Akamai: Growth Potential, But Its Earnings Have Been In A Slump

Management expects its earnings growth to recover with their new Zero Trust Enterprise Security product and with its acquisition of Janrain.

Akamai has a history of earnings growth, but its earnings have slumped in recent years.

Introduction

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) provides cloud services for securing content over the Internet. The company has a history of steady revenue growth, but its earnings have slumped in recent years.

Management expects earnings to significantly improve heading into 2020 with the release of their new Zero Trust Enterprise Security product. Management also expects that the Janrain acquisition will boost earnings.

The company is conservatively financed, but its stock is expensive. I think that, at present, Akamai is a higher risk investment and would need a long time frame as there's volatility in the near term. Akamai does have a reliable history of revenue growth, and I think that sooner or later, the company will pull itself out of its earnings slump (which would give patient investors a solid capital gain). In the near term, I think its stock price will remain volatile.

Financials

Akamai has reported full year financial results for 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Nasdaq).

The company's revenue was up 8.5 percent over the 2017 fiscal year, and earnings were up 39 percent. Over the last five years, Akamai's revenue increased 8.4 percent per year, and its earnings declined by 1.1 percent per year (in recent years, its earnings have been below its 2014 earnings peak).

The return on equity is fair at around 9 percent (which has been fairly consistent over the last decade). The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is reasonable at 11 percent. Over the last decade, the profit margin has dropped from a 15 percent average.

Akamai's current ratio is 2.1, which means that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Over the last decade, the company's current ratio has always been over 2 (meaning that the company has no problems in paying its bills).

The total debt ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 42 percent, which means that Akamai's total debt is 42 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is around $20, and with a stock price of $69, Akamai is trading at 3.5x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 5.2 percent in 2019 and increase 7.0 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 77 percent in 2019 and 13 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 19.4x.

The financials highlight that Akamai's operates with ample working capital and has no difficulty in paying its bills. The company's long-term debt is under control and could easily take on more debt if needed. Akamai operates with a reasonable profit margin and a fair return on equity.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company's revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Akamai data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Akamai's revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Akamai's revenue has increased over the last 15 years with a steady trend. The forecast revenue for 2019 and 2020 essentially continue on with this steady trend.

The company's earnings have also increased with a general upwards trend. However, its earnings showed a slump from 2015 until the currently reported 2018 earnings. The 2019 and 2020 forecasts place Akamai's earnings back on track with its long-term trend. Excluding the 2006 earnings spike and the recent earnings slump period, Akamai's earnings trend (including the 2019 and 2020 forecasts) broadly follow its steady revenue trend.

Tom Leighton - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder stated in the company's Earnings Call,

Q4 marked our fifth consecutive quarter of increasing margins and we anticipate further margin expansion in 2019. We also have clear line of sight to achieving non-GAAP operating margins of 30 percent in 2020, while continuing to invest in innovation and new products to drive our future growth.

Akamai's profit margin is currently 11 percent, and its operating margin is 17 percent. These margins have fallen in recent years, and according to Tom Leighton, management expects its operating margin to reach 30 percent in 2020 (with its profit margin likely around 22 percent). I think this may be a little ambitious as these are much higher than they were prior to its recent earnings slump period.

However, the company seems focused on achieving this. Jim Benson, Executive Vice President and CFO, made the following two statements in their earnings call,

We remain confident, we will show further progress in 2019 and have clear line of sight to achieve our goal of 30% operating margins in 2020. With our acquisition of Janrain which closed on January 23, and the development of our new Zero Trust Enterprise Security Solution, we anticipate that our security business will continue to grow at a very fast pace for many years to come.

By the looks of it, management expects its acquisition of Janrain will boost its profitability in 2019. This certainly appears to be the case from the analysts who have provided earnings forecasts that are significantly higher than Akamai's highest earnings level back in 2014 (before its earnings slump).

Akamai's new Zero Trust Enterprise Security product provides security to apps and data by requiring authentication by all users. Management seems confident that this new product will also aid in boosting the company's margins.

We will have to wait and see if management can deliver on its margin increases. If they succeed, this will likely take its earnings out of its slump and put it back on track for future growth.

Stock Valuation

As Akamai has a solid history of steady revenue growth and its earnings have a generally trended upwards, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) would be an appropriate valuation method.

The company's recent earnings have been in a slump, but the forecast earnings put its growth back on trend from before its slump. The earnings growth from the period starting 2014 and ending 2020 (excluding the slump years) are in line with the steady revenue growth.

The average earnings growth rate from 2014 to 2020 is 11.5 percent per year, which results in a forward PEG of 1.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 19.4x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Akamai is overvalued with a stock price of $69. Its fair value would be around $41.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Akamai chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Akamai has increased over the last decade, but its increase has been quite choppy with big rallies and big pullbacks. The stock peaked in 2018 and subsequently pulled back. The pullback continued in the latter part of 2018 when the market also pulled back from its high. The stock then rallied this year as the market rallied.

Should the market continue to rally, then Akamai could rally back up to its 2018 high of $86 by the end of the year.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as Akamai's revenue and earnings continue to grow.

Stock Price Risks

Akamai's stock price faces two risks.

The pullback may not have finished, and the small rally seen so far this year could fail. If this is the case, and due to its volatility, I would expect the stock to trade back down to the $45 to $50 range. This would probably provide some support as the stock has bottomed at the $45 and $50 level several times before. The broader market poses a risk to Akamai's stock price. The market indices have been trending upwards with a bull market that began in 2009. These market indices have pulled back from their highs with a short rally seen so far this year. It's always possible that this is the start of a bear market with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally. Should a bear market take hold, I would expect Akamai's stock price to fall irrespective of its earnings growth.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as Akamai's earnings growth is expected to continue well into the future.

Conclusion

Akamai's has a history of steady revenue growth, but its earnings have been in a slump since 2015 with declining margins. The company has adequate working capital, and its long-term debt is under control.

Akamai has plans to significantly improve its margins heading into 2020 with the new Zero Trust Enterprise Security product and its Janrain acquisition. Management expects these will increase the profitability of the company.

While the company has plans to improve margins and pull itself out of its earnings slump, this has not happened yet. So, at present, the significant jump in 2019 earnings is just speculation (as they have not happened yet), and there's the risk that earnings won't improve as expected.

At present, Akamai is a higher risk investment, and the stock is also expensive. Investors looking to buy now would need a long time frame as there's volatility in the near term. Over the long term, I suspect Akamai would recover from its earnings slump with its stock price following its earnings trend higher.

