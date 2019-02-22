eCobalt Solutions: Time To Go On Hiatus

Although the last year has been volatile, the future outlook for cobalt and cobalt stocks appears to be bright. At this time, waiting on the sidelines seems to be warranted, as the market attempts to work through the oversupply narrative, which could lead to a bottoming process for the metal and stocks like ECSIF.

Shares of ECSIF fell -22.35% over the last trading session, but management's decision to cut back on costs may prove to be the prudent one over the long term.

The price of cobalt and cobalt shares, such as eCobalt Solutions, have struggled mightily over the last year.

In my most recent article covering eCobalt Solutions (OTCQX:ECSIF), I mentioned that I thought the sidelines were a safer place to be in the short/medium term for speculators due primarily to the fact that the cobalt narrative has changed from one of being a scarce commodity in high demand to the current line of thinking that there's simply too much of the stuff out there. Ramped-up production from the Democratic Republic of Congo that has exceeded earlier market expectations is one example of an outcome that many analysts and market participants in the cobalt space were not anticipating to happen.

Changing Cobalt Narrative

After peaking at over $40/lb roughly one year ago, the cobalt price has been in free fall ever since, down to the current price of $14.06/lb.

Source: InfoMine

The immense volatility in the price of an underlying commodity no doubt can have huge consequences, particularly for mining companies like eCobalt Solutions, which are at the development stage and contemplating putting their deposit, the Idaho Cobalt Project, into commercial production.

Just one short year ago, with the price of cobalt rocketing to new highs not seen in over a decade, and sentiment arguably never more bullish for the "critical clean energy metal," it seemed like a pretty solid bet at the time that eCobalt Solutions would be able to secure the binding offtake agreements (BOAs) and, ultimately, the financing package required to advance through to the construction phase.

However, the critical combination of locking down BOAs and project financing failed to materialize for the company in 2018, and, as fate would have it, the cobalt price decided to turn south in a hurry, making the process exponentially more difficult to complete.

Cost Control Measures

To date, the company is still working hard at securing BOAs and financing, but as recently acknowledged in a press release, market conditions have become challenging, and thus cost control measures need to be taken at this time to preserve the company's treasury.

Source: eCobalt Solutions February 2019 Press Release

While "critical path" items will continue to be the main focus for the company, other "non-essentials" at this time will need to be scaled back and delayed until market conditions improve.

As stated by the company:

The Company's workforce will be reduced to only those employees essential for completing all critical path items and ongoing activities at site, which will include continuation of the water monitoring program, monitoring of the storm water plan and environmental compliance.

In other words, as has been the case in the past for the Idaho Cobalt Project, delays are likely to be the name of the game moving forward, and a rapid advancement plan to put the mine into production will probably have to be scrapped.

Market Reaction

Perhaps, this news release can be interpreted as "the straw the broke the camel's back," as shares of ECSIF fell sharply, down -22.35% on the day the "cost control measures" news broke out.

From a risk vs. reward perspective, the above type of fallout is what I feared most could impact the company, as it seemed conceivable to me that mounting frustration from longer-term shareholders could lead to a mass exodus, with each "negative" news announcement made during these most difficult times for the cobalt sector.

Earlier Warning Signs

In fact, just earlier this year, in January, the company surprised the market by postponing the release of its updated Feasibility Study, opting to alter course, instead, and go with a revised mine plan to increase throughput by 50% (from 800 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes per day). Although the company didn't come outright and say it, it's not an altogether far-fetched inference to assume that the rationale behind that move was due to the economics for the Idaho Cobalt Project not looking quite stellar enough for prime time at cobalt prices below $20/lb.

Worth noting, at the time the new mine plan was announced to market, cobalt was struggling, but it was still hovering in the vicinity of $20/lb; now, a little more than a month later, the cobalt price has declined another 20%, down to $14.06/lb, as mentioned earlier.

The following shows a one-month chart for the price of cobalt.

Source: InfoMine

The reality is that such low cobalt prices can't bode well for the prospects of the Idaho Cobalt Project (which already wasn't looking so promising in a $20/lb cobalt environment).

Future Outlook

Where do we go from here?

Actually, despite the swift decline in the share price of ECSIF (due to a news release that will likely be unpopular and controversial), the move made by management to cut back on costs appears to be the prudent one to make at this time to protect shareholders' interests over the long haul; in other words, it's short-term pain for (hopefully) long-term gain.

Quite frankly, the Idaho Cobalt Project just doesn't work at today's low price cobalt environment. So, instead, a new gameplan of simply turning off the lights and going to sleep (i.e. reducing the burn rate as much as possible), while dreaming of better days, isn't all as crazy as it might at first seem.

Again, it should not be underestimated just how volatile the cobalt market is, and, as history has clearly shown in recent years, price spikes (in both direction) can happen in almost a blink of an eye.

Further, the future backdrop for electric vehicles (EVs) and cobalt growth really couldn't be much more bullish, with the consensus among many market followers/analysts forecasting supply/demand curves that look something like that depicted in the following slide.

Source: First Cobalt February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Although cobalt may very well be oversupplied in the short term, looking a few years further out (past 2021), market dynamics may very well swing, yet again, which could be the catalyst needed to spark the next rally in the cobalt price and mining shares.

Arguably, better days are ahead, and the world is going to need a lot more cobalt miners to enter production to contribute to future supply, so at this point in time, it really makes no sense for companies to fight aggressively trying to make something happen in the face of so many market headwinds.

As eCobalt Solutions' President and CEO Michael Callahan explains it:

"These measures are being imposed in line with our objective to safeguard the future of the Company," added Mr. Callahan. "We are confident that the price for cobalt will strengthen in the coming years and, with the work we are doing now, we intend to be in a position to capitalize on higher price environments once they return, creating a transparent and ethical supply of cobalt for the growing market."

The Idaho Cobalt Project has faced many hurdles on its path to production, and the current challenging cobalt environment is just another one it will have to deal with.

Conclusion

eCobalt Solutions just made an announcement to cut back on costs in an effort to conserve as much cash as possible, which led to a sell-off event, with shares of ECSIF plunging -22.35% in a single trading session. Although likely to be interpreted unfavorably by existing shareholders, management's decision to accept the current weak market environment for cobalt, as opposed to trying to fight it, may prove to be a shrewd one over the intervening years (especially if further share dilution can be kept to a minimum/avoided).

If/when the cobalt market strengthens again at some point in the future and prices trend (much) higher once again, eCobalt should be in a good position to resume development of its Idaho Cobalt Project and "pick up the pace."

For speculators, eCobalt Solutions remains a company worth following, but my stance remains the same as previous, which is to continue waiting on the sidelines to watch and see how BOAs, financing, and the overall cobalt market develop over time.

Buying opportunities in ECSIF (and other cobalt miners) will likely not disappear overnight, as the cobalt market still needs time to work through the oversupply narrative and, perhaps, bottom out (both the metal and the stocks), so there's really no need to play hero ball at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.