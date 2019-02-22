CytoDyn: What To Do When It's Too Good To Be True?

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is a full fledged penny stock with an exciting story to tell. The premise of this posting is that it has so much sizzle that it is entirely too hot to handle. I am staying away, at least for the time being.

CytoDyn plans on its paradigm shifting PRO 140 rapidly taking a major share of the HIV-AIDS therapeutic market.

I first became interested in CytoDyn when I saw that it kept appearing in diverse comment streams as a potential winner. I also recalled that one of Seeking Alpha's marketplace panel members in its year ending article, "Keeping Focused Amidst The Biotech Bear", mentioned CytoDyn as one of his best ideas for 2019.

I decided that I would look into this stock to see if I should add a position to my speculative biotech portfolio. (FYI this portfolio is long only. I never short stocks, although I do sell covered calls on occasion.)

My first resource to get a handle on CytoDyn was to check out its earnings reports on Seeking Alpha. Unfortunately, I was stymied there. When I went to CytoDyn's earnings tab, all I got was the spiraling:

I will not bore readers with my other efforts; instead I will move right on to CytoDyn's web site (2/19/19) to find its pipeline. Frustratingly, I found no single graphic nor search function to find its pipeline. It does include a 21 slide power point presentation which it labels, "investor presentation". I reviewed this.

Its opening slide in this presentation set out below actually addresses

the principal features of its pipeline. Its clinical trials for leronlimab which it calls PRO 140 in HIV, cancers, and graft versus host disease ((GvHD)) make up its clinical therapeutic pipeline.

Slide 5 below highlights the prominent attributes of PRO 140 in treatment of HIV compared to a non specific HAART.

PRO 140's listed Side Effects, Toxicity and Resistance characteristics appear quite remarkable. As presented, they seem curious. Surely in over eight clinical trials of 670 patients with HIV, SAEs occurred even in the placebo group. Is this slide telling us that PRO 140 has negligible toxicity and no drug resistance across the same patient universe?

Among the many features on its website are a broadcast of an Uptick Newswire interview with CytoDyn's CEO Pourhassan. If you have 10 minutes to spare and wish to hear an unvarnished pep talk on why CytoDyn has been selected by numerous commentators as 2019's best stock opportunity, then check it out.

He is particularly enthusiastic about PRO 140 for HIV. He sees it hitting the market in 2020 and quickly becoming a blockbuster, challenging Gilead's HIV franchise once its mono-therapy HIV indication gets FDA approval.

Check out slide 9 from its slide deck below:

CytoDyn has learned that PRO 140 blocks metastasis in breast cancer and several other cancers.

It is seldom that one learns that one's therapy on the brink of FDA approval in a major disease class also happens to solve an even more intractable disease burden. CytoDyn is in just that serendipitous position. Not only is CytoDyn expecting PRO 140 to make its mark in HIV, it also has opened up a full fledged investigation of PRO 140 as an agent to prevent metastasis in a variety of cancers.

In this process it has added Dr. Richard G. Pestell to its team. Dr. Pestell is a highly accomplished Australian researcher who with his company ProstaGene, LLC. holds a variety of patents. CytoDyn acquired the bulk of the assets of ProstaGene in a transaction described in a CytoDyn press release as follows:

...on Friday November 16, 2018 it completed the previously announced acquisition of privately held ProstaGene, LLC. Concurrently, Richard G. Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.P., F.R.A.C.P., founder and former Chief Executive Officer of ProstaGene, has been appointed to the CytoDyn board of directors and named Chief Medical Officer with responsibility for leading all PRO 140 (leronlimab) programs in non-HIV indications. ... “Richard is a driving force in CCR5 antagonist research and we gain significant expertise and intellectual property with this acquisition that advances the development of PRO 140 as a novel cancer metastasis therapeutic,” said Anthony D. Caracciolo, CytoDyn’s Chairman. ... Under the terms of the definitive agreement, CytoDyn acquired substantially all of the assets of ProstaGene, including the transfer or assignment of certain intellectual property rights held by ProstaGene and Dr. Pestell. The aggregate transaction consideration consisted of 27,000,000 shares of CytoDyn common stock.... The total transaction value, based on the $0.5696 closing share price for CytoDyn common stock on November 15, 2018, was approximately $15.4 million.

In a feature highlighted on CytoDyn's website, Dr. Pestell delivers a sober and compelling 12 minute video presentation titled: "Cancer Metastasis Promotion by CCR5 Receptor". In this presentation he explains the rationale underlying CytoDyn’s foray into cancer therapeutics per CytoDyn’s slides 4 and 11-19.

A particular feature of PRO 140 which Dr. Pestell found significant has to do with its lack of SAE's. If PRO 140 in fact has a positive effect on human cancers he envisions its benign SAE profile as setting it far apart from the pack of other therapies.

CytoDyn's straitened financial condition is concerning.

Although I feel handicapped by the inaccessibility of CytoDyn's financial data through my usual Seeking Alpha's earnings tab, I will work from its more cumbersome 10-Q to see what I find.

For a company on the cusp of billions in revenues, it is not a pretty picture. As of 11/30/18, it had cash of $772,361. It has an accumulated deficit exceeding $201 million. Its expenses for the quarter exceeded $15 million. In common with other development stage biotechs, it is clearly living above its means.

Looking at it on YCharts below gives us a picture of its plight:

Data by YCharts

Returning to its 10-Q under the heading of "going concern" it spells out the exact scenario reflected on this chart. CytoDyn finances itself with periodic share issuances. CytoDyn is not alone in this regard, although it is by far the most extreme practitioner of serial dilution that I have encountered.

All is well and good, or at least queasy and expected, as long as things stay in steady state. However, the situation invites shareholder abuse. Going back to CytoDyn's "going concern" section in its 10-Q (p. 34) it provides:

The sale of equity and convertible debt securities to raise additional capital may result in dilution to stockholders and those securities may have rights senior to those of common shares. If we raise additional funds through the issuance of preferred stock, convertible debt securities or other debt financing, these activities or other debt could contain covenants that would restrict our operations. Any other third-party funding arrangements could require us to relinquish valuable rights. We may require additional capital beyond currently anticipated needs. Additional capital, if available, may not be available on reasonable or non-dilutive terms. Please refer to the matters discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” above. [emphasis added]

At this stage of the ballgame, growing dilution is a given. Look at the sentence highlighted in bold italics. As CytoDyn moves forward with its empty wallet, its OTC bulletin board listing, and its ~50¢ share price, it is a tempting target for financial engineering which will likely not be of a shareholder-friendly nature.

Conclusion

CytoDyn has a measly market cap of $155 million. If PRO 140 can muster the $11 billion in revenues claimed for it by slide 9 above, then it is undervalued by some staggering multiple of its market cap, just in HIV alone. If PRO 140 would ever pan out out as a cancer therapy, then its value would take off like another stage in a high flying rocket; there is no telling how high its share price might reach.

That is not the path I anticipate for CytoDyn. Rather I expect it to be a serial disappointer. CEO Pourhassan presented such a highly promotional picture in the Uptick Newswire interview that I came away with a poor opinion of the company.

When he was waxing so eloquent about PRO 140's market potential, he never mentioned any preparation for marketing it. Indeed, when CytoDyn's 10-Q discusses its upcoming expenses (p. 12) it makes no mention of sales expenses. It is as if management expects PRO 140 will sell itself.

I am going to continue to watch CytoDyn. It is an interesting story. To this point I have decided that the risk of missing out is less than that of getting in. I am mindful of its upcoming 2/25/19 conference and will be interested to see if it clarifies my thinking on this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may sell shares in ABBV, or buy or sell shares in CYDY, ABBV or PGNX during the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.