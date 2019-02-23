Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended Feb. 22, 2019

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Occidental Petroleum, BP, and Oil States International, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, Feb. 19, "former Vice President Al Gore urged residents of a historic African-American community in Virginia on Tuesday to continue their fight against a plan to build a natural gas pipeline compressor station in their neighborhood. ... Gore told residents that the proposal to build the compressor station in the African-American community is a 'vivid example of environmental racism.' ... The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run 600 miles (965 kilometers) and carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia into Virginia and North Carolina. Opponents are concerned that exhaust from the 54,000-horsepower compressor station would hurt low-income and elderly residents living in Union Hill. Supporters say it will boost development." Further reading: "Dominion Energy Branches Further South With SCANA"

As reported by The New York Times on Thursday, Feb. 21, the "Trump administration, setting the stage to move forward with one of its most consequential climate-policy rollbacks, announced Thursday that it had decided to scrap negotiations with California over the president's plan to undo Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars and light trucks. The move makes a protracted legal battle almost certain. At the heart of the talks was California's longstanding right to opt out of national auto emissions rules and set its own tailpipe standards. State officials have vowed to sue to protect that authority if the administration tries to impose weaker federal standards on California and the dozen states that follow its lead." Further reading: "Automakers Slash Costs, Reshuffle Production Locations"

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, Feb. 22, "Saudi Arabia on Friday signed a wide-ranging set of agreements on energy and trade with China, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accelerated efforts to court an economic power that offers a potential counterweight to the U.S. Among the deals, Prince Mohammed's delegation committed to a pact to build a roughly $10 billion petrochemical refinery in northeast China, a joint-venture project first announced in 2017 that would be co-owned by Saudi state-oil company Aramco and two Chinese state-owned enterprises, including China North Industries Corp., according to Aramco." Further reading: "Wall Street Breakfast: Central Bank-Filled Week Comes To A Close"

Energy Articles of Note

"Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Jennifer Warren On Occidental Petroleum" by Jennifer Warren

"BP: Taking Advantage Of 'Advantaged' Oil Through AI" by Fluidsdoc

"Oil States International Absorbs Rough Q4, Moves Forward" by Laura Starks

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Feb. 22, 2019

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

Separately, we wanted to pass along some energy bankruptcy news (hat tip goes to Seeing Alpha author Raw Energy):

- On Thursday, Feb. 14, Arsenal Energy Holdings LLC (a pure-play natural gas operator in the Marcellus Shale) announced that it had emerged from Chapter 11.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Crude Oil Stocks

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.