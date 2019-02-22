Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Time Is Running Out For The Bulls

We exited our UGAZ long position as the weather outlook for mid-March worsened with warmer than normal weather potential.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage draw of 177 Bcf for the week ending Feb. 15. This compares to the -168 Bcf we projected and consensus average of -169 Bcf. The -177 Bcf was higher than the five-year average of -112 Bcf and higher than last year's -124 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending Feb. 22, we have a storage draw of -155 Bcf. This would compare to the five-year average draw of -118 Bcf and last year's -78 Bcf.

EOS is now at 1.200 Tcf.

Our Positioning

We exited out of our long UGAZ position on Feb. 20 at a small gain. The outlook for the weather models worsened and mid-March is projected to be warmer than normal.

We are no longer bullish biased.

Time Is Running Out For The Bulls

First, let us state some bullish facts.

Natural gas storage deficit to the five-year average is going to increase close to -550 Bcf again by early March.

Lower 48 production has been mostly flat this whole winter.

March is going to start off on a good note with much colder than normal weather in the Northeast boosting HDDs.

Despite EOS now being revised down to 1.2 Tcf, natural gas prices continue to languish around $2.7/MMBtu. This is staggering as we would have thought prices would be closer to $2.9/MMBtu by now (hence why we sold our long position).

This is a bad sign for the natural gas bulls hoping for a price spike, because the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook now shows a much warmer than normal outlook for the middle of March. In fact, the outlook shows that the third week of March will have 50 HDDs lower than the 30-year average.

What's certain is that without the bullish weather, the fundamental supply and demand imbalance (surplus) starts to show itself in balances. February turned out to be a colder than normal month compared to historical averages, so the storage draws we are seeing is thanks to elevated heating demand. Without the bullish weather, the storage draws disappoint.

This means that if the weather starts to turn bearish, then natural gas prices will gravitate downward again. We think if the mid-March warmer than normal forecast comes to fruition, then April will retest $2.52/MMBtu.

We have not initiated a bearish position yet, but we are eyeing DGAZ.

And for natural gas bulls hoping for a price spike, time is running out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.