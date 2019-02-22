Enerflex, Ltd. (ENRFF) CEO Blair Goertzen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Enerflex, Ltd. (OTCPK:ENRFF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Blair Goertzen

All right. Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning and here with me today is James Harbilas, Enerflex’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Marc Rossiter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

So prior to commencing the review of the financial results, yesterday I announced my intention to retire as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerflex, effective May 03, 2019 and will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Marc Rossiter will be appointed President and CEO upon my retirement and then will stand for election to the Board at the meeting of the shareholders and I'll continue with Enerflex on through to May 31, working alongside Marc just to finalize any last minute needs of the transition that's been going on for some time.

So now moving on to the important part of the financial results, during the call, James and I will be providing our financial results for three months ended December 31, 2018. We've commentary on the performance of the three business segments and a summary of our financial position.

Approximately one hour following the completion of this call, a recording will be available on our website under the Investor section. During this call, unless otherwise stated, we will be referring to the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. I will proceed on the basis that you have all taken the opportunity to read yesterday's press release.

Enerflex's fourth quarter financial results were highlighted by record bookings and backlogs, breaking the previous record established in the third quarter of 2018. Bookings of $677 million were driven by several major project wins in the US and Canada segments. The USA segment continues to benefit from large international bookings for projects to be manufactured in our Houston fabrication facility, which totaled $200 million in the fourth quarter.

Bidding activity for our engineered systems remains strong and the company continues to see interest our for rental and BOOM solutions in the USA and rest of world segments. However, after consecutive record booking quarters, Enerflex does expect quarterly bookings in 2019 to more -- to be more in line with its historical activity.

Engineered Systems' backlog has continued to grow significantly and stands at over 1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 of which approximately 80% is composed of equipment-only orders. This backlog provides good visibility for Engineered Systems' revenue through 2019 and on into 2020. Enerflex continues to focus on opportunities to increase recurring revenue from our rental and service product offerings.

In the USA the company has concentrated on organically expanding the contract compression business, while internationally, recent successes with long-term build own operate maintain projects continued in the quarter with the award of two additional 10-year contracts, bringing our recent total to four.

Now looking to our regions, in the United States strengthening commodity prices, lower corporate tax rates and investment in shale oil and gas has resulted in significant increases in activity levels across the region. Enerflex is seeing steady demand for both compression and processing solutions, needed to provide takeaway capacity and maximize the value of extracted gas.

Continued development in key resource plays should translate into further demand for Enerflex's Engineered Systems products as well as Contract Compression solutions to improve performance and maturing fields. As we look forward, Enerflex remains focused on building it's successes for Engineer Systems products in various prolific liquid-rich plays. The company is seeing significant demand in the USA over the past two years and there continues to be strong bid pipeline for future project work. Enerflex continues to monitor egress issues in the Permian for any potential slowdown in product inquiries related to the basin. Our optimism is reinforced by the anticipated resolution of these egress issues in the latter half of 2019 as well as increased activity in other USA basins where we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities.

The acquisition of Rental Assets in 2017 added an established and growing platform that contributed to increasing recurring revenues for the segment. During the quarter Enerflex invested $45 million in rental assets in the USA continuing the organic expansion of the USA rental fleet, which has grown 44% since the acquisition of Mesa, totaling approximately 210,000 horsepower. Enerflex remains focused on investing in these assets as production in West Texas and other regions continue to expand. The company sees additional potential in this high growth market.

Rest of world delivered improved results across all product offerings, resulting in increased profitability. Opportunities remain strong in many of the regions covered by this segment. Looking specifically at the Middle East, this region continues to provide stable rental earnings with a fleet that consists of approximately 100,000 horsepower. We are seeing opportunities across this diverse region including in Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman and we're successful in securing a 10 year build own operate maintain project in the quarter.

In addition, the company is exploring new markets and opportunities in order to enhance recurring revenues with a continued focus on build and operate maintain projects. In Latin America, Enerflex remains optimistic about the outlook as customers recover from soft commodity prices. The company believes there are near-term prospects within Argentina, Brazil and Colombia and mid-to-longer term prospects in Mexico.

During the quarter Enerflex was awarded a 10-year build own operate maintain contracts and signed additional long-term service rental contracts with producers in the region. In Brazil, Enerflex secured a 10-year contract to provide a natural gas treatment facility in the third quarter of 2018 and significant progress was made on the project. As capital investments increased to develop Colombia's natural gas infrastructure, there will be further opportunities for Enerflex's products and services.

In Mexico a portion of the contracts in the company's fleet will expire in June of 2019 and Enerflex elected not to participate in the bid process to replace those contracts. The company expects to be able to redeploy these assets to potential projects in other regions where more project certainly and for stronger returns. The company's positive outlook, backlog and continued high inquiry levels particularly in the USA and rest of world segments provide strong support for additional manufacturing capacity to meet demands in these segments.

Given the current and anticipated future project requirements, the company is currently expanding the square footage of its Houston fabrication facility by 55%, adding approximately 100,000 square feet. Construction on the expansion is progressed well and is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2019.

In the Canadian region, the oil and natural gas industry remained somewhat constrained by negative sentiment and a lack of consistent access to market. However there's been an increased activity in the midstream sector to maximize the value of production. This has been reflected in the bookings in the quarter, which totaled CAD219 million driven by multiple project wins. Despite recent progress and transportation issues and optimism for liquefied natural gas projects, these remain somewhat uncertain in the Canadian market as 2019 unfolds. For the first time in recent years, every region has a clear line of sight on revenue growth, a function of the company's healthy backlog and a robust bid pipeline for project work.

We continue to monitor the impacts of volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty, Permian egress issues and a lack of consistent access to the market in Canada, any of which could reduce demand for the company's products and services in the future.

I will now turn it over to James Harbilas, Enerflex’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to review our financial results.

James Harbilas

Thank you, Blair. Revenues of CAD467 million for the quarter reflect improved results across all product lines. Service revenues increased by CAD13 million driven by strength in the USA segment. Enerflex’s service and rental product lines benefited from the company's focus on increasing recurring revenue streams and from higher activity levels, while Engineered Systems benefited from increased bookings in recent quarters and a strong opening backlog.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was CAD82 million compared to CAD84 million as a result of lower gross margin percentage. The fourth quarter of 2018 included higher estimated cost to complete certain equipment orders in the USA and an ITK project in the Rest of World segment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were CAD34 million, CAD4 million lower than the comparable period due to cost recoveries related to the OOCEP arbitration and lower third-party costs associated with this arbitration, partially offset by higher compensation costs and foreign exchange impacts. Higher compensation costs were the result of a larger workforce in the USA segment.

EBIT for the quarter was CAD48 million driven by lower SG&A, which was partially offset by lower gross margin. During the quarter, Enerflex generated net earnings from operations of CAD32 million or CAD0.37 per share compared to net earnings of CAD27 million or CAD0.30 per share in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was CAD65 million versus CAD68 million in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by lower margins as previously mentioned.

During the quarter, Enerflex received the final ruling related to the OOCEP arbitration, with the tribunal awarding Enerflex of CAD13 million for costs and expenses incurred as part of the proceedings and dismissing OOCEP’s claims for costs.

Moving on to our regional results, in the USA segment, Enerflex’s bookings of CAD451 million represented a significant increase of 181% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. We continue to see strong demand in this region for a variety of product offerings spread across numerous resource basins. Backlog at the end of that period was CAD931 million which represents the highest level of backlog for this region, exceeding the record set in the third quarter of 2018.

During the fourth quarter, revenue in the U.S.A. was CAD297 million. This increase of CAD92 million was largely due to higher Engineered Systems revenue, as a result of the realization of strong bookings in recent quarters, and continued progress on some large projects. Service revenue saw an increase due to higher activity levels, while rental revenues improved as a result of the acquisition of the contract compression business and the organic growth of the fleet over the last half of 2017 and throughout 2018.

Operating income increased to CAD24 million driven by higher revenues across all product lines and lower warranty costs due to improving warranty experience rate [indiscernible], partially offset by higher than projected costs impacting gross margin on certain projects as well as higher SG&A costs. Increases in SG&A were driven by compensation costs on a larger workforce and increased profit share on improved operating results.

In the Rest of World, the CAD7 million of bookings relates to the projects in Australia, MEA and Colombia. These segment bookings are typically larger in nature and as a result are less frequent. We want to remind listeners that in addition certain equipment orders from – totaling CAD200 million from the international region are included as bookings in the U.S.A segment as they will be manufactured in Houston.

Backlog of CAD75 million at December 31, 2018 decreased compared to December 31, 2017 due to Engineered Systems revenue outpacing bookings in 2018. Revenue in the Rest of World segment for the fourth quarter was CAD102 million. This increase of CAD17 million was attributable to higher Engineered Systems and service revenues. Engineered Systems revenues improved due to projects in MEA, While the increase in service revenues was largely due to higher activity levels in Australia.

Rental revenue was consistent year-over-year with slightly decreased utilization rates in Mexicobeing offset by rental revenues on the Build-Own-Operate-Maintain project in Colombia that commenced operations in the first quarter of this year.

Operating income of CAD18 million represents a CAD5 million increase over the same period of 2017. This improvement was the result of higher revenues and a reduction in SG&A costs partially offset by lower project margins in MEA on certain projects. The decrease in SG&A cost was largely driven by cost recoveries related to the OOCEP arbitration and lower third-party costs associated with this arbitration which was offset by some negative foreign exchange impacts in Mexico.

Turning to Canada, several major project wins drove bookings CAD219 million, an increase of CAD188 million compared to the same period in 2017. This market is seeing investment focus in the midstream sector where Enerflex offer solutions to maximize the value of Canadian production in the near-term bid pipeline remains healthy. Revenue in Canada was CAD68 million as compared to CAD160 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower engineered systems revenue when compared to the stronger quarter in 2017 which resulted from weaker bookings in the first half of 2018.

Service revenues increased due to our part sales while rental revenues decreased from the prior year due to lower associated equipment sales. Operating income decreased by CAD6 million due to lower gross margins from reduced revenue, partially offset by improved project margins. SG&A costs were consistent with the comparable period in 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet, Enerflex continues to spend capital on rental equipment to expand the fleet in the U.S. and rest of world segments which is consistent with our strategic objective of increasing recurring revenue. The company also remains diligent

in managing working capital to retain flexibility to pursue opportunities as they arise. In managing liquidity, the company has access to a significant portion of its bank facility for future drawings to meet the company's future growth targets.

As of December 31, 2018, the company held cash and cash equivalents of CAD327 million and had drawn CAD125 million against the bank facility, leaving it with access to CAD572 million for future drawings. The company continues to meet its bank facility covenant requirements with a bank adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5:1 and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 12 times. Demand for natural gas is growing globally and stronger commodity prices throughout 2018 have allowed our customers to increase capital spending and production which is reflected in record bookings and backlog on higher demand for Enerflex’s products and services.

Strong market conditions in the USA and Rest of World segments and midstream activity in Canada all contributed to exceptional bookings in the quarter. Bidding activity for the Engineered Systems remained strong across all regions. However, the conversion of those opportunities into bookings and backlog has slowed at the start of 2019. The third and fourth quarters of 2018 benefited from numerous multimillion-dollar project wins which may not recur in future quarters. And, as a result, the company expects quarterly bookings in 2019 to be more in line with historical activity.

The company continues to see interest for rentals and Build-Own-Operate-Maintain solutions in the USA and Rest of World segments. Building off the success of adding assets which contributed to recurring revenues, the company remains committed to this strategy in 2019 and going forward. This completes the formal component of the webcast. Additional details can be found in our February 21 press release. We will now be happy to take any questions. Operator?

Greg Colman

Thanks very much. I wanted to start by saying congrats on a strong finish to the year

Blair Goertzen

Thank you.

Greg Colman

…of very good career and very exciting.

Blair Goertzen

Thank you.

Greg Colman

Getting into questions, starting with the backlog. I think you mentioned, Blair, at the beginning that 80% of the backlog is equipment only. Can you give us a bit of further color as to the composition of the backlog regarding, say, call it, lump sum or firm commitment contracts. And what I'm driving here at and it's not a new question for me, but trying to assess the amount of the backlog which is exposed in the field work. And potentially at the risk of margin hits late in the execution stage on a go forward.

James Harbilas

Greg, it's James here. I'll take that question. So obviously the 80% being equipment only means that we're manufacturing that equipment in our shop on a modular basis in a controlled environment. So the balance of 20% is [indiscernible] care integrated turnkey projects that have some construction elements to it and gets executed in the field. So that 20%, that's exposed to some of that construction risk.

Greg Colman

Okay. So call about CAD250 million, CAD300 million of the backlog is work that will be executed in the field.

James Harbilas

That's correct.

Greg Colman

Got it. Okay. Staying on the backlog for a minute, for the first time in your disclosure I see some specific mention as to the portion of the U.S. bookings for international projects. I may be wrong on this, but I think it's the first time that you actually kind of called it out with a number and it's just under CAD200 million.

How does that compare to the portion of U.S. bookings in prior periods that were directed to international projects. And can you give us the color as to what kind of international projects are driving it, onshore, offshore, LNG, dry gas, small number projects, big number projects? Just trying to get some color there.

James Harbilas

Yeah. I mean we used to disclose that back in 2013, 2014 where we actually used to split out our bookings by international and U.S.A. We stopped that. But we wanted to call it out this quarter because we have had some very significant international activity that is going to go through the U.S. shop. We talked about it on our Q3 call that part of the reason that we expanded the Houston facility was the fact that it also serves the international markets in addition to the lower 48 and the opportunities that were seeing there.

In terms of how it compares to relative booking, this is a very strong year from the standpoint of international bookings through the U.S. shop. In terms of the type of projects that it’s related to, it’s onshore projects, gas processing type of equipment that would be heading for the international regions.

Greg Colman

Anything to do with LNG there?

James Harbilas

No.

Greg Colman

Okay. At CAD1.5 billion, your backlog is now bigger than a full year of Engineering Systems revenue if we use Q4 as a run rate. And that’s even excluding small stuff that would start and stop within a quarter. I know you’re expanding the Houston facility materially. But can you give us an idea of how far in the future that backlog currently extends?

James Harbilas

Yeah. It give us obviously great visibility through the rest of 2019 probably into the first half of 2020.

Greg Colman

Okay. So kind of an 18-month there?

James Harbilas

Correct.

Greg Colman

And just lastly on the backlog, we’ve talked a lot in the past about backlog margin versus trailing 12-month revenue margin. And the management team consistently reinforced that the backlog at current stands at higher margin work. You added about CAD700 million of new projects. So I just wanted to refresh that question.

Is that still the view of management that the backlogs margin is higher than the trailing 12 on Engineering Systems revenue margin? And also, has that sort of -- and reinforced i.e., there's even better margin that's being added or sort of detracted a little bit?

James Harbilas

No. Look, we said on the Q3 call that we saw better margins throughout 2018 in the U.S. and Rest of the World relative to 2017. The Q4 bookings would be consistent with that pattern that we observed in the early part of 2018. So the back – the margins embedded in our backlog are stronger than where they were in 2017. And the reason for that is that we've seen a shift in more processing equipment in the backlog and that's driven some of that margin improvement in the international and USA regions.

Greg Colman

So better than 2017 or would it be better than 2018 or consistent with 2018?

James Harbilas

Well, I'm still talking about 2018 bookings, right, for Q4 so the margins are heading into 2019 are stronger.

Greg Colman

Got it. Than the 2017 bookings what should be 2018 revenue.

James Harbilas

Yeah.

Greg Colman

Okay. So with the addition of those, close to $700 million in new bookings in Q4, you're just being consistent with that stance?

James Harbilas

Correct.

Greg Colman

Got it. And then just last for me and then I'll stop -- in line. Can you give us any further details on the BOOM contracts that you were awarded in the quarter? Anything on size either in dollars or horsepower or when you expect them to start? Are they repeat customers or new customers that kind of thing?

James Harbilas

So I can tell you that as well. It was once – so the two projects, one of them was announced in Q3, right, as a subsequent event. So we booked to bring the total 10-year BOOM portfolio to four projects in total. We don't want to talk about individual projects because that gives away competitively sensitive information, but what we can say is that it's a new customer and it's a 10-year contract, and it will be some of the capital that we're going to be or some of the equipment that we're going to be using on this project is going to be equipment that's being repurposed idle equipment that will be put into this project and repurposed.

Greg Colman

So can you give us an idea as to the aggregate side of the four BOOM contracts without detailing the individual ones?

James Harbilas

Well, I gave you the three in the third quarter. If I give you a fourth one now, you'll just back into the fourth one in terms of the information, so no.

Blair Goertzen

No, Sean.

Greg Colman

Okay. Thank you very much. That's it for me..

James Harbilas

Thank you.

Blair Goertzen

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aaron Macneil with TD Securities. Your line is not open.

Aaron Macneil

Hey, guys. Blair, I guess I'll join the chorus of congratulating you on your success over the years, and Mark, congratulations on the promotion.

James Harbilas

Thank you.

Blair Goertzen

Thank you.

Aaron Macneil

So just first question, over the last couple of weeks, we've seen several Permian E&Ps right down oil reserves based on well spacing and rate up gas reserves based on higher gas oil ratios. And so I guess, I'm just wondering how you think of both the negative read-through for your customers and the potential positive read-throughs Enerflex and maybe I'll ask as well, has anything really changed in the basin for you over the last few weeks or months in terms of the pipeline?

Blair Goertzen

Yeah. So let me answer the last question first and no, nothing has really changed and I think that part of the commentary when we talk about both regions in North America about the conversion rates slowing. I think that's been a change that we’d want to recognize, but the bid pipeline still remains pretty robust in both Canada and in the U.S. And so the macro events that occur within certainly within Canada, there has been such a malaise in Canada for an extended period of time malaise in Canada for an extended period of time that two or three weeks doesn't really change. I think there needs to be a longer kind of runway to digest that information. And so, for us, we haven't seen any change in – whether it does change or not, I think it will take just a little bit more time for that to trickle down.

But, obviously, with 99 percent of our business related to natural gas demand and production, any time there is an inflection where natural gas demand and production has an opportunity to increase, it has a good news story for us. And that's something that, from our marketing – market research standpoint, that we're very aware of and what those impacts are. And even with respect to two large plants that were announced, one recently with previously. Those also have an opportunity for propane takeaway capacity and input in the future months and years as well.

So those are all kind of good – there's some good news, things that are happening out there certainly in the Canadian region. But it's just going to take some, I think, time for that to manifest into a more positive and tangible result for us.

Aaron Macneil

Yeah. And so just bringing it back I guess to the Permian and in terms of your customers with their reserves and maybe reduced growth as well like – are you seeing there demand for compression or processing equipment change materially or is it still along at the same?

Blair Goertzen

Yeah. That's where, again, conversion rates as well as in the Permian as well has slowed somewhat and certainly with gas lift on – in certain areas of the Permian as well. So – but it's not material at this point. And so as they start to look at fixing the egress issues during the next two or three quarters as – again, it's common knowledge that this is a

strong drive with purpose in the Permian Basin. Then we'll just have to see how the next one or two quarters kind to play out. But we're not seeing anything material, negatively material happened to us yet in the Permian.

Aaron Macneil

Okay. And then maybe this one is for James. But when you suggest that bookings will return to historical activity, can you say what time period you're referring to? And I realize it's impossible exercise, but can you share any guidance for potential 2019 bookings that you might have internally.

James Harbilas

Well, so the comment that we made was more directed towards the fact that we expected Q – and just to build on Blair's comments that Q1 and Q2 would probably be more reflective of historical booking levels that were in the CAD250 million to CAD300 million range if you look at it historically. But that's where – but the acquired pipeline remains strong. And if I compared it to where it was last year at this time, the quote log is very similar in the USA, Canada, and Rest of World segments for equipment orders in terms of where it was last year. So Q3 and Q4 benefited from some very large bookings that were back-end loaded in Canada and the USA and internationally. So we would expect that the first part of the year would look very similar to where we were in 2018.

Aaron Macneil

Okay. Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks. I'll turn it over.

James Harbilas

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jon Morrison of CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jon Morrison

Good morning all. Can you talk about whether the magnitude of the recent four awards is a function of continuous growth in bidding activity as more long-term contracts are being tendered internationally, or is there any noticeable change in your win rate that you've seen in the last, call it, 12 months?

Blair Goertzen

Go ahead, James.

James Harbilas

Yeah. Sorry about that. So, Jon, I think it’s a function of the former. I mean we have seen an increase in opportunities internationally on the BOOM side. And when we started 2018 we did share with the markets that this is probably the most robust bid pipeline that we have seen internationally for these type of projects in quite some time.

And we expect that these type of opportunities will continue to present themselves going forward especially as markets like Argentina continue to build out the back. We see more opportunities in Colombia. And then internationally we continue to see opportunities in our in operating area for these type of these type of projects.

Now, the one trend that we have seen is that they are becoming longer term opportunities. What was typically a five-year BOOM, we're starting to see more 10-year type of contract terms being tendered by the market.

Blair Goertzen

Yeah. And the gestation period, Jon, for these takes so long that sometimes you're fortunate to get two or three in succession, but – which we were able to do obviously over the past six months.

Jon Morrison

Yeah. But naturally assuming one -- go-forward would be a stretch. Have you seen any have you seen any delays or cancellations of large opportunities that you thought were on the come that are now starting to be delayed or nothing at this point?

Blair Goertzen

Nothing at this point.

Jon Morrison

Okay. As you look at more of these BOOM opportunities which you've been trying to grow for an extended period of time, does it lead you to have an appetite to go into any countries outside and specifically in the Middle East, outside of the GCC countries where you've traditionally operated or you'll really stick to the knitting of the countries where you're most

active?

Blair Goertzen

I think, Jon, we can develop this in the countries that we’re most active. And, again, as you mentioned, it's been an extended period of time which, again, we get a really good education in terms of what we can do and how far we can push the profitability as well and the technical nature. So, we really like the places that we’re active in today that were here mentioned earlier on the call. And there is opportunity to continue to develop in those geographic regions.

Jon Morrison

Is there any major concerns about some of the contracts rollover in 2019 that you could see on some of the legacy OOCEP equipment in terms of it not having a home to go to or ultimately the rates that you're charging on the rental side being meaningfully different than where they've been for the last three years and you guys have been realizing rental rates?

Blair Goertzen

So, we've experienced some of that rollover already in Mexico which was a big part of the OOCEP business that we bought and we're obviously moving some of that equipment into international opportunities that we've been awarded already, Jon. And with some of the assets that we’ll be rolling off here as 2019 unfolds as we approach the end of 2019, we're going to be moving some of those assets into the U.S. as well so that we can redeploy them into the into the U.S. rental market.

So we feel that we can increase utilization by deploying them to these BOOM opportunities and defer some new capital spend in the U.S. as we find a home for some of these assets in the U.S. as well, at rates that are similar to what we've seen in the past.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Can you give a little more color on the magnitude of the cash CapEx that you had in the U.S. in the quarter? And, ultimately, was any of that speculative or all long-term contract-based and James, can you give us any sort of a thought process around how we should be thinking about 2019 CapEx goal post at this point? I realize it's contingent upon awards that are yet to come. But any sort of goal post of base case high case would be helpful.

James Harbilas

Yeah. So the CapEx that was spent in the quarter was obviously heavily weighted to the U.S. and it was with respect to the expansion of the rental fleet, which we talked about in the script and in the press release. But we also obviously expanded the U.S. facility that will be – that will start – the expansion will start to be operational late in Q1 and continue right through to April and May of Q2. So that’s what the focus of the CapEx spend in Q4 was.

Going forward, given the four BOOM contracts that we have and the completion of the facility, we're expecting to spend about CAD150 million to CAD160 million of CapEx right now for commitments that we have in hand that we will be building out through 2019.

Jon Morrison

Okay. And just on the equipment side in the U.S. though that was all contract-based and there wasn't anything speculative from a build perspective to meet demand that you thought was for contract compression work? Is that fair?

Blair Goertzen

I mean most of that was. There is always going to be a little bit that we're building as a stocking type program. But north of 85% of that CapEx has been allocated to contracts. And we'll start to generate revenue once it's been deployed in the field.

Jon Morrison

Maybe this is a good question for Marc. But just on the U.S. margins, they came in a little bit lighter than we would have obviously, a bit counterintuitive relative to the growth in the U.S. rentals business that you had. So any color you can give there would be helpful. And again was this quarter indicative of what we should expect in the couple coming quarters based on the bookings and throughput in the facility, or is this perhaps a bit of a low watermark?

Blair Goertzen

Thanks for the question John. Like we said in the MD&A, we experience higher costs in the quarter in that segment. It's busy and it's difficult to say if we'll see that going forward. But it's really just the input cost the engineering systems that made the difference.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Maybe just a final one, from a high level perspective, were you guys surprised by the level of bookings that ultimately came through in the quarter? And again, going back to the hit rate question, are you experiencing a higher hit rate in any of the geographies we operate relative to what you would traditionally think is your hit rate in the past?

James Harbilas

Well, we weren't surprised because some of those larger projects take a long time to bring along. And as you it could take two or three months to kind of get the final teas and ice dotted, so we weren't surprised. I think that going forward, if we think about the strike rate, I would say that in Canada, we're doing better than we had been doing. I believe that to be true. I think in the U.S., we've been kind of around the same kind of market I would say percentage for the past couple of years, but I think that Q4, we probably had a bit more market share than we had traditionally as well. So a lot of good things are happening in the organization right now. As you know, it starts to gel around the people in the process that we've been working for a long time.

Jon Morrison

Personally, I'm betting on you getting bored fairly quickly but I genuinely hope you enjoy the next chapter and some more time with the family.

Blair Goertzen

Yeah. Thanks so much, John actually and I appreciate that.

James Harbilas

So my money's on him getting bored too.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Greg Colman with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Greg Colman

Hey. Sorry. Just to follow up here, James, with some of your comments and then to – one of the ones that Morrison was mentioning there, can you quantify at all the excess costs in the quarter, the overruns in the U.S. and the international work you mentioned? If that's been sort of close to historic levels of execution what would the EBITDA look like if that had been the case?

James Harbilas

Yeah. Good question, Greg. And yes, I can quantify it. So if you look at the Rest of World segment, the ITK project which is about 80% complete and we would expect would wrap up late Q2. The impact in the quarter was about, I would say, 4.5% to EBIT margins. And the EBIT margin in the Rest of World segment was about 4.5% impact.

Greg Colman

Got it. 4.5% to – 4.5% to that CAD80 million or 4.5% to the overall Rest of World segment?

James Harbilas

No. So 4.5% impact to EBIT margin on Rest of World revenue.

Greg Colman

Right.

James Harbilas

Okay. And then the impact in the U.S. was about two to 2% to 2.5% of the EBIT margin.

Greg Colman

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks.

Thank you. And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Blair Goertzen for any further remarks.

Blair Goertzen

All right. Thanks, operator. And since there are no further questions, I'd like to thank everyone again for joining us on the call this morning. Mark?

Marc Rossiter

Thank you, Blair. I look forward to giving you our first quarter results in May. Have a great weekend, everyone.

