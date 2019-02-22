Sienna Senior Living: Our Thesis Remains Intact, And Its Shares Are Attractive

Investment Thesis

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) [TSX:SIA] delivered modest growth in Q4 2018. We continue to have a positive view on the company because of favorable demographic trends, significant improvement in its portfolio mix, and enhancement in its newly acquired residences. The company's shares still trade at an attractive valuation to its peers. It also pays an attractive 5.1%-yielding dividend. We believe Sienna is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018

In Q4 2018, Sienna’s revenue increased to C$169.5 million or an increase of 15.8% year over year. The growth was primarily driven by acquisitions. In Q4 2018, its diluted operating funds from operations per share increased by 3.5% year over year to C$0.36 per share. Its diluted adjusted funds from operations also increased by 0.9% year over year to C$0.33 per share. Sienna continues to maintain its occupancy rate in its long-term care portfolio. In Q4 2018, it maintained an occupancy rate of 98.5% in its LTC portfolio. This was the same as last year. On the other hand, average occupancy rate in the company’s retirement residences portfolio slid to 91.8% in Q4 2018 compared to 93.2% in Q4 2017. This decline was mainly a result of higher resident turnover in the company’s acquisition properties due to an above-average number of high acuity residents.

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Positive Growth Outlook

We still have a positive outlook on Sienna Senior Living for the following reasons:

Retirement portfolio should continue to perform well

We are now seeing a stabilization in its retirement residences occupancy ratio. In Q4 2018, its average occupancy ratio increased by 40 basis points sequentially to 91.8%. Together with rate increases, Sienna delivered same property net operating income growth of 5.6% in the past quarter. This was much better than the growth rate of 5.4% for the full year. We believe the company should be able to continue to grow its SPNOI by mid-single digit in 2019 thanks to stabilized occupancy, rate increases, and disciplined cost management.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Integration of its acquisition properties progressing well

Sienna's integration of its 10 newly acquired retirement residences (total of 1,245 suites acquired in March 2018) has done well. These retirement residences are located in Ontario, Canada’s largest province. The company has completed the integration of all of the support services functions, including finance, information technology, payroll, and procurement. The integration should result in operating expenses reduction in 2019. With these integrations mostly completed, management can focus on improving its churn rate (e.g. enhancing resident experience and re-branding the residences). We believe these efforts will help grow its funds from operations and improve its occupancy rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

Demand continues to outpace supply

Management believes that it will be able to achieve mid-single-digit SPNOI grow rate in its retirement portfolio in future years. This should be achievable because of favorable demographic trend in Canada. As can be seen from the bottom left chart, Canada’s population who are aged 75 or older are expected to reach over 6.5 million by 2040. This number is more than twice the number projected in 2020 (nearly 3 million).

Source: Investor Presentation

On top of the ageing population, Sienna should be able to continue to enjoy favorable supply and demand dynamic. Below is a chart that shows senior housing supply and vacancy rate in Canada in the past 9 years. As can be seen from the chart below, we can see that supply of senior housing units has increased from about 150,000 in 2009 to more than 250,000 in 2017. However, as the red solid line in the chart shows, the vacancy rate still declined to less than 8% in 2017. This is because demand continues to outpace supply in Canada’s senior housing market. Looking forward, Statistics Canada projected that by 2026 Canada will need an additional 131,000 spaces for seniors.

Source: Financial Post

Improving balance sheet

Sienna has done well to improve its balance sheet in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, the company saw its debt to gross book value declined by 190 basis points to 47.7% in Q4 2018 from a year ago. Similarly, its debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 6.9x at the end of Q4 2018 from 7.4x at the end of Q4 2017. Its interest coverage ratio has also improved by 0.1x to 3.8x in Q4 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Attractive Valuation

In 2018, Sienna reported adjusted funds from operation of C$1.48 per share. This means that Sienna is currently trading at a price to estimated 2018 AFFO ratio of 12.0x. This valuation is significantly below Chartwell’s (OTC:CWSRF) 17.3x but slightly above Extendicare’s (OTCPK:EXETF) 11.8x. We are okay that Sienna’s valuation trades below Chartwell because most of Chartwell’s revenues come from higher margin retirement residences. However, we believe the valuation gap is too wide as Sienna has significantly transformed its portfolio with retirement residences now consisting about 44% of its NOI. We think Sienna deserves higher multiple than Extendicare because retirement residences only represent a small portion of Extendicare’s NOI.

5.1%-Yielding Dividend

Sienna currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0765 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.1%. Its dividend yield is currently trading towards the low end of its 5-year average. Back in 2018, management expressed their intention to consider increasing the dividends more regularly. We view this as a sign that management is confident about its overall business outlook.

Sienna’s dividend yield of 5.1% is lower than Extendicare’s 6.4% but higher than Chartwell Retirement Residences’ 3.9%.

Risks and Challenges

Rising construction costs and wages

Sienna faces the risk of rising construction expenses on its existing development projects. Rising material costs may result in much higher construction expenses than anticipated. In addition, the company faces the risk of rising labor costs as Canada’s unemployment rate is in a cycle low of 5.8%. Investors should keep these two risks in mind.

Flu season

Like many other seniors housing REITs, Sienna’s occupancy ratio can fluctuate depending on flu season. As we know, it is difficult to predict how severe each flu season will be like or to know when the flu season will begin.

Competition and Oversupply

Sienna faces the risk of intense competition especially in oversupplied markets. In the past, management has mentioned that Ottawa and Durham Region are either oversupplied or will have new supplies coming to the market.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to have a positive view on Sienna’s outlook in 2019 and beyond. Sienna is currently trading at an attractive valuation. The company also pays an attractive dividend. Investors with a long-term investment horizon should be rewarded.

Sienna currently trades at Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker SIA. U.S. investors interested in the stock can either invest through OTC or check with their brokers to see if investing the company through Toronto Stock Exchange is possible or not. There is higher risk for investors investing through OTC as trading volumes are much lower.

