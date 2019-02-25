Natural Gas Sits, Encana Rallies

After a wild ride to the upside in November as the withdrawal season in the natural gas market got underway, the price turned south in late November and continued to fall in December, January, and into February. The price of natural gas almost halved in value from the mid-November peak to the mid-February low. Over recent sessions, the price of natural gas has gone to sleep. Daily historical volatility plunged from over 160% to under 30% as the uncertainty of the withdrawal season has turned to the expected calm of the injection season where producers continue to extract record levels of natural gas from the crude of the earth and expanding infrastructure will broaden the potential for storage of the commodity.

At the $2.70 per MMBtu level as of the close of business on Friday, February 22, the volatile natural gas futures market has gone to sleep and is frustrating longs and shorts that had been enjoying lots of price variance over the recent months. Meanwhile, while the price of natural gas remains within 10 cents of the most recent low, which is almost $2.30 off its November high, the price of one speculative natural gas producer's stock has been showing signs of bullish life in 2019. March natural gas dropped from a high at $3.361 on December 26 to its current level at $2.70 as of last Friday, a decline of 19.7%. At the same time, shares in Encana Corporation (ECA), the Canadian natural gas producer has rallied from $5 on the day after the Christmas holiday to $6.96 as of Friday, a rally of over 39% over the same period as the price of the commodity they produce sank to close to the lowest level in a year.

An ugly decline finds a temporary bottom at a higher low: March-April comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb

After trading to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November, the price of NYMEX natural gas futures fell to its most recent low at $2.543 during the week of February 11. The price explosion at the start of the 2018/2019 peak season for demand turned into an implosion.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity declined to an area where both price momentum and relative strength have dropped into an oversold condition. The critical level of support stands at the February 2018 low at $2.53 per MMBtu, and the recent selling could not push the price below that level. On Friday, February 22 the price stood at around $2.70 per MMBtu on the March futures contract.

March natural gas futures are now rolling to April. The March-April roll can be the most volatile spread in the natural gas futures market which earned it the nickname "the widow-maker spread." The two contracts represent the switch from the withdrawal to the injection season each year, which can create wild price variance. This year was no exception.

As the chart of April 2019 minus March 2019 NYMEX natural gas futures, the differential had traded in a range from a 25 to 40 cents backwardation with April at a lower price than March until November. The nearby premium is the norm for the spread each year as it represents the shift from the peak season for demand to the offseason where inventories build.

The rally in November sent the spread to a high at a backwardation of $1.467 per MMBtu in mid-November when nearby futures rose to $4.929 per MMBtu. Since then, it has declined steadily, and as the period for the roll arrived it moved to a small contango with April at a premium to March of around two cents per MMBtu. The spread was as wild as a lion during the lead up to the winter season, but it became as tame as a lamb now that March futures are coming towards expiration.

Natural gas rallied in October and November 2018 on the back of the lowest level of stockpiles in years. The most recent report on stocks from the Energy Information Administration boosted the price further away from the technical support area in the weekly chart at the end of last week.

Inventories fell more than last year and the five-year average

Last Thursday, the EIA reported that the amount of natural gas in storage across the United States fell by 177 billion cubic feet which was slightly above the withdrawal that the market had expected as of February 15.

As the chart illustrates, total stockpiles stood at 1.705 trillion cubic feet as of February 15 which was 4.1% below last year's level and 17.5% below the five-year average.

As the ten-minute chart shows, the price of natural gas rallied to the $2.70 per MMBtu level following the EIA release last Thursday which was the highest price for March futures since February 11.

The daily chart displays that March natural gas put in a bullish reversal on February 15 as it traded to the recent low at $2.543 on lower than average volume and closed the session above the previous day's high. The move set the stage for a recovery in the natural gas futures market which put the price at $2.70 at the end of last week. The low volume low was a sign that the market had run out of selling.

Getting ready for the injection season: New demand verticals compensate for record output, open interest tanks with falling volatility

Natural gas rallied in anticipation of the withdrawal season and period of peak demand in November, and it declined as the market turned its focus towards the injection season which will start sometime in March.

Record production of the energy commodity from the Marcellus and Utica shale region of the US continues to cause selling. While output remains at an all-time peak, demand for natural gas is also rising. Natural gas replaced coal in electricity production across vast areas of the US, and shipments of LNG around the globe has increased the addressable market for natural gas produced in the US. Therefore, both the supply and the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity have grown over recent years.

Meanwhile, both open interest and price volatility have declined dramatically from levels seen in October and November in the natural gas futures market.

As the daily chart of March futures shows, open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas market continues to decline. The metric hit an all-time high in October at around 1.7 million contracts. At the end of last week, it stood at 1.171 million, an over 31% drop in the number of long and short risk positions in the market. At the same time, daily historical price volatility declined from over 160% in late November to its current level at under 27% as the price action has calmed, considerably.

The natural gas market has gone to sleep, and many speculators have left the arena after the wild rides to the up and downside. For now, the path of least resistance of the energy commodity appears to be gently higher.

Encana recovers; is it still a cheap stock?

While the price of natural gas remains a lot closer to the recent low than the highs seen over the past months, the shares of one natural gas producer have recovered significantly since late December. Encana Corporation has a market cap of $10.191 billion and trades an average of 29 million shares each day. The corporate profile for the Canadian natural gas producer states:

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. It also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas; and San Juan in northwest New Mexico. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company recently completed its acquisition of Newfield Exploration to create what Encana's President and CEO Doug Suttles calls "North America's premier resource company with large scale positions in the core of the Permian, Anadarko, and Montney." Encana will release its 2018 Q4 earnings this week on February 28.

ECA is a highly volatile stock that has been in a bearish trend since reaching a high at $99.36 in May 2008. ECA fell to a low at just $3 in early 2016. After a recovery to $14.28 last August, the shares slumped to lows of $5 in late December. Even though the price of natural gas was at over $4 per MMBtu ECA collapsed on the back of falling crude oil and stocks and an overall environment of carnage in energy equities.

The chart highlights the ugly decline from over $14 per share in August 2018 to $5 on December 26. Since then, the stock has been making a comeback. The 40% retracement level of the move from the August peak to the December low stands at $9.64 per share, so it is possible that ECA could have more upside over the coming weeks. However, it is a very dangerous stock. Over the past three months, there has been some marginal insider buying in ECA shares, but over the past twelve months, insiders had been net sellers.

I view ECA as a trading sardine rather than a natural gas producing company. My preference is a long position in the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X ETF product (GASL) rather than one in ECA shares these days as the ETF is diversified. GASL does hold 2.86% of its assets in ECA shares according to its most recent top holdings. ECA is a cheap stock, compared to where it has traded in the past, but I prefer a diversified approach that is leveraged compared to a single company approach when it comes to a long play on the natural gas sector. Both ECA and GASL are only appropriate for short-term forays into the natural gas market on the long side, in my opinion.

Natural gas - expect the unexpected

As the March-April roll comes to an end at around the $2.70 per MMBtu level, and the price of natural gas is back where it sat last year at this time, the volatility over the past months will begin to fade into the market's rearview mirror. We are coming into what has traditionally been the offseason where inventories grow, and prices tend to move lower. In March 2016, the price of natural gas futures fell to the lowest level of this century at $1.611 per MMBtu. While production continues to be at a record level, demand from power generation and exports of LNG are growing.

I will be using a $2.49 per MMBtu stop on any long position in natural gas over the coming days and weeks. I will also look to take profits on any price strength on a scale-up basis from its current price level.

Natural gas gave the bulls and the bears their moments in the sun since last fall. While it appears that the market will settle into a trading range, we should always prepare for the unexpected in the market that offers periods of significant price variance that tends to catch market participants off their guard.

