Marathon Gold: Just Received The Franco-Nevada Stamp Of Approval

Marathon Gold offers speculators strong leverage to the upside in an advancing gold market, and there likely still exists exploration potential to further increase the resource base.

The recent NSR deal with Franco-Nevada strongly validates the prospectivity of Valentine Lake while, at the same time, injecting working capital to the treasury, helping the company avoid dilution.

Although the share price of MGDPF was down -33% in 2018, the stock has rebounded briskly in 2019 and is now up 32% year to date.

Marathon Gold continues to grow and expand its resource, having discovered over 4 million ounces of gold at its Valentine Lake Gold Project, located in Newfoundland.

At this stage of its lifecycle, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is a relatively advanced-stage gold developer, working on its Valentine Lake Project, located in Newfoundland, Canada.

To date, the company has outlined and delineated gold ounces across 4 primary deposits at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp: Marathon, Leprechaun, Victory, and Sprite.

Source: Marathon Gold Corporate Website

However, despite the fact that the company has already spent years drilling the targets at Valentine Lake to Swiss cheese, the company just keeps on finding more and more gold.

Impressive Resource Growth

Most recently, in October 2018, the company announced an increase in total resource to over 4 million ounces (a 26% growth in the indicated category to 2.691 million ounces and 30% growth in the inferred category to 1.531 million ounces).

To think, just ~2 years ago, the Valentine Lake Project featured "only" slightly more than 2 million ounces in total resource, which only goes to show how much progress Marathon has achieved in such a relatively short period of time.

The following chart shows Marathon's impressive "accretive growth," which represents the hopes and dreams of any prospective gold company actually out there searching to find more gold (as opposed to running a "lifestyle" company, collecting fat paychecks and doing not much else).

Source: Marathon Gold February 2019 Corporate Presentation

With all the rapid growth in total resource these past years, speculators may be somewhat surprised to discover that the share price performance of MGDPF has been so lackluster.

Recent Share Price Performance

In fact, shares of MGDPF were down -33.04% in 2018, the same year in which two significant resource upgrades were announced, with the latter helping to push Valentine Lake over 4 million ounces.

For the most part, because sentiment towards gold and gold mining stocks hasn't been particularly favorable in recent years, the above chart is something that sometimes "comes with the territory" and not altogether a proper reflection of the value creation that is/was being added behind the scenes.

With that said, 2019 has gotten off to a much better start for Marathon Gold, and now that gold is showing renewed strength (climbing back up to $1,326/oz after bottoming out around $1,280/oz in Q4 2018), interest in the prospective Valentine Lake Project is starting to pick up traction as well.

Shares of MGDPF are up 32.47% to start the new year.

Although it's very true that, in the context of a bull market for gold, just about any and all ounces held by mining companies will likely lead to share price appreciation, in the case of Marathon Gold, these aren't just any ounces (i.e. expensive/worthless "optionality" ones) but quality ones the company possesses.

Leverage To The Price Of Gold

From the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) published for the Valentine Lake Gold Project in October 2018, it can be seen that project economics are robust, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $493.2 million and after-tax IRR of 30%, assuming a base gold price of $1,250/oz. Further, Valentine Lake is estimated to generate $772.8 million in after-tax cash flow, over the life of mine.

Source: Marathon Gold October 2018 PEA

Granted, it should be worth noting that PEAs are extremely preliminary in nature (hence the name), subject to change drastically as more advanced economic studies are undertaken and, ultimately, shouldn't be trusted to vet out the merits of a potential mining project; for speculators, they simply provide the basis of a starting point for more rigorous research.

From the table above, though, it's clear that the size and scale of the Valentine Lake Gold Project (average annual production is projected to reach 225k oz/year, over a 12-year average) means that it's highly leveraged to the spot price of gold, and the project economics are prone to changing in a hurry. For instance, with all else being equal, a gold price increase from $1,250/oz to $1,350/oz could increase Valentine Lake's after-tax NPV by $122 million; considering that the current market cap of MGDPF is ~C$163 million, that is a material amount.

Ringing Endorsement From An Industry Leader

So, what we have here summed up is the following: Valentine Lake just keeps on growing, the PEA shows encouraging project economics and a production profile that should be able to hit over 200k oz/year (which there are only a handful of junior companies out there able to make such claims; discarding all "optionality" projects held), and very importantly, the gold project is located in a first-world mining-friendly jurisdiction, Newfoundland.

Off the backdrop of improving market sentiment towards gold and gold miners, if the above highlights weren't enough "selling points" to promote the Marathon Gold story, perhaps a most affirmative validation for the company's merits just came to light in a press release today, announcing the sale of a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) for C$18 million to a company who is arguably considered the preeminent name in the gold mining business, Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Whereas most gold mining companies only know how to lose money over time, Franco-Nevada has bucked the trend and been an outperformer (outlier) in the sector.

Over a 5-year time frame, shares of FNV are up 44.04%.

Meanwhile:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is down -36.56%.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) is down -58.36%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is down -21.84%.

Franco-Nevada specializes in executing royalty and streaming deals with other mining companies (but is not a traditional mining company in its own right) and has an asset portfolio that is second to none.

Source: Franco-Nevada January 2019 Corporate Presentation

The following slide highlights some of Franco-Nevada's recent investments, made into world class tier 1 assets: Cobre Panama, Antapaccay, Antamina, and Candelaria.

Source: Franco-Nevada January 2019 Corporate Presentation

By no means is the above slide meant to suggest that Marathon's Valentine Lake Gold Project is on par with some of the world's best base metals mining assets (it does not yet have anywhere near the size + scale), but an important reminder that a company like Franco-Nevada is a serious player in the mining business and not one prone to wasting time messing around with "junk assets" that don't offer compelling upside potential.

Franco-Nevada's C$18 million contribution to Marathon Gold helps the latter inject much-needed working capital to its treasury, allowing it to rapidly advance development work, but the former is agreeing to take on development risk, so the deal infers that Franco-Nevada is highly confident that a project like Valentine Lake has more than a reasonable chance of making it through to commercial production; Franco-Nevada would not earn a return on their investment, otherwise.

For the Valentine Lake Gold Project, Franco-Nevada's involvement is a ringing endorsement to the prospectivity of this land package, not only as to what has been drilled and delineated to date, but the potential to uncover lots more gold in the future. It would be difficult to rationalize a less optimistic scenario, since it seems highly unlikely a company the caliber of Franco-Nevada would agree to terms on such a deal without having done their due diligence on the property and believing strongly that even better days (untapped potential) were on the horizon for making further gold discoveries here.

Capital Structure

For Marathon Gold, the deal with Franco-Nevada could prove over time to be a "win-win" scenario, as the company was able to raise C$18 million in fresh capital, without having to go immediately back to the equity markets for another round of financing.

In terms of capital structure, for now, Marathon Gold will be able to preserve its shares outstanding count at ~160 million shares. There are a further ~12 million options which are now presumably in-the-money (average exercise price of C$0.66), with a fully diluted share count of ~172 million shares.

Source: Marathon Gold February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Although C$18 million isn't an exorbitant amount of working capital, it should be sufficient to get the company through 2019, and presumably enough capital is available to fully fund the forthcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), anticipated by the company to be completed in Q1 2020.

More Details

Worth mentioning, as a part of the deal with Franco-Nevada, Marathon retained a provision to buy back 0.5% of the NSR for $7 million (~C$9.27 million), valid until December 31, 2022. Depending on how much success the company has in further growing the resource base at Valentine Lake, this buyback provision may be worth executing in the future.

Even furthermore, the deal with Franco-Nevada wasn't the first time the company completed a transaction regarding a NSR.

In fact, in November 2017, Marathon Gold bought back the 3% precious metals and 2% base metals NSR royalties on the Valentine Lake Gold Project for $8.7 million (~C$11.52 million).

Marathon Gold November 2017 Press Release

So, in essence, the company bought back a 3% NSR for ~C$11.52 million (using today's FOREX conversion rate), and then sold 2% of it for C$18 million, a little over a year later.

That's not a bad return in such a short period of time, and the company gets to "keep" an additional 1% of the NSR for all its "troubles," after all is said and done.

Key Risks

Marathon Gold has surged out of the gates in 2019 and, as already mentioned earlier, is up 32.47% so far this year. As such, shares of MGDFP are susceptible to profit-taking, as many speculators who got in during the lows set over the past few months are no doubt up a good number of percentage points on their shares.

Further, Marathon Gold is working on a PFS which isn't expected to be completed until early 2020, which is, all things considered, still a very long way away from being done.

For gold development companies, such as Marathon Gold, it's very easy for boredom to set in when operating in the "Orphan Period" of the life cycle of a mining company which can lead to prolonged share price weakness and disinterest from the market, since, on the surface, it would appear like not much is going on.

Source: Google Image Search

Typically, for developers, the fear is a dilutive financing that must be undertaken at/near 52-week lows, in a period of weakness for the stock. In the case of Marathon Gold, the deal with Franco-Nevada to bring in C$18 million of fresh capital should help stave off this threat for the immediate future (i.e. 2019), but speculators need to be aware that in order to advance Valentine Lake all the way through production, much more capital will need to be raised at a later date, still.

Conclusion

Marathon Gold is working on advancing their prospective Valentine Lake Gold Project to production, and although the company is arguably a development company at this stage of its life cycle, it keeps on exploring and finding more and more gold (having discovered over 4 million ounces now in total resource).

Based on the PEA, Valentine Lake should already be able to achieve an annual production profile of 225k oz/year over 12 years, which is a significant amount (especially for a junior company).

In addition, Valentine Lake is located in "safe, stable, and secure" Newfoundland, so jurisdiction risks are not an issue, which is something that can't be said for some other prospective gold companies out there that offer their own projects of comparable size/scope to Valentine Lake (e.g. Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF) and their Block 14 Gold Project based in Sudan).

Further, the recent NSR deal with Franco-Nevada to bring in C$18 million in working capital accomplishes two goals:

1) It brings in the most credible partner, validating the merits (and odds) of not only the Valentine Lake Gold Project being able to become a producing mine in the future, but it also speaks volumes to the untapped exploration potential that likely still exists on these fertile grounds.

2) It helps the company raise funds without having issue more shares out.

And as a kicker, the company was even able to make a nice bit of profit "flipping", an NSR they had just acquired back as recently as November 2017.

Although Marathon Gold is very much transitioning into the boring "Orphan Period" of its life cycle as a mining company, the company has a quality asset that is slowly becoming "too good to ignore." In the context of a bull market in precious metals, shares of Marathon Gold should do well and coincide with a rising gold price, perhaps even outperforming the returns of physical gold due to the strong leverage the Valentine Lake Gold Project offers due to its sizable resource base. Perhaps the icing on the cake would be if Valentine Lake can eventually become so large (not to mention high quality enough) of an asset that even the larger-cap producers simply won't be able to ignore.

In 2019, for Marathon Gold, so far so good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.