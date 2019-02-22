Ebix Subsidiary Acquires Control Of Zillious Solutions For Travel Exchange Tech

The deal for Zillious provides Ebix with another significant vertical within India.

Zillious is an India-based provider of a non-aligned travel exchange for corporate travel management companies.

Quick Take

Ebix (EBIX) announced that a subsidiary has acquired a controlling stake in Zillious Solutions.

Zillious has developed a cloud-based travel exchange for the corporate travel market in India.

With the deal for Zillious, EBIX continues to focus its resources on the faster-growing Indian market and will have a larger platform on which to build out service offerings for travel providers.

Target Company

New Delhi, India-based Zillious was founded in 2008 to create online software solutions for travel management companies [TMCs] across all forms of transportation in India.

Management is headed by co-founders Harsh Azad and Rohit Gaddi, who together have experience in various technical aspects of the IT business.

Zillious' primary offering is its 'Travelution' product, which combines booking interfaces for travel agents, data protection, a mobile version, billing and settlement, and unified trip planning across transportation modes.

Major customers include Thomas Cook, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Sabre, FCM Travel Solutions, and Uniglobe Air Travel Bureau.

According to management, Zillious processes more than 8 million travel bookings each year with a gross merchandise value [GMV] of $1.4 billion.

The firm counts seven of the top ten TMCs in India as customers and is considered a 'non-aligned' infrastructure provider, increasing its value to a wide variety of TMCs.

Ebix plans to retain Zillious' non-aligned approach as well as its two founders and existing staff.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Ebix didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms other than it is acquiring an 80% stake in Zillious and 'is funding the transaction in cash, using its internal cash reserves'.

Management said it expects the acquisition to 'be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately,' but provided no further details.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $155.5 million in cash and equivalents and short-term investments and $887.3 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $230 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $68.3 million.

Ebix is acquiring Zillious to expand its online market infrastructure offerings into the travel booking industry.

As Ebix Chairman & CEO Robin Raina stated in the deal announcement:

Ebix has a successful track history of two decades in terms of providing non-aligned technology solutions, with Ebix bulletproofing its clients from data privacy or data sharing or any alignment concerns. We have been in the business of setting up technology airports to power transactions, without taking any sides for decades now. Thus, this acquisition was a natural one for us as it allowed us to do the same in India's fast-growing travel industry.

In the past 12 months, EBIX's stock price has dropped 28.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Until the second half of 2018, earnings surprises were generally positive, but negative surprises occurred in April and again in October 2018:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are roughly split between 'Strong Buy' and 'Hold' and the current consensus price target of $99.33 implies a potential upside of 68.2% from its current price of $59.02 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has shown a drop from a high in Q1 2018:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Ebix is a company in transition to what it calls 'Ebix 2.0.' Management has noted that more than 50% of its revenues come from its India business operations and expects that percentage to grow in subsequent periods.

However, analysts have stated that with the increased growth opportunities come increased risks, especially through its Ebix Cash peer-to-peer lending services, which have many of the same characteristics as services in China.

The challenge is to avoid the pitfalls of the Chinese P2P failures, with lenders losing principal and borrowers having to pay exorbitant interest rates.

While P2P lending marketplaces can experience rapid growth and profit, they show far less profit when institutional investors are required to step in and provide capital during periods of economic stress.

Prior to its Zillious announcement, Ebix had already been building out a travel market solution on a piecemeal basis. With the deal for Zillious, Ebix has a much larger operation to integrate its various existing building blocks into and provide additional services to market participants.

So, the deal for Zillious is in concert with its focus on growth opportunities in India and I expect to see further acquisitions and initiatives within that growth market.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.