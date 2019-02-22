Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) CEO Hernán Rincón on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luca Pfeifer - Investor Relations Officer

Hernán Rincón - Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Held - Senior Vice President of Finance

Gerardo Grajales - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Barbara Halberstadt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nicolás Erazo - Ultraserfinco

Ricardo Sandoval - Davivienda Corredores

Steven Bodzin - REDD Intelligence

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Luca Pfeifer

Good morning, everybody, and welcome. My name is Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations Officer for Avianca Holdings. It is our pleasure this morning to review our business results for the fourth quarter 2018. As on prior occasions, we will be simultaneously translating our earnings results from English to Spanish.

Joining me on the call today is our CEO, Hernán Rincón and our Senior Vice President of Finance, Roberto Held; as well as our Executive Vice President, Gerardo Grajales. Hernán will go over the most relevant aspects occurred throughout the fourth quarter 2018. Furthermore, Roberto will review the financial results for the quarter. In addition, Gerardo will provide additional insight into Avianca Holdings other business units. We will conclude with a brief summary and finally open the floor for question-and-answers.

At this point, I turn it over to our CEO, Hernán Rincón.

Hernán Rincón

Thank you, Luca. Good morning. Thank you and welcome to all the participants. As always good to connect. This is an important meeting for us, we've been doing quarterly and we always have enjoyed dialogue with you and answering your questions.

No surprise for anybody that I must say that 2018 was indeed a challenging year from a macroeconomic perspective as well as GDPs or currencies all over Latin America was a constant throughout the year. So multiple countries see significant devaluations as a consequence of significant macroeconomic issues that they were facing, mainly Latin American countries, which is our core market. We also saw a significant increase in fuel prices compared to 2017 very, very significant that we have to deal with.

Infrastructure disruptions, in Latin America, we continue to have an inadequate infrastructure at airports that make it quite expensive and difficult for us to operate and we had throughout the year lingering effects of the illegal pilot strike.

Let me just say that we turned to close in a positive note on that that finally in late October we recovered all our normal operation. Having lost a number of pilots we have to hire new pilots train them, get them ready and now we went to full Avianca mode in late Q4. So that's finally behind us painful and difficult but finally we won.

I like to highlight two or three things about 2018 before we go on to the numbers. Perhaps the most important one is that we finally signed a joint business agreement with United and Copa. We worked on that for a long time, it’s total worth it, so it was more difficult and challenging than we anticipated.

When we began working on it, it was the first time that we ever did such a negotiation but we're pleased that it is now formalized and we are happy now into the process of getting approvals from all the governments and the authorities in every single country.

With that agreement basically it could cross all air travel between 19 countries in Central and South America and the United States. It covers about 1,300 weekly flights between Latin America and the United States. And it opens up 12,000 connection options, 190 destinations, incremental destinations into the United States. We won new routes and additional flights on existing routes and reduced travel time through our network.

In summary, our customers will feel, our passengers will feel one virtual large airline of which Avianca and United and Copa will be their component members. We are progressing in the legal aspects of this. This takes a long time. If you judge from recent similar approvals, this could take a year easily for us to get all the approvals. There is no challenge that we should hold the pattern of transportation and the adjusted the pattern in all the United States and if we adjusted the pattern because we need an anti-trust immunity. But we are moving forward with that and I will speak about that [indiscernible].

Going back JBA, one of the very important positive integrations and changes, we have made changing the Avianca Corporate governance. We're going to have now a new reform executive committee of the Board of Directors composed of three Independent Directors. This will ensure transparency and use best practices and lead to a very balanced decision-making for the benefit of all Avianca stakeholders.

In addition, United will act as an observer at the discretion to the Avianca Board and they'll provide our input, our experience, our comments for the Board to take them into consideration. So those two changes are new, are important and we think that it will consolidate the governance of the company.

As you may remember in the last call, three months ago, I mentioned that the Board approved a change in our guiding business model for years, many years, over 15 years, had a growth model mentality, growth model approach and it was very successful for us. We went from very few aircraft to over 190. We went from various cities to multiples cities and it was very, very good to take Avianca from a small country airline to the second largest airline in Latin America, with operations in every single country. So that was a good model for us.

However, as that model has exhausted its opportunities, we have moved, and I mentioned this last time, to a profitability and liquidity model. The Board of Directors have approved that plan that the administration presented and reviewed with the Board in three different occasions. The first time we reviewed it was in September, again in December and again in January. So, the time is now final and approved and we also made the decision to retain the services of Seabury, a well-known industry consultant now is part of Accenture, so basically the same people that used to work in Seabury are now working with us. And their role is very simple. It has two elements -- three elements excuse me. The first one is to validate from a third-party independent point of view our plan. The second one is to help us in the quick implementation of that plan.

And the third one is to bring to us best practices that they know from other airlines and other industries. That work has begun. It began as a matter of fact two or three weeks ago. The teams have been established and are now working together both with ourselves and Seabury executives.

We plan to transfer LatAm on that six foundation, six elements. First one is to improve operating profit that have multiple actions under that heading. First one is to rationalize network to remove insufficiency profitable routes where we are doing every single route and every single frequency to make sure that they are each of them are profitable for Avianca and we'll eliminate those that we won't believe are profitable to us.

We're going to reshape the organization and adjust renewed network requirements and we also want to grow our revenue per passenger through digital initiatives continuing with our move to digital. The second pillar is to deliver operational effectiveness. We have here a couple of bullets, increasing stability of operations is key to us especially in the airport of Bogota.

Bogota is our largest hope by far and it's the heart of the operation. Operations are working and continue to work very well everywhere even with those we've had -- where we have some challenges. We are working with the airport, we are working with the civil aviation authority to make sure that working together we make this airport more efficient especially for connecting flights where time is of the essence. And we're going to redesign our summer schedule. We're going to announce in a couple of months exactly with efficiency in mind.

The third pillar is to adjust the fleet plan. As I said before, we are coming from a growth mentality with a large order book. We are in intensive conversations with our vendors to phase that growth in a different manner and also to cancel some orders. I'm pleased to report that progress has been substantial in that front.

I don't have our final agreement to disclose to you today, but we have reached an agreement in principle with the vendors and we're now working through the legal and financial aspects and I'm pretty sure that it is a matter of weeks. In that phase we will be able to advise you of that agreement.

Number four pillar is the reprioritize planned CapEx investments. We were in growth mode. We have many multiple large projects going on all you can see the it in graphics. We decided to take a second look at all projects and reprioritize the projects by profitability. And that process just begun a few months ago and we made good progress on that.

Finally -- excuse me, next we decided to sell some noncore assets. That process is going well. We have already sold a couple of those. We will be doing another one a bit later today. Gerardo will do that. We're continuing the negotiations to sell several other non-core assets.

Finally, we need to strengthen our capital structure mostly through liquidity and through a reduction of leverage. We're working on both ones. And those combined with six-point plan that we have agreed with the Board, approved by the Board, agreed with the stakeholders of the company, and working with Seabury to implement in a very good way.

Let me close my introduction making some -- reminding you of a few things that had been on the press recently. Oceanair and Avian are separate entities from Avianca Holdings, totally separate. Financially, administratively, totally different companies.

However, both Oceanair and Avian operate under Avianca under a trademark licensing agreement that were signed in 2008 with Oceanair in Brazil and 2016 with Avian in Argentina. And sometimes that creates a confusion, but that's only a branding trademark agreement.

As you may remember we advised you a little while ago that we were performing a due diligence for the potential integration of Oceanair and Avianca Holdings. That work has been suspended for a substantial amount of time now and will remain postponed indefinitely. Management time is dedicated exclusively to the transformation plan that I mentioned before.

Finally I like to point out that in December 10th, Oceanair in Brazil filed in Brazil for what we could call Chapter 11 in the United States. The process is going, it's going well for the last two and a half months, but we are certainly observing that very closely and we are assessing any potential impacts related with all commercial agreements that we have, the most important is the Chart four aircraft subleases. We have one 330 passenger and one 330 cargo and two 319. At the least Oceanair were observing what's happening. We're alert and if anything happens both will advise you immediately. So that is my introductory comments. I want to thank you again for being with us today.

With that I hand over to Roberto, our CFO.

Roberto Held

Thank you, Hernán and good morning everybody on the call. So, moving towards the financial numbers of fourth quarter and full year, we resumed operation as Hernán was saying during his introductory part back on October 28.

Therefore fourth quarter numbers show an evidence how the performance of the network is coming back and we are back again as we were back in 2017 with the full operation of the network. Therefore 7.9 million of passengers were transported for 4Q. Load factor almost 82%.

In terms of cargo business the cargo business remains very strong and also had a good performance in terms of revenue with a 14% -- 14.1% year-on-year increase. We reached $1.3 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. It was the strongest fourth quarter revenue since our IPO.

For the whole year we reached $4.9 billion on revenue and that's -- that is 10.1% above 2017. CASK ex-fuel reached $0.066 that is a very important reduction at a full year of reaching $0.065 on CASK ex-fuel, a reduction of 1.7 points.

EBIT margins. EBIT margin for the fourth quarter was 8.2%. Adjusted EBIT for the year was 7%. And very important to highlight also that this was the first year that we had a positive development and performance of yield reaching 9.6 -- $0.095 throughout the year and this is the fifth consecutive quarter that we see that trend coming on. As we were mentioning during this fourth quarter, we have no wet leases operating in our fleet. We signed the JBA with United and Copa and we are developing strong operations also from our Guatemala operations.

Moving towards the numbers. We closed the year with 190 aircrafts most of them are Airbus A320 family fleet. As mentioned previously, we are at this point taking a decision to phase out the Embraer-190. We have currently eight within our fleet and two additional that we bought through third party.

In regards to how we are addressing the strategy, we announced this week that we are rightsizing our capacity in Peru. We are reducing our operations in three domestic routes. We will focus on our international routes and we will also remain with the frequencies in the Lima Cuzco rout with the 35 frequencies we have.

As mentioned, we are taking out our Embraer fleet. This is very important for us. It will benefit efficiencies, will drive also our customer experience and will standardize also our maintenance, training and operations in regards to our narrow-body fleet. So this is a very important decision we’ll be taking at this moment for the future of the company.

As mentioned also, we are redefining our schedule that will also allows us to improve profitability. As mentioned also, during the initial part of the call, we are also putting this year the operation of our regional carrier in Colombia and that will also drive profitability upward.

Going towards the performance and the operational performance. So RPKs grew year-on-year -- quarter-on-quarter 19%. Please remember that fourth quarter in 2017 was mainly impacted by the illegal strike that we had to face. So therefore that is the increase year-on-year. For the comparison year-to-year, we are increasing RPKs 8.7% and ASKs are also increasing 8.7% throughout the year.

Load factor. Load factor for the fourth quarter came down to 81.9%, but the whole year remain at 83% fully in line to 2017. Remember that we had certain impacts from the slowdown of the operations and the markets in Argentina and Brazil and that's why we probably saw certain slowdown in our routs in South and certain routs going to the Caribbean. As mentioned before, yield our full year recovery, the result throughout this 2018, an increase of 5.8% throughout the year reaching $0.093 throughout 2018.

In regard to revenue, fourth quarter was a very important performer. As mentioned, it was the strongest performance of fourth quarter since our IPO, reaching $1.3 billion for the quarter. As you can see, business units remained very, very important for our performance within the revenue stream.

CASK ex-fuel, last year was impacted, as you might recall, from the wet leases and the training pilots that we had to incur throughout the year, plus also the impairment that we are having with the decision to phase-out the Embraer fleet.

EBITDAR reached 22.1% for the fourth quarter and throughout the year 18.2%, which is slight below the figures of 2017. In regards to EBIT. EBIT reached 4.7% totaling $232 million for the year, with earning performance of 5.2% at the level of the quarter four.

In regards to adjusted numbers, the same figures, just to highlight the performance of the EBIT, which is 7% totaling $343 million that is adding the decision of the Embraer, the wet leases and the training that are a one-time event that we saw throughout 2017 -- 2018.

In regards to our performance and load factor, I mean, we closed the year almost at 82%, strong performance of RPKs at level of 19%. We are seeing recoveries and important performance in the markets -- home markets through North America, home markets through Europe remained also very strong and the Caribbean also is participating very, very strong in terms of the performance of RPKs. As you can see, domestic is back and we are seeing a good performance as well on that side.

In regards to our leadership position we remain strong in Colombia domestic, with almost 54% of market share and we are also having a very strong position in our home markets -- home markets through North America and as well also home markets through Spain.

Also reminding that we opened and launched the Munich route back in November 2016. So we are also seeing a very important connectivity taking place now in Europe through our different destinations like Margherita, Barcelona, Munich and London that we are serving right now.

Moving towards business units and then I pass the word to Gerardo, but it was also very important year for those business units.

Gerardo Grajales

Thank you Roberto. In our cargo operation, based on our existing year and quarter, we opened in Q4 a new route to Brussels, which is aimed just to served that market, especially from Colombia and Ecuador to Europe.

And also southbound bringing a merchandise from China and Europe to the region. So that's our new route that is complementing our network and basically yielding very good results. Avianca Cargo grew their revenues in Q4 by 14.1% and for the total year the growth was 13.5%.

In terms of the capacity external ATK for the quarter grew 10.9% and remained almost flat for the year. RTKs grew 5.4% in the quarter, given a negative impact in the load factor, but the important thing is that the yields of the airline were higher than we expected.

Important to highlight that our cargo business is consolidating its leadership in Colombia with 41.1% market share and now is the third largest operator out of the Miami Airport. We have basically a hub operation out of Miami that has been consolidated over the past few years.

In terms of our loyalty business, then again, we have a very good quarter with only 13.8% in Q4. Our co-branded credit cards reached 680,000 cards increasing 3.4% when compared to the same period in 2017. Now we count with more than 8.9 million members as a result of our commercial efforts and marketing efforts that's growing the customer base by 13.4%. We also continue enhancing our retail coalition counting now with 515 commercial partners that means a growth of 53.7% when compared to the same period in 2017.

Now back again to Roberto.

Roberto Held

So our flight plan for 2018 and I'm showing you the outlook for this year. So last year we closed with an increase in passengers 3.5% and ASK grew 8.7%, load factor as mentioned 83.1% for the year and the EBIT at the adjusted reached 7%, with an EBIT of 5.2%.

For this year, we're targeting within our lease plan that we have been putting in place to be reaching a level of passengers increase something between 2% none and 2%. ASKs should also be also aligned to that growth. Load factor should be in the range of 81% to 83%, and EBIT margin should be in the range of 7% to 9% throughout the year.

Before passing the word again back to the final remarks of Hernán and opening the call for questions in summary, so this year we are adjusting our fleet plan. We are de-accelerating growth. This year we're going incorporate as planned three narrow bodies that we have in our plan.

We're going to enhance operational efficiency. We will continue to divest on our non-core assets as we did on the fourth quarter. We're going to continue to strengthen our operations and that will drive efficiency and will be reflected in our financials at the end of the day. We will reprioritize the CapEx investments for the company, and also work on strengthening the capital structure of Avianca Holdings.

So I'm going to pass the word back to Luca and open the call for questions.

Luca Pfeifer

Thank you very much, Roberto. And with this, we conclude our prepared remarks for the fourth quarter, and would like to open the floor for the question-and-answer session.

Michael Linenberg

Hey, good morning, everybody. I have a couple of questions here. I want to go back to just your decision to essentially get out of the Peruvian domestic market. Was the decision a function of an oversupply situation? Or was it the economy was slowing? What drove Avianca to steal back its position in that market meaningfully, especially given the long history of Avianca serving that domestic market?

Hernán Rincón

Thank you, Michael. I have to say that Peru has been a challenging market for us for many years. We decided to stay when we were in growth mode hoping that the right time will come. We were not very lucky with some of the slots that we received when we were operating that was of the best for our business passengers.

And when we moved to the model of; okay, let's concentrate in profitability not in growth. We examined and continuing to examine every single route and unfortunately I have to say that, those Peruvian routes came at the very bottom. We are not in the Peru.

We will continue to service Lima internationally with flights everywhere in Latin America and the United States and domestically we'll continue to service Cuzco. So we will concentrate what we're doing in stopping some marginal routes through three cities that were not attracted to us.

But we're committed to Peru we will continue to invest. We have great expectation for the international market that lands for being in Peru and that's where we're going to concentrate.

Michael Linenberg

Okay, thank you for that for now. One other question as it relates to where your fleet is at the end of 2019. Now I know that you ended 2018 with 190 aircraft and Hernán as you indicated you have an agreement in principle with some of your vendors presumably over future aircraft deliveries.

Can you give us at least the rough number about what the fleet will look like at the end of 2019? Or is that still difficult to do since you're in the midst of or you have to yet to formally finalize your fleet plan going forward? Thank you.

Hernán Rincón

It is difficult to know because negotiations are not final. You know on the light side what we win will be by contract anything can happen. These are large companies that are used to be confusing on the same. But it is -- it would be a material reduction from the 190 and I'm going to give you a range more than a number and the range would probably between 160 and 165 in that range at least where we were going to end up.

So that's what we're trying to get. I don't know if we're going to do that all in 2019. It may take us a little bit longer to get to the point, but that's where we are targeting about.

Michael Linenberg

Okay, very good. Thank you for your answers.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Barbara Halberstadt with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Barbara Halberstadt

Hi, thanks for the call. I wonder -- I have two questions. One is related to the noncore assets. I'm not sure if you mentioned during the call, but could you give us a little bit more color about what those assets would be? And how much are you expecting to raise from those assets, if they materialize? And then my second question would be on the reduction on maintenance expenses for the quarter, it's a sizable amount if we compare to peers. So just wanted to understand a little bit better, how did you achieve this decrease? Thank you.

Hernán Rincón

Thank you, Barbara. Let me introduce the answer to the first question on the non-core I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to tell you what are the core assets and then Gerardo will comment on the non-core assets that he is leading the sales for. We decided to do and I think we mentioned this last time, but let me refresh the memory that our core businesses are passengers, cargo and loyalty. That's where we're going to invest our time, our energy, management time, management's attention, CapEx and OpEx. The other ancillary businesses all the businesses that through time became small or medium-size business for us are not a core and we will at the right time try to sell them all and Gerardo will give you an update on where we are with the non-core asset sale.

Gerardo Grajales

Barbara, we have already sold our participation in call center operation that was operating in Colombia and Central America. We completed the transaction at the end of 2000 -- 2018 I'm sorry December 28. We also completed the sale of our participation of our training center. It's the same facility run by CAE. We completed that transaction mid-January -- at the end of January basically and we're looking to also divest our investments in a small travel agency in Colombia. We also have our courier business in Colombia, Deprisa that we are looking at either bringing a strategic partner or selling the business. We also have signed this -- an agreement for selling our participation or a stake at very small regional carriers in Central America Nicaragua and Costa Rica. We expect to complete the transaction or close the transaction the first week of March. So that's the plan for now. We continue looking at potential sales of other participants, but for now that's the plan.

Hernán Rincón

So we know what we want to sell. Good progress already more work to do. Let me ask our CFO to answer your second question regarding maintenance.

Roberto Held

And in regards to maintenance we have been working hand-on-hand with the team. That's being tailor works and things on that side. One is we have been improving certain services that we have been doing with one standard and we are now optimizing that with certain vendors and that has vitals and hope to improve that. Just to give you some highlights e-checks now have been reduced to nine hours from this month that is a very important efficiency improvement that we have been done at our managing facility in our base. And we have been also working hand-on-hand in terms of what its – check-in with operation of reserves and return conditions as well that reduced that line throughout 2018.

Barbara Halberstadt

Okay. Thank you. And if I have a second like just one extra question here. On the debt maturity there is -- you're looking to refinance the liabilities. Is there a possibility to come back to the capital markets? Are you looking more to the local markets is still up for a definition?

Roberto Held

Yes. We have been establishing this financial plan since last year, capital markets during last quarter of 2018 were, I mean mostly closed. We're seeing that the market -- capital markets are back in track this year. We have been seeing a lot of activity on the first weeks of January. As you mentioned we announced we are working with the three bank currently to establish a path forward in regards to our bond maturity in 2020, and we are envisioning that we should be I mean tapping the market in that side -- the U.S. market on that side in the following period.

Barbara Halberstadt

Okay. Thank you so much.

Nicolás Arias

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for the call. For the moment, I have two questions. The first one, it's about the 2020 bonds of about $550 million. And my question about this is, are you considering another bond in issuance? Or are you willing to use cash flow to repay this bond?

The other ones are about the new regional carriers here in Colombia. In terms of margins and maybe EBIT or EBITDA, what are the improvements that we can expect from this carrier? Thank you.

Roberto Held

So, Nicolás thank you for your question. As I was mentioning, I mean we have engaged three banks now to establish a path forward in regards to 2020 bonds. They're maturing in the next 14 months. So, therefore, we should be tapping that opportunity in the next weeks or months to address that opportunity having in the mind the activity that we have been seeing in the capital markets. So we should be announcing certain activities on that matter in the coming weeks. That was the first question.

And in regards to the regional operation, we are moving those aircrafts from our non-profitable routes to profitable routes in Colombia and it's a very important turnaround in terms of amounts and value.

I don't know Hernán is going to share -- your thoughts on the region.

Hernán Rincón

Well, basically the main reason that we just are transferring the ATR operation into a Brazilian company, we want to further complete in this regional market in a profitable way. Those assets will be deployed to cities, the small cities that we don't fly to today and we will expect our profitability of that company to be in the range of 12% to 15% EBITDA margin whenever we complete the phase out of the ATRs in Avianca and the phasing into the new company called Express. That will happen by 2020 basically.

Nicolás Arias

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ricardo Sandoval

Hi, thank you for the call. I would also like to know about your guidance. How are you going to achieve an increase in the passengers about 2% if you're going to phase out the Embraer fleet? So I don't know if we're going to see maybe higher frequencies? Or are you going to replace that Embraer airplanes? If you can give me some more details about it please? Thank you.

Roberto Held

Yes. One of the key messages here Ricardo is that we are assessing the right capacity in certain routes. With the phase-out of the Embraer fleets we're going to put all capacity that may allow us to reduce frequencies, but also have the capacity there to address those routes. This is on annualized number that we're targeting and that will drive us also the margins on EBIT that you are seeing also on the guidance.

Gerardo Grajales

Just to complement to the answer. The capacity reduction is mostly happening during the last two quarters of the year. So the first quarter will have a different performance. So at the end of the day most of the improvements potential capacity yield and RASK is going to happen in the last two quarters of the year.

Ricardo Sandoval

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for your call. I would like to know some about the open skies initiatives and competence in Colombia. We have heard some initiatives in the political parties to bring some competence to the airline business in Colombia. How do you see it? How do you expect it to be in 2019?

Hernán Rincón

Well, let me comment on our thoughts on open sky. We are in favor of open skies. We benefit from open skies when we travel to other countries. We think it's the right think to do for Latin America or Colombia for every country and for Avianca.

We don't have any problem with the concept. And as a matter of fact, we have had no competitors in Colombia because of that land and via air. A while ago they are around and they complete with us in a very professional way and we're coping with them as well. And we believe the competition is good for the market. I think if it is good for the market, it is good for us.

I mean, I said that because the most vivid example of what happens with open sky is an increase in the size of the market. When the market grows, everybody benefits.

Now when you go to some of the details, you really have to be careful. There are some airlines from Paraguay that are asking for peace liberty needs to come into Colombia. There was one that was in the news last year and everybody went public on it, it was one carrier from the Gulf that wanted to fly on the Gulf to Madrid or to Miami and then pick up passengers in Madrid and Miami and bring them to Colombia. And that we don't think is good for Colombia.

Those are routes that are fully served today. There are multiple airlines that today provide those services to passengers in those cities and most of those airlines have made good investments in Colombia, which is great, fantastic. But airlines that hold investment is the top ones in Bogotá and higher -- more people in Colombia more at the airport going to many make an investment don't really have anything at this moment in time but other than that this is a very specific case Avianca is fully supportive of open skies.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Steven Bodzin

Thanks for taking the call. I noticed that the change in strategy comes immediately after the agreement with United and see if there is any kind of connection between that. Thanks.

Hernán Rincón

I'm sorry. For some reason, you're not coming out loud and clear. Can you pick your microphone or speak a little bit louder?

Steven Bodzin

I'm sorry about that. Yes I'm wondering if there is any connection between the strategic agreement with United and the change in strategy. Thanks.

Hernán Rincón

Okay. Thank you for the question, Steven. There is and there isn't, let me be very careful about that. We had been thinking about a change in business model for a while. And we realized a while ago that the growth model was very good for us, as I mentioned earlier, that was probably getting to its limits and guys, you know, when we grow and you're up in new routes and you're doing aircraft you have to make huge investments and we still have that.

We have already made enough investments. So that was already brewing in our minds and the conversations with the board. And we have already been discussing how to clean up our routes, are all the frequencies really profitable. So that was happening. At the same time, when we negotiated the joint business agreement with United, it was clear to us that that most important priority for us was to make that very successful and to make that very successful required a lot of our time, a lot of our attention and I mentioned earlier today in my introduction and not multiple new opportunities that are there. So we decided for those divisions that happen in parallel to formally move in the summer of last year to the profitability and liquidity model.

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Hernán Rincón

Well, thank you very much for your questions, always good questions, always interesting questions. We hope that the answers were good for you. And we just close with a very short statement summarizing that it was a challenging macroeconomic year for us. However, we have fully recovered from the strike and that's great. Over two years of our recent history that we were deeply impacted by the illegal pilot strike. That's behind us. So we're very pleased to be able to move forward.

The JBA with United and Copa is a foundation for our future. That's where our attention is going to be going forward. And our new focus on profit and liquidity is where the management is going to spend all the time. We have provided some guidance that was already mentioned just likely to remind you that we're expecting passengers to grow between 0 and 2% same as ASK. Load factors will remain high in the 81%, 82%, and EBIT margin, we're talking about 7% to 9% range.

Let me take this opportunity to welcome back Gerardo. I have announced to you within the company that I was able to convince him to stay and he has been appointed as the Chief Transformation Officer of Avianca, one of the best practices that we filed in the market and Seabury also recommended to us since this transformation is a lot of work, we wanted no one organization to continue to grow in the business on a daily basis but have a respected senior experienced executive of the company, be the orchestrator, be the lead, to make all this transformation happen and he has set to do so, so we are delighted that he staying, welcome back Gerardo.

Gerardo Grajales

Thank you, Hernán.

Hernán Rincón

Thank you all for participating. We enjoyed the conversation.

