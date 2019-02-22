Grupo Bimbo S.A.A (GRBMF) CEO Daniel Javier Servitje Montull on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Bimbo S.A.A (OTCPK:GRBMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Chief Executive Officer

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas - Chief Financial Officer

Alfred Penny - President of Bimbo Bakeries USA

Conference Call Participants

Luca Cipiccia - Goldman Sachs

Fernando Olvera - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan CCVM SA

Alvaro Garcia - BTG Pactual

Ron Dadina - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank Global

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Bimbo's Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Daniel Servitje, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

…very much for joining us. I am here with Diego Gaxiola, our CFO; our President of the U.S., Fred Penny; and several members of our finance team.

I will get us started this morning with the results for the quarter and an update on our global operations. Diego will provide the financial review and then we can answer your questions. I'm pleased to share the news coming out of the quarter. We closed the year achieving record levels in net sales, gross profit, operating income and adjusted EBITDA, highlighting good performance in Mexico, North America and an important improvement in EAA.

In the fourth quarter specifically, we achieved strong results, completed the acquisition of Nutra Bien in Chile and continue to deleverage the balance sheet through double-digit EBITDA growth and debt reduction.

We also continued our focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and job creation for the next generation through our Youth Building the Future initiative in Mexico. There were challenges in the quarter including those in our markets related to macroeconomic issues in Brazil and Argentina, delays in the integration in Spain and a higher inflationary environment in the U.S., which I will touch on a more detail shortly.

But overall, thanks to increased alignment and the ongoing support of our associates around the globe, we are well positioned to continue growing strategically, creating value, improving profitability and better serving our consumers in 2019 and beyond.

I would now move on to a more detailed explanation of performance by region. We delivered strong top-line results in Mexico, with healthy volume growth across all categories and channels. The traditional channel outperformed as the new product launches like Bimbo Donuts, which is a cross-market introduction from Spain.

We did see pressure coming from the cost of sales and expect 2019 to be challenging with regards to commodity prices. However, we were able to reach record EBITDA levels for the region and I believe we are set up for continued growth as we proactively identify savings throughout our supply chain.

In North America, net sales rose 6.4% in peso terms, while dollar sales increased by nearly 2%. We implemented price increases and experienced growth in our strategic brands such as Sara Lee Bread, Entenmann's Little Bites, and Barcel Snacks. We achieved market share gains in the sweet baked goods and mainstream bread categories in the U.S. as well as in the bread and snacks categories in Canada.

However, these results continue to be pressured by the decline in the private label category. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded 90 basis points. This was achieved by the top-line growth along with the benefits from past investments such as the VSP in the U.S. and the organizational restructuring initiative in Canada, which more than offset the commodity, energy and transportation pressure as well as restructuring expenses in part related to the closure of the Madison, Wisconsin plant in the U.S. and an impairment charge related to some trademarks due to a strategic portfolio rationalization initiative to drive growth and profitability in our core two top performing brands.

Looking ahead, we expect continued inflation pressure from commodities, energy, and transportation in the region. To offset this, we will leverage our revenue growth management processes to drive efficiencies in promotional strategies, improve our product mix and increase productivity through our supply chain optimization initiative.

Specifically, our previously announced U.S. plant closure will take place over the coming quarters in 2019. And for Latin America, we can point to Brazil and Argentina, where political and market turmoil, coupled with the depreciation of currencies, had a significant impact on almost every sector as well as on consumer confidence and disposable income.

Regardless, we were able to generate positive adjusted EBITDA due to the strong performance in the Central American region, Colombia, Ecuador and greater results in Chile. So we remain moderately optimistic looking forward as we start to see recovery in many of our main markets in that region.

Lastly, EAA top-line expansion can be mainly attributed to the acquisition of Mankattan in China, good performance of the bread category in Iberia and healthy growth in the UK, especially in croissants category as well as the FX rate benefit.

In Iberia, we began to see part of the benefits of the integration. However, the sweet baked goods category continued to underperform. In China, the integration of Mankattan has gone smoothly and we'll continue with these efforts during 2019, which include the closure of our Bimbo Beijing plant and moving all the operations to the Mankattan plant in that city.

Before I close, I would like to share that Grupo Bimbo began the first company in Mexico to produce Clean Energy Certificates for Distributed Generation. This initiative accomplished thanks to the collaboration of private companies and the government, will continue to contribute to achieving Mexico's goal of using 50% renewable energy by 2050.

Additionally, we have been opening our doors to 2,000 women and men as part of Mexico's Youth Building the Future program. The Mexico ministry of labor and social security launched this program to provide young Mexicans with the skills they need to join the workforce. We are proud to have this diverse group join us as we train them for the future and fuel our talent pipeline.

Looking forward, 2019 presents many opportunities for our global business as well as challenges. Particularly, the uncertainty and volatility related to the global economic cycle expansion and recent political and macroeconomic changes in markets like, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

We will continue to focus on building a stronger, leaner and faster business with efficient processes as we proactively look for opportunities to invest in restructuring, research and development of new products and innovation across our existing ones as well as in automation in our supply chain.

Deleveraging the balance sheet will also continue to be a priority for us during 2019 to keep strengthening our financial position. This concludes my comments on our operations. And I would like to invite Diego to review the detailed financials. Please, Diego, go ahead.

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning everyone. To summarize, this quarter was marked by strong sales growth, double digit growth in EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and net income, reflecting strong operating performance and savings achieved from the ongoing restructuring investment implemented in the past.

We will continue to work on finding and successfully implement this type of initiatives going forward as part of our profitability planning. As you saw in our results, we have significantly lower extraordinary expenses, down by around Ps. 960 million, when compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.

This primarily reflects lower integration expenses and a MEPPs benefit of approximately Ps. 21 million, mainly from the interest rate hike. However, we registered some impairment charges for less than Ps. 600 million, mainly as a consequence of our commercial strategy in the U. S. focused to rationalize our portfolio and keep pushing growth and profitability of our strategic brands.

Moving on to our financing cost. The 80% increase was partially explained by the change in our debt currency mix, where we have increased the portion of Mexican pesos and reduced exposure to Canadian and U.S. dollars, which was partially offset by a benefit of having recognized Ps. 200 million related to the net monetary asset position in Argentina, reflecting the shift in the classification of the country as an hyperinflationary economy.

As for our effective tax rate, we closed the year with a significantly lower rate of close to 42%. The 11 point reduction as compared to the full year of 2017 was mainly due to the implementation of the tax reform in the U.S. last year.

The main rational for the difference between the 30% statutory tax rate in Mexico and our current 42% rate are first of all the effect of the effective tax rate from operating losses in some markets where we did not recognize a deferred tax.

Going forward as they start to generate earnings, our tax rate will improve substantially. Another effect is the partial deductibility of some benefits in Mexico and lastly, the higher inflationary effects on the monetary position in Mexico.

For 2019, we expect our effective tax rate to remain in the range of low 40's. As a result, net income for the quarter presented an important growth of nearly six times, which represent a net margin expansion of 270 basis points. While earnings per share stood at Ps. 1.23 and our return on equity increased 90 basis points to 7.7%.

Moving on to our balance sheet. We were able to reach our year-end target, closing the year with a total debt to adjusted EBITA ratio of 2.8 times, compared with 3.4 times at the end of 2017. This improvement is indicative of our profitability increase and a debt reduction, coupled with our commitment to deleverage the balance sheet.

On this point, we closed the period with a total debt of less than Ps. 90 billion, 4% lower than our position at year-end 2017. We significantly reduced the Canadian portion of debt moving from 16% to 5% and eliminated the entire Europe portion with a prepayment of approximately $120 million from the revolving credit facility.

As a result 36% of our debt is now denominated in Mexico pesos, which better aligns with our cash flow generation. Moreover, we have greater visibility and reduced risk with our debt structure given that 100% of it is on a fixed rate.

We also invested Ps. 1.2 billion in our share repurchase program, buying back around 30 million shares and almost Ps. 450 million of our local bonds. CapEx during the year stood at nearly $750 million of which 75% was allocated to our manufacturing footprint, mainly focused on increasing our production efficiency and improving production capacity where needed.

Finally, for 2019, we expect CapEx to be within the range of $800 million to $900 million as we continue to invest in increasing and modernizing our production capabilities, enhancing our distribution network and rolling out digital transformation projects.

That concludes our remarks this morning. So, Harry, will you help us with the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Luca Cipiccia with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Luca Cipiccia

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the result. My question relates to Mexico. We continue to see a very consistent and impressive top-line growth. I think 2018 is the second year in a row where you - on a full year basis, I think your top-line was up more than 10%.

Can you give us maybe some more color on the pockets of drivers that are causing this, given that I understand it's still mostly volume driven? And if we think about the forward momentum in the business, what seems reasonable to expect for 2019 or for the following year. So maybe just if you could qualify a little more the past trends in the last couple of years, in the past quarter, but also how should we think about that looking forward?

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Good morning, Luca, and thank you for your comments. Let me tell you that we had a very strong year, 2018 in Mexico. It covered basically all the channels and almost all or all the different categories in which we participate. So I have to congratulate our Mexican team for doing an outstanding job.

2019, we're starting on a good foot, but certainly, there are more uncertainties on the consumption pattern or environment due to the doubts on what's going to be the - what's going to happen with economy. We're forecasting growth, although maybe a smaller growth than we had last year. And nevertheless, consumption as per the policies of the new government might continue to grow as lower income consumers might have more resources at their pocket.

So it's still early to tell. We have to have more visibility on what the impacts of the new government policies will be and how they would affect the consumers. And so far, we're starting on - I was staying on the right foot and continuing with the trends that we had during 2018.

Luca Cipiccia

And maybe just on the performance this year, it seems that you are outperforming, if we look at other consumer companies' top-line, I think that sort of high-single-digit, low-double-digit top-line does appear to stand out. What is that you're doing? What has been changing incrementally to support this acceleration? There are certainty that you can identify that have been implemented in the last year and the last couple of years that made you drive the step change, also comparatively to the fact the broader consumer market and staple doesn't seem to grow as much as you have.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Well, we're - I will say that we're trying to have our eyes on the ball and basically trying to find the opportunities for growth that we have in our industry. And I would say that there has been a lot of innovation in the different categories, trying to take advantage also of our deep distribution that we have throughout the country, and aligning ourselves with our customers to try to take the opportunities on the market to reality. And that - it was a good year, what can I tell you, but we have to be focused on what's right now happening.

Luca Cipiccia

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Fernando Olvera with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Fernando Olvera

Hi, good morning, everyone. Thanks for the call and congratulations on the results. I have a couple of questions. Both of them are related to North America. In 2018, North America top-line had a very good performance in U.S. dollar terms. So can you share your outlook for this year? I mean, I would like to understand what would be your pricing strategy and how volume should behave in 2019, given your portfolio optimization? Also, can you comment on competition?

And my second question is how should we expect margins to behave this year, given the wheat price, given that the wheat prices remained high year-over-year? Thank you.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

We have different businesses in North America, but the leading one is BBU. So I will ask Fred to cover this question.

Alfred Penny

Yeah, sure, Daniel. Good morning, Fernando. Let me begin by saying that in 2018, we're obviously pleased with the results in the quarter in 2018. I think we were successful this year in managing the inflationary headwinds through a combination of pricing, favorable mix and our productivity efforts.

And looking forward, I think we really have to continue to do the same thing. I think the commodity and other inflation headwinds are going to continue from what we see today. In fact, they may be a little more significant in certain input costs. And so, we're going to have to continue to look for additional pricing efficiencies and trade promotion efficiencies. And obviously, continue to work hard, which the team has done a great job of this year and driving waste out of our business and driving productivity across the supply chain.

And I think, Fernando, you asked me to comment on competition. I don't - I prefer not to do that.

Fernando Olvera

Okay, yeah, my question on competition was more like to know if competition is following you with price increases or not?

Alfred Penny

All I would say, if you look at Nielsen and IRI data, you would see pricing movement and in certainly most of the categories we participate in, no one is immune from the inflationary pressures that are out there, that everybody's got to deal with them as best as they can I suppose.

Fernando Olvera

Okay. Perfect. Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question comes from Lucas Ferreira with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Lucas Ferreira

Hi, thank very much for the opportunity to ask the questions. My first question is regarding the expenses. We saw a big improvement in the expenses line this quarter, interesting, driving the margins up. So my question is on the expenses, you mentioned a lot about efficiency, so should we assume that the level of expenses you guys had this quarter are sustainable going through 2019? Can you elaborate a bit on that? And also if you could talk a little bit about those one-off expenses charges, how should we think about those in 2019 compared to the levels that we saw in 2018?

And my second question maybe to Daniel. Daniel, I think you - it was interesting that you concentrated a lot, your initial speech, your opening remarks, on the efficiency, making the company more profitable. I was wondering how much the top management is allocating time regarding looking for growth opportunities vis-à-vis efficiency; if this is something that, or in other words if M&A is still taking a substantial portion of your time or no?

You see the company definitely really more focused on digesting the assets you bought in the last couple of years and delivering efficiencies? And if this is the case, if you can talk a little bit about what are the main assets that you guys have to make more efficient? And what sort of margins you're expecting for the mid to long term? Thank you.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Okay. Hi, Lucas. Regarding the efficiency on the operating expense, I will say, definitely it's sustainable. As we have mentioned in the past, we did important restructuring investments, including the VSP ISP in the U.S. and organizational restructuring in Canada, and many other efforts that have been focused in order to control and reduce and have a more lean and efficient company. So we definitely will believe this is going to be sustainable and we will continue to see these benefits in the coming quarters. We will still see in the first and the second quarter, let's say an easy comparison in North America because of this programs that were implemented in the second and third quarter.

Regarding the one-off expenses in the quarter that amounted close to Ps. 900 million that were substantially lower than the same quarter of last year, it had to do that we had substantially less integration expenses in one hand because, as we have mentioned, we are substantially more advanced with the integration in Spain. We had a higher profit coming from the MEPPs, because of the movement on the interest rate, which we net had a benefit of little bit more than Ps. 400 million in the quarter. And I would say I mean, this income is not necessarily sustainable while it's very clear that we have this effect and will depend on what happens on the interest rate to see, I mean, the effect in 2019 and going forward.

As I mentioned in my script, we still are very focused on doing and finding productivity projects that can help us to have a better margins in the future so you can expect to see some restructuring expenses going forward.

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Lucas, good morning. And your questions were quite detailed so I might take a little bit more time to expand on them. I would say as you probably well know that our business and our focus, it's on building a sustainable, one for the long haul and making sure that we have models, processes and at the end of the day assets that perform efficiently for the long haul in order to build sustainable positions in the markets.

And in that sense I would say that we have been over the many years of the existence of the company, really trying to have a balanced view of growing and also investing and reinvesting in our business for the long haul with an efficient - within an efficient framework and a profitable one.

So we will continue with that emphasis both on growing our business organically and on making it more efficient. What I would say that we have been and we will be devoting less resources than we had in the past to M&A as we focus more on fixing or improving the businesses that we have. And as a result of that many of the closures that you have seen in the past and that we have announced this year as well will continue to delve into building a much more efficient network of manufacturing assets to allow us to have a very efficient system in the future.

So that's a reflection of what we want to do internally, and that's why we are also investing the CapEx that we have announced for this year. Nevertheless, our intent is also on deleveraging ourselves on debt to EBITA ratio and that is an important part of our business plan for this year. But we will continue to look for opportunities for granular growth whatever, whenever and whatever we can find them. And we have detailed plans in the different regions to take advantage of the opportunities that present for ourselves.

And also to look at opportunities of expanding our local icons into new markets as we have done recently with little bikes, which was introduced with successful numbers in Canada, in Spain and in Mexico as well as many others that we are doing in this direction. So all in all that's sort of the plan for 2019.

Lucas Ferreira

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Alvaro Garcia with BTG. Please go head.

Alvaro Garcia

Hi, Daniel, Diego, Alfred thanks for the call. I was wondering, I mean, you've been mentioning that a big plan for 2019 is deleveraging. I was wondering if you could highlight a particular goal for your net debt to EBITDA, a particular medium term target whether it's this year or 2020 that you are aiming for?

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Hi, Alvaro. I mean, we're not disclosing a specific target for this year. It is clear that I mean, directionally we will continue to be very focused on having a lower ratio. I'd say that more in the mid to long term, we are targeting to be at or slightly below 2.5 times by both continuing to grow the EBITDA, but also to generate free cash flow and lower the level of the debt.

Alvaro Garcia

Great. And just one quick follow up, on Latam, we saw significant FX headwinds in Argentina and Brazil and you are still able to grow your sales 5% in peso terms. I was wondering if you can give us little color on dynamics there, where that came from perhaps, you know, highlighting some volume growth from other regions. It seems quite impressive. Thank you.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Yes, as I mentioned before, we had a very good performance in what we call Latin Centro region that spans from Guatemala to Ecuador. And also impressive results, record results in Chile. So those two are regions were the ones that allow us to basically cover what were the issues on the other two countries. Nevertheless, I would say that even with the issues in Argentina, we were able to have a positive volume growth in unit. So I mean, all things are trying to match these economic issues as best as they can.

Alvaro Garcia

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Ron Dadina with MUFG. Please go ahead.

Ron Dadina

Yes, thank you. Hola, Diego. Firstly congratulations on the reduction in debt, that is good news. As you know with the unused committed facility, the Bimbo's total debt-to-EBITDA was over four times and which is considered as a leverage loan according to FED guidelines here in the U. S. so this is very good news.

My question is with regard to the impact of the policies of the new administration on your top line as well as EBITDA in 2019 and beyond, like, do you expect any impact with regard to the minimum agricultural prices that the AMLO administration plans to set as well as the minimum income, which - there is going to be some change along those lines also. So do you expect any impact of that on your top line or EBITDA margins going forward?

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Yes, Ron. Well, it's early to tell. As I mentioned really on what are the impacts of the new policies. So far what I would tell you is that our wages are significantly higher than the new minimum wages that were set out for the market. We also don't feel that the prices, the guaranteed prices for commodities will be impacting the general market as they are focused specifically for the small land tenants. But there are many other policies that will be enacted by the government and in that sense we're trying to understand the impact and we're trying to also engage with the authorities in order to understand the new atmosphere for business here in Mexico.

Ron Dadina

Good. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Felipe Ucros with Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Felipe Ucros

Yes, good morning Daniel and Diego and team. And thanks for the space for questions. Also congratulations on a great quarter. I think most of my questions have been asked, I want to dive a little deeper into a couple of those. I think the first one has to do with the restructuring expenses, restructuring integration expenses.

And in addition to Daniel's remarks at the beginning of the call, I also realized that the quote from Diego in the report mentioned, at the end of the quote some word saying, following a period of investments and restructuring. So I want to focus on that last part a little bit about restructuring. And are we to understand the period of restructuring is mostly over and then at least in the future we can think of those expenses being lower than they have been or was just more of a one quarter event and we'll probably see those expenses revert to where they were before.

And then my second question is around the pension, the MEPPs, the reserve reversal that you guys took. You mentioned that it had to do a little bit with interest rates in the U.S. we have been expecting a reversal of that reserve for a while because interest rates started increasing quite some time ago, but they are only happening now. So I wanted to know why there was a lag and if there was a lag, does that mean that even if interest rates don't continue to increase, we might see another reversal at the end of the 2019? So I'm wondering if that lag is going to persevere sometime. Thank you.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Hi, well - good morning, Felipe. And let me tell you that I also have made some comments in that - this direction in another conference call. We are regarding ourselves as builders as really developers of our business for the long haul and making sure that we made the right decisions taking into account not only what impact will have in the short-term, but really how can we build a sustainable competitive precision for our different businesses in the market place. And we have done this for over 73 years and we'll continue to do that.

So the decision to buy the bullet or to invest CapEx, it's not because what's going to be the impact of the decisions on the financial market, but most importantly how will that affect the performance of our business in the future. And in that sense, I would say that restructuring has happened - has been basically over or reduced in some countries, but it's still ongoing on in many of them. And we'll continue with this path whenever we see opportunities to create a stronger, more sustainable business whenever and whatever it happens.

And that's why we announced these three closures of U.S. bakeries this year. And that's why we were consolidating our business in Beijing into one more efficient plant. I will continue to look and whenever we see opportunities to do that. Even though that they might not be bring us positive numbers in the next quarter or this year. So that's our focus and we're staying the same course. And we have made progress in many regions as we consolidate the restructuring and integration. But we'll keep on finding opportunities to get us in having a better business in other markets. And I'll leave the specifics to Diego.

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Yes, I mean, Felipe, regarding the mix effect that happened in the fourth quarter, this has to do because we have an accounting policy in which we will on a yearly basis, mark-to-market of - the net for the interest rate. So - and we will continue to do it that way, because we believe that we take out some noise on volatility on our quarterly results, basically waiting for the end of the year to adjust the value of the MEPPS on the liability.

Felipe Ucros

Okay, understood. And I was wondering on the restructuring charges, whether you could comment on magnitude going forward. I understand that they will stay there and you will continue being inquisitive. So - and you will continue optimizing the company. So they will always be there probably. But I'm kind of looking at a comment on magnitude. Could we expect them to start coming down in the future?

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas

Right, it's hard to tell, because that really depends on the ability that we have in order to find productivity projects, and depending on the size that can be easy, the heat that we will have to recognize. So it's very hard to give you a specific comment. I mean, it's clear that 2018 was intensive because of the VSP ISP program. We are now seeing the benefit. As I mentioned, we also implemented similar program on a smaller magnitude in Canada that also had a charge in the third quarter.

As Daniel mentioned, we were taking the heat from closing three plants in the U.S. So that really depends on the ability and how we're able to successfully implement the changes, so very hard to give a specific guidance.

Felipe Ucros

Okay. That's very clear. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Lucas Ferreira with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Lucas Ferreira

Hi, guys. Thank you very for the follow-up. That's a very simple one. I'm trying just to summarize everything was said in the call regarding the operations, mainly in the U.S. and Mexico for 2019, higher efficiency, your sort of a cautiously optimistic tone on the top-line and the message on the cost.

Is there any reason why you think your overall, let's say, EBITDA margin for the two regions wouldn't remain, let's say, flat or slightly up, given the higher efficiency? So could we assume at least the same level of margins you guys are posting now in 2019 versus 2018? Thank you very much.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Well, as you know, we don't give guidance on earnings and EBITDA. I would say, we're seeing many positive signs for our businesses in the different regions. We're still having our heads to get cleared more on what's the direction of Mexico and certainly the impact of the government policies will have or could have an impact on our performance here in the country.

Lucas Ferreira

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Alvaro Garcia with BTG. Please go ahead.

Alvaro Garcia

Thanks for the follow-up. Perhaps this is wishful thinking. But I was wondering as we reduce leverage over the medium term, I was wondering if you can comment on your dividend policy if you'd expect some form of change, some sort of increase in dividends over the medium term or maybe even an increase in buybacks over the medium term. Thank you.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Yes, Alvaro, I mean, what we have today is the priority as we mentioned to deliver as a company. As we continue to see this in the right direction, I mean, there might be an opportunity to increase dividends or increase the share buyback program. But that really depends on the leverage of the company. We're going to have the shareholders meeting in April. So still we will have to wait in order to see the dividend that will be proposed for this year.

Alvaro Garcia

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to turn the floor back to Mr. Daniel Servitje for any closing remarks.

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull

Well, thank you all for your time today. And please, do not hesitate to contact us with any further comments or questions you may have.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's presentation.