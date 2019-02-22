The Evolution Of Tesla's Regulatory Credit Revenue

With the release of Tesla’s (TSLA) latest 10-K filing, investors are able to glean an update of their total 2018 regulatory credit revenue. Tesla generates this revenue by selling zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) credits and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) credits to other manufacturers. These manufacturers use the purchased credits to maintain regulatory compliance rather than manufacturing electrified or fuel efficient vehicles themselves. Although Tesla’s absolute revenue from regulatory credits continues to increase, the portion from ZEV credits shrank to levels not seen since they began production of the Model S.

Source: Tesla 10-K Forms

This trend highlights Tesla’s publicized frustration with the declining marketplace value of ZEV credits. The ZEV regulation is currently enforced by 10 states in the United States encompassing a little over a third of total US market volume. A manufacturer’s ZEV requirement is calculated from their sales in each state based on an average of prior years. Without delving into the specifics, it’s important to note that the requirements changed after the 2017 model year and the minimum ZEV requirement will begin to increase each year through the legislated year of 2025. A single vehicle can qualify for multiple credits allowing the total 2025 requirement of 22% to be met by an automaker, for example, selling only 5.5% of their production volume with long-range electric vehicles. That automaker also could sell a higher percentage of their vehicles with a mix of lower range electric vehicles and transitional zero-emission vehicles (TZEV) also known as plug-in hybrids.

Source: CARB ZEV Regulation

Although most automaker’s individual portfolios are far from meeting this 2025 requirement, last year the overall California market came very close with the majority of electric vehicle sales being driven by Tesla. IHS registration data shows a 4.7% electric vehicle share and 3.1% plug-in hybrid share for California in 2018. Combining these market shares with the amount of credits each vehicle qualifies for allowed for the overall market to approach that 22% requirement. As a result, the disproportionate sales of electrified vehicles among automakers has created a very active ZEV credit marketplace for Tesla over the past few years.

Source: ZEV States’ Public Disclosures (2012, 2013, and 2017 model year data is missing some lower volume states)

Historically Tesla has sold ZEV credits to any interested automaker almost immediately after being accumulated. The automakers with the highest purchases align with those that have dismal plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle portfolios. Adjusting the reported ZEV credit transfers with Tesla’s quarterly reports gives a rough idea of the amount of revenue recognized per credit. Without knowing the contractual details, as there could be pricing variation by automaker and state of origin, the average value of these credits has dropped from more than $4,000/credit to around $2,000/credit.

Source: ZEV States’ Public Disclosures and Tesla 10-K Forms (solid line represents data from all states; dashed has missing data from states)

Looking forward, attention should be paid to how the US ZEV credit marketplace reacts as the ZEV requirement begins to tick up, forcing automakers to sell higher shares of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. Without legislation strengthening the current requirements, there seems to be few drivers to slow the decreasing ZEV credit value. However, the potential for Tesla lies outside the US market in other regions with more aggressive fuel economy and zero-emission vehicle regulations. Starting this year, China is enforcing a NEV policy very similar to California’s ZEV policy that also incorporates a marketplace for automakers to buy and sell credits. With a total market size several times that of the US ZEV states and with many automakers ill prepared to meet the looming requirements there's a significant opportunity for Tesla.

Taking the low end of Tesla's sales guidance and assuming 20% are sold in China would result in 72,000 vehicles to generate NEV credits. Each vehicle will likely qualify for five credits based on achieving the maximum range requirement. Assuming a more competitive NEV marketplace with prices averaging $1,000/credit and subtracting credits for Tesla's own NEV requirement would generate $353 million of additional revenue this year. Speculating that Tesla has higher sales in China or NEV pricing is more aligned with earlier ZEV credit pricing could yield a much higher revenue.

However, there are still many risks besides not knowing how the NEV credit marketplace will operate. The Chinese government is constantly changing their electric vehicle regulations and could easily alter the NEV policy in a way that wouldn't allow Tesla to benefit. The overall marketplace also will likely overachieve, similar to the US market, the 10% NEV requirement, creating competition among high-volume electric vehicle manufacturers. Unlike the US market where there are only a few manufacturers (Tesla, Nissan) generating extra credits, the China market already has many.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.