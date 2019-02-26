Innate Pharma Poised To Fill A Gap In Cancer Immunotherapy

In the words of two Memorial Sloan Kettering experts: “NKG2A blockade plus PD-L1 blockade is likely to be a continued focus of clinical development moving forward."

Response rate (31%) to anti-NKG2A monalizumab combined with cetuximab in squamous cell carcinoma of head & neck was more encouraging than the ORR of 8% among patients with colorectal cancer.

NK cells can attack cancer cells even when T cells cannot. Like T cells, NK cells have checkpoint receptors. Innate’s monalizumab blocks the NKG2A checkpoint, and represents a novel immunotherapy.

Introduction

NK (natural killer) cells can attack cancer cells even when T cells cannot. However, like T cells, NK cells have inhibitory (checkpoint) receptors that tumor cells exploit to silence them. Innate’s monalizumab blocks the NKG2A receptor, and represents a novel and much needed class of immunotherapy as currently approved PD-x (PD-1/PD-L1 axis) blockers are ineffective in the majority of cancer patients. In the words of two experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering: “NKG2A blockade plus PD-L1 blockade...is likely to be a continued focus of clinical development moving forward” (Hellmann & Snyder, Nature Medicine 2019).

NKG2A research

Innate Pharma's (OTC:INNTY) (OTCPK:IPHYF) monalizumab is an NKG2A-blocking, humanized monoclonal antibody that could add to what Hellmann & Snyder refer to as "the checkpoint blockade armamentarium." In the December 13, 2018 issue of the journal Cell, the research team at Innate show:

PD-L1 (durvalumab) and NKG2A (monalizumab) blocking antibodies were synergistic in a mouse lymphoma model, and the potent anti-tumor effect was dependent on both NK and CD8+ T cells. The ligand for NKG2A (ie the key that opens the lock) called HLA-E was found in abundance in multiple human tumors, setting them up for immune cell evasion. Of interest, HLA-E was found much more often in the various tumors examined than was PD-L1 (ie PD1 Ligand). Early phase 2 clinical results (interim phase 2 results have already been updated and released on October 20 at ESMO 2018) are encouraging:

This waterfall plot shows % reduction in SCCHN (Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck) tumor mass after monalizumab was combined with cetuximab in 25 previously treated patients.

Source: Cell, December 13, 2018

The partial responses observed in 8 (31%, green bars) are remarkable given the historical response rate of 10% with cetuximab alone (Vermorken et al., 2007). Two of the eight responders had previously received immunotherapy. As of October 22, 40 patients had been enrolled in this phase 2 clinical trial (NCT02643550), and were evaluable. The response rate to the combination in phase 1 participants with CRC (colorectal carcinoma) was only 8% as reported at ASCO 2018 in early June.

Rationale for the combination with cetuximab

The most mature NK cells have CD16 receptors that bind to antibody coated cells and kill them, a process termed ADCC (antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity). Cetuximab is an antibody to EGFR, an antigen that is over-expressed in some cancers including SCCHN and CRC. "Untying" the NKG2A leash on NK cells (which, with other checkpoints, keeps them under control) so they can enhance the ADCC of cetuximab is rational.

Rationale for combination with another checkpoint inhibitor

In the same Cell article describing the phase 2 trial are preclinical results of monalizumab alone and combined with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi durvalumab against various cancer cell lines and influenza-infected cells. The combination was synergistic and was found to activate both NK cells and CD8+ T cells. Both of the latter express checkpoint receptors PD1 and NKG2A.

This preclinical data provided the rationale for another registered trial:

"A Study of Durvalumab (MEDI4736) and Monalizumab in Solid Tumors" (NCT02671435).

The concept behind this combination is that multiple immune cell checkpoints require multiple blockers to release inhibition (of NK and T cells).

Why NKG2A could be more important than PD1

NKG2A is considered a particularly attractive target in cancers which over-express NKG2A-ligand HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen)-E but have deficient expression of other members of the class I family (usually called MHC rather than HLA by researchers) which are critical to the recognition of tumor antigen by TCR, ie T Cell Receptors. Down-regulation or mutational loss of MHC-I expression is one of multiple means by which tumors can evade the MHC-I-restricted, adaptive immune system which includes CD8+ T cells. Recruiting the MHC-independent NK cells may be of particular benefit in such cases. NK cell activation is also theoretically attractive because NK cells target stress antigens like MIC-A/B so their effectiveness is not necessarily dependent on recognition of cancer neoantigens - the fraction of cells bearing immunogenic neoantigens tends to be eliminated by T cells after PD-x blockade, leaving behind neoantigen-deficient cancer cells, as demonstrated yet again in the February 11 issue of Nature.

Concerns about monalizumab

Neither Innate's publication in Cell nor the Hellmann & Snyder commentary in Nature addressed the apparent discrepancy between response rates in CRC versus that in SCCHN to monalizumab combination therapy; Innate's management has commented that data on the former were "very preliminary." Investors have vacillated: IPHYF fell to $5 after release of the CRC data at ASCO, jumped to >$10 after the release of the SCCHN data at ESMO, and has now drifted back down to about $7.

Innate's most recent milestone

On January 29, Innate Pharma announced Fast Track Designation by the FDA for IPH4102, its wholly-owned first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 antibody for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma - Sézary syndrome. The designation was based on an overall response rate of 42.9% among 35 patients treated in a phase 1 trial.

AstraZeneca is exercising its option to obtain full oncology rights to monalizumab for which it will pay Innate $100 million during 2019Q1, an amount nearly 1/4th of Innate's current market cap.

Summary & recommendations

Innate so-named itself because of its focus on the activation of natural killer cells which are part of the innate immune system. Most of the IO community has been focused on T cells, their adaptive, "non-innate" counterparts. NK cells are a family of lymphocytes with unique capabilities unlimited by the requirement for MHC I or neoantigen recognition, both of which can limit the ability of T lymphocytes to kill cancer cells.

Innate Pharma has in monalizumab a differentiated candidate mAb that could help fill a great need currently unmet by approved PD-x inhibitors like AstraZeneca's durvalumab, Merck's (MRK) Keytruda, Bristol Myers's (BMY) Opdivo, etc. - the list is getting quite long.

Basic Financial Considerations

Innate continues to operate with substantial net losses. The company's cash burn is running at approximately a -€60m annual rate, and has been growing.

AstraZeneca has recently taken a 9.8% interest in the company for cash proceeds of $242 million (~ €214m) which will boost Innate's liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not own shares of Innate because my biotech investing priority is novel platforms like those of FATE, EDIT, and NTLA from which multiple products can be launched