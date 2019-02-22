Surgutneftegaz: An Unknown Russian Gem Yielding 14%

Due to this being a Russian company, many risks are present. These may go into explaining the company is currently valued at $20 billion despite having a cash pile worth $34 billion.

Analysis shows that the expected dividend yield will be around 14% at current prices, which, coupled with the stock being undervalued, should allow for investors to outperform during the next 12 months.

Due to them paying out a percentage of yearly profits as their dividend each year, it is easy to calculate what the expected amount per share will be.

Surgutneftegaz (OTCPK:SGTPY)(OTCPK:SGTZY) is an oil and gas company established in 1993 by merging several previously state-owned companies owning large oil reserves in Western Siberia. It also operates a large oil refinery in Kirishi and is engaged in fuel retail activities in Northwest Russia. By most measures, it is the 3rd largest oil producer in Russia, producing 11% of the country's total (around 122,000 bpd based on current numbers), behind only Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY).

As is the case with anything Russian, there is a lot to love and a lot to hate about Surgut. On the good end, the company has a price-book of only 0.42, a PE ratio of 8.7 (forward being only 4.5), and a price to tangible book of 0.07 - that is to say, they are valued at only a 10th of their asset value. These are the type of numbers investors dream they would find, and the complete absurdity of such a low valuation makes investors question whether or not these numbers are legitimate. Luckily, for investors, these numbers are considered to be quite reliable (at least by Russian standards!), and there is a very good reason for the numbers being so low.

Despite the company having a market cap of $14.3 billion, they are reported to have around $41 billion on their balance sheet. This isn't $41 billion Zimbabwean dollars either, but actual American currency. This means that, if they were to simply liquidate their entire oil business for nothing today, in theory, investors would still be up significantly. Unfortunately, for investors, there is no such thing as free money in the markets, and this is no exception. In mid-2015 (most recent data), their money made up around 32% of the total assets liquid assets in the Russian banking system. Even if this figure has shrunken since then, the magnitude of the figure means that although the money belongs to Surgut, there is almost no chance that they will be able to allocate it properly in the near future. This means that, for the time being, the money will continue to sit in a number of banks, earning a couple of percent annually for the company. Due to this, their ROIC is artificially lower than it should be, due to them making less than 5% from the cash, versus around 15-20% from the business.

In an ideal world, this wouldn't be the case, however, because of it, the company will always trade as if it didn't have the cash, explaining (some of) the undervaluation. Because of this, I believe the best way to value the company is based on the cash flows from the oil business. As the chart below shows, the amount of oil pumped YOY stays remarkably consistent.

(Average amount of producing oil wells. Source: 2017 annual report)

This is mainly due to the company having to stay within the guidelines set by the government for total oil production for the country, something that is consistently changing due to geopolitics. Despite this, the number has been increasing at a couple of percent each year, which would imply that earnings are pretty stable, with them only changing based on the average price of oil.

Again, as this article by a fellow contributor shows, this isn't the case. Due to the company's reporting, it's numbered in dollars, despite all of its earnings being in rubles. It has the potential to distort whether or not they make a profit. If the currency conversion was stable, this wouldn't be too much of an issue, but when it looks like the chart below, it can make the company look as if it has made substantial losses, as it did in 2016. Luckily, for investors, the trend has been mostly negative for the ruble for the past 10 years, which presents a strong tailwind for the company and explains why it has increased 150% over this time frame. Although, at first, this doesn't appear great, if an investor was to invest their dividend over this time frame, they would have comfortably beat the market, due to it having an average dividend in excess of 10%.

Data by YCharts

A question arises when you consider these two facts: how can they manage to afford to pay such high dividends if their earnings are so volatile? More importantly, for investors, their current yield (according to Yahoo Finance) is a comparatively tiny 3.5%. Due to most of their previous returns being made from the dividend, this would seem to be an awful investment.

The reason for both of these facts as follows; due to the company's unique earnings history, management has chosen to pay the current years dividend based on the money that they have made in the year prior. This is why it is not unusual for them to pay in excess of 20% in the good times, while paying very little at other times (such as the past 2 years) Due to this, it is easy to estimate what each year's dividend will be prior to it actually being announced, based on their expected profits from that year.

I am now going to hand you over to investment channel JYK, who will explain how to work out each year's dividend and what should be for the preferred (called preferred shares by the company) in 2019:

In summary:

Preferred shares always receive the same dividend yield as ordinary shares, although they are not able to vote.

40% of the total profits get paid out as dividends.

To calculate the whole year's profits, Q4 2018 numbers (which haven't been released) are assumed to be identical to those of 2017 (which is due to higher oil prices and a weakened Ruble is conservative).

In this scenario, the dividend yield for 2019 at current prices ($6) works out to 14%.

Conclusion

It should be very clear to you by now that Surgut is not an ordinary company, and that despite them being severely undervalued on the surface, one must question how much of this will ever be reflected in their share price. Due to the company having a very stable business, this is almost entirely dependent on USD to RUB, along with the oil price.

With the exchange rates working in their favor, and oil prices recovering, the share price should, at the very least, remain at its current level and has the potential to rise by 10-20%. Even without factoring the cash pile, they are still valued at a relatively low level when their current profit level is taken into consideration, giving the stock a large margin of safety for risk-averse investors. Most importantly, for me, the 14% yield means that even if the share price remains flat over the next 12 months, the stock is still likely to beat the market.

This, along with the strong fundamentals of this stock, is a very compelling reason to allocate a small percentage of your portfolio to this stock, with it being especially compelling for high-yield investors. I am planning on definitely watching this stock and may initiate a position if it drops below $6 over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.