Kraft Heinz: Buy Or Sell?

Should investors double down or run for the hills?

Kraft Heinz announced an SEC investigation, missed both top- and bottom-line estimates, slashed its dividend, and recorded a major impairment charge. Can you spell kitchen-sink?

As of noon Eastern, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) was down 28 percent after announcing Q4 2018 financial results.

What Happened?

The company made four key announcements, in order of importance:

disclosed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on its accounting policies and internal controls in October missed on both top- and bottom-line analyst estimates for Q4 2018 cut its dividend to 40 cents per share, a 36 percent decrease from its previous quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share recorded non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion

Let's dig in beyond the headlines.

What Does It Mean?

SEC Subpoena

The SEC subpoena is important because if the books are cooked allegedly, then the rest of this article might be useless. With that disclaimer, the following is what the company said about it:

The Company received a subpoena in October 2018 from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") associated with an investigation into the Company's procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors. Following this initial SEC document request, the Company together with external counsel launched an investigation into the procurement area. In the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of findings from the investigation, the Company recorded a $25 million increase to costs of products sold as an out of period correction as the Company determined the amounts were immaterial to the fourth quarter of 2018 and its previously reported 2018 and 2017 interim and year to date periods. Additionally, the Company is in the process of implementing certain improvements to its internal controls to mitigate the likelihood of this occurring in the future and has taken other remedial measures. The Company continues to cooperate fully with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At this time, the Company does not expect the matters subject to the investigation to be material to its current period or any prior period financial statements.

Key takeaways:

The problem area is the "procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors"

The $25 million increase the company recorded to costs of products as a result of the company's internal investigation is immaterial

The company "does not expect the matters subject to the investigation to be material to its current period or any prior period financial statements," but stops short of indicating any impact on future financial statements

At first look, I do not expect the investigation to materially impact future results; nevertheless, this is a topic I will continue to monitor.

Miss

The revenue miss was $50 million or 0.2 percent of annual revenue and immaterial. Net sales in the fourth quarter were up 0.7 percent versus the year-ago period, despite an unfavorable currency impact of 2.2 percent.

The non-GAAP earnings miss was a relatively significant 10 cents, and it was primarily due to a large Adjusted EBITDA margin contraction in the United States, as the following table illustrates:

The press release noted that the sharp drop in the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA was due to "lower pricing, higher costs net of savings, and investments to build strategic capabilities."

On the earnings call, management added:

while the one-off factors we outlined in Q3, by and large, fell away as expected, anticipated savings did not materialize, particularly in our procurement area and, to a lesser extent, we had higher-than-anticipated costs in both manufacturing and logistics."

The problem is structural and on the cost side, and the solution will likely take some time; therefore, investors should note that even though the stock price may bounce towards $40 per share after today's bloodbath, significant returns beyond that are unlikely in the short and medium term.

Dividend cut

The company announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share or $1.60 per year, down from a rate of $2.50 per year.

Management expects this to:

accelerate the strengthening of an already solid balance sheet with a fully funded pension plan and continue to position Kraft Heinz for industry consolidation."

Although a dividend cut is generally seen as a negative, it is in line with the company's stated long-term strategic direction, and I see the company taking this difficult step as a positive for long-term investors.

Impairment charge

The significant size of the $15.4 billion impairment charge is great for sensationalist headlines, but, in my opinion, it does not mean much to long-term investors, as any financial impact from certain deteriorating brands was, for the most part, baked in the company's historical results and future estimates, and the charges were non-cash.

Zoom Out: Long-Term View

The following graph illustrates the company's fundamentals have generally trended favorably in the longer term:

The company's long-term fundamental performance warrants patience.

One More Thing

As of December 31, 2018, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owned 325.6 million shares of the company. At today's stock price, the position is worth $11.4 billion.

Since Berkshire Hathaway already owns more than a quarter of the company's outstanding shares, I would not be surprised if Warren Buffett partners with 3G Capital to take the company private at a 20 to 30 percent premium to the currently depressed $35 per share at $42 to $45 per share.

Bottom Line

Even though many of the articles focused on the significant write-down, in my opinion, the reason for the major drop was the disappointing Adjusted EBITDA.

Nevertheless, given that the company's fundamentals have generally trended favorably in the longer term and assuming that the SEC investigation will not take a turn for the worse, I estimate that the current stock price of $35 per share represents a solid entry point for long-term investors.

I will continue to monitor the company in the coming periods.

