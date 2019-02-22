The Week In Review: Durable Goods Slows

Durable goods was the major release this week that continued to show a slowing rate of growth.

There is continued evidence of a slowing economy, and almost no data sets which support a strengthening economy.

This was a week with few releases - however, there were two major releases and they followed the recent trend to point to a slowing economy.

Durable Goods

The data continues to show a slowing in manufacturing durable goods new orders.

unadjusted new orders growth decelerated 1.3 % (after accelerating 1.5 % the previous month) month-over-month , and is up 3.8 % year-over-year.

the three month rolling average for unadjusted new orders decelerated 0.8 % month-over-month, and up 5.7 % year-over-year.

Year-over-Year Change of 3 Month Rolling Average - Unadjusted (blue line) and Inflation Adjusted (red line)

Durable Goods sector is the portion of the economy which provides products which have a utility over long periods of time before needing repurchase - like cars, refrigerators and planes.

There is a lot of wobble in the data due to defense and transport. To cut through the smoke and fog, just focusing on the consumer goods portion of durable goods shows a much smoother graph.

For the last 12 months, it appears that there is slowing demand from the consumer segment of the economy. Having said that, the above graph shows 3.5% YoY growth for December which is better than the last GDP release. There is literally no inflation in consumer durable goods.

Rail

The only major data set in contraction is rail movements. It is almost like somebody hit the air brakes.

We review this data set to understand the economy. The intuitive sectors (total carloads removing coal, grain and petroleum) contracted 3.2 % year-over-year for this week. We primarily use rolling averages to analyze the intuitive data due to weekly volatility - and the 4 week rolling year-over-year average for the intuitive sectors declined from -2.0 % to -4.8 %.

The following graph compares the four week moving averages for carload economically intuitive sectors (red line) vs. total movements (blue line):

Rail contracts in times of economic slowness. So far, the contraction is not deeper than the period of economic slowness seen in 2015 and 2016.

I normally do not spend much time analyzing other GDP forecasts but the current Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta GDP forecast for 4Q2018 edged down to 1.4%. This is just one more confirmation of a slowing economy.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The Econintersect Economic Index for February 2019 insignificantly declined, and remains below territory associated with normal expansions. The question remains whether this downward trend will continue. Note, our index is built on data sets which were not affected by the government shutdown - and it is most likely that other recent economic forecasts you have seen fudged the missing data. A forecast with fudged data is simply a guesstimate.

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Other Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment January FOMC meeting minutes n/a There was discussion on future federal funds rate increases: ... Participants noted that maintaining the current target range for the federal funds rate for a time posed few risks at this point. The current level of the federal funds rate was at the lower end of the range of estimates of the neutral policy rate. Moreover, inflation pressures were muted, and asset valuations were less stretched than they had been a few months earlier. Many participants suggested that it was not yet clear what adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate later this year; several of these participants argued that rate increases might prove necessary only if inflation outcomes were higher than in their baseline outlook. Several other participants indicated that, if the economy evolved as they expected, they would view it as appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate later this year. It seems the FOMC is not entirely sure of the future direction of inflation. December Durable Goods indicates a slowing economy The headlines say the durable goods new orders improved. Our analysis shows the rolling averages continued its decline. In the adjusted data, the strength was civilian aircraft. This series has wide swings monthly so our primary metric is the unadjusted three month rolling average - which significantly declined but may be still growing faster than GDP if 4Q2018 GDP is ever issued). The rate of growth of the rolling averages is below the values seen over the last year. January Existing Home Sales n/a The headline existing home sales declined with the authors saying "Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months." The rolling averages have been slowing since the beginning of 2017. This month the rolling averages remained in contraction - and worsened. Housing inventory is historically low for January. The rate of growth year-over-year has been in contraction and declining for the last 5 months. January Conference Board Leading Indicator economy slowing? The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S marginally declined this month - and the authors say "The Conference Board forecasts that US GDP growth will likely decelerate to about 2 percent by the end of 2019". Please note that due to the recent government shutdown, data for three US LEI components - manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials, manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft and building permits - were not available for several of the recent months. Yah gotta take this index with a grain of salt. Surveys indicates a slowing economy The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey declined and now is in contraction. Key elements were mixed. Consider this a weaker report than last month. There was a significant drop in new orders. Weekly Rail Counts Definitely not positive news Rail in just four weeks has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to no growth. The economic intuitive components of rail are in contraction.

This week the data is showing a slowing economy - but little to indicate that a recession is waiting in the wings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.