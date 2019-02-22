Teranga Gold Corp (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCQX:TGCDF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Trish Moran - Head, IR

Richard Young - President, CEO & Director

William Chawrun - COO

Navin Dyal - CFO

David Mallo - VP, Exploration

David Savarie - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

And just to be clear, this is for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018, period. Anyways, thank you and good morning everyone. Before we get started I'd like to draw your attention to Slide 2 of our slide presentation to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

With us today on the conference call is Richard Young, Teranga's President and CEO; Paul Chawrun, our COO; Navin Dyal, our Chief Financial Officer; and David Mallo, our VP Exploration. Following management's formal remarks we will then open the call to your questions. And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish, and welcome everyone. And thank you for joining us on today's call. We'll discuss our fourth quarter and our year-end results. We'll provide an update on Wahgnion construction and provide more commentary on the initial Golden Hill resource that we published yesterday. Turning to Slide 4. In 2018 we made significant headway toward advancing our vision of becoming a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. We advanced each and every project in our asset pipeline and we saw encouraging results along the way. Our flagship mine, Sabodala had its best year ever, reaching another production milestone and generating significant free cash flow.

At Wahgnion our soon to be second mine, we increased mineral reserves by 40%. We extended the mine life to 13 years. And we improved the first 5-year profile. Construction is advancing well and the project spend is in line with initial estimate. Golden Hill continues to be an exciting and promising project for us. Last year we released seven encouraging exploration updates, we bought out our JV partners. So we now own 100% of the property. And we acquired an earn-in on adjacent property just to the north. Yesterday we issued an initial resource which bolsters our confidence that Golden Hill will ultimately represent Teranga's third goldmine. And last but certainly not least, we're making very good progress in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, exploring both the Miminvest properties and Afema. I'm proud of the Teranga team for achieving the key milestones we set forth at the beginning of last year.

And now over to Paul Chawrun for review of our operating and development results. Paul?

William Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. Turning to Slide 6. Sabodala operations ended the year with its highest annual production ever, more than 245,000 ounces. This was our third consecutive year of record production. The fourth quarter ended on a strong note. Mining rates increased by 6% year-over-year, with total material movement of 10.9 million tonnes due to the higher productivity areas of the Golouma West and Sabodala pits. At the processing plant we milled more than 1 million tonnes during the fourth quarter, bringing the annual total to more than 4 million tonnes. While plant production overall was solid, it was down 5% in the quarter and 4% for the year, primarily due to an opportune repair of the crushing circuit and a higher proportion of harder high-grade ore in the mill feed. Last year we operated with a higher oxide blend during the fourth quarter. Recovery rates for both the fourth quarter and the full year were very good at 92%.

Turning now to Slide 7. Reconciliation to reserves remain positive as the full year saw a 26% increase in ounces mined when compared against the original reserves models. In addition to the reserves gains seen at Gora in the first half of the year, the total ounces mined at Golouma West and Kerekounda also reconciled above reserves in the mined areas at 126 and 16% respectively. The mined ore grade for the year of 3.62 grams was well above the estimated grade outlined in the 43-101 technical report.

Turning to Slide 8. Throughout 2018 there was a general upward pressure on the cost of consumables within the mining industry as a whole. While the largest impact by far was higher fuel prices, we also had significant plant repair and maintenance costs. To offset these cost pressures, our team at site concentrated on increasing productivity and making improvements to our ore recovery methods.

While mining and mill unit costs were up year-over-year, I'm pleased to say that the team was able to deliver full year total cash costs of $660 per ounce, an improvement of 8%. In 2019 we expect to benefits from lower fuel costs, relatively favorable foreign exchange rates and decreased long-haul contracting costs.

Slides 9 and 10 show you the progress being made at Wahgnion. The construction schedule is on plan, putting us well on track for gold production in the fourth quarter. Since our last call at the beginning of November the progress at Wahgnion has been significant. More than 1,700 people are currently on site and we have achieved over 2.8 million hours without a loss time incident.

All the engineering and drafting is complete, the steel fabrication is complete and all of it has been delivered to site. 75% of the equipment has been delivered, including the SAG and ball mills which have just initiated installation. The main camp area and essential services are now finished. 95% of the concrete has been poured and over 25% of the structural steel has been installed. The electrical and instrumentation teams have been mobilized and a tailings storage facility is virtually complete. As well we have completed the resettlement of multiple families and construction remains ongoing in the two separate settlement areas.

Moving now to Slide 11. The entire team is focused on successful execution of completion of the project. Management is preparing the commissioning schedule and the plant production ramp up to nameplate capacity after mechanical completion.

For the mine startup the operations team has been steadily building up personnel training and development. Mining with our own personnel is ramping up this quarter with a number of key members of management having been transferred from Sabodala. And community relations program had been in place for over a year.

However, with Wahgnion well on track, we are preparing a new mine plan for 2019 to accommodate the possibility of an earlier-than-planned commissioning and ramp up of the plan. An earlier completion would mean that we mean - that we need to mine more material than was planned for the October 2018 technical report.

I will now ask Navin to provide you with more detail on Teranga's financial performance.

Navin Dyal

Thank you, Paul. Driven by record production and higher grades, 2018 was another solid year with higher revenue, EBITDA and cash flow, as well as per ounce costs that were lower than the prior year and below the low end of guidance ranges. Let's review the highlights, starting with Slide 13. On an annual basis revenue increased by 7% year-over-year to $313 million. However, revenue declined in the fourth quarter due to 11% fewer ounces sold and a $47 per ounce decline in the average realized gold price.

As you may recall, we hedged approximately 50% of our production to provide more certainty around Sabodala's cash flows during the construction of Wahgnion. The remaining hedges total 81,500 ounces and are at an average price of $1,347 per ounce, which compares positively against our gold price assumption for 2019 of $1,250 per ounce. Moving to Slide 14. Per ounce cost metrics came in lower year-over-year for the 12-month period and well below the lower end of their respective guidance ranges. During the year, a record number of ounces sold and higher grades mined help to offset the cost pressures from higher fuel prices. As a result, year-over-year total cost of sales per ounce declined by 3% to $937. And all-in sustaining cost per ounce were slightly lower than the prior year at $940 per ounce. With lower fuel prices expected in 2019 and our team's focus on operating costs, we will continue to try and get our cost down.

Turning to our profit metrics, starting on Slide 15. For the fourth quarter gross profit and EBITDA decreased by 31% and 53% respectively mainly due to lower revenue. On a full year basis we had gross profit of $82 million and $112 million in EBITDA, a record-high for us. The growth in annual gross profit was mainly driven by higher revenues, partly offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. The increase in EBITDA is mainly attributable to higher revenues and gains on gold hedges. Continuing with profit metrics on Slide 16 and 17. Net profit attributable to shareholders for the year was $12 million or $0.11 per share. Net profit benefited from higher revenue and gains on gold hedges, but was countered by noncash adjustments for depreciation and accretion expense and higher income taxes. The higher accretion expense is due to a new accounting standard IFRS 15 applied on a prospective basis and therefore not included in the 2017 fingers. The new standard remeasured the Franco-Nevada stream to include a new noncash interest expense, which was referred to as accretion for accounting purposes. This will be an ongoing noncash charge.

Incurred income - incurred and deferred income taxes were higher in the current year due to higher gross profit and realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains due to the movement of the U.S. dollar against the local currency compared to last year where unrealized foreign exchange losses lowered both current and deferred income taxes. Effective beginning January 1, 2018, our West African entities in Senegal, Burkina Faso and CÃ´te d'Ivoire converted to new accounting standards which brings West African accounting standards and principles in greater alignment with IFRS. As a result, some transitional changes impacted our current and deferred income taxes for the quarter and full year 2018. Notably, the new accounting standards resulted in higher depreciation recorded for local statutory purposes in 2018, resulting in lower current and deferred income tax expense.

In order to help your year-over-year analysis, we also provide adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders for the year, which was $18 million or $0.17 per share. Slide 18 highlights our strong cash flows. Operating cash flow improved by 17% to $97 million before changes in working capital and by 29% to $92 million after changes in working capital. Capital spend for the construction of Wahgnion is on budget. Approximately $132 million has been spent to date, which is about 63% of the total committed value of $209 million.

Slide 19 represents our liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents were $47 million as of December 31. The decrease from the previous quarter was due to $53 million spent on the construction of Wahgnion during the fourth quarter. Our debt at year end was $112 million. During the fourth quarter we drew down $10 million on the Taurus debt facility to acquire the minority interest in Golden Hill. We now own 100% of this project.

Subsequent to year end we drew down an additional $35 million on the Taurus facility, leaving a remaining undrawn balance of $28 million. And we agreed to the terms of an equipment facility agreement with Caterpillar Finance for $12.5 million. And we expect to finalize this by the end of Q1 2019. As Paul mentioned, we're working on a revised mine plan in the event that we complete Wahgnion ahead of schedule. While this achievement would be good news, it would require an increase in operating capital in 2019. Should we need to bring forward operating capital at Wahgnion, Taurus has agreed to a short-term repurpose of the $25 million Golden Hill facility. Any funds drawn on the facility are to be repaid by the end of September at which point the facility reverts back to its original purpose, the development of Golden Hill.

The amendment is expected to be signed later this quarter and flexibility is one of the key reasons why we chose Taurus to finance this very important project. Finally, let's turn to Slide 20, which outlines guidance for the year ahead. For the first time production will come from two operating mines with the commissioning of our second mine in the fourth quarter. On a consolidated basis, gold production for 2019 is expected to range between 245,000 to 270,000 ounces with Wahgnion expected to produce between 30,000 and 40,000 ounces.

Guidance for our consolidated all-in sustaining costs, including noncash inventory movements and amortized advance royalty costs is $900 to $1,000 per ounce.

This summarizes the financial highlights. Now over to David Mallo, who will provide more color on Golden Hill initial resources. David?

David Mallo

Thank you, Navin. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 22. Following an extremely busy and encouraging 2018 drill campaign we issued an early stage initial resource estimate for Golden Hill yesterday. This estimation comprises 415,000 ounces of indicated gold resources and 644,000 ounces of inferred gold resources. Of note and outlined in the resource table, the indicated resource of 415,000 ounces has a calculated average grade slightly above 2 grams per tonne gold.

Our initial resource estimate provides a solid base from which to grow Golden Hill and reaffirms our interpretations that each prospect offers substantial upside for size expansion. Drilling at Golden Hill have identified and partially outlined numerous extensive mineralized gold zones within altered and brecciated shear structures. These zones demonstrate excellent along trend and to-depth continuity both for oxide and fresh hosted components. Subsequent drilling phases of our exploration programs will prioritize increasing resources and advancing the project into the feasibility stage of development.

And now a quick look at some specifics of the resource estimation and the many opportunities for us ahead. Please refer to Slide 23. The various components of the Ma Structural Complex offers several opportunities for additional resource-focused exploration starting with Ma North. The latest drilling phase expanded mineralization considerably to the east where we have intersected multiple brecciated shear zones. This is now a high priority drill target area for us. Another opportunity we will be pursuing is at Ma Main, the most extensively drilled prospect to date. Considerable potential remains to be evaluated down plunge of the wider and higher grade mineralization along the approximate 2 kilometer strike extent targeting pit depth extension.

Recent prospecting activity within the Ma Structural Complex has identified three new areas of altered, veined, brecciated and mineralized shear zones that appear to be very similar in appearance and structural orientation to both Ma Main and Ma North. These new Ma targets will be further evaluated with detailed structural mapping, mechanical trenching and scout drilling. And now to Slide 24. The Peksou C-Zone resource estimate demonstrated very good grade with an inferred resource of 263,000 ounces grading 2.13 gram per tonne t gold. As the highest grade component from our initial resource estimation Peksou C-Zone will be one of our top priority areas during the next drilling phase at Golden Hill.

Gold zones at C-Zone and Peksou remain open both along trend and to depth along defined plunge orientations, all worthy of follow-up exploration drilling evaluation. In addition, further exploration upside exists in the area in and around the intersection of the Peksou and C-Zone mineralized trends as well as along that trend further to the east, northeast beyond the structural intersection. The area that was the biggest surprise was Jackhammer Hill. While this prospect has produced encouraging results since its discovery, the resource estimation pit was smaller than anticipated. Geological and structural reinterpretation as shown in Slide 25 has been initiated towards reassessing the potential for further drilling at Jackhammer Hill.

Turning now to Slide 26. A-zone is yet another area that demonstrates further upside potential. It will require additional drilling evaluation along trend as well as both up-dip and down-dip of the historic drilling results. Although more restricted in expansion, B-Zone is still open both up-dip and down-dip of historical drilling intersections as well. Moving to Slide 27. Even after 18 months of drilling nearly 650 holes, totaling more than 70,000 meters, it is still very early days for this project. And it is important to highlight the opportunities at Golden Hill have the potential to go well beyond the multiple prospects discovered to date.

With our exploration success we recognize the paramount importance of structural controls on the gold mineralized zones, and we'll focus ongoing exploration efforts towards identifying additional favorable structural trends as we expand our resource drilling campaigns. One very successful example of this approach is our latest discovery Gogoba West. The magnetic image on this slide shows a series of Northwest-trending, favorably-altered and mineralized vein and brecciated structures observed over a minimum 500 strike extent at Gogoba West.

This newest and undrilled discovery is a high priority target justifying further evaluation during the next drill phase. Of further importance, the 2019 exploration program will include an outward expansion beyond the area of our currently known prospects, both within our Golden Hill permits as well as evaluation of structurally controlled mineralized zones located on the adjacent Dossi property recently optioned from ACC resources. Finally, turning to Slide 28. It is still very early in our exploration program. However Golden Hill has advanced rapidly and positively. This initial resource provides a good foundation. However, there are many opportunities for enhancement as we have just discussed. In addition, there is some historic drilling that was not included in this initial resource estimation due to missing QA, QC data. We will address this prior to future estimations by incorporating the historic data or by redrilling these affected areas. With every round of drill results we have - we are increasingly confident that Golden Hill could ultimately be Teranga's third gold mine.

And now over to the operator to open up the lines for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. Okay. And we do not have any questions at this time. I will turn the call over to Mr. Richard Young, President and CEO.

Trish Moran

Actually we have a couple of questions on the Internet. This is a two part question that came in online and it says, "Can you please expand on relations with David Mimran's company? And also despite having open periods between company blackout periods he has not purchased anymore shares for a few months despite filing and expressing his desire to go to 29.9%." The second part of that question is, "Also can you please address any recent violence in Burkina Faso and how it could relate to TGZ?"

Richard Young

Okay. I'll answer the first part, and David Savarie, our General Counsel answer the second question. So with respect to the first part, we've been in discussions with David. David has indicated to us consistent with his early warning report his intent to go to 29.9%. In fact once he crosses 25%, he has the ability to nominate a director and we've started that process. So we fully expect that David will be adding to his position towards that 29.9% through the course of 2019. And David, can you answer the second part of that question, please?

David Savarie

Yes. Thanks, Richard. So the security situation in Burkina Faso is obviously of significance to everyone in Burkina Faso. We have reviewed our securities and policies and procedures in light of these incidents which from a Teranga perspective have been largely in the north. In the east our assets are in the south and the west, so we have been unaffected by it, but we are certainly not ignoring the situation. We, as I said, continually review the securities and policies to ensure the safety of our people and the transport of our goods. And to date we've been not impacted, but we follow it every day.

Trish Moran

Okay. Thank you. We have an additional question online. Do you have an estimate on how large Golden Hill will get? Do you have a timeline for the prefeasibility study?

Richard Young

Maybe I'll take that question. So it is early days. We do think that there is a potential for a 50 to 60 kilometer mineralized belt. And we are just really scratching the surface. Our goal over the next 12 months is to complete sufficient drilling and technical work to be able to apply for a mine license for this property and convert it into an ML from an exploration property. In parallel, we'll continue to advance our drilling, engineering and economic work towards a feasibility study that will allow us potentially to make construction decision as early as the second half of 2020, but it's still early days, we don't know how large it's going to be yet, but we are increasingly confident that it will be our third line.

Trish Moran

Okay. Well there are no further questions online. Richard, I turn the call back over to you.

Richard Young

Well, thank you. And thank you, everyone, for joining us. We think 2019 is going to be a very big year for us. We expect to finish the year with two operating mines and enter 2020 with a significant boost to production and free cash flow, putting us one step closer to becoming a midtier gold producer. We have set several key milestones for us to achieve this year. First and foremost is our focus on successfully commissioning Wahgnion on time and on budget. As I mentioned, we'll also be focused on Golden Hill. With the initial resource in hand our attention turns to completing the technical and economic assessments in the next phase of the drill program to continue to expand this resource and move this project into the feasibility stage of development. As always, the goal at Sabodala is to achieve full year production and cost guidance and generate free cash flow that will help fund our organic growth. As well we're going to continue to advance our prospects in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. That's a wrap up for today. So if you've got any further questions, please feel free to reach out to either Trish or myself. Thank you for joining us today for the call.

