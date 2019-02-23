When Dividend Darlings Hit The Skids

Summary
Uniti, PG&E, and now Kraft Heinz: Investors in some traditional cash flow darlings are getting whacked as underappreciated risks emerge.
Updates to portfolio functionality help subscribers arrange their Seeking Alpha experiences to better match their investing styles.
Recommended reads include a broad U.S. market technical analysis, a look at Activision Blizzard, a Swedish bank, and a Chinese real estate developer.
Cracks In The Retirement Income Trade: Have Ancient 2016 Prophecies Come True?
As I joined Seeking Alpha in 2014, two strong stock market narratives took hold. One involved a pioneering class of do-it-yourself retirement investors