Dolly Varden Silver: An Emerging Silver Play With Growth Potential

At ~C$28 million market cap, shares of DOLLF have room to run, especially if the company can significantly grow its resource base of ~40 million ounces of silver.

Four discoveries were made in 2017 by the company and the last year was spent on resource drilling.

Dolly Varden Silver has lagged its peer group so far in 2019 but did have a nice run up to cap off 2018.

As I alluded to in my article covering Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF), silver mining stocks are off to a spectacular start in 2019, and so far this year, they are greatly outpacing the physical metal itself.

While the spot price of silver is up a modest 4.3% year-to-date, currently trading at $15.89/oz, many silver stocks are up well north in the double digits range.

Bear Creek Mining up 66.35%.

Alexco Resource (AXU) up 46.82%.

MAG Silver (MAG) up 27.95%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) up 19.65%.

Clearly, the market has an appetite for silver stocks and although it's still not entirely clear whether or not a bull market is back for precious metals, one key attribute that is a hallmark for an uptrending market that is holding most true today is that "miners are leading the way."

But despite the fact that many silver stocks have surged to start the year, not every company has gotten the memo yet, and there are certainly laggards that are worth paying closer attention to.

Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF), which is exploring/developing the Dolly Varden Silver Project located in British Columbia, Canada, for example, is currently trading at C$0.475/share, down -3.06% year-to-date.

Perhaps, the above share price performance from DOLLF comes as somewhat a surprise considering how well some of the other aforementioned silver stocks are doing, in comparison.

Although it's worth noting that shares of DOLLF bottomed out in late November 2018, hitting a nadir of C$0.290/share. From the perspective of looking at the 52-week lows, shares of DOLLF are actually up an impressive 61.02% over the last three months.

So, what does Dolly Varden bring to the table for speculators?

For starters, the Dolly Varden Silver Project once featured "the richest silver mine in the British Empire," having been in production in the 1920s and 1950s, producing more than 20 million silver ounces.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Further, the Dolly Varden Silver Project itself is located in the northwestern region of British Columbia, commonly referred to by those in the natural resources industry as "The Golden Triangle," world famous for its plethora of mineral riches and for being a hot spot for companies to explore, looking to make the next major discovery.

Source: Aben Resources

The following map shows just exactly where the Dolly Varden Silver Project is located, relative to some of its more famous neighbors.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver Corporate Website

Historically, there were four active mines on the Dolly Varden property: Dolly Varden, Torbrit, North Star, and Wolf.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Resource Estimate

The most up-to-date mineral resource estimate published for the four known deposits is from August 2015, so at this point in time, it's rather long in the tooth, outdated, and in need of a revision.

Nevertheless, as the table below shows, the Dolly Varden Silver Project currently hosts a total indicated resource of ~32 million ounces of silver and an inferred resource of ~11 million ounces of silver.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Peer Comparison (Alexco Resource)

For context, the following table shows the total resource contained in Alexco Resource's Keno Hill Silver Project, located in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Keno Hill features a total indicated resource of ~84 million ounces of silver and a total inferred resource of ~23 million ounces of silver.

Source: Alexco Resource January 2019 Corporate Presentation

So, in total, Dolly Varden currently has a total resource (indicated + inferred) of ~40 million ounces of silver, while Alexco Resource, in contrast, measures in at ~100 million ounces of silver.

Market Cap And External Interest

In terms of market cap, Dolly Varden currently sits at a modest ~C$28 million, which is a number of multiples below that of Alexco Resources, which checks in at C$196 million.

Although it's arguable that Dolly Varden's total resource measured to date of ~40 million ounces is relatively "smallish," it's worth highlighting that back in the summer of 2016, large-cap miner, Hecla Mining (HL) thought highly enough of the Dolly Varden Silver project to put in a takeover bid set at C$0.69/share for shares of DOLLF, which at the time represented a 97% premium (see below for full details).

Source: Hecla Mining June 2016 Press Release

The takeover bid from Hecla Mining didn't go through, and since that time, Dolly Varden went on to make "4 new discoveries" in 2017, which certainly had the company's Vice President of Exploration, Ben Whiting, excited, as he mentioned in a Cambridge presentation in January 2018 inspired hopes for the company to possibly (no guarantees, of course) triple the current resource and get to a total resource of 100 million silver ounces.

New Discoveries And Company Strategy

The "4 new discoveries" made in 2017 are the following:

Torbrit North

Torbrit East

Moose-Lamb Fault

Beginner's Luck

The following image shows where three of the discoveries, Torbrit North, Torbrit East, and Moose-Lamb Fault lie in proximity to the existing Torbrit deposit.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Because of all the major discoveries made in 2017, in hindsight, it's now easy to say that there was growing hype and expectations from the market for the company to continue making even more discoveries in 2018. Although Dolly Varden did state at the beginning of 2018, via the president's message to shareholders, that the objective for the year was to "delineate the size potential of these exciting new targets," the market clearly expected more "exciting" news to hit the wire, and when that failed to materialize (not to mention the spot price of silver traded mostly sideways/down in 2018), by year's end, shares of DOLLF had fallen -30.99%.

Resource expansion is never really all that exciting in a neutral/negative market, especially when compared to exploration drilling for new discoveries, but it's necessary to advance a project to the development stage, and Dolly Varden announced an 80/20 split for their 2018 drill campaign, leaning much more heavily towards the former.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver March 2018 Press Release

Now, ~1 full year later and after drilling 29,108 metres in 84 drill holes, silver appears to be back in favor and on speculators' radars again. For Dolly Varden, the timing probably couldn't work out any better, as any type of resource upgrade announced in 2018 likely would have fallen on deaf ears, but now as sentiment towards the precious metals sector starts to shift to positive, news releases specific to adding more ounces to a quality project are exactly the type of results that can lead to rapid share price appreciation.

Peer Comparison (Bear Creek Mining)

As mentioned earlier, Bear Creek Mining is up an astounding 66.35% so far this year, and much of the share price appreciation for shares of BCEKF is likely due to the fact that the company's flagship Corani Project contains a lot of silver ounces; there are 225 million ounces of silver in the Proven and Probable category, along with silver equivalent ounces (AgEq) of 446 million ounces.

Source: Bear Creek Mining February 2019 Corporate Presentation

In a bull market for precious metals, size matters a lot (as Bear Creek is demonstrating), and the more ounces a company possesses (and can readily add to its inventory), the better.

Risks Involved

Granted, as mentioned earlier, although Dolly Varden is long overdue for a resource upgrade and the company has been busy working on delineating more silver ounces, at this time, there hasn't been any hint by management as to exactly if/when an update will be provided to the market.

For speculation purposes, it's also worth emphasizing that although the Dolly Varden Silver Project is prospective, it's still very early days in the exploration/development process, and there are no guarantees that commercial production will ever be achieved.

Further, a significant resource upgrade is the hope as a potential major catalyst to re-rate the stock, causing shares of DOLLF to climb higher in share price/market cap, but this cannot be assured either.

In the event the company fails to appreciably grow the resource and/or make exciting new discoveries to appease the market, the most apparent risk to shareholders would be in the form of dilution, should the company need to raise more working capital at a period when the share price is at/near its lows.

Speculators need to know the risks involved before betting their hard-earned capital on early-stage exploration/development stories like Dolly Varden.

With that said, because the current market cap of DOLLF is again just ~C$28 million, the stock has potential to produce outsized returns in a bull market for silver, especially if the company can prove successful in substantially growing its existing resource base of ~40 million silver ounces.

Capital Structure

Further, with a capital structure featuring 57.4 million shares outstanding, DOLLF has a relatively tight float, which should help it avoid significant "overhang" resistance on the way up (the warrants and options are also still a bit out-of-the-money, so they are not a huge concern, as the average exercise/strike price ranges from C$0.70-72).

On a fully-diluted basis, there are 61.75 million shares, which is not a bloated share structure, relatively speaking, for a junior miner at the life cycle stage where Dolly Varden is currently at.

Source: Dolly Varden Silver January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Conclusion

After a tough year in 2018, silver is off to a strong start this year and many silver stocks are already greatly outperforming the physical metal. One company in particular, though, Dolly Varden, is still mostly "stuck" in neutral, down -3.06% to kick off 2019, despite possessing a quality project featuring ~40 million ounces of silver in total resource, located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia.

From a risk vs. reward perspective, Dolly Varden Silver offers a compelling story for speculators looking for a leveraged way to play silver, since the current market cap is only ~C$28 million, and during the heights of the last bull market in precious metals in 2016, a large-cap producer, Hecla Mining, made a takeover bid to acquire the company, believing then that "Dolly Varden can one day become a significant silver producer."

Since 2016, Dolly Varden has gone on to make four new discoveries and spent the last year aggressively drilling these targets out, in an effort to further increase the total resource.

Although it's still very early days for the Dolly Varden story and there's no way of knowing how successful future drilling campaigns will be, the company already has a solid resource base to build off of. If Dolly Varden can meaningfully add silver ounces and/or make even further new discoveries still, the upside potential for this stock could be immense, especially in the backdrop of an emerging bull market for precious metals.

