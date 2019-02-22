Huntington Ingalls Industries: Fair Winds Continue For This Navy Shipbuilder

Investment Thesis

Using the nautical term, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is experiencing "fair winds and following seas". This implies that the ship is proceeding smoothly through the sea. As is HII, the nation's leading Navy shipbuilder.

HII has shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia and Pascagoula, Mississippi. A third group, Technical Services provides services to a wide range of government and industry customers.

HII has a long-term strategy focus, not quarter to quarter, which is paying off. 2018 financial results were positive with record sales and earnings. The current Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2019 budget of $719 billion includes significant shipbuilding appropriations and yielded new contracts. HII has a 10-15 year backlog. The newly created Technical Solutions division is providing diversification and new revenues. Leadership sees a total of 3% sales revenue growth rate in the years ahead.

The FY2020 political uncertainties in budget creation and possible intense competition expected in future shipbuilding opportunities influence me to recommend a Hold for long-term investors or to wait for a pullback prior to adding HII to your portfolio.

On February 20, the stock closed at $220.83 with a forward consensus P/E of 14.27.

This article will review these items that bear on HII's future financial performance and show how they support the investment thesis.

2018 Was Very Positive

The current Department of Defense budget and HII's large backlog is having a positive effect on their financial well-being.

2018 resulted in record revenue and earnings. Sales revenue grew 10% over 2017. Diluted EPS grew 83% over 2017. This strong performance allowed HII to invest over $1 billion in facility capital expenditures, increase the pension fund and acquire businesses in the Technical Solutions segment. Capital expenditures were 4.9% of sales. HII Leadership expects CapEx to be a total of $1.8 billion through 2020 in order to increase and improve shipyard facilities. CapEx is expected to return to the historical level of 2.5% of sales in 2021.

At the same time, $1.6 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks from 2016 through 2018. In 2018, HII repurchased 3.6 million shares of their stock. The total shares outstanding now stands at 41.5 million shares. With a market cap of $9 billion and only 41.5 million shares, HII is a mid-cap stock with an average daily trading volume of only 424K. HII's quarterly dividend stands at $0.86/share for a forward yield of 1.62%.

Return on 2018 sales was 8.6%, well within the expected 7-9% range. Leadership expects to be at 9% in 2020.

Source: HII 2018 Earnings Conference Call

And the five-year trend is positive

Source: HII 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Free cash flow was $512 million in 2018 and $453 million in 2017, a 13% increase. In 2018, it was 6.3% of sales.

2018 Free Cash Flow

Source: HII 2018 10-K

A breakdown of sales revenue from the major programs shows that carriers were 32% of the total sales. This highlights the benefit of the two-carrier buy discussed below.

Since 2014, HII stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Aerospace and Defense index:

Source: HII 2018 10-K, S&P A&D is "Aerospace & Defense" index

12-Month View

Source: Yahoo Finance

Two Carrier Buy

In addition to an excellent 2018, on January 31, HII signed a $15.2 billion contract with the US Navy for the construction of two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. An award of two carriers together will allow HII to more optimally design and construct them, provide stability to the shipyard and suppliers and hence reduce the cost of the carriers to the Navy and taxpayers. HII estimates $4 billion in savings. Deliveries are 2028 and 2032. This acquisition is for the third and fourth Gerald R. Ford class carriers. The Ford CVN 78 has been delivered to the Navy. Construction is underway for the second Ford class carrier, the John F. Kennedy, CVN 79, at Newport News, which is now 50% complete. This new contract is for Enterprise CVN 80 and unnamed CVN 81.

Carrier Construction

Source: Newport News Shipbuilding photo

Backlog of Ships in Design and Construction

A backlog of 10-15 years currently exists, stabilizing the workforce and financial performance.

From the HII 2018 10-K:

The U.S. Navy's 2019 five-year shipbuilding plan includes 54 new ships, 12 more than the 42 ships included in the Navy's 2018 five-year plan and 11 more than were included in the fiscal year 2018 budget request. Similarly, the U.S. Navy's fiscal year 2019 30-year shipbuilding plan also increased the ship count by including 301 new ships, 47 more than the 254 ships included in the Navy's fiscal year 2017 30-year plan."

The Navy has an aggressive goal of 355 ships, including 12 aircraft carriers. They currently have a 287 ship fleet.

At the end of 2018, the total backlog at HII was approximately $23 billion. HII management expects about 30% to be converted into 2019 sales revenue. New contract awards in 2018 were $9.8 billion (the two carriers are a 2019 award).

From the 2018 10-K:

Significant new awards during the period included contracts for the construction of three Arleigh Burke DDG class destroyers, for the detail design and construction of Richard M. McCool Jr. - LPD 29, for procurement of long-lead-time material for Enterprise - CVN 80, and for the construction of NSC 10 (unnamed) and NSC 11 (unnamed)."

I have compiled a listing of current ships in the backlog in order to demonstrate where the 10-15 year work will come from. These range from nearly complete to a recent award. Sales revenue is recorded as construction progresses. Sources for the backlog include the 2018 earnings conference call, the 2018 10-K, Wikipedia, and press releases.

The Current Backlog

America Class Amphibious Assault Ships - LHA Class (sole source contractor)

Tripoli LHA 7 Delivery 2019

Bougainville LHA 8

The current Navy/Marine requirement for LHA's is 11 ships. Thus, three more are in the government planning stages.

San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship - LPD Class (sole source contractor)

Fort Lauderdale LPD 28 Delivery 2021, 38% complete

Richard McCool LPD 29 awarded advanced material procurement

Unnamed LPD 30 awarded advanced material procurement

Arleigh Burke Class Destroyers - DDG 51 Class (Procurement split between HII and General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works)

Paul Ignatius DDG 117 Delivery 2019

Delbert D. Black DDG 119 Delivery 2019

Frank E. Peterson DDG 121

Sutcliffe Higbee DDG 123

Jack H. Lucas DDG 125 First Flight III

Ford Class Aircraft Carriers (sole source contractor)

John F. Kennedy CVN 79 87% structurally complete

Enterprise CVN 80

Unnamed CVN 81

Carrier Refueling and Complex Overhaul - RCOH (sole source contractor)

Typically, a carrier undergoes an RCOH once during its 50-year life. It takes four years in the shipyard to perform. The George Washington CVN 73 arrived in Newport News for an RCOH in August 2017.

HII has been awarded advanced planning funds for the John Stennis CVN 74 RCOH to begin in 2021.

Legend Class US Coast Guard National Security Cutter (sole source contractor)

Kimball NSC 7

Midgett NSC 8 Delivery 2019

Stone NSC 9 Delivery 2020

In December, HII was awarded fixed priced contracts for NSC 10 at $468.75 million and NSC 11 at $462.13 million.

Virginia Class Fast Attack Submarines

Delaware (SSN 791) Block III

Montana (SSN 794) Block IV Delivery 2019

New Jersey (SSN 796) Block IV

Massachusetts (SSN 798) Block IV

Arkansas (SSN 780) Block IV Delivery 2023

Columbia Class SSBN Submarines

The strategic nuclear deterrent Columbia class will replace the Ohio class now in service. The Columbia is planned for service in 2031. Serial production of the 12 ship class will begin in 2026. GD Electric Boat is the prime with HII teamed to build specific modules. Construction of the first boat in the class, Columbia, will begin in 2021. HII has been awarded contracts from Electric Boat to begin product and process development and to procure long lead materials.

Future Ships in Planning

In a previous Seeking Alpha article, I highlighted future ships being planned by the Navy and Coast Guard for which HII has the capability to compete. These are the USCG Icebreaker, Flight III Destroyers, and the new Navy Frigate. These procurements will most likely see intense competition. The Navy has also started planning for new Large Service Combatants. One note of caution. At $7 billion for each Columbia submarine, there will be financial pressures on other shipbuilding. And the Columbia is the Navy's number one priority.

Balance Sheet and Long-Term Debt

At the end of 2018, HII had $1.3 billion of senior note debt and $1.2 billion of borrowing ability under a credit agreement. The interest expense in 2018 was $58 million.

Long-Term Debt

Source: HII 2018 10-K

Long-Term debt has decreased

Source: Zacks

At the end of 2018, the pension plan was funded at 90%, an acceptable amount. It is expected that in 2019 $21 million will be added to the pension plan and $33 million in other post-retirement benefits.

Total assets in 2018 were $6.4 billion. Goodwill was $1.3 billion, 20% of total assets. This ratio was about the same in 2017. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2018 were $240 million versus $701 million in 2017. Long-term debt/total assets is .2

Technical Solutions

Technical Solutions contribution to sales revenue and operating income is growing. In 2018, the segment was 12% of total revenue versus 10% in 2016. In 2018, it was 5% of operating income versus 1% in 2016. Operating income as a percentage of sales was 3.2% in 2018 versus 1.2% in 2016.

In order to diversify their services, HII now participates in the Department of Energy legacy nuclear facility cleanup. This makes sense given their nuclear expertise and their ability to sell to the government.

These Department of Energy contracts include HII as a subcontractor to Triad National Security which has the prime contract to manage and operate the Los Alamos National Laboratory for the DoE National Nuclear Security Administration. HII will provide personal, systems, tools, and corporate reach back in the areas of pit production, plutonium manufacturing, production scale-up, and nuclear operations and manufacturing.

HII, through its Stoller Newport News Nuclear subsidy, is a member of the joint venture, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, which is the site manager at DoE's Savannah River site.

At the Nevada National Security Site, Stoller Newport News Nuclear is a member of the joint venture which has the contract for the site management and operations

On December 2016, HII acquired Camber Holding Corporation, a provider of mission-based and information technology solutions to the U.S. Government for approximately $369 million in cash, net of $27 million of cash acquired.

On December 3, 2018, HII acquired G2, Inc. a provider of cybersecurity solutions to the U.S. Government for approximately $77 million in cash, net of $2 million of acquired cash.

In January 2019, HII announced it will acquire Fulcrum IT that has capabilities in C5ISR, intelligence operations, software, and cyber.

These acquisitions are financially accretive. Technical Solutions is in a position where it may contribute $1.2-1.3 billion of sales in 2019.

Conclusion

HII is probably the premier large shipbuilder in the country. They had a solid 2018, and 2019 is starting off well. It takes 5-7 years to build a ship, thus their strategy is long term, not quarter to quarter. They value stability. Stability with customers and with their workforce. Skilled manufacturing and welding personnel are their most valuable asset. The backlog is exceptional.

Long term, they project a 3% sales growth and a 9% operating margin. These are not the metrics of a new software company but, if achieved, it may be adequate for a heavy industrial company. While not flush with cash, good execution will provide funds to cover interest, pension contributions, facility upgrades, and return to shareholders.

While the 2018 earnings, the backlog, and the Navy planned new ship procurement is all positive, the FY2020 DoD budget is uncertain. The 2019 budget passed into law is $719 billion. A reduction in 2020 could have an effect on shipbuilding. In the near term, this would have minimal effect on HII unless ships are cancelled or delivery is extended. Longer term, the DoD budget will be influential. One scenario has the President instructing the military to prepare a contingency budget of $700 billion. And sequestration will be in effect in FY2020 and 2021. The budget act in 2018 provided sequestration relief in 2018 and 2019, but it remains in effect in 2020/2021 at this time. This creates an unknown.

All considered, HII is a strong company with world-class capabilities in complex engineering and construction. HII is a strong Hold for investors who currently own the stock. For those considering a purchase, it may be advantages to wait for a pullback to Buy or to add to a portfolio. HII Leadership can continue to return steady, solid financial performance if execution is done well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.