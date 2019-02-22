Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings: More Growth, But Its Earnings Can Be Volatile

Over the long term, LabCorp will benefit from an expanding population as its laboratory tests are a necessity.

The company is financially sound and its revenue growth has been consistent over the years.

LabCorp has a solid history of earnings growth, even though its earnings have been more volatile in recent years.

Introduction

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a global medical laboratory testing company based in the United States. The company's legal name is quite long and it operates with its business name "LabCorp".

LabCorp has a solid history of growth and is in good financial health. The company's earnings have been more volatile in recent years but its revenue growth has been consistent.

The company is well placed to benefit from an expanding population as its laboratory test services will be required well into the future. In my opinion, LabCorp will continue to grow providing investors with long-term capital gains.

Financials

LabCorp has reported full-year financial results for 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company's revenue was up 8.5 percent over the 2017 fiscal year and earnings were down 29 percent. However, the 2017 earnings were abnormally high due to a tax credit for that fiscal year.

Over the last five years, LabCorp's revenue increased 17 percent per year and its earnings increased 10 percent per year.

The return on equity is reasonable at around 13 percent (which has fallen over the last couple of years from around 20 percent). The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is fairly good at 13 percent. Over the last decade, the profit margin has ranged from 5 percent to 12 percent.

LabCorp's current ratio is 1.5 which means that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Over the last decade, the company's current ratio has fluctuated between 1 and 2.

The total debt ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 57 percent which means that LabCorp's total debt is 57 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is around $70, and with a stock price of $148, LabCorp is trading at 2.1x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 1.2 percent in 2019 and increase 3.6 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 30 percent in 2019 and 7.2 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 12.3x.

The financials highlight that LabCorp's working capital is adequate and its long-term debt is under control. The company operates with a reasonable profit margin and a reasonable return on equity.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company's revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

LabCorp data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows LabCorp's revenue and earnings historical trends along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that LabCorp's revenue has increased over the last 15 years with two distinct trends. The first trend from 2003 till 2014 showed a slower steady rate of growth. Then from 2015 to the current reported 2018, the trend picked up with an increase in its growth rate. The forecast revenue for 2019 and 2020 essentially continue on with this trend.

The company's earnings have also increased with an upwards trend. From 2003 until 2013, its earnings showed a fairly consistent trend. Then, its earnings become more volatile heading to 2018. The 2019 and 2020 forecasts are in line with its growth trend.

LabCorp is a company with a strong revenue growth trend and its earnings growth shows a distinctive uptrend (even if earnings have become more volatile in recent years). The increased earnings volatility may well continue even though the forecasts show that future earnings are expected to follow its revenue trend since 2015.

David King, Chairman, CEO & President stated in the company's Earnings Call:

For 2019, despite known headwinds facing our Diagnostics business, we expect modest growth in total company revenue and adjusted EPS.

The headwinds David King is referring to is the money the company has spent challenging the PAMA (Protecting Access to Medicare Act) reimbursement reductions. It seems that management feels that the cuts are unjustified. The company has allowed for the additional legal costs with Glenn Eisenberg - CFO & EVP stating:

We have assumed that PAMA will reduce our Diagnostics revenue by approximately 1.6% in 2019 consisting of lower direct Medicare reimbursement of approximately $85 million and the indirect impact on other reimbursement, primarily Medicaid-related plans of approximately $30 million.

The impact from the Diagnostics revenue is only minor considering that LabCorp's overall revenue is expected to be around $11.5 billion in 2019. While the legal issue over PAMA will impact on LabCorp's earnings, the company is so large that it can afford to absorb both the reduced revenue from Diagnostics and also any legal fees.

David King, Chairman, CEO & President also stated:

Our outlook is driven by strong anticipated performance in Drug Development and capital deployment, including share repurchases and financially sound acquisitions as we continue to create long-term shareholder value.

The company expects more growth looking forward and has plans for share repurchases and acquisitions. Given the company's growth history, I feel confident that management will continue growing LabCorp into the future. The company deals with all kinds of medical laboratory tests and with an expanding population, this will ensure the demand for LabCorp's services well into the future.

Stock Valuation

As LabCorp is a growth stock with a history of revenue and earnings growth, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method.

The company's earnings have been quite volatile since 2014. This will make using its historical earnings unreliable for projecting forward a future growth rate. Referring back to the revenue and earnings chart, to smooth at the earnings volatility, it would be more appropriate to use the revenue growth rate as an average rate for its earnings (as the revenue showed a smooth growth trend). An appropriate time frame would be from 2015 until the 2020 forecast. This gives an earnings growth rate of 6.5 percent per year.

Using a 6.5 percent earnings growth results in a forward PEG of 1.9 with a 2020 PE multiple of 12.3x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that LabCorp is overvalued with a stock price of $148. Its fair value would be around $80.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

LabCorp chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that LabCorp has increased with a strong uptrend over the last decade. The stock has followed a trend-line (blue line shown on the chart) as it worked its way higher. LabCorp ran up strongly in 2017 to Peak in 2018 and then pulled back all the way back down to its trend-line. The last part of this decline accelerated as the market itself pulled back. The stock then rallied this year as the market rallied.

Should the market continue to rally, then LabCorp could rally back up to its 2018 high of $190 by the end of the year.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as LabCorp's revenue and earnings continue to grow.

Stock Price Risks

LabCorp showed quite a hard sell down in late 2018 when the market pulled back from its highs. In the short term, there's the real risk that the current rally fails and the stock turns down even if the market continues to rally. With a failed rally, the stock may just track along its trend-line as it has done many times before. But there is always the risk that the stock breaks down through the trend-line.

The market poses a risk to LabCorp's stock price. The market indices have been trending upwards with a bull market that began in 2009. These market indices have pulled back from their highs with a short rally seen so far this year. It's always possible that this is the start of a bear market with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally. Should a bear market take hold, I would expect LabCorp's stock price to fall irrespective of its earnings growth.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as LabCorp's earnings growth is expected to continue well into the future.

Conclusion

LabCorp has a solid history of growth with more growth expected heading into 2020. The earnings growth has become volatile in recent years, but its revenue growth is very consistent. Also, the forecast earnings do show steady growth into 2020.

The company is in good financial health, and with an expanding population, LabCorp's laboratory test services will be required well into the future. In my opinion, LabCorp will continue to grow providing investors with long-term capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.