like India are price sensitive. Netflix’s fee is double that of Indian local cable companies, making it difficult for Netflix to gain market share despite its high-quality shows.

The Ugly: Limited room for further price hikes

On 1/16/19, Netflix announced to raise price across all subscriptions: basic plan from $8 from $9, up 12.5%; standard plan from $11 to $13, up 18.2%; and Premium Plan from $14 to $16, up 14.3%.

The market thinks the announcement confirms Netflix’s pricing power, and its stock went up accordingly. We think the new price is at the limit of the audience’s willingness to pay. Facing current competition from Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, and incoming challenges from Disney; it will be difficult for Netflix to increase fees for the next 2 years.

The Mouse: Future competitions, notably Disney, pose a critical threat to Netflix.

Netflix currently has a few competitors in operation. The biggest ones are Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, each with accumulated >20M US subscribers and producing critically acclaimed shows, including Emmy winners: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & Handmaid’s Tale. In 2019, Disney, Apple, and AT&T/TimeWarner are launching their streaming services. We think Disneywould pose the biggest threat to Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video: Prime Videowas launched in 2010 by Amazon as a bundle to its prime shipping service. While Amazon Prime (shipping) has reached 100M US subscribers on as of January’19, Amazon Prime Video has an estimated 26M audience. Just like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has spent a substantial amount ($5B) on content in 2018. In 2019, Amazon Prime Video has 9 Golden Globe nominations and won best TV series.

Prime Videowas launched in 2010 by Amazon as a bundle to its prime shipping service. While Amazon Prime (shipping) has reached 100M US subscribers on as of January’19, Amazon Prime Video has an estimated 26M audience. Just like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has spent a substantial amount ($5B) on content in 2018. In 2019, Amazon Prime Video has 9 Golden Globe nominations and won best TV series. Hulu: Hulu was launched in 2008 in the U.S. market. Hulu’s shows have been well-received by critics as Handmaid’s Tale won 2018 Golden Globe for best picture and 2017 Emmy for best drama. In 2009, Disney, Fox, Comcast & AT&T had jointly purchased 30%, 30%, 30% and 10% stake in Hulu. After Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Disney will own a 60% stake in Hulu. Hulu has recently announced to produce four Marvel adult animated shows. Disney plans to use Hulu to deliver more adult-oriented content while Disney+ to remain family friendly.

Hulu was launched in 2008 in the U.S. market. Hulu’s shows have been well-received by critics as Handmaid’s Tale won 2018 Golden Globe for best picture and 2017 Emmy for best drama. In 2009, Disney, Fox, Comcast & AT&T had jointly purchased 30%, 30%, 30% and 10% stake in Hulu. After Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Disney will own a 60% stake in Hulu. Hulu has recently announced to produce four Marvel adult animated shows. Disney plans to use Hulu to deliver more adult-oriented content while Disney+ to remain family friendly. Apple: Apple is also expected to launch its streaming service in 2019. It is known that Steven Spielberg will produce a TV series for Apple.

Apple is also expected to launch its streaming service in 2019. It is known that Steven Spielberg will produce a TV series for Apple. Netflix: Netflix was correct to invest heavily in content to grow its subscription base in the past years. Now it is leading in terms of subscription number. Facing tremendous competition ahead, Netflix will likely have to continue its heavy investment on content to maintain the lead.

Netflix was correct to invest heavily in content to grow its subscription base in the past years. Now it is leading in terms of subscription number. Facing tremendous competition ahead, Netflix will likely have to continue its heavy investment on content to maintain the lead. Disney+: Disney is the king of content. With a 95-year history of creating content, Disney has developed and acquired various popular intellectual properties. The Disney+ platform will be the destination to stream Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Fox, containing many existing movies and TV shows and delivering a new array of content. Disney+ has exclusively planned for five TV shows and five movies for its 2019 launch; including two Star Wars shows, two Marvel shows, and one Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. show. The Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar franchises have grossed ~$8B, ~$17B, and ~$13B respectively in the global box office. Disney+ can leverage its brand popularity at no cost and create new content with forecastable success. In addition, Disney takes additional actions to block Netflix: Stop supplying content to Netflix ： Upon Disney+’s launch, Disney will pull all contents on Netflix. This would undermine Netflix’s value to many audiences. During the past months, Netflix has announced they will cancel five well-received original shows that license Marvel characters. Price: Disney+ will be launched at a cheaper price. We expect Disney to can afford to maintain a low price since video streaming is one of Disney’s many sources of income. The low price will play well for Disney+ in developing countries.

Disney is the king of content. With a 95-year history of creating content, Disney has developed and acquired various popular intellectual properties. The Disney+ platform will be the destination to stream Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Fox, containing many existing movies and TV shows and delivering a new array of content. Disney+ has exclusively planned for five TV shows and five movies for its 2019 launch; including two Star Wars shows, two Marvel shows, and one Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. show. The Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar franchises have grossed ~$8B, ~$17B, and ~$13B respectively in the global box office. Disney+ can leverage its brand popularity at no cost and create new content with forecastable success. In addition, Disney takes additional actions to block Netflix:

Netflix under fierce competition:

For U.S. market, we think Netflix will be able to maintain current market share. Netflix has achieved a 60% penetration rate with 58M subscribers in the U.S., if Netflix can maintain quality content output and steady subscription price, it is likely that most audiences would keep Netflix even if they are going to subscribe to another SVoD service.

The foreign market is where Disney+ can hurt Netflix’s growth. An example is India. Although Netflix invested to create local content to the Indian market, it is having trouble to capture shares in India. In addition, we think this is cost ineffective for Netflix and makes the cost per user higher.

On the other hand, Disney can leverage its global brand recognition into Disney+. In recent years, India has become an attractive market for Hollywood's superhero, sci-fi, fantasy movies. Some of these English films have become bigger hits than local movies. In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War has crossed Rs 200 crore ($28M) net mark. It is intuitive that Marvel (or Star Wars) spin-off shows on Disney+ would be quite well received not only in India but also in the rest of world as well as minimizing cost per Disney+ subscriber.

We think Netflix’s current share price assumes rapid international growth. However, we believe Netflix is having problems to break into certain markets such as India, and Disney+ foreseeable success and expansion will further limit Netflix international penetration.

Valuation: Netflix is a "non-anchored" stock, value not derived from short-term multiples

Netflix is a typical "non-anchored" stock involving strong execution and rapid global opportunities. As a growth legend, Netflix is popular among investors, and the share price is highly depending on subscription growth. Netflix stock price is not derived from short-term multiples such as PE or price/sale:

Netflix is currently traded at ~89x forward PE, significantly higher than the industry average. However, factoring in growth, PEG (PE over earning growth) for Netflix at ~1.7x is on par with industry level. This means the market is expecting high growth (>20% annually) to justify the high PE multiples.

However, due to the upcoming fierce competitive landscape, we forecast Netflix’s growth to be limited than the market expectation. Cash burn on content will continue to be significant. Using a 12-year DCF model, we estimate the fair value for Netflix is ~$252.

Our assumptions are as follow:

8.8% WACC : our WACC is based on an estimate of cost of equity by applying the 10-year government bond yield as the risk-free rate, a market risk premium for the appropriate industry and a correlated beta of 1.2 from our calculation.

: our WACC is based on an estimate of cost of equity by applying the 10-year government bond yield as the risk-free rate, a market risk premium for the appropriate industry and a correlated beta of 1.2 from our calculation. 6% Terminal FCFF growth rate after 2029. The higher than usual perpetual growth rate is based on moderation in content spending.

The higher than usual perpetual growth rate is based on moderation in content spending. U.S. penetration rate capped at 70%. The current rate is 59%.

The current rate is 59%. International (excluding China) penetration rate capped at 32%. The current rate is 17%

Figure 15：DCF Model. Our DCF analysis suggests a $252 fair value. Based on an 8.8% WACC and 6% long-term growth assumption.

Figure 16：We expect subscription growth to slow down gradually, offset by constant ARPU growth (~3%) to support revenue

Source: Company Profile, Grandation Capital

Figure 18: Income Statements

Figure 19: Balance Sheets

Figure 20: Cash Flow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.