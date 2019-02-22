GAM Holding's (GMHLF) CEO David Jacob on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAM Holding AG (OTCPK:GMHLF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 2:30 AM ET

David Jacob – Chief Executive Officer

Richard McNamara – Chief Financial Officer

Young-Sim Song – AWP

Haley Tam – Citi

Daniel Regli – MainFirst

Mate Nemes – UBS

Robin Amos – Citywire

David Jacob

Welcome, everyone, to our 2018 annual results call. I’m David Jacob, CEO of GAM, and I’m joined today by Richard McNamara, our CFO.

In the first section, I plan to run through the key points regarding 2018. I’ll give an update on ARBF matters and then focus on investment performance, net flows and the early progress we’ve made on our restructuring program. Richard will give you further details on that after taking you through the financials and capital management. I’ll finish with a reminder of how well our strategies are positioned to address ongoing client needs and the strength of our client relationships and reach. I’ll also summarize our 2019 priorities and close with our outlook for rest of the year. We’ll take any questions at the end of the call, please.

Before that, though, there are three key messages I want you to take away. First, we are taking action. While the fundamentals of our proposition for clients remain very much intact, we recognize there is much about the business, which needs to change. The comprehensive restructuring we’ve announced will reduce complexity and enable us to focus more intensively on where we are or can be most compelling to our clients. This is not a conceptual exercise for us. We set about making these changes with speed and determination. We are already beginning to see some of the impact in terms of efficiency, but there’s a lot more for us to do.

Second, our potential to grow remains intact. 2018 was a tough year for the industry as a whole and in particular for us. The significant positive momentum we built up in 2017 through the first half of 2018 was lost, and we’ve seen a material decline in assets and profitability. However, the fact that our fundamental investment ability remains strong, distinctive and respected gives us the confidence that we can return to growth.

The third message is that we will be candid and clear-sighted on the challenges as well as our opportunities. The business environment for our industry as a whole remains extremely challenging. While we are continuing to rebuild trust with our clients and other important stakeholders, we are in a critical phase of GAM’s evolution. It is important that we are appropriately candid on the scale and complexity of the challenges we face as well as how we navigate through them. This means talking not just to the restructuring, but also to how we can grow.

Before I turn to the business commentary, let me just add a personal perspective. This is my first set of results as Group CEO. In my first 107 days, I have talked to a wide range of stakeholders. Naturally, there have been issues they want to understand, but there are a lot of positive signals. I’ve been hugely encouraged, for instance, by the level of support we have among our key clients as we seek to strengthen our business. As someone who’s led investment management firms before, I have been impressed by the quality of our teams and their commitment to seeing this firm come through difficult times. The resounding message from all stakeholders is a desire to see us put the issues around ARBF behind us, which we are committed to doing as soon as possible.

Turning now to our 2018 summary. It does not make for easy reading. We were not immune from the extremely tough year sector-wide for performance in flows. Against this backdrop, we saw CHF 21.5 billion of net outflows with the liquidation of ARBF contributing CHF 11 billion to that number. We’ve returned around CHF 9.5 billion of those ARBF assets to investors already, and I’ll come back to this in a moment.

We saw a different story in private labeling, with net inflows of CHF 8.3 billion, marking another strong year and highlighting its value for GAM. After my appointment as CEO in November last year, we announced on the 13th of December a material impairment charge relating to Group goodwill and a new dividend policy, which is better suited to the new financial reality we face. The proposed suspension of the 2018 dividend is not something the board or management take lightly. However, we all felt that prudence in this situation was the best course of action, and Richard will expand on this later as well.

So before we turn to our investment performance, let me say a few words by way of an update on ARBF. We’re talking here about a complex and challenging situation impacting multiple stakeholders, clients, shareholders, regulators and employees. We’ve had to walk a very tight line on what we do and say and taken some of the most difficult decisions any investment manager ever has to take.

Let me be clear, I am absolutely convinced that we have consistently done the right thing, the only thing we could do given the situation. This includes appropriate levels of disclosure, bearing in mind the stakeholder interests I mentioned earlier. Against the backdrop of challenging credit markets, I am pleased with the orderly liquidation we’ve been able to achieve over the past few months. We have consistently acted in the best interest of our clients, seeking the optimal combination of value and prompt return.

Our work here, however, is not yet done. We’re approaching the liquidation of the remaining CHF 1.5 billion assets with the same rigor and dedication that has characterized our approach throughout. While we expect the liquidation to be finalized over the next few months, the timing here will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions.

Also, as you will have seen from our press release this morning, following the conclusion of the investigation and the disciplinary proceedings, the suspended investment director has now been dismissed from the company for gross misconduct. There was serious failure to achieve the standards of skill and care, which were to be expected from someone in his position.

Let me now turn to investment performance. This slide shows our three- and five-year relative performance by capability. In spite a very challenging market conditions in 2018, our three- and five-year track record remains strong, 66% of our funds are beating benchmarks after three years. And over the same period, 77% are first or second quartile ranked relative to Morningstar’s peer benchmarking. The picture is even stronger for a number of our key strategies, where we have been strong – where we have seen strong growth over the past three years. I’ll come to this shortly on a separate slide.

As I noted in my opening summary, we were not immune from last year’s negative market dynamics, but let me add a few points here. In fixed income, we saw good relative performance from our Local Emerging Bond mortgage-backed securities and Cat Bond strategies. All of these were Morningstar top quartile ranked in 2018. Credit opportunities was a notable outlier with softer one-year performance, having previously ranked first quartile every year since launch. In 2018, valuations and the underlying investments for this strategy were negatively impacted by persistent risk off investor sentiment, rather than any material deterioration in underlying credit fundamentals. Year-to-date, there’s evidence that valuations here are improving.

On the equity side, we struggled with performance in 2018 other than in specialty plays, notably technology. Our U.K. equity income also had a good start in its first full year.

In GAM Systematic, two sudden and substantial phases of market reversal, one in February then again in October and November, created very challenging performance conditions for Quant strategies in general. To illustrate this, CPAs had their worst performance month in 15 years in February. GAM Systematic’s alternative risk premia with lower volatilities protected downside and performed well versus peers.

Next, I’ll look at net flows, excluding ARBF. Unsurprisingly, given the market backdrop we’ve just been through, the flow picture was a tough one for the whole industry. In marked contrast to 2017 the market saw inflows reduced and then turn into outflows. European long-term funds saw second half 2018 flows of around EUR 140 billion. GAM ended the year with outflows of around 14% of starting AUM. These came in the second half, primarily from credit opportunities and our Local Emerging Bond Fund along with some equity strategies. Alternative risk premia, emerging markets equities, Japan leaders and Cat Bonds, among others, saw inflows over 2018.

Pleasingly, we continue to remain relevant to clients through the incredible tough conditions of the second half of last year. As an indication of that, gross sales for the second half of 2018 were nearly 50% of the gross sales for the same period in 2017, which was a record year for us.

Looking at AUM by geography, we saw the highest outflows in core Europe, where we have most client assets. Asia Pacific and LatAm were less impacted and in terms of pipeline, are making up the disproportionately larger share of the forward book. So we are continuing to diversify our geographic footprint. In terms of channels, we did see some low persistency money moving in and then out of wholesale, in particular, in relation to credit opportunities as markets repriced.

On the consultant side, we did not see ARBF significantly affect other strategies, and we have buy recommendations and active dialogue around, for example, our Local Emerging Bond Fund, Cat Bonds and alternative risk premia strategies. The work to rebuild trust among our clients, however, is ongoing. But as I highlighted in my opening remarks, fundamentally, clients continue to recognize our investment strength, and we continue to offer strategies clients want and which are distinctive.

Staying with the theme of investment strength and distinctive strategies, this slide, slide number 8, lists seven strategies, for me, which conveys three key points. First, we’ve had strong growth and taken market share in all of them over the past three years. Second and most importantly, we’ve rewarded clients with strong performance in each product over that period. Third, this is a diverse set of strategies, and each one gives investors a distinct to take on markets. For example, the Local Emerging Bond Fund has a track record of successfully identifying turning points in country cycles and taking pronounced corresponding positions.

Mortgage-backed securities applies distinct approaches to often overlooked and therefore mispriced segments of the $8 trillion U.S. real estate securities market. And Emerging Markets Equity combines award-winning top-down proprietary modeling with systematic bottom-up analysis. Together, these strategies account for around CHF 24 billion of our December 2018 investment management assets, but they are by no means our only strategies, which are or can be compelling to clients.

Next-generation strategies are not shown on this slide. While they are not yet at comparable scale, they have significant potential over the coming years. One example is GAM Systematic Dynamic Credit. This is a recently launched, quantitatively managed, global aggregate corporate credit strategy. It is designed to materially outperform global credit markets across cycles at less risk. The early indications are that our clients are finding this strategy a very interesting investment proposition that can substitute for or complement existing fixed income holdings.

Let me finish the first section with the headline points on our restructuring. Richard will unpack this in more detail later. We have committed to take at least CHF 40 million of savings out of our fixed personnel and general expenses by the end of 2019. 51 days into 2019, we’ve already actioned a meaningful reduction in headcount. Around one-third of the roles affected by the restructuring program have been removed already. I am a firm believer that being more efficient can also make us more effective.

Our main focus to date has been the consolidation of investment management teams, which is largely complete. We are repositioning some of our fixed income and equity teams in London, Zürich and New York to better align our investment capabilities, reduce business complexity and maximize our potential in areas where we have recognized expertise. These ongoing actions are sharpening our proposition to clients and helping them more clearly see the connected institutional quality of the business as a whole, alongside the strength of its individual components.

Later, I’ll drill a little deeper on our strategic position and give you our outlook. But for now, I’ll hand over to Richard on the financials.

Richard McNamara

Thank you, David, and good morning to you all. We provided an estimate on our full year 2018 results in mid-December. The actual numbers we are presenting here are in line with those estimates.

Today, I’ll give you an overview on how GAM’s income and expenses developed, including more details of the group-wide restructuring program. I’ll also take a closer look at the impairment charges on goodwill in Cantab, which drove the IFRS loss. Finally, I’ll take you through our capital position, including an update on our new dividend policy.

Starting with the 2018 financial summary. Our investment management to net management fees declined 2% versus 2017 as slightly higher average AUM was offset by the reduced management fee margin. I’ll come onto this in a minute.

The starting AUM in 2018 was a historic high. And despite the net inflows in the first half last year, the impact of ARBF matters, and significant reversal of investor appetite in the second half resulted in AUM ending the year at CHF 56.1 billion compared to CHF 84.4 billion at the end of 2017. The CHF 11 billion of that decline in AUM were ARBF assets, including CHF 1.5 billion of assets that were still to be liquidated at year-end. As David mentioned earlier, non-ARBF strategies also recorded outflows.

Turning to private labeling. This business saw assets rise to CHF 76.1 billion with net inflows of CHF 8.3 billion. Performance fees were disappointing and decreased to CHF 4.5 million from CHF 44.1 million in 2017. I will update you on our future performance potential later on. Our total expenses came in at CHF 373.5 million. I’ll provide you more details on this and our restructuring program shortly.

Overall, our underlying pretax profit ended at CHF 126.7 million, in line with our mid-December guidance and down 27% compared to 2017. The underlying net profit was also down a similar amount. As a result, the operating margin declined to 25.3%, down from 31.1%, and the diluted underlying EPS decreased to CHF 0.63. Given our current situation, we have suspended our financial targets with a clear focus on near-term priorities. David will go into this further later on.

Now turning to margins. Our blended investment management fee margin declined to 59.1 basis points from 62.1 basis points in 2017. The main driver of this decline was the change in asset mix, with assets in higher-margin strategies declining. Let me give you a couple of examples. For the Systematic capability, the average margin declined from 100 to 74 basis points as the higher price Quant Funds saw reduced assets while alternative risk premia on average priced at around 50 basis points attracted client inflows.

In alternatives, the 8 basis points decrease was driven by outflows in our higher-margin fund of hedge fund business. In absolute return, the decrease was driven by lower assets in our global rates and the merger arbitrage funds, both priced above the average 77 basis points reported for 2017.

As I’ve mentioned before, we’re not immune to market-wide fee pressure, with investors continuing to be focused on value while MiFID II has further contributed to this trend. All these effects resulted in a December 2018 exit blended margin for investment management of around 54 basis points. However, looking forward, as David will mention later, we continue to see our growth potential in strategies mostly priced between 50 to 100 basis points.

Moving to performance fees. Our performance fees were down significantly year-on-year for two key reasons. First, the majority of performance fee eligible strategies had a difficult performance year and are below the high watermarks. Secondly, our performance fee eligible assets closed the year at CHF 6.7 billion, down from last year’s CHF 17.3 billion. This was driven by the loss of CHF 6.6 billion of ARBF-related performance fee eligible assets, whilst other declines came from specialist fixed income and non-directional equity strategies.

As shown on the table on the right-hand side, the majority of strategies are some way from the high watermarks. Performance fees are notoriously difficult to predict, but it’s clear that our potential to generate performance fees has much reduced. To put this into context, if all performance fee eligible assets started the year at the high watermarks and delivered their internal target returns, the potential for annual performance fees will be approximately CHF 25 million.

Now looking at expenses. Personnel expense, typically around 60% to 70% of our total expenses, were 9% lower year-on-year. The main driver here was a significant reduction in variable pay, reflecting reduced business performance. While our headcount remained pretty flat, the compensation ratio reduced and remained within our target range of 45% to 50%.

As we communicated in March last year, we expected high general expenses in 2018, driven by investments we’ve been making in the business and the absorption of research costs for the first time. In addition, we had some one-off costs last year, which we do not expect to repeat.

Let’s turn to restructuring plans, which are more relevant to our cost trajectory than the historical analysis. Our target is at least CHF 40 million of cost savings from our fixed personnel and general expenses and for that to be implemented by the end of 2019. As announced in mid-December, cost of implementing this restructuring program were recognized in 2018 as a nonrecurring charge. This slide shows you where we expect to achieve such savings.

The CHF 40 million savings fall into four broad categories. A large element comes from consolidating our investment teams, which has already been announced and has been actioned. Savings here are broadly split between personnel-related and reductions in general expenses. Around CHF 8 million of savings will come from optimizing our distribution footprint by focusing where we see most opportunities for growth and reducing some discretionary spend such as marketing.

We expect around CHF 12 million of savings to come from further efficiency gains in our operations and support functions. This includes the benefit of the London office move, which completed this month. The rest of the cost reduction will come from simplifying our corporate structure, such as merging legal entities.

So to be clear, we expect one-third of the savings to come through our full year 2019 expenses, with the CHF 40 million being in our 2019 exit run rate, therefore, fully benefiting the 2020 results. However, as we implement the restructuring program, we will be laser-focused on identifying and achieving further cost reductions to support profitability in the years to come. We will only communicate any additional savings once we are absolutely confident of achieving them.

Now an overview on our fund servicing business, private labeling. This business had another positive year with inflows representing 11% of opening AUM from existing clients with whom we’ve built strong relationships over many years. We also gathered mandates from new clients, one of which being our first client from Asia, demonstrating our expanded global reach in this business.

The management fee margin has reduced to 5.4 basis points in 2018, reflecting a lower margin on new assets compared with the existing portfolio. We expect the margin to decrease further to approximately 4 basis points in 2019 as a result of repricing and entering into a long-term contract with one of our largest clients.

Turning to our IFRS numbers, where, as a result of the impairment charges, we recognized a CHF 929 million loss, in line with the estimate we announced in mid-December. As always, we deduct two items from underlying profit, acquisition-related and nonrecurring items. I will come onto these items on the next couple of slides.

Before that, let me just briefly talk about tax. The IFRS tax credit of CHF 4.3 million is low compared to the IFRS loss as the goodwill impairment charge is not tax-deductible. The underlying tax rate rose 2%, reflecting the impact of lower profitability and share price, therefore, increasing the impact of nondeductible costs and share scheme expenses, respectively.

Let me first touch on nonrecurring items. The group goodwill and brand intangible before the impairment charge stood at approximately CHF 1.5 billion, with CHF 1.4 billion of it arising through the acquisition of GAM by, firstly, UBS in 1999 and then Julius Baer in 2005. Under IFRS accounting rules, companies are required to perform a goodwill impairment test annually.

After the significant loss of AUM in our investment management business, our forecast and result in discounted cash flows meant that an impairment charge of CHF 893 million needed to be recognized. The CHF 146 million impairment charge on investment management and client contracts mainly related to Cantab. This intangible represented the value of 2 Cantab products existing at the time of acquisition. These products have been in less demand than originally expected. And given the lower asset levels in these funds, our discounted cash flow models resulted in an impairment charge being recognized in 2018.

Other nonrecurring items include reorganization charges related to the announced restructuring program, and legal and professional costs associated with the ARBF matters.

Now turning to the acquisition-related items. First, the reduction in Cantab deferred consideration and liability means the liability has been materially reduced and now stands at CHF 33 million. The second item reflects the amortization of acquired investment management and client contracts over five to eight years. The majority of the CHF 24.8 million related to Cantab.

Now capital. Our capital position remains robust, and we have no external debt with the flexibility of a revolving credit facility, which we have extended out to the end of 2021. The decision to suspend the fiscal 2018 dividend, given the financial statutory of the business, accelerates the rebuild of capital buffers. This now places the business in a stronger capital position to navigate the coming years.

Looking forward, given the change in earnings momentum of the business, the board had put in place a new dividend policy, which aligns with earnings rather than historic dividend payouts. This policy will apply from fiscal 2019 and beyond, with a target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of underlying net profit. We will continue to invest in the business to generate organic growth. However, any surplus capital based on business needs and outlook will be returned to shareholders in the most appropriate manner at that point in time.

With that, let me hand you back to David.

David Jacob

Thank you, Richard. I’ll begin by addressing our strategic positioning. We see four key areas of structural growth and client demand. First, there are vast pools of capital globally in the trillions that continue to look for better homes than extremely low-yielding core fixed income, even allowing for rate hikes. Second, we see very significant demand for alternative risk premia and other products applying quant smarts to mainstream investment allocations in equity, credit and multi-strategy. Third, genuinely differentiated active equity approaches remain relevant and in demand. This is particularly the case at times of elevated volatility and high dispersion.

But in any event, there’s a deep-rooted recognition that passives are not the only answer. Fourth, both institutional investors and wholesale intermediaries are looking for solutions. In broad terms, this means blended investment strategies designed to deliver specific investment outcomes, addressing the needs of single investors or defined cohorts of investors. We are, therefore, refocusing the business primarily around the four key investment capabilities we show on this chart: fixed income, Systematic, equity and solutions. They are distinct, but not siloed. We show a selection of strategies for each quadrant, which, unsurprisingly, includes the seven I covered earlier.

Starting top right. Fixed income provides what I would describe as a world-class spectrum of alternative sources of yield. I’ll provide more color on this on the next slide. On the bottom right, Systematic plays into increasing investor appetite for mainstream quant. Alternative risk premia is the current sweet spot for us, but in practice, this is part of the stable of strategies that now also covers equities, fixed income, multi-asset long-only and multi-asset unconstrained. The GAM Systematic platform benefits from world-class technology and infrastructure. This makes it incredibly flexible and efficient for us to design new offerings, including customized blends and bespoke features such as specific ESG filters.

Equity is bottom left. This is arguably the most intensely competitive discipline. Essentially, we’re focusing on specific regional offerings, including European long-short, together with specialists plays. We have an average active share of 73% across our equity strategies. Increasingly, our offerings here will be complemented by Systematic equity strategies as well.

Finishing top left. GAM has a long and successful heritage as a provider of packaged and bespoke solutions both for institutions and wealth management clients. We have decades of experience drawing on our capabilities as well as those of third-party managers allocating across asset classes and investment styles, blending traditional and alternative return stream. There’s more work for us to do here to ensure we realize our potential in this area.

The common thread across all these capabilities is that we are offering nontraditional sources of return and genuinely differentiated investment approaches, mostly priced at between 50 to 100 basis points. You can drill down into pretty much all of our strategies and see this distinctive quality, which allows us to defend margin and drive profitable business growth going forward. While the strategic positioning is not new, we’re bringing greater focus to our strengths much more decisively and with greater urgency than before.

With fixed income, our dominant product offering, let me spend a bit more time and bring the range to life for you. We show here fixed income strategies against yields maturity and credit rating of the underlying assets. We could have also used duration or weighted average life or some of the other key metrics clients use when evaluating fixed income investments, all of those metrics would essentially show a broad spectrum of distinctive investment approaches across fixed income.

I’m not proposing to walk through all the strategies in detail, but I want to make the following key points: First, as I noted, these strategies are playing into vast pools of capital globally and represent a diverse offering, applying different techniques and working with a wide range of underlying instruments. Second, I’m hard-pressed to think of many other investment managers globally at our scale could lay claim to such strength and breadth.

Many of you will have seen the European Morningstar ranking from earlier this month, which ranked us second in fixed income with an average strategy rating of 4.22 out of 5 stars across our range. Third, because of what they are investing in and how they are investing, we regard these strategies as highly resistant to replication.

Finally, there’s a spread here of very established flagships, such as Local Emerging Bond Fund and credit opportunities, flagship contenders such as mortgage-backed securities and next-generation strategies such as Systematic credit. In other words, we’re taking a managed approach to the sales life cycle and have the strategy suite to do just that.

Let’s turn now to our client relationships and reach. This slide sets out the key points in terms of the strength of our sales capability and strategy. Again, there are three key messages. First, we have strong existing relationships. In Europe, our relationships with key global financial institutions goes back decades. We have a network of over 2,000 distribution agreements built up over many years with many distribution platforms and wholesale intermediaries. We have over 75 consultant relationships worldwide, including the major global and regional players.

Second, we have the right structure with which to engage clients. We have skilled relationship managers with expertise in strategies, which are genuinely distinctive. The sales team is strong, motivated and is rebuilding trust. We thought carefully about where and how we want to compete and in particular, look to further diversify our sources of assets. In Europe, we’re well established with a strong distribution footprint. In the APAC region, we have been granted a license in Japan and recently opened an office in Australia. This increased on-the-ground presence is being rewarded with higher actual and potential flows from Asia Pac.

We also have a clear strategy. This is shown on the map in terms of geography. While Europe accounts for the majority of our assets, ex Europe and Asia Pacific, in particular, is increasingly accounting for disproportionately large share of our pipeline, as I noted earlier.

In terms of channel, we’ve always been a balanced business, addressing the needs of individuals through intermediaries as well as institutions, and this is how it will remain going forward. In practice, while the institutional and wholesale markets need to be approached in different ways, their underlying concerns are broadly shared. Everyone needs yields. We are maintaining targeted investment in global consultant relationship coverage and institutional sales. We have the strength and depth to refocus our institutional offering around fixed income, alternative risk premia and equities, and we’re pursuing new institutional relationships. On the wholesale side, we continue to draw on our established strength across that channel.

Slide 25 gives two examples of how that sale strength works in practice. As a general point, momentum ramps up over time, often in a nonlinear fashion. We build track records doing something different, clients familiarize ourselves with our strategy – familiarize themselves with our strategy and the underlying assets in which we’re invested. Once the foundations are laid, they tend to buy in often rapidly and at scale as the graph show.

Mortgage-backed securities in the chart on the left-hand side is a good example of strength and depth across our fixed income offering. While the lion’s share of flows on a three-year basis have gone to credit ops and the Local Emerging Bond Funds, strategies like mortgage-backed securities have built a substantial following and have the potential to become flagships on a similar scale.

Emerging market equity, on the right-hand side, is a good example of how our sales team were able to bring this strategy to the attention of clients in a way which differentiated it from its peers and overcame initial absolute performance challenges, which were sector-wide. Once investors became more familiar with the strategy, they allocated in size. As I showed earlier, three-year growth for this strategy was up over 500% versus the sector average of 14%.

Let me turn to our priorities in 2019. First and foremost, of course, is performing for our clients. Everything we do has to contribute to the delivery of strong differentiated investment returns and excellent service to our clients within a strong controlled environment. As I have walked through with you, we are well positioned strategically over the medium term with both compelling investment strategies and sales strength. In addition to performing for our clients right now, we have some very specific deliverables in 2019. One, finalize the liquidation of ARBF and further stabilize the business and rebuild trust and delivering on at least CHF 40 million of cost savings, as we’ve indicated.

Finally, as Richard mentioned, we’ve suspended our mid- to long-term financial targets until the medium-term financial trajectory for both ourselves and the sector as a whole is more certain. In the meantime, we’re focused on executing on our near-term priorities.

I’ll conclude briefly with our outlook. In terms of both performance in flows, it has been a more benign start to the year than we saw in Q4 2018. Encouragingly, we’ve seen key strategies like credit opportunities in the Local Emerging Bond Fund begin to improve as some risk appetite returns. As I have highlighted, our product range is positioned to benefit from a change in sentiment. That said, markets do remain volatile, and investors are cautious.

Institutional mandates, in particular, can be lumpy and have bigger one-off effects on headline AUM, albeit often at lower margins. Until we see a more sustained period of improving market conditions, headline AUM is also likely to be somewhat unpredictable even if underlying business performance strengthens. We’ve also been candid on the new financial reality we face. 2019 underlying net profits will be materially below those reported in 2018. In the near term, delivering on the 2019 priorities I just ran through remains our main focus.

Thank you very much. I will now hand over to the moderator for the Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Young-Sim Song from AWP. Please go ahead.

Young-Sim Song

Yes, good morning. I have two questions, one on the ARBF fund. Is this correct that there hasn’t been any more progress on the liquidation since mid-December? And second question, is there anything new regarding your search for new Group CEO? Thank you.

David Jacob

Thank you. Good question. So I’ll take your first one. With regard to ARBF, we – although we are at about around 70% on average for the offshore payment funds and around 90% payback for the onshore usage funds, we have not made another repayment. We are, as I mentioned earlier, hoping to sell down the remaining assets over the next few months. But again, it’s subject to market conditions. You know that market conditions in November, December were particularly volatile.

On the second question regarding CEO, the board continues to consider options and the search continues. But for the time being, we feel it’s very important that the business has stability and that we don’t do any imminent change. So I am in the seat and certainly staying in the seat for the near term.

Young-Sim Song

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Haley Tam from Citi. Please go ahead.

Haley Tam

Morning, David. Morning, Richard. Two questions, please. First of all, on Slide 20, can I just clarify what you’re saying about the dividend for 2019 and the scope for additional returns? Is this something that will be assessed annually or actually it will be a longer time frame?

And then secondly, just a quick question on the private label fee margin. You did highlight it was a big impact from one client renegotiating. Could you talk a little bit about how concentrated the client list there is and whether we should expect any further similar changes in the future? Thank you.

Richard McNamara

Thanks, Haley. I’ll take those. Regarding the dividend, so with a minimum payout – minimum target payout ratio of 50%, clearly, there’s some latitude there, which, obviously, the board will consider every year in terms of what the dividend should be. But to the extent that there is surplus capital driven by a payout ratio less than 100%, then the board will consider whether that surplus is required for reinvestment for business for organic growth or whether it should be returned to shareholders. It would be an assessment on an annual basis.

Regarding PLF, so we have over 50 clients in our PLF business. The – there are clearly a range of those clients in terms of AUM. Some clients have relatively simplistic funds, and therefore, quite large scale. And then other clients, which will have more complex, and therefore, we have quite a wide range of fee margin on each of them. From a revenue perspective looking forward, the concentration is relatively benign with a wide range of clients delivering a wide range of revenues for the firm.

Haley Tam

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Regli from MainFirst. Please go ahead. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Regli

All right. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I have three questions, if I may. So first is, maybe can you give us a little bit more details about how you started in 2019, whether you saw continued outflows in your product? And I would expect that potentially the better market environment has helped your AUM number.

And then the second question is about the margin. You said that 54 basis points was the exit margin. I expect that given that potentially the rebound we have seen in equity markets potentially has also helped your current, let’s say, run rate margin, given that the equity products are expected to be slightly higher margin.

And the last but not the least, on the variable compensation, we’ve seen quite a substantial drop in variable comp 2000 – H2 2018. What is your flexibility there into 2019? How much of the variable comp is actually variable? Thank you.

Richard McNamara

Thanks, Daniel. I’ll start off. Just to be clear, we’re not going to be giving out monthly updates on our flows and AUMs, but your observations are in line with what David was saying earlier, that clearly there was a more benign markets in January to February, especially compared to December last year. And clearly, that has given some thought to the business. In terms of how flows have come through, we’ll be reporting those in our Q1 IMS in April.

From a margin perspective, again, I think your observations are fair. Clearly, the margin – our margin fluctuates given the asset mix, and that is driven by flows and by market movements as well. But again, I’m not going to comment on what our margin may have been during January or even February.

Regarding variable comp, there are – investment variable comp is variable, so none of its safe. The different types of programs, which we have in place, all provide variability, and most of it is driven by the profitability of – profitability and revenues of the firm. And of course, the discretionary elements are fully discretionary. The investment teams are – vast majority of investment teams are on formula, which again are driven of revenues.

And similarly, with our distribution teams, we have a global model, which, again, that will set a balanced scorecard across the performance of the firm, the profitability of the firm and the flow trajectory of the firm. So all very variable.

Daniel Regli

Maybe follow-up with one question on margins. How is your perception in your – or about the discussions with clients or some of your clients asking for rebates to stay with you with their AUM? Or yes…

Richard McNamara

No, we’re not having those discussions with clients.

Daniel Regli

Okay, thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Mate Nemes from UBS. Please go ahead.

Mate Nemes

Yes. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I actually have only one question, just following up on the management fee margin in investment management. Longer term, can you confirm that you still expect some margin erosion going forward to the tune of about 1 basis point per annum? Or has your expectations changed somewhat, given the change in the asset mix and the market conditions? Thank you.

Richard McNamara

Yes. This is a relatively clear assessment because clearly the pricing of our products is done very carefully. The 1 basis point I just talked about before are not really moving away from that. I think that’s probably still a fair assumption as we continue to see some industry-wide pricing pressure.

But again, as I reiterate, the forward margin is always going to be driven mainly by the flow mix and obviously, to some extent, market movements as well. So again, that’s still going to be the main driver. I haven’t – we haven’t seen any material change in any pricing pressure over the last 12 months or so.

Mate Nemes

Okay. Thank you, Richard.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robin Amos from Citywire. Please go ahead.

Robin Amos

Hello, there. I have two questions. Just wondering if you might be able to give a figure for total expected staff cuts as far as the restructure? And the second question was the theme reports, you’re in negotiations, looking for potential – potentially looking for a buyer. I’m just wondering if that’s the case. Thanks.

Richard McNamara

Okay. Thank you. I’ll take the first question. Yes, we’ve actually already cleared – we expect about 10% roles within the business to be – and that’s over 100 roles within the business.

David Jacob

On your second question, I think the board mentioned in middle of last year that they were looking at all strategic options to maximize shareholder value. That statement hasn’t changed. That’s the board’s obligation in any event. I can tell you that management and the board, to a large extent, is very much focused on the priorities that I outlined, and particularly rebuilding the trust of our clients, bringing the business back to strength and taking the CHF 40 million-plus out of the expense line.

Robin Amos

Thank you.

David Jacob

Thank you very much for joining us this morning, and speak to you soon. Thanks very much.