MedMen: 1,426% Y/Y Revenue Growth And Highly Undervalued

With revenues growing at 1,426% y/y in 2018, MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) should interest investors quite a bit. The company is not only operating in a growing industry, but it is also acquiring other competitors. On the top of it, MedMen Enterprises seems highly undervalued as compared to other competitors. The company trades at 2.87x sales while other competitors are trading at 2.29x-59x sales with less revenue growth. The fact that the company trades in the OTC Markets and not in the NASDAQ or NYSE is affecting the share price. There is not adequate liquidity, which is creating a clear investment opportunity.

Business

MedMen Enterprises commenced operations in the cannabis business in 2010. The company owns licensed cannabis facilities where the product is developed and sold. With assets and operations in California, Nevada, New York, and Florida, the company has more than 1,000 employees.

The shares of the company commenced trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange via a reverse takeover. Many other competitors operating in the same sector executed similar transactions. Reverse mergers are great when companies need money and rapid access to the financial markets. On the contrary, investors don’t appreciate them as the amount of due diligence executed is lower than that in initial public offerings.

The images below provide further details on the total amount of licensed facilities and the total amount of employees. They have been taken from the company’s website:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Stores

MedMen Enterprises should interest investors as the company owns both production facilities and shops. As a result, MedMen does not need to negotiate a lot with cannabis suppliers and can control the quality of the product being served. In addition, the company’s business model seems to be very scalable. The images below provide further details on these matters:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

Income Statement And Cash Flow

Like other cannabis operators, MedMen reports massive revenue growth. In the three months ended September 30, 2018, MedMen reported 1,092% revenue growth as compared to the same figure in 2017. The gross profit was also large. With revenues of $21.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, the gross profit was equal to $9.7 million, 1,500% more than that in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

The financial statements reported for the year ended June 30, 2018 also confirm the explosive revenue growth. MedMen reported revenue of $39.7 million in 2018, 1,426% more than that in 2017. The gross profit was also quite impressive. In 2018, it was equal to $13.8 million, 1,500% more than that in 2017.

With that, MedMen Enterprises has still not reached a break-even point. In 2018, the company reported net income of -$112 million. While value investors may not appreciate this feature, growth investors should not care about it. If the gross profit margin continues to be very large and revenue growth continues at the same level, shareholders should appreciate this name. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q and 10-K

Regarding the cash flow statement, value investors may also not appreciate this name. The company reported CFO of -$18 million and -$68.8 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Shareholders may also not appreciate the increase in the share-based compensations from $1.6 million in 2017 to $31.36 million in 2018. No shareholder should appreciate a company that issues tons of shares to pay employees. The image below provides further details on the cash flow statement:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet And Recent Acquisitions

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.9x and no long term liabilities, MedMen Enterprises reports great financial stability. The company has also what most investors look for: tons of cash. As of September 30, 2018, the total amount of cash equals $63 million, 17% of the total amount of assets. The company has also a large amount of property worth $122 million.

On the other hand,investors may appreciate the amount of intangibles reported a bit less: this line item is equal to $110 million. These are assets acquired from other companies. The accountants may have certain issues while assessing them. In addition, they could get impaired in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

On the liabilities front, MedMen reports no non-current liabilities and financial debt of only $66 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

In terms of business strategy, investors should appreciate MedMen. The company is not only operating in an industry that is growing quickly, but it is also acquiring many competitors.

There is no point in assessing each transaction executed, but assessing the type of acquisitions made seems beneficial. The image below provides an example. The company seems to be acquiring companies and reporting low goodwill, but large amount of intangible assets. The most valuable of these acquisitions are customer relationships and dispensary licenses. As an example, the image below provides further details on the acquisition of San Diego Health And Wellness Center:

Source: 10-K

OTC Markets

While most companies that have their shares traded in the OTC Markets exhibit low float and volatility risk, this is not the case for MedMen. Investors should get to know this feature and appreciate it. The OTC Markets reports 93.4 million shares outstanding and float of 70.7 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: OTC Markets

Valuation And Competitors

With 93.4 million shares outstanding at $3.05, the market capitalization equals $284 million. Deducting cash of $63 million and adding debt of $66 million, the enterprise value is $287 million.

MedMen reported revenues of $21.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018 and revenue of $39.7 million in 2018, 1,426% more than that in 2017. With these figures in mind, assuming forward revenue of $100 million seems very reasonable. Using this figure, the company’s EV/Sales ratio is 2.87x, which seems very cheap.

Competitors are trading at 2.29x-59x sales with less revenue growth. The image below provides further details on the capitalization of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

These competitors are reporting revenue growth of 25.16% to 652%. As such, the company seems undervalued. Investors should not be able to justify why the company is trading at lower EV/Sales ratio. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

MedMen Enterprises reported gross profit margin of 33% in 2018, which is below that of competitors. They reported gross profit margin between a range of 43% to 80%. With that, the difference in the EV/Sales ratio does not seem justifiable. The image below provides the gross profit margin of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

There is a very clear reason which may explain why the company is so undervalued. MedMen Enterprises does seem to be well known, and the shares are traded in the OTC Markets. This means that there seems to be lack of liquidity, which is pushing the share price down. It does not matter that financials and revenue growth are brilliant. If the company is not able to communicate good numbers to a larger market, like the NASDAQ or NYSE, the company should remain undervalued.

Conclusion, Opportunity And Risks

With revenue of $39.7 million in 2018, 1,426% more than that in 2017, MedMen Enterprises should draw the attention of investors. The company should not trade at 2.87x sales as other competitors are trading at 2.29x-59x sales with less revenue growth. The fact that the company still trades on the OTC Markets seems to be affecting the amount of liquidity. MedMen Enterprises should try to get its shares traded on the NYSE or the NASDAQ in order to communicate its financials to a wider market.

With this in mind, the company seems like a clear opportunity. Buying now and expecting MedMen to trade in a larger exchange could provide great investment returns. The most clear risk of this strategy is that the NASDAQ or the NYSE don’t accept the company. In this particular case, the shares may continue to trade at an undervalued level. In addition, the company may have issues in raising capital, which may be a disaster. Bear in mind that as of February 21, 2019, the company has not reached a break-even point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.