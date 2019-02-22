Noble Corp.: Paragon Litigation, Death Of Semi-Subs, Stock Perspectives

I look at the most interesting topics - the fate of the Paragon litigation, the situation in the semi-sub segment and the perspectives of Noble Corp. stock.

Noble Corp. (NE) recently reported Q4 2018 results and held a conference call. As in the case of my recent article on Transocean (RIG), I’d assume that interested readers already have had the time to look at the headline numbers, and I’ll jump straight to the most interesting information and observations from the conference call and the recent 10-K report.

Paragon litigation

In the course of the last year, I’ve been many times asked about the status of the Paragon litigation and whether it presented real risk for Noble Corp. As a reminder, the litigation part of the story started back in 2017, when the settlement agreement between Noble Corp. and Paragon Offshore was terminated, and Paragon Offshore creditors received an opportunity to try and sue Noble Corp. (I wrote about it here). In essence, Paragon creditors’ claims center around allegations that Paragon, which was span off Noble Corp. in 2014, was underfunded and collapsed due to this.

I always believed that such claims are without merit as virtually no one expected a nightmarish drop in oil prices and the historic downturn in offshore drilling that followed. However, the world of economic substance and common sense and the world of law are sometimes different worlds, so it’s always important to keep an eye on what a company has to say on the issue in the official document.

Here’s what Noble Corp. stated in the 10-K: “The complaint alleges claims of alleged actual and constructive fraudulent conveyance, unjust enrichment and recharacterization of intercompany notes as equity claims against Noble and claims of breach of fiduciary duty and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty against the officer and director defendants. The complaint states that the litigation trust is seeking damages of approximately $1.7 billion from the company, an amount equal to the amount borrowed by Paragon Offshore immediately prior to the spin-off, as well as unspecified amounts in respect of the claims against the officer and director defendants, all of whom have indemnification agreements with us […] We believe that Paragon Offshore, at the time of the spin-off, was properly funded, solvent and had appropriate liquidity and that the claims brought by the litigation trust are without merit.”

At this point, the date of the trial has not been yet determined. Therefore, a theoretical risk of the worst-case scenario, in which Noble loses the suit, still exists. I’m not a lawyer so I can only assess the financial essence of the suit (I share Noble’s view that Paragon creditor claims are without merit). In my opinion, Noble will either defend the case or settle for an amount many times below the $1.7 billion of damages that Paragon creditors seek, in order to remove the uncertainty and eliminate the litigation costs.

Balance sheet situation and the fate of stacked rigs

Noble Corp. finished 2018 with $375 million of cash on the balance sheet and $3.88 billion of debt. The company has a credit facility with a maximum aggregate amount of commitments of $1.5 billion that matures in January 2023. This credit facility has a minimum liquidity covenant of $300 million. Noble Corp. faces a debt wall starting in 2024, but the earlier schedule is rather easy, with $66 million due in 2020, $96 million due in 2021 and $99 million due in 2022:

Source: Noble Corp. 10-K.

Please note that the recent purchase of the second jack-up from PaxOcean, when Noble contributed $30.1 million in cash and the remaining $53.65 million were seller-financed, is not reflected in these numbers.

In my opinion, Noble Corp. has little room for maneuver to make other moves on the asset purchase front or asset reactivation front. The company is burdened by a roughly $300 million yearly interest expense and also will have to deal with the upcoming maturities – they look small in comparison with the total debt of the company, but they still amount to $261 million. Last year, the cash generated by operations went to financing capital expenditures, and this year will be no different with capex expected at $250 million:

Source: Noble Corp. 10-K

In this light, when Noble Corp. is even mentioning longer-term perspectives of the cold stacked semi-subs Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins, it looks like science fiction at this point. Speaking on this matter during the earnings call, the company stated that the reactivation cost of one-semi sub will be somewhere around $50 million - $100 million. The true number is more likely to be closer to $100 million as evidenced by Diamond Offshore’s (DO) reactivations as well as by Transocean’s reactivation estimate for semi-sub Eirik Raude ($100 million; Transocean decided to scrap the rig because it does not have the financial resources to bring it back to work).

As per Bassoe Offshore, the ultra-deepwater (>5000 ft water depth) benign environment semi-sub segment is in a poor shape: 19 rigs are drilling, 16 rigs are warm stacked, 17 rigs are cold stacked, one rig is undergoing activation (Ocean Onyx) and four rigs are under construction. Every warm stacked rig in this segment is modern except for the Noble Corp.’s Paul Romano, which was originally built in 1981. In my opinion, chances of Noble Corp.’s cold stacked semis to come back to life in the light of the market situation and the company’s financial situation are very small.

Stock price perspectives

Noble Corp. shares failed to stay above the $3.50 resistance level after a failed breakout attempt and are now trending lower along other offshore drillers’ shares which also are facing pressure. Meanwhile, Brent oil (BNO) continues its rebound and already has reached $67 per barrel. In my view, the pressure on drillers comes from the sobering financial information in 10-K reports as well as comments in the earnings calls. The offshore drilling market is indeed rebounding, and perspectives for 2020 are looking better than for 2019, but the speed of this rebound is low – obviously lower than the market originally expected.

I stated this multiple times but it never hurts to repeat: Offshore drilling is a highly speculative sector at this point, and anyone willing to make long-term bets on any offshore drilling stock should size the position appropriately, choose the entry price wisely, and be prepared for material volatility for upcoming months and even years. Speaking about shorter-term perspectives for Noble Corp. shares, I see them as muted unless we see oil racing past $70 per barrel as market sentiment is currently negative for drillers.

