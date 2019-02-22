Ultragenyx: Outstanding Q4 2018 Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) delivered an exceptional Q4 '18 and fiscal year 2018 results, beating the top-line analysts' estimates. Following the earnings results, the stock price surged over 6% on February 19, 2019. The management is confident about the strong business performance in 2019. It will be driven by a high probability of the successful FDA approval process of its key pipeline products as well as growing commercial activities of the already approved drugs & therapies.

President and CEO of Ultragenyx Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., stated:

This last year was important for Ultragenyx as we successfully launched two therapies internationally and validated clinical data from our gene therapy platform. In 2019 we look forward to expanding the global commercial reach of our approved therapies, submitting a New Drug Application for a third, and advancing our gene therapy platform toward pivotal studies."

Source: Press Release, February 2019

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

The company reported total GAAP revenues of $16.2 million in Q4 '18 or up 573% Y/Y, beating the analysts' estimates of $13.6 million. Crysvita net product sales were $11.6 million for Q4 '18 or up 8.4% Q/Q, and 85% of royalty revenue come from the U.S. territory while 14% come from the European territory. Mepsevii net product sales were $2.7 million for Q4 '18 or up 7.3% Q/Q, and the company also recognized revenues of $1.6 million from the research agreement with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). The company didn't provide Q1 FY19 financial guidance for the key products Crysvita and Mepsevii during the earnings call.

Source: Press Release, February 2019

The company reported GAAP R&D expenses of $71.6 million or up 17% Y/Y, and the reason for an increase was due to related costs of DTX 301/401 gene therapy treatments and other clinical trials in the pipeline. The company expects R&D expenses to continue to rise in 2019, with the primary focus on advancing pipeline products from preclinical development into pivotal studies.

The company reported GAAP operating expenses of $106.6 million or up 7.4% Y/Y and expects the ratio between S&M expenses and R&D expenses to remain consistent. That reflects how focused is the company bringing the new products in the pipeline to the market as well as to emphasize commercial activities of the already approved drugs.

Source: Earnings Release, February 2019

The company reported Q4 '18 GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS of -$87.8 million and -$1.73, respectively, beating the analysts' consensus EPS estimate of -$1.79 or up $0.16 compared to Q4 '17 numbers. However, the net loss would be much bigger if the company wouldn't receive $170.3 million from the sale of Mepsevii Priority Review Voucher together with a portion of sales received with the Crysvita approval in 2018.

R&D Developments

The company announced positive results from a Phase II clinical study of UX007 in long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders ("LC-FAOD") in Q4 18. The particular indication has U.S. prevalence of ~2,000-3,500 with no approved drugs or treatments on the U.S. market.

Source: Corporate presentation, February 2019

Evidence from a larger number of patients and longer treatment period supports that UX007 provides a sustained, clinically meaningful improvement for those with LC-FAOD, which can be a severe and life-threatening disease. These additional data replicate findings from previous studies, and will form an important component of our NDA submission." Source: Press Release, January 2019

A phase II clinical trial included 75 patients and 24 patients out of the population were already previously enrolled in the phase II study. Clinical data was collected for pre and UX007 treatment periods for the duration of 78 weeks. UX007 treatment showed statistically significant results of reducing major clinical event and duration rates for 66%. In a subgroup of patients (n=20) that were naive to UX007 showed an even better reduction in the median annualized event and duration rate of 70% and 80% respectively. The drug also reported a strong clinically safety profile with the most common side adverse effects like diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The company puts a very strong emphasis to bring the first treatment of LC-FAOD to the market. It also plans to submit the NDA in mid-2019 and following the positive phase II results, there is a high probability that the FDA will accept it.

The company also announced several days after the Q4 '18 earnings release very important positive results from a preclinical stage study of DTX 401 AAV gene therapy for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia ("GSDIa"). The particular indication has the number of over 6,000 developed world patients and the DXT401 gene therapy has received orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe.

We are encouraged by this longer-term data showing durable clinical responses in all patients in the first cohort. All three patients have decreased their daily cornstarch by 50 to 75% compared to baseline, reflecting further improvement in glucose metabolism in the liver. Importantly, the two patients receiving steroids completed their tapering course weeks before the 24-week fasting challenge and still have demonstrated a sustained clinical response. The first patient in Cohort 1 demonstrated sustained improvement in time to hypoglycemia of 6.8 hours at Week 24, from 3.8 hours at baseline and 7.7 hours at Week 12.

Patient 2 showed a further improvement in time to hypoglycemia to 13.1 hours at Week 24, from 4.1 hours at baseline and 9.0 hours at Week 12.

Patient 3 continued to show a clinical response, and maintained the improvement in time to hypoglycemia of 6.5 hours at Week 24, from 5.4 hours at baseline and 6.5 hours at Week 12.

Source: Press Release, February 2019

To have a better understanding of the results, a figure below shows results from Cohort 1, Patient 1 up to Week 12. Alanine aminotransferase test ("ALT") measures the amount of a particular enzyme in the blood to check for liver damage. A normal level of alanine aminotransferase in the blood can range between 7-55 U/L.

Source: Corporate Presentation, February 2019

Patients are given a tapering course of steroids once the ALT breaks the upper boundary of 55. That was the case also with Patient 1 on day 59 when ALT level reached as high as 200 U/L. Hypoglycemia occurs when patients have low blood sugar and the diagnostic mark is below 70 mg/dL for patients with diabetes and below 50 mg/dL for adults without diabetes. The key measurement of the preclinical study is an improvement in time to hypoglycemia and so far patient 2 has shown the best improvement of 220% vs. baseline after 24 weeks. All three patients experienced mild side adverse events and patients 1 and 2 had mild elevations in ALT that are a regular occurrence for programs using AAV-based gene therapy.

Technical Analysis

Source: Finviz, February 2019

Following the earnings results, the stock price reached an intra-day high of $63.21 or up 11% and finished the trading day at $60.53 or up 6.55% on February 20, 2019. Looking at the technical analysis, there is an ongoing reversal of the bearish trend and upbeat earnings results might fuel the stock even higher to test the previous high of $90. The current 200 SMA is at $65 and given its slightly flat trend line, it shows the stock will most likely trade in the medium-term range of $40 and $90. Even though the company announced positive results from phase 1/2 clinical study of DTX301 gene therapy in ornithine transcarbamylase at the end of September 2018, the stock price has dropped almost 50% over the next several months. That has created a blue bearish trend line on the chart, and following the overall strong U.S. market performance, the stock price started to recover at the beginning of 2019. Shorter-term 20/50 SMA is around $50 level and the current 20/50 SMA crossover indicates that the stock price is in a short-term bullish trend pointing at the reversal of the longer-term bearish trend.

In my opinion, as long as bullish momentum persists following the strong earnings release, the stock will most likely continue to test next resistance level of $70 and maybe even to break the previous peak level of $90 over the last 6 months. In the case, Ultragenyx reports an unexpected failure of the upcoming key clinical studies or there might be a strong correction in the overall U.S. stock market, the stock price can first drop to the first key support level of $50 and then maybe to the previous low of $40.

Data by YCharts

Before the correction at the end of September 2018, the stock was trading at EV/REV multiple of ~160x vs. ~14x of the larger peer for example Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Given the current technical reversal from the beginning of 2019, the stock is trading now at an EV/REV multiple of ~50. Following the recent upbeat earnings release and the current bullish momentum, if the stock bounces back to EV/REV multiple of ~80, that makes a 60% upside potential or a price target of ~$95. However, compared to the already established largest peers in the biotechnology industry that are trading at EV/REV ~3x, the stock is trading at an excessive premium. Therefore, to justify its current valuation, it must continue to report upbeat commercial results of the already approved drugs and continue to consistently bring new products to the market.

Upcoming Key Milestones

Source: Corporate Presentation, February 2019

There is a lot of noise going on Wall Street about the gene therapy stocks. Therefore, any positive developments in the DTX301 or DTX401 gene therapies might be a key bullish catalyst and trigger for a significant price increase over the short run. Given the fact that the M&A market is active in the biotech segment in 2019, positive gene therapy developments might even raise the interest of larger pharma companies to acquire Ultragenyx. That makes the company really interesting to follow over the next several quarters.

Takeaways

Ultragenyx reported strong Q4 '18 earnings results that might additionally support the ongoing reversal of the bearish trend over the last 6 months. The stock is trading at the moment at hefty EV/REV multiple, therefore, any major negative press release represents a huge downside risk. The company has reported positive developments of UX007 in LC-FAOD and DTX401 in GSDIa at the beginning of 2019. Therefore, any further developments in the upcoming regulatory phase studies of UX007 and DTX301/401 will have a huge impact on the stock price in 2019. Based on my technical analysis, I see the upside potential of 50% to $90 and the downside potential of 35% to $40 over the next couple of months. In the case the company continues with its successful commercial launch of Mepsevii and Crysvita combined with positive pipeline developments in gene therapy and other programs throughout 2019, then it can be an interesting investment for investors with high-risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.