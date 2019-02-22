Stamps.com: Amazingly, The Biggest Shoe Is Yet To Drop

I explain why, by bringing back a bearish thesis from the past, and showing how it's still intact.

And you thought the other one was big.

Given how much Stamps.com (STMP) is down today (56.7% as of this writing, to $85.80), you could be excused for thinking that Stamps.com had already announced the worst possible news.

That news was about it ending a partnership with USPS. And then, on the heels of it, guiding down massively for 2019:

$540-$570 million revenues versus $689 million expectations.

$5.15-$6.15 non-GAAP EPS vs. $10.86 expectations.

So you probably think "that’s the worst of it." Sure, imponderables remain regarding Stamps.com’s customer reaction to new fees, as well as to possibly new business as Stamps.com shifts business away from USPS and toward other shippers.

But what if I told you that no that isn’t yet the worst possible outcome? Indeed, this disaster doesn’t even yet hit at the center of Stamps.com’s business and margins? You’d probably be surprised, given all the carnage. And yet, that’s the truth. The biggest shoe is yet to drop.

The Biggest Shoe

You see, what made Stamps.com rise from the ashes was not a direct contract with the USPS. Instead, as explained all the way back in 2016 on Prescience Point’s article titled “Stamps.com: The Software Valeant?” what really made Stamps.com’s business shine was taking advantage of USPS' postage reseller discounts.

Indeed, most of Stamps.com’s strategy of buying more and more shipment volume was dictated by that strategy. The strategy was simply to buy as much mail traffic that was going to be handled by USPS as possible, and then skim a large profit margin by having the reseller discount be applied to it. That’s how Stamps.com ended up being able to make such claims as (in the Q4 2018 earnings conference call):

We are currently by far the largest shipping partner of the USPS with the 5.5 billion in packages that we generate for the USPS. Those represent over 35% of all of their U.S. domestic priority mail packages. They also represent approximately 50% of all of their U.S. domestic first-class packages and we process approximately 30% of all of the international packages, packages going from the U.S. to international destinations.

What happened, to borrow a schematic from Prescience Point’s article, which was itself sourced from the Capitol Forum, was as follows:

Now, even back then Prescience Point conservatively estimated that around 65% of Stamps.com’s EBITDA was coming from applying this scheme to more and more traffic. It could only have gotten “worse” since (though Stamps.com is also likely to have shifted volume to its own NSA so as to try and improve margins further).

So why am I bringing back this bearish thesis, which you would now think had just materialized? Well, the reason is simple:

I’m bringing it back because while Stamps.com stock imploded, the thesis hasn’t yet materialized, and thus it can still materialize in the future, especially now that USPS seems to not be in best relations with Stamps.com.

That, my friends, is the biggest shoe in the room (that hasn’t dropped yet).

How Do I Know?

This article won’t be boringly complex. I know because Stamps.com straight out said it in the earnings conference call. Here it is (bold is mine):

Zach Cummins Understood. And then finally for me, to just clarify is all the USPS transaction revenue that you had in place, is that all gone at this point. So is it fair to almost consider you as a peer subscription business? Jeff Carberry No. So as we've talked in the past there are two components to the revenue with regard to USPS volume. The first is our director arrangement with the USPS, which is the commission agreement that we talked about that we've walked away from and is terminated. The others are commercial arrangements with various parties in the ecosystem that support the USPS, principally the resellers. So those revenue sharing arrangements still exist. So there is still transactional revenue to use the term that used that's still in our guidance and our numbers, but to be clear the commission component which is our direct relationship with post office on a revenue basis that has now gone.

So there you have it. Stamps.com lost its NSA with USPS, but it’s still earning the significant commissions that flowing mail traffic through resellers afforded it. Those extra gains, which Stamps.com gets by reclassifying small customers as volume shippers (through aggregation), still stands to be lost.

Conclusion

Amazingly, given how Stamps.com has already reacted, and how far the hit to its guidance has been, the worst is yet to happen.

The Stamps.com bearish thesis from years ago has yet to fully play out. The same scheme to skim a large profit margin from existing USPS mail traffic, by using USPS resellers, is still in place. Given its historical contribution, this shoe is likely as large or larger than the shoe you just saw dropping.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 58% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.