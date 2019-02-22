Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) CEO Sam Kolias on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Lisa Smandych - Director, Corporate Reporting

Sam Kolias - Chief Executive Officer

Rob Geremia - President

William Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Russell - Senior Vice President of Acquisition & Development

James Ha - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Fred Blondeau - Echelon Wealth Partners

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial.

Howard Leung - Veritas Investment Research

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Lisa Smandych

Thank you Jessica and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT, 2018 fourth quarter results conference call. With me here today is; Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Geremia, President; William Wong, Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Russell, Senior Vice President of Acquisition and Development; and James Ha, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast. If you have not already done so, please visit boardwalkreit.com where you will find a link to today's presentation, as well as PDF files of the Trust's financial statements, MD&A, as well as supplemental information package.

Starting on slide 2. We would like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements.

Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents. At the conclusion of today's presentation we will be opening up the phone lines for questions. I would like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you Lisa and thank you everyone for joining us this morning. Moving on to slide 3. We enter 2019 with improving rental market fundamentals and positive momentum in operational growth. We believe Boardwalk offers a residence with the best product quality, service, experience and value in the market.

We have begun to deliver revenue and NOI growth from a cyclical bottom and our Trust units today represents exceptional value. Our current unit price trades at a significant discount to our IFRS NAV of approximately 30%.

Our per door trading value today is approximately $147,000, well below our $178,000 per door IFRS NAV and well below recent multifamily real estate transactions in Alberta which averaged over $200,000 a door in 2018. Replacement costs are significantly higher than apartment trading prices.

In 2018 we have essentially excess equity capital at/or approximately $60 per unit of IFRS value when we have sold assets at approximately, our IFRS values in the private market. 2018 was a pivotal year for us delivering 5.5% same-store NOI growth, 4.7% FFO per unit growth and 3.9% same-store revenue growth.

Our occupied rents are $1,138 well below average household income and represent exceptional affordability, a key indicator which most accurately correlates to future rental growth opportunity and underpins our ability to reduce incentives.

In the second half of 2018, incentives have been decreasing and represent a revenue recapture opportunity of $45.9 million. We are introducing 2019 financial guidance of 4% to 9% same-store NOI growth and between 6% to 13% FFO per unit growth.

Our Trust units represent exceptional opportunity for both value and growth.

Moving on to slide 4 we illustrate current rental market fundamentals for each of the markets where we operate. Boardwalk strives to create value through all stages of the rental market cycle. Approximately, 60% of Boardwalk's portfolio is in Alberta where the rental market fundamentals continue to improve and balance.

Major refining upgrading and oil transportation investments were made in the last quarter. The Alberta economy continues to diversify, along with increased international migration continuing to increase the population and demand of housing.

Grande Prairie is already seeing benefits from an improved economy and continues to move into a strong rental market, almost fully occupied with strong demand for rentals. Fort McMurray remains in a soft rental market with the Western Canadian Select differential recovery.

Calgary rental fundamentals are ahead of Edmonton, which is rebalancing and moving towards improving rental market fundamentals as we head into the stronger spring/summer seasons. Our focus on peak performing team leaders along with significant capital investment made earlier in Calgary has produced an NOI gain of 16% and reflects the successful strategy of our product diversification, which is delivering significant gains in NOI. We are applying these lessons into our Edmonton market for better gains in NOI this year.

Our Saskatchewan region saw some gains in the most recent quarter with Saskatoon moving into a more balanced supply and demand. Our continued focus on our peak performing team, better product quality, service and experience are helping to turn our results back into positive territory in this region as well.

Ontario continues to deliver solid results as we increase investment and adjust our pricing to market levels in order to better position and compete with new supply. Quebec rental market fundamentals have improved and our sequential revenue for the last quarter has increased to 1.4% from 0.5% and is positioned for better results in 2019 as we have reduced expenses, increased occupancy and rental revenue.

Slide 5. A number of positive economic trends supportive of rental demand in Alberta. Some highlights include; continued positive net migration, labor growth, economic diversification with increased artificial intelligence investment in Alberta, CMHC rental market fundamentals improving and increasing affordability for the renter demographic. The Alberta economy continues to change and we are finding new ways to deliver performance in this different economy.

Slide six provides the summary of our strategy. Over the next several years and priority number one remains the recapture of our revenue from this cyclical trough and increase cash flow. This represents a significant opportunity as our incentive reductions gather momentum.

Our brand diversification has provided outsized returns and performance in our Calgary market, where we've began this program over two years ago. We are applying our lessons and increasing our focus in our Edmonton market which is much bigger in scale. Our lessons learned in Calgary will allow us to stretch our capital dollars much further in Edmonton, realizing better results.

Fine-tuning our strategy, creating a scarcity of renovated units in Calgary will allow us to further enhance our returns from our brand diversification investments. Increased geographic diversification over the next decade will reduce volatility further, while remaining opportunistic towards high-grading our Western Canadian portfolio.

Strong balance sheet and maximum reinvestment of cash flow supports an external growth strategy maximizing our net asset value.

I'd like to now turn the call over to William to provide a summary of our financial results. William?

William Wong

Thank you, Sam. Slide 7 is a summary of our revenue and NOI achieved for the fourth quarter and 2018 full year. Fourth quarter same-store rental revenue was $109.2 million, an increase of 4.4% in the same period last year. And total revenue of $110.4 million increased 3.8% compared to the same period in 2017. For the year, total same-store rental revenue was up 3.9% to $431.5 million and total rental revenue was up 2.8%.

Fourth quarter same-store NOI of $57 million was up 5.1% and total NOI of $56.1 million was up 2.6% from the same period last year. For the year, same-store and total NOI was 5.5% and 4.6% respectively. Please note, total NOI is lower than same-store NOI due to shared warehouse distribution and operational costs.

The next slide, slide 8 provides a summary of our FFO and AFFO for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. FFO per unit of $0.54 for the quarter and $2.21 for the year was up 1.9% and 4.7% respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017. These results include $0.03 and $0.06 of adjustments for the three months and 12 months due to severance and condo fees payable as a result of a negative court decision with respect to common property in one of our Edmonton acquisitions, which closed in 2016. And, adjusted funds from operation per unit, which includes an estimated $695 per apartment unit of maintenance capital or $0.42 for the fourth quarter and $1.75 for the 2018 year was up 2.4% and 4.2% respectively.

Slide 9 reports on Boardwalk's stabilized property portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as on a full year basis. For the fourth quarter, overall revenue continue to improve increasing 4.4% while operating expenses increased 3.7% resulting in an NOI increase of 5.1%. Alberta in particular, posted a revenue increase of 5.7% with a slight increase in operating costs resulting in an NOI increase of 8%. For the 2018 full year, same property revenue was up 3.9% and NOI grew 5.5%, which was in line with the Trust's overall financial guidance.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Rob Geremia. Rob?

Rob Geremia

Thanks, William. Slide 10 reports the Trust's stabilized properties sequential revenue. Q4 saw an increased acceleration in the Trust quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. Both Edmonton and on an overall basis, we reported a growth of 1.1%. This strengthening revenue was the combined effect of increasing market rents and a reduction of incentives slightly offset by the increase in vacancy.

Moving on to slide 11. Boardwalk continues to focus on its brand-specific strategic capital investments. We are constantly refining our capital investment process searching for ways to increase our reported returns, while meeting the needs and wants of our existing and prospective resident members.

During 2018 the Trust repositioned approximately 1,800 suites, investing $118 million into its operational properties. As is shown on the slide, the investment is showing strong returns. After adjusting for maintenance capital, returns range from 8.6% to 21.1%. On a total basis the return was 16.8%. These returns are far superior to those reported in 2017.

We continue to looking for ways to achieve superior returns by increasing our investments in our properties' common areas. Examples of these are shown on slides 12 to 14 and include common areas and amenity renovations. Upon completion of these projects, adjustments are made to the suite rents to achieve desired returns.

Slide 12 showcases one such renovation. Varsity Towers located in Calgary. The Trust invested $1.95 million in exterior signage, common area and amenity upgrades such as a social room and a fitness center. The Trust has adjusted rents in this 297-unit property by $50 per suite, per month to achieve the targeted return of 9%. To-date we have been successful in passing on these increases both to new and renewing leases.

Slides 13 and 14 demonstrate different levels of renovations that were performed on common areas in Edmonton at Tower on the Hill and Viking Arms. As of Varsity renovations, we have adjusted rental rates on these properties at the completion of these projects to achieve long-term returns of 14% and 17%, respectively. In renovating these projects, our design team worked with our interior capital teams, supplemented by exterior contractors to complete these projects in a timely manner.

Slide 15, reports the overall revenue and separates incentives and vacancy loss. As is shown on the left-hand chart, on an overall basis total revenue continues improve to balancing of vacancy loss and incentives. The chart on the right, focus specifically on reported incentives, which are continuing to trend downward.

Slide 16, reports the Trust's overall occupancy level on a monthly basis. For 2018, average occupancy was over 96% in line with our overall occupancy 2018 targets.

Slide 17, shows continued stabilized revenue growth on both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. The Trust posted revenue growth of over 4% in Q4 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Chart on the right-hand side shows continued improvement in our reported occupancy rental levels.

I'd like to turn the call over now to Lisa Russell to update you on our acquisitions, dispositions and development opportunities. Lisa?

Lisa Russell

Thank you, Rob. Turning on Slide 18, we are extremely pleased to announce a new joint venture with Redwood Properties, a Toronto area developer, which provides best-in-class expertise in construction of high rise apartment buildings and the development of large scale master plan community.

Partnership was formalized in December of 2018 and we'll construct, own and operate this landmark, transit-orientated 365-unit, mixed used property on a 50/50 basis. Boardwalk is proud to welcome Redwood Properties as one of our newest strategic partners.

The site located at 45, Railroad Street is near Downtown Brompton and directly across from the GO Transit station. The development will total approximately 380,000 residential square feet between two towers, a 25 and 27 storey towers are connected by a three-storey podium featuring an additional 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Boardwalk acquired its 50% interest in the lands from Redwood Properties for $7.9 million, equating to $40 per square foot buildable. Total construction cost of this development, including land, hard costs, soft costs, development levies, HST and carrying costs is estimated to be between $200 million and $215 million equating to a $100 million to $107.5 million for each partner.

Excavation and shoring is underway and the partnership is currently finalizing construction and trade contracts. First and second towers are estimated to be completed in 2022 and 2023 with stabilization of the entire development occurring in 2024. Boardwalk will act on behalf of the partnership as the operating partner once construction is complete.

Partnership intends to fund this development with a combination of available capital and construction financing. The addition of newly constructed rental communities and a new target market is consistent with our long-term strategy of diversifying our portfolio. This new development which is exempt from Ontario rent control provides a measured high-quality entry into the Greater Toronto Area.

Slide 19 provides an update on Brio, a premium 12-storey concrete 162 units mixed use development in partnership with RioCan. The building structure is expected to be completed in the first week of March. The envelope and window wall installation have commenced, mechanical and electrical rough-ins are well underway and interior construction is turning to ramp up. Estimated occupancy remains to be in early 2020.

Slide 20 provides a summary of our current internal development opportunities which totaled over 6000 apartment units on exercise we currently own. We are focusing on creating development concepts at [indiscernible] site and we'll continue to provide updates as we progress through the development phases. Our priority will be on entitlements in our supply-constrained markets of Ontario and Quebec and are in early stages of investigating these prime opportunities.

In December of 2018, the Trust sold the portfolio known as Kenley Apartments in Regina, Saskatchewan as shown on slide 21. This 140-unit portfolio consists of eight buildings, each ranging from 8 to 32 units. We closed this transaction on December 14, 2018 for a sale place of $15.9 million which is in line with the fair value of these assets. The sales of these Kenley Apartments combined with 641-unit non-core Regina portfolio we sold a year ago, provided the Trust the opportunity to high-grade our Western Canadian portfolio by redeploying these proceeds towards our recently announced acquisition of a well located 299 unit portfolio in Calgary in December of 2018. We continue to be active in seeking opportunities that diversify and/or high grade our existing portfolio.

I would now like to turn the call over to James Ha. James?

James Ha

Thank you, Lisa. Slide 22 provides a snapshot of Boardwalk's liquidity position. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Trust had approximately $253 million of available liquidity, comprised of $38 million of cash, $15 million in committed financing and an undrawn $200 million operating line. Debt net of cash as a percentage of the Trust's reported asset value remains conservative at approximately 47%.

Of note, the Trust's interest coverage of 2.68 times is a further improvement as the Trust continue to grow and recover its revenues. Entering 2019, the Trust had approximately $535 million of mortgage maturities which included a single $313 million mortgage for a 3100-unit Nun's Island community located in Montreal.

As summarized on slide 23, the Trust opportunistically executed a forward interest rate lock arrangement with its lender for this Nun's Island mortgage in December of 2018 to security interest rate of this mortgage upon its maturity in November of this year. Mortgage was forward locked at an interest rate of 3.27% for a term of eight years. When combined with our renewals completed in the first two months of 2019, the Trust has forward locked and renewed 65% of its mortgage maturities. Currently the Trust anticipated its renewals to continue to buy its longer term mortgages with five and 10-year interest rates of 2.9% and 3% respectively.

To wrap up 2018, which marked a turnaround for Boardwalk slide 24 provides a summary of our 2018 performance and progress relative to our strategic plan. Our first pillar was to recapture revenue from a cyclical trough in our Western Canadian portfolio. To do so, we entered 2018 with a revenue opportunity which consisted of vacancy loss of $33 million and incentives totaling $40 million.

Our team did a great job of reducing our vacancy rates to our targeted range of 2% to 4% for most months in 2018. Result was a significant decrease in vacancy loss which now totals $18 million for 2018 which we believe we can continue to further reduce. This vacancy loss improvement has positioned the Trust to reduce incentives into 2019 and represents an opportunity of over $45 million over the next two to three years.

Our second pillar was our continued brand diversification to elevate our Western Canadian portfolio. As Rob mentioned our investment in suites, lobbies and common areas are anticipated to deliver solid returns, while also diversifying our product offering to cater to a wider rental demographic.

Additionally the Trust sold over 700 units of non-core assets in Regina while redeploying proceeds towards a better quality 299-unit portfolio in Calgary. In 2019 we anticipate a continuation of this brand positioning and are excited to increase our focus on our Edmonton portfolio which will also -- while also maintaining high occupancy and reducing incentives.

Third the Trust had a goal of diversifying its portfolio over the next decade and as Lisa mentioned, we're excited to be in the ground on our first development in the GTA with a like-minded partner. Entering this new market with a landmark high-quality development, we can best position the Boardwalk brand to deliver the best and experience to our future residents.

Fourth we maintained our solid financial foundation by balancing our leverage, maintaining liquidity and improving our debt metrics from a cyclical trough. We anticipate this to continue as we recover and grow our revenues.

And lastly our results, stabilized NOI growth for 2018 was a solid 5.5% and within our original guidance range of 2% to 7%. As William highlighted, an unfavorable legal and condominium expense in December of 2018 and our focused on the team of carrying peak performers was both the cost and investment.

Our FFO of $2.21 per Trust unit which includes $0.06 of adjustment represents return from a bottom in 2017 and those was within the bottom half of our original guidance range provides us room for improvement. We entered 2019 well positioned to continue, accelerate and deliver growth.

I'd like to pass the call back to Rob to provide details on our 2019 forecast.

Rob Geremia

Thanks James. Moving on to slide 25. During 2018 we continue to look for ways to modify our existing operational structure for further efficiency, while striving also to increase the overall long-term strategic initiative of asset value creation. During the year, we created an alternative operational structure in our smaller area of Southern Alberta. This new structure holds to resemble an asset manager model. The model combines the daily operational needs, while adding additional responsibility of long-term asset value creation.

Under this new model a significant amount of manager's time focuses on long-term asset value creation. Under this new structure, we are able to operate with a decreased number of site associates and replacing these with a lower number of asset managers. As these new positions are managerial levels all costs associated with this position are classified as corporate expenses for reporting purposes.

With this in mind, we are introducing 2019 financial guidance. For 2019 we are anticipating FFO and AFFO guidance range of between $2.35 to $2.50 and $1.88 to $2.03 respectively.

Adjusting for the new model, we anticipate stabilized NOI growth of between 4% to 9%. It should also be noted that the impact of IFRS 16 leases and the related financial reporting has been adjusted in determining the reported stabilized NOI.

Consistent with our current strategic asset management model, we are now providing an operational range of value-added capital of between $72 million and $99 million. The investment in this range will be dependent upon achieving anticipated levels of return.

For 2019, we are anticipating maintenance capital amount up about $717 annually per suite. In addition we are anticipating development expenditures of $44 million for 2019 on committed projects. Including this amount, overall capital to be invested will range from $139.5 million to $166.6 million.

Slide 26 reports the trust distributions. Boardwalk's distribution policy allows the trust to reinvest free cash flow into value added opportunities. For the month of February through April 2019, our monthly distribution is set at $0.0834 per month consistent with our annual target of $1 per trust unit.

This concludes the formal part of our call. And just prior to opening it up for questions, we would like to remind everyone to keep their questions to a maximum of two please just to ensure that we are able to address as many as callers as possible.

We'd like to open it up now the phone lines for questions. Jessica?

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Fred Blondeau of Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Fred Blondeau

Thank you and good morning.

Sam Kolias

Good morning Fred.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. So, I'll take two then. So, my first question would be on just on Redwood Properties. Could you give us a bit more details on what your selection process was? The expected scope of the relationship and maybe expected yield on the Brampton project?

Lisa Russell

Okay. So, we're expecting high single to low double-digit total return. We have works and met the joint venture partner probably a year ago or so now. We've been two years we've been working with them. We think that there is a perfect cultural fit with us. And we have the development expertise for high-rise concrete and a diverse customer in Ontario.

So, we believe that we selected them as a great partner. They have lots of excess lands even at their markets right now and so we think that we have a potential pipeline down the road with them. And yes, we look forward to this development. We're actually really excited about it.

Fred Blondeau

And I was on the impression that the initial plan was to be exposed to core Central Toronto. It looks like your thought process might have changed here. Maybe some color on that?

Lisa Russell

Yes, it haven't changed. We are looking at all opportunities that they -- as they -- we're given these single opportunities. We continue to look in the core GTA or at the core -- yes, it's a core and we're also to looking at suburban markets and different major cities. We're looking at all transit-orientated sectors and opportunities from land to legacy. So, that haven't changed it's just more opportunity-driven at this point.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. And if I may second question on the Quebec portfolio, the 0.4% same-store NOI growth it was surprising. I was wondering if you could give us a sense of where the weakness comes from and maybe a bit more color on the OpEx and increase in the sub portfolio.

Sam Kolias

The slow revenue gains reflect quite a few units under renovation. And so when our units are under renovation and being repositioned, the revenue is not captured. And so we're seeing lower turnover and we are actually turning around our units quicker as well. And that's really why we are seeing a pickup in revenue sequentially in Quebec because we are getting better in our turnaround times in our renovations.

Fred Blondeau

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Roberto Geremia

On the expense side, we had some operational expenses come through in the fourth quarter as you can see the expenses are a little higher than on a year-to-date basis. So that -- those will normalize themselves as they go forward as well too.

Fred Blondeau

Okay, okay. Perfect. Thank you. I'll leave it there.

Roberto Geremia

Thanks, Frederic.

Your next question comes from Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks, good afternoon.

Roberto Geremia

Good morning.

Sam Kolias

Good morning, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question just on your guidance. What assumptions are you making on incentives burning off for 2019? I think previously you were thinking sort of a month a year. Is that what you're aiming for?

Sam Kolias

Jon, it's Sam. The summer peak season is coming and last year we learned a big lesson. Last summer, we essentially went from two to three months incentives to zero and we learned that was too much of a change for our residents. So this year going into our peak season, we're targeting between $50 and $100 of reduction in incentives which is between 4% and 8%. And that will provide us with the NOI gains that we're looking for on the bottom line in our FFO guidance ranges as well.

And we're on track for January, February looking at our physical vacancy today was just over 3%. So we dropped our physical vacancy significantly as of today and January and February are tracking slightly ahead of our budget. And so we're going to continue to drive occupancy higher and be more moderate in reducing our incentive. So we can deliver a very sustainable, predictable and steady NOI and FFO increase.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That sounds good. And then just switching gears back to the Brampton development. How much -- first of all, just to clarify that high single to low double-digit that's a levered return?

Sam Kolias

Yes, absolutely. Yes.

Lisa Russell

Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

And how much construction financing will you put on that?

Rob Geremia

Yeah. Hi, Jonathan. It will vary. At this point, we're probably somewhere between 50% and 65%. Both partners are fairly conservative when it comes to that metric. We'll finalize it once we get a little closer, but at this time we're modeling somewhere between 50% and 60%.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So you're looking at $30 million to $40 million of cash expenditures over the next three or four years?

Lisa Russell

Yes phased over the next three years. Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Jonathan.

Your next question comes from Mario Saric of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning. My two questions were pertaining to the guidance. So the first question at the midpoint of the guidance, what type of NOI margins you reflected? Your 2018 NOI margin was 52% and that was up 90 basis points year-over-year. Like Rob you mentioned that some of the Q4 kind of expenses are going to be normalized going forward. I'm just trying to understand what are the margin growth you are anticipating this year?

Rob Geremia

Well, two things to answer that question, Mario. Number one is adjusting for the new model that we have in place, again the asset manager model versus the operation model, that's going to increase margins around 55%, 56% by default. But adjusting for that we're probably going to be adding about 2% to NOI margin growth over the year.

Mario Saric

Okay. And so then just maybe I guess the related question on the asset manager adjustment. What would the 49% look like if your model wasn't adjusted?

Rob Geremia

Sorry, couldn't hear you Mario. Could you repeat that please?

Mario Saric

The guidance, the same-store NOI guidance of 4% to 9% …

Rob Geremia

Yes.

Mario Saric

… what would that guidance look like if you haven't adjusted the way you classify the costs associated with it ...?

Rob Geremia

Yeah, it’s about 300 basis points, in each end of the guidance range. But we don’t actually -- and we will be providing you a reconciliation for a couple of reasons. One is this change in operational structure, but also with the new IFRS leases section, it's going to muck up the reported NOI financial reporting. So, we will be providing in Q1 a reconciliation backwards as well too.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. So 1% to 5% I guess all else equal, sorry, 1% to 6%.

Rob Geremia

You can add 3% to each end of the range. So it go from 4% to 9% to 7%, 12%.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then my second question, I guess, would be just on the mortgage financing picture for 2019. What's the overall expectation for mortgage financing during the year?

James Ha

Hey, Mario, this is James. So our budget is likely in kind of $60 million to $80 million range today. Obviously, that's going to change based on opportunity. But we're -- again we're anticipating somewhere in that $60 million to $80 million range.

Mario Saric

Great. Thank you.

James Ha

And keep in mind, Mario, that we have -- we pay down roughly $60 million of principal every single year as well. Thanks Mario.

Mario Saric

Thanks.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Brendon Abrams of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Brendon Abrams

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Rob Geremia

Good morning, Brendon.

Brendon Abrams

Just in terms of the Redwood development, just curious whether your -- you would be in any advance discussions with maybe any other developers in Eastern Canada? And I suppose how much of your balance sheet or maybe annual capital spend would you be comfortable with deploying into development opportunities?

Sam Kolias

Excellent question, Brendon. No coincidence and maybe it is that both joint venture partners we have are named Eddy. Eddy Sonshine and Eddy Goldstein, both of them are very long in land. And both of them really are a phenomenal fit in our culture, in our values -- family values most importantly and they're very long in land. And they really appreciate our experience in multi-family and our culture and we're very long in multi-family rental operations experience. And so, we believe it's a really ideal fit. We are very happy with our relationship with Eddy and his entire time at RioCan. And we continue to work together with the RioCan team and we will continue to work together with Eddy Goldstein at Redwood and his wonderful amazing family, because they have a plenty of land that complements our strategic partnership as well. And so, we are very excited with this, because there is no rent control. And we're very happy with the most recent provincial legislative changes to stimulate new supply and eliminate rent control and new developments. And so we're very happy entering into the Ontario market and growing in the GTA with brand new non-rent controlled product.

And this will -- and we have other discussions with other partners as well. And we are now because of our brand diversification and renovation strategy, we are looking at legacy products again to be honest and for all the realtors and legacy owners listening to the call please call Lisa for any of your assets that you are looking to sell.

So source of funds, Brendon a great question, free cash flow, the best source of funds of all. That's why we reduced our distribution and introduced a maximum reinvestment of our distribution.

And it's important to know that we have a 10 to 15-year goal. And so as our $45 million of incentives roll away and again we'd like to remind everybody that's about a $1.20 a square foot. We've done a lot and extensive study of North American cities period. And there is a lot of data in the U.S. That number one leading indicator of rental growth is affordability not supply.

And that's one thing that the data in the U.S. really stands out with and we're using especially here and we're seeing the big correlation here with affordability giving us the turnaround results in an economy that at best we can describe as changing.

And so affordability continues to be the most important correlation to predict revenue growth. And as our revenue growth and cash flows increase, we will have that free cash flow with a maximum reinvestment distribution policy to reinvest into developments and value-add opportunity in different geographic regions in particularly the GTA going forward.

And the West Coast as well, we understand the market is changing there. And there is -- change is the only constant, so we're constantly looking and spending a lot of our time and resources developing relationships, which are the biggest assets and stay tuned for more exciting opportunities going forward. We've got a lot in the hopper.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. That's helpful. Just turning to CapEx in terms of your guidance here or perhaps you could just provide some color. Now that the market's fairly improving towards balance some of your core market. Are you shifting any of your spend and also based on some of your lessons over the past few years from whether its suites versus common areas versus lobbies perhaps you could just talk a little bit about your renovations and capital?

Sam Kolias

Great question. We started from the inside and went outside, which is backwards and mistakes are lessons and we learnt it's important to start from the outside and upgrade that entire experience from the minute new or prospective resident comes in and especially our existing residents and this is a true story. Some of our existing residents cry after our renovations to the common areas are completed with our Wi-Fi lounges and our common area lounge -- our common area lobbies that allow our residents to live large on a very limited budget to be honest. It's beautiful common shared living. Everybody doesn't need a 10,000 square-foot or a 5,000 square-foot living room, but when we have 200, 300 residents that 5,000 or 10,000 square feet of shared common area is shared within hundreds of residents.

And so it's definitely way of the future and what's happening now in our sharing economy, sharing is caring is the other thing we say, and it really makes a big difference in occupancy. It really makes a big difference in demand when our prospective residents come in from the first moment, they see an amazing new lobby and shared common areas. It's a much easier sell or a job to match a resident with our very affordable extremely competitive product ranges that go all the way from our classic units, which provide exceptional affordability to our lifestyle and fully renovated turnkey units that provide a luxury like brand-new product at a very affordable price.

And so we're repositioning ourselves to compete in this changing market that we're in here in Alberta with a lot of brand-new product that continues to come on. But we are positioned in a very competitive way to offer exceptional value and rents at just over $2 a square foot, where it's essentially prohibited to build new supplier at that rental levels. And so we're much better positioned and as a result better prepared to deliver much better positive results going forward better steady and sustainable because we're off such of a low bottom.

Rob Geremia

That's a very good point and just to add to Sam's point. If you look at slides 13 and 14, you take the costs on those slides and allocate it over the number of units, really it's a very small market rent adjustment. So for the Tower on the Hill, we suggested market rents by $10 and we had no problem passing that on for -- Viking Arms $20 per unit, again, no problem passing that on.

The customers saw the value right there. And what we learned as Sam mentioned is that you can get really good returns if you focus your investments not that we really are focusing that on 2019, particularly suites are still important, don't get us wrong, we're going to focus there, but really the common area amenities is really where the maximum returns are in this forecast.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. That's helpful. I’ll stick your to the two question policy. Thanks, guys.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just on the OpEx and G&A, just I want to confirm that for Mario's question that the 4% to 9% is based on the current methodology? And then also if you look at Q4 in particular under the current methodology, can you quantify what the one-time items would have been from a G&A standpoint? As well as I think some of the training may have fallen into OpEx, and if that's the case what that would have been and how to look at those OpEx numbers going forward?

Rob Geremia

Okay. To the first question, yes, the 4% to 9% is in our current methodology, so we're in 2019, it will be adjusted down to G&A but we will adjust it backwards to give you comparables on that. And again, then back to the point about, if you go over the financials, adjusting for leases, it's going to be 7% to 12%. We thought, again, we will do the same analysis for you on that one.

On the Q4 G&A, Q4 up one-time charges. William mentioned the biggest number there, it was a combined effect really. We had to put the condominium loss that we -- went actually half through operating expenses and half through one-time G&A charges, we pulled them out, mainly just because of the nature of the actual expenses themselves.

Matt Kornack

I'm sorry, what was the dollar figure in total and for just this quarter, in terms of what to take out of both those if we wanted to adjust?

Rob Geremia

$1.6 million. Is that correct?

William Wong

Yes. Because in Q4 we had adjusted for 2016 and 2017 catch-up, roughly about $800,000 and for the full year it's about $1.2 million.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then, second question, with regards to leverage. On a debt to total assets basis, it's been fairly stable over the last period. But when you look at some of your income metrics, they've come down as NOI has come down.

I'm just wondering if you could give me a sense -- I think you have a covenant with regards to debt service coverage, but where it stands today? And how you see it progressing, given that you're spending a fair bit on development and some other things. I'm just wondering how those income metrics for leverage progress, debt-to-EBITDA as well?

William Wong

Again, a great question. We show you on -- I can't remember the slide number where we show you our coverage ratios are dramatically improved over the year from 2.6 to 2.68. So we're -- as we're recovering our NOI, we're going to see it get even stronger on an overall basis as well too.

So from leverage point of view, you're correct, we're very happy with it, but we're also happy if you adjust for the incentives that are in our numbers, you're going to see the coverage ratios come dramatically.

On the development side, we're taking a very measured approach, as we're putting our toe into Brampton right now, we're doing a small one in Calgary. We're going to handle that quite easily under our existing balance sheet with no problem there.

But we also can't forget, like, particularly with these development projects that over a number of years, so we don't have to invest all the money upfront to put it away. We get the opportunity to recover our existing portfolio, cut into that $45 million and then set as an reinvest part of that money is back to the development side. So, again, it's a long-term strategic plan, but it's going to come from all parts.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Thanks for the color.

William Wong

Thanks.

Your next question comes from Howard Leung of Veritas Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Howard Leung

Thank you and good morning.

Rob Geremia

Good morning

William Wong

Hi. Good morning.

Howard Leung

I want to ask about the leverage schedule as well. Just looking at the investment maturities in 2019, do you expect based on where the rates are and you gave some helpful color around five years it was 2.9 and 10 years are at 3%. Do you expect the maturing rate to be above 3% for the rest of the year on a weighted average basis?

Rob Geremia

Yes, Howard. On a weighted average basis for the rest of the year, likely not. We've seen interest rates even decrease from that level. And today, like we said, all-in interest rates are sub-3%. We actually have some lenders who are providing 10-year financing below that 3% mark today.

So good news is, with rates the way that they are, we likely will continue to advance our mortgage program as maturities come up. But really good news is that, over 65% of it is done, right? So on the remaining $185 million, or 35% of the maturities, we have the opportunity to balance that over the year. So on projection basis, likely, right around the 3%, probably not much more than 3%.

Howard Leung

Right. Okay. Now, that's really helpful. And then, my second question is on the renovations. I thought you guys -- I think you took down the additional renovation revenue number from Q3. I think last quarter was $11.5 million and now it's $9.3 million.

And I think part of that was the measurement changed this one excludes vacancy loss and incentives. How much was the decrease from the exclusion of vacancy loss and incentives want to know the impact there?

William Wong

Not quite sure, I'm sorry may I take it offline, but I think it actually went up on a quarter-over-quarter basis, we're up to on slide number -- I'm just going to go there quickly, we're showing total revenue there of $15 million combined with the two. We showed $9 million, but it was combined last month as well too. So, let me get back to you on that on the particular, but how we measure simply is how we adjust the market rents, but let me follow up on that one with you.

Howard Leung

Sure. Yes, that will be helpful. Just looking at the Q3 presentation, it was a higher number than this one, so I just wanted to figure out.

William Wong

Sure. I'll get back to you and reconcile it for you right away.

Howard Leung

Okay, awesome. Thanks. I'll jump back.

Your next question comes from Dean Wilkinson of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Sam Kolias

Good morning Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Hey Sam, I just wanted to clarify something on the incentives. You were looking for a 4% to 8% reduction in incentives. Can I take that to mean a 4% to 8% reduction in that aggregate number of the $45.9 million putting you somewhere say 40-ish for the year? Or am I reading it wrong?

Rob Geremia

No. You have to look at it is each renewing lease right now we're getting 4% to 8% renewals. This was compound, but the next day we're issuing new renewal as well too at a lower level. So, it isn't quite as simple as just taking that number and taking 4% off it. It's going to be a gradual reduction over time.

Sam Kolias

Right. Gradual and compounded.

Rob Geremia

Correct.

Sam Kolias

Now, that's why it's important to look at the year-end number and continue that going forward because it gets exponential as well. It's not only compounding, but it's exponential as well, so it's almost logarithmic. So, I think we...

Rob Geremia

But you know what's interesting Dean is in the fourth quarter, one of the biggest strengths in our revenue growth was the fact that our market rents were going up and we were able to pass that cost part of the renovation program on to our customers.

So, it was really interesting that all this renovation work that we've been doing for the last year is really starting to pay off not only on unwinding, but also showing some market rental strength growth as well too. So, that's a real driver for us to continue our investment program too.

Dean Wilkinson

So, realistically that number probably drops back below where it was in 2017 through 2019 based upon that compounding?

William Wong

Well, Dean based on 4% to 8%, we're looking at basically reducing incentives by the end of the year about roughly $15 million.

Dean Wilkinson

By $15 million. Okay. Or it's going to be well below that okay.

William Wong

Yes, because we're really -- let's say we're really talking about reducing our incentives two to three years.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Yes call it 15 a year, okay that's just two to three years out.

William Wong

But to just reemphasize Dean we manage total revenue--

Sam Kolias

But it's not straight line.

William Wong

It's not straight line. No, no don't. It's not straight line.

Rob Geremia

But yes we managed total revenue Dean that's the key for us and it will be a balancing of vacancy loss a balancing of incentives, but equally as important is our ability to generate the returns from these investments as well too that we're putting money into.

So, to just sit here and say you know what what's going to be the exact number at the end of the day for incentives is difficult because it will be an ongoing number, but we do believe the trend will be downward.

Dean Wilkinson

It will be downward right?

Rob Geremia

Yes.

Dean Wilkinson

Downward, downward and accelerating. Okay. That makes sense to me.

William Wong

Our other objective is yes.

Sam Kolias

Yes.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. And then just -- it's a small question more out of curiosity. The investment in the private technology venture fund that showed up what is that?

Sam Kolias

That's a consortium of approximately 1 million apartment units. It's a way to distribute cost in real estate tax, one of the other Canadian partners is Jon Love of KingSett. And then the U.S. partners are FX, UDR, United Dominion and some large U.S. REITs and apartment companies that allow us to access technology and real estate innovation in a very affordable way and as well as to participate in the growth and opportunities of the real estate trends that are increasing significantly.

And we believe real estate maybe one of the last frontiers, where technology is really able to change our operational efficiencies and the product service and experience we're able to offer residents who are looking at smart suite, as we speak technology and connecting devices and voice activated request for maintenance and all sorts of really amazing -- self-shows is another opportunity where we can offer self-shows and self check-ins, similar to the hotels once a resident has produced his or her ID and we've verified everything in person, then we can allow the self check-in as well with technology and locking and unlocking doors.

And so we're really excited about that partnership. It's a 5-year commitment. So it's a $2 million commitment over five years and so we believe, it's a very economical way to participate in the leading innovations in real estate tech companies that are making the most exciting innovations today.

Dean Wilkinson

So I guess the end result of this is it's going to give you either operational efficiencies or there is a marketing angle, that you've got these different ways of accessing units or things that you can offer? Is that kind of what that should ultimately bring to you?

Sam Kolias

Well it offers a -- yes absolutely an opportunity to access technology that normally wouldn't be offered to the overall real estate market because of our partnership with about 1 million units.

The consortium of one million apartment units offers the technology company scale instantly and then it offers us technology quicker than everybody else as well. And so we're at the forefront of innovation and operational efficiencies and opportunities and we're trying and testing and proving, these in a scaled manner minimizing the risks of being too far ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. I guess, we can look forward to something on the next property tour. Thanks. I will hand it back.

Sam Kolias

Thank you everyone for joining us on this call. We conclude as we began entering 2019 with improving rental market fundamentals, providing exceptional value and growth opportunities. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders of which we would not be here without everyone's great commitment.

Please accept our sincere appreciation for your time to join us on our Q4, 2018 conference call. We look forward to attending the REIT Conference hosted by Citibank in March and hope to see you then. Thank you and goodbye.

