HFF's (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome to HFF, Inc.'s earnings conference call to review the company's operating performance and production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at hfflp.com. This call is being webcast and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website along with a slide deck you may reference.

Please turn to the slide labeled disclaimer and a reference to forward-looking statements. This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only, and actual results may ultimately differ. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear today. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings release filed on Form 8-K and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC.

We may make certain statements during today's call which will refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in the earnings release.

We that in mind, I'll introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call today will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the call. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $215.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $662 million for the full year 2018, representing increases of 16.2% and 8.6%, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year. Net income totaled $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and approximately $116 million for the full year 2018, representing increases of 31.3% and 23.1%, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

We remain constructive on the fundamental drivers of the business and are pleased with the performance of the platform and believe the results are a testament to the professional integrity and work ethic of the firm's capital markets advisers and our collaborative team culture. There continues to be some divergence in the investment sales, volume statistics across the U.S. by property type and by geographic region or city. HFF believes this divergent performance is due to a number of factors, including uneven job growth by region and the resulting persistent bid-ask gap in certain markets where demand fundamentals are slowing; increasing cost of capital; favorable liquidity of the U.S. debt market; economic cycle risk; reinvestment risk and real estate being viewed as an excellent asset liability management tool for funds with long-dated liabilities, which has, to a degree, elongated hold periods. These factors resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market experiencing a period of price discovery beginning in 2016 and continuing through 2017 as evidenced by the 14% decline in investment sale transactions over those two calendar years as reported by Real Capital Analytics.

However, as stated in our three previous 2018 earnings calls, it would appear that the bid-ask gap continues to narrow between buyers and sellers as evidenced by investment sale transaction volume increasing to $562 billion in 2018 or 14.9% higher than the previous year as reported by Real Capital Analytics and only 1.4% below the post great financial crisis peak set in 2015, as seen on Slide 14.

The majority of the 14.9% increase was obtained through portfolio and entity level transactions, which increased $50.7 billion or 40.9% over the previous year, while individual property transactions increased by $22.1 billion or 6.1% over the previous year.

The aforementioned increases in portfolio and entity level transactions was primarily driven by changes in business models for operators and institutional investors as well as persistent NAV discounts in the public REIT market for certain companies or property sectors. 12 M&A transactions were announced in 2018, totaling approximately $84 billion in gross value, the second-highest volume figure in more than 10 years.

As we have stated on previous earnings calls, we believe the institutional investor market remains quite disciplined in its underwriting of commercial real estate since the Great Recession. The majority of investors have adjusted underwriting to take into consideration moderating rent growth or increases in concessions and, of course, the perceived increased risk given economic cycle concerns. The previously mentioned bid-ask gap, which has persisted for two years in certain geographies, is an example of investor discipline, given the discretionary capital in closed-end funds alone currently now totals $190 billion, the largest amount of discretionary capital available to deploy in the industry's history and more than double the amount that existed in 2007.

This restraint in deployment of equity capital is being bolstered by three additional factors, those being reinvestment risk; the liquidity of the U.S. debt market; and the attractiveness of commercial real estate assets as an excellent AUM strategy among pension plans, sovereign wealth plans and corporate plans.

In terms of reinvestment risk, some institutional investors are enjoying excellent cash-on-cash returns with their existing real estate investments and believe it would be quite difficult to replicate same in the current environment. Additionally, they believe commercial real estate is an excellent long-term store value, as per the metrics provided on Slide 15, showing an excellent risk-adjusted return offered by private real estate investments and, therefore, represents an ideal match for long-dated liabilities, thereby helping a given plan's asset liability management strategies. These factors have resulted in the elongation of holding periods for some operators and institutional investors.

Finally, given the liquidity of the U.S. debt market for commercial real estate, if current pricing does not meet a given owner's view of value, an excellent alternative is to recapitalize, refinance the asset in lieu of the sale. However, in some cases, markets that have previously experienced declines in transaction volumes have rebounded. In the last years, the bid-ask gap has narrowed due to greater confidence in market and asset level performance. Such markets include New York City, San Francisco and Chicago, which collectively increased transaction volumes by approximately 37% in 2018 according to Real Capital Analytics, contributing to the aforementioned increases in volumes year-to-date.

In cities where rent growth is accelerating, the buy side investor base is reflecting those facts in its underwriting. And, therefore, a bid-ask gap is unlikely to exist in those markets and, generally speaking, transaction velocity is increasing.

Relating to price differentiation among property sectors, asset types requiring lower levels of capital expenditures such as industrial, multi-housing, self-storage remain in favor as does any property sector positively influenced by noneconomic factors such as demographic shifts, which would favorably impact health care-related assets such as medical office, life science and biotech along with student housing and some components of the senior housing industry.

Additionally, assets that are generally termed alternatives, such as data centers, manufactured housing, cold storage, are also in favor for a variety of reasons. HFF views these conditions to be constructive for the industry in general. As the commentary suggests, the commercial real estate remains in favor with institutional investors due to their willingness to hold assets for longer durations, and underwriting continues to be measured.

Additionally, HFF believes the following factors are important foundational or structural components of the commercial real estate industry, which would seem to be positive drivers for transaction volumes. The composition of ownership is increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transaction volumes for select intermediaries as investors continue to consolidate service providers.

Effective in the third quarter of 2016, commercial real estate was recategorized from the broader financial sector and became a stand-alone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard, or GICS, trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999, indicating commercial real estate's enhanced standing among global investors and has resulted in an increase in the flow of capital in commercial real estate. However, while capital flows have increased as a result of the GICS designation, volatility has also increased due to the emergence of a relatively new shareholder base in the shares in public real estate companies, utilizing quantitative algorithmic trading methodologies. As a result, some public pension plans and other long-dated capital sources have begun to reduce the percentage of real estate investing via the public markets.

HFF believes the recognition of commercial real estate is a core investment holding, ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital and that investing in the asset class is necessary in order to attain a diversified investment portfolio. This is best illustrated on Slides 16 and 17, showing an approximate 86% increase in allocations to commercial real estate since 2010 and approximately $190 billion of discretionary capital raised in closed-end funds alone to deploy in the commercial real estate, a historical high-water mark for the industry.

Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 90 basis points below target as a percentage of AUM. As previously mentioned, HFF believes the record amount of discretionary capital awaiting deployment, combined with the persistent bid-ask gap, is empirical evidence of a high level of discipline within the institutional investor set.

As previously noted, and as illustrated on Slide 18, capital managed by institutional investors in commercial real estate, measured by assets held within closed-end and open-ended funds, has increased approximately 105% net of the market's price appreciation, as noted on Slide 19, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class and a larger denominator of assets to potentially drive future transaction volume. This statement is further highlighted by the fact that transaction volume in 2018 was down 1.2% from the 2007 transaction market peak of $469.1 billion despite the almost doubling of AUM during that same time frame.

Regarding near-term future transaction volume for U.S. commercial real estate assets, please note the size of the closed-end fund market on Slide 18. As stated on previous earnings calls, the closed-end fund market in the U.S. is generally defined as 10-year finite life funds with a preferred return promote-based compensation structure. Given the limited life of these funds, the compensation structure and the fact that investment managers will have great difficulty raising capital for future funds without realized returns, meaning the sale of assets within the fund, the largest investment managers of institutional commercial real estate assets in the U.S. generally liquidate their portfolios every five to seven years on average, as reflected on Slide 20. Stated differently, the closed-end fund market is structured to transact in order to recognize value and retain personnel.

Aside from the domestic institutional capital referenced previously, an important source of capital for U.S. commercial real estate industry is the participation of the retail investor, which in the past has invested via private non-listed REITs. Given reforms implemented by government regulators of this industry, a significant number of low load real estate investment funds from private best-in-class real estate operators and investment management firms have emerged. HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor universe as few retail investors have exposure to best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers.

In addition to the traditional retail investor, large family offices have also begun to significantly increase their commercial real estate holdings. Many of these investors have the capacity of institutional investors and are therefore able to transact trades of significant size and complexity.

As illustrated on Slide 21, the aggregate net worth of billionaires across the globe has more than doubled since 2007 to $8.9 trillion and have significant allocations to current assets. Of note, both the traditional retail investor and large family office investors offer a non-correlated source of capital compared to the traditional institutional fund flows.

Foreign capital flows into the U.S. totaled $89 billion in 2018, a 65% increase over the previous year, according to Real Capital Analytics, and as seen on Slide 22. The behavior and preferences of overseas capital generally reflect the same characteristics as those previously mentioned among domestic institutions. Additionally, in 2018, HFF witnessed considerable diversity among overseas investors contributing capital to the U.S. market, with significant contributions emanating from Canada, Continental Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Australia.

Finally, an important factor impacting foreign investment in the U.S. commercial real estate industry is currency risk and the cost of hedging same as interest rates diverge from those of other developed countries.

Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the supply of new assets being developed. As shown on Slides 23 and 24, supply remains largely in balance with demand relative to previous economic cycles. There are specific submarkets wherein completions of certain property types have exceeded demand, resulting in increased rent concessions. However, HFF believes an environment of sustained job growth over the next two to three years can afford landlords' additional pricing power, given the relatively modest scale of new construction; the lending community's conservative approach to additional construction; the economic cycle risk negatively impacting build-to-core strategies; and the compression in return on cost metrics, given the significant increases in the cost to build new product, which have occurred over the past 24 months.

Given these facts and our views of the industry in general, we continue to invest in our core business, as illustrated by the following points. We continue to add headcount to our firm, evidenced by a 9.4% increase in headcount over the past 12 months, resulting in 92 net associates, including 21 net new capital markets advisers. As we have mentioned on previous calls, our headcount growth is the result of both our organic and external recruiting efforts.

We also continued to expand our presence in London. The HFF corporate M&A transaction group has continued to expand its headcount, now totaling 11 individuals and has successfully integrated into the HFF platform. We have significantly invested in the firm's general infrastructure including additional administrative personnel in accounting, human resources, research and information technology support functions. Related to technology, the firm continues to make a significant investment expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisers to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business.

HFF has a long history of embracing information technology, fostering an innovative reputation by leveraging the full breadth of our technology resources for the benefit of our clients and capital markets advisers. As a prime example, and as outlined on Slide 25, CapTrack is a proprietary transaction and client relationship management workflow software developed internally by HFF. The firm is able to form insights from our pipeline of transactions and gain invaluable market intelligence derived from the more than 60,000 client relationships which are housed in CapTrack. In an era where real-time intelligence provides a significant competitive advantage, HFF will continue to develop unique and differentiated technology-driven solutions for our associates and clients.

As mentioned on our earnings call, on July 2, 2018, HFF entered into a risk transfer agreement with M&T Realty Capital Corporation, whereby HFF has agreed to indemnify M&T Realty Capital Corporation for all its credit risk associated with certain loans originated by HFF through M&T Realty Capital Corporation's Fannie Mae delegated underwriting servicing loan platform. HFF has since hired Gary Pool, formerly Chief Credit Officer of M&T Realty Capital Corporation, as its internal Credit Officer. He will work with HFF's capital markets advisers in the structuring of loans with M&T Realty Capital. The goal of the risk transfer agreement structure is to significantly grow our market share of Fannie Mae in the U.S. business.

On September 17, 2018, a direct wholly owned subsidiary of HFF acquired a 50% interest in Kensington Capital Advisors. Kensington is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was established in 2004 to provide professional advice to clients facing financial risks associated with changes in interest rate, currency and commodity markets. Kensington's expertise lies in the analysis, structuring, valuation and execution of over-the-counter derivative instruments and the seasons transactions. In HFF's experience, these products are frequently used by HFF clients, and Kensington's insight and expertise will add another valuable resource for HFF. HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm.

In keeping with the firm's long-term strategic plan, we will continue to add personnel to our offices, property verticals and business lines throughout 2019, and we'll continue to invest in strategically beneficial business endeavors subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy.

In order to put this commentary in perspective relative to the performance of HFF, we believe it is important to reiterate a few key themes from previous earnings calls. First, it's important to note that HFF is not in the equity real estate investment business but rather the real estate transaction business. Additionally, HFF is not in the leasing, property management, tenant or landlord representation, corporate outsourcing or appraisal businesses. Therefore, all HFF resources, strategic planning are singularly focused on enhancing our capital markets advisers' capabilities and ability to service their clients. We believe this is a significant differentiator for HFF in the retention and recruitment of talent.

Second, HFF has virtually no corporate debt with relatively low fixed costs structure and minimal working capital needs, allowing the firm significant flexibility in terms of adjusting to any market environment and to take full advantage of potential growth opportunities.

Third, the firm is highly diversified relative to its client base. In the 12-month period ending fourth quarter 2018, no one client accounted for more than 1.8% of our capital market services revenue, and our top 10 clients combined represented 8.3% of our capital markets services revenue.

HFF's investment advisory transaction volumes totaled $12.7 billion in the fourth quarter 2018 and $37.4 billion for the full year 2018, marking increases of 23.4% and 8.4%, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the prior year.

As reported by Real Capital Analytics, the industry experienced increases of 20.2% and 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the full year 2018, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on Slide 26, HFF's investment advisory volume for the full year 2018 increased 119% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 1.2% for the industry.

HFF debt originations totaled $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $54.5 billion for the full year of 2018, representing increases of 9.7% and 5.3%, respectively, when compared to the same periods of the previous year.

As reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association as seen on Slide 27, the industry experienced mortgage origination increases of 14% and 3.5% in the fourth quarter 2018 and full year 2018, respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on Slide 28, HFF's debt volume for the full year 2018 increased 132% from 2007, as compared to an increase of 8% for the industry.

In summary, we believe there's ample availability of capital in both the debt and equity markets to sustain current real estate transaction volumes, absent a precipitous decline in global economic activity. As we have stated on previously earnings calls, moderate volatility can result in increase in demand for HFF's capital markets knowledge, advisory services and execution capabilities as investors see clarity in asset valuations and in determining the most suitable strategy for their commercial estate holdings.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I will discuss today is also set forth on Slides 30 through 40. Beginning on Slides 30 and 31, during the fourth quarter, our revenue was $215.3 million as compared to $185.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 16.2% year-over-year. Total transaction volumes increased 7.4% in the fourth quarter, led by an increase in investment advisory and debt originations transaction volumes.

Operating income was $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up $4 million from last year, while operating margins contracted 120 basis points. The change in operating margins for the quarter is primarily attributable to the increase in the company's compensation-related costs, including stock-based compensation, interest on the warehouse line of credit, depreciation and amortization and other operating expenses.

We continued to strategically invest in our platform during 2017 and 2018, including the continued investments related to the startup of our London operations. We maintain healthy levels of liquidity and operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital markets services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 1.8% of our capital markets services revenue for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Continuing on Slide 32, revenue for the full year 2018 was $662 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 8.6% or $52.6 million. For the full year 2018, operating income was $94.7 million compared to $105.3 million, a decrease of $10.6 million, while operating margins were down 300 basis points. The decline in operating income and margins for both the quarter and full year of 2018 is attributable to the increase in the company's compensation-related costs and other operating expenses, primarily related to the strategic investments we are making in our business through growth in headcount and the expansion of offices such as the startup and continued integration of our London operation as well as an increase in amortization of mortgage servicing rights and interests associated with the warehouse line of credit.

For the full year, the margins were also impacted by the nonrecurring cash payments related to the additional compensation award made in the first quarter. These cost increases were partially offset by the income contribution from the 8.6% growth in revenue.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $64.6 million, an increase of $5 million or 8.5% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, due primarily to the growth in operating income. For the full year 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $168.9 million, compared to $163.5 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 3.3%. This increase in adjusted EBITDA for the year was driven primarily by an increase in operating income before consideration of the increases in stock-based compensation, and depreciation, and amortization and the increase in interest and other income.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter contracted 210 basis points to 30%, compared to 32.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017, while the adjusted EBITDA margin for the year ending December 31, 2018 was 25.5% compared to 26.8% in the same period of last year. Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was 55.3% in the full year of 2018 compared to 56.1% in the same period of 2017, which is an improvement of 80 basis points.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up by approximately $12.3 million or 29.7% for the fourth quarter and up by approximately $32.2 million or 22.2% for the full year 2018 when compared to the same periods in 2017. These increases were primarily due to additional compensation-related expenses, including salaries and payroll taxes, stock-based compensation, the nonrecurring payment related to the additional compensation award in the first quarter of 2018, an increase in the interest in our warehouse lines of credit and increases in other discretionary operating expenses due in part to the growth in headcount. In addition, other operating expenses have increased as the company continues to make strategic investments in technology, which we expect will result in increased productivity over the longer term.

Also, as shown on Slides 31 and 32, interest and other income decreased $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of a decrease in income from lower securitization compensation, partially offset by an increase in interest and other related income. For the full year 2018, interest and other income increased $2.8 million when compared to the same period in 2017, which is primarily attributable to higher interest and other related income as well as higher mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by a decrease in other agency-related income and a decrease in securitization compensation.

The company's Freddie Mac business has been very strong in the past three years with a record level of originations in 2018 of $7 billion and originations of $6.8 billion and $4.6 billion in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis increased $0.26 to $1.11 compared to $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter benefited by approximately $0.22 from the reduction in the statutory corporate federal tax rates from 2017 Tax Reform Act. Earnings per diluted share for the full year was $2.88 compared to $2.39 for the full year of 2017. Earnings per diluted share benefited by approximately $0.53 from the reduction in the statutory corporate federal tax rates and benefited by approximately $0.11 from the additional tax deductions from the windfall adjustment that occurred in the first quarter related to equity compensation.

The company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018, before consideration of the impact from the additional tax deduction from the first quarter windfall adjustment and the effect of the deferred rate change was 28.1% for 2018 as compared to 39% for the same period in 2017. This rate differential is primarily due to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act.

Slides 34 through 36 relate to the balance sheet liquidity. Our cash balance, net of client advances at December 31, 2018, was $301 million compared to $265.7 million at December 31, 2017.

As shown on Slide 34, during the full year of 2018, the company generated $144 million in cash from operating activities, net of a $4.8 million decrease in client advances. The company's use of cash is typically related to the limited working capital needs during the year and the payment of taxes. As stated on our previous earnings call, on July 2, 2018, we invested $25 million to purchase a preferred stock interest in M&T Realty Capital Corporation to facilitate the risk transfer agreement. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset by the mortgage notes receivable.

As shown on Slide 35, our balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, included $348.4 million of outstanding borrowings on 19 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac Multifamily business, and we also had a corresponding asset recorded for the related mortgage notes receivable. To date, all of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac.

Also, subsequent to the year-end, the company announced that it will pay a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share on February 27, 2019. The aggregate amount of the dividend payment expected to be paid is $68.7 million. Including the upcoming dividend payment, since 2012, the company will return capital to our shareholders in the form of seven special cash dividends totaling $457.2 million or $12.02 per share.

I would like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements, which can be found on Slides 37 to 40. As noted on Slides 37 and 38, on a year-over-year basis, our production volume increased by 7.4% or approximately $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $3.6 billion or 3.8% for the full year of 2018. The total number of transactions increased by 17.1% or 116 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased by 9.7% or 229 for the full year of 2018. The company's loan servicing portfolio grew by $11.3 billion or 16.2% when compared to the portfolio size in the fourth quarter of 2017. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $81.2 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Slide 39 provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the fourth quarter comparison to the same period in 2017. Total headcount in capital markets advisers as of December 31, 2018, were up 9.4% and 5.7%, respectively, year-over-year.

Slide 40 provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisers increased 1% for the full year 2018 to $1.706 million from $1.686 million for the same period in 2017 and is up sequentially from the trailing 12 months as of September 31, 2018, where that number was $1.651 million.

In summary, we are pleased with the company's operating and financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2018, with revenue growth of 16.2%, an increase in operating income of 9.9% and an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 8.5%. While the company's earnings were impacted in the first quarter of 2018, due primarily to the continued investments we made in our platform, which include the London startup and the additional compensation award, as previously discussed, we saw a continued improvement in our operating performance throughout the remainder of 2018 with a revenue growth of 8.6% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 3.3% for the full year.

As we have stated consistently, we view our business on a long-term basis, and much of the increases in our current year expenses relate to strategic investments that have a longer-term benefit to the company. We have maintained a consistent approach since 2009 in how we manage our business for strategic growth. This can be illustrated on Slides 33 and 39.

First, Slide 39 shows the company's growth in headcount from 376 associates in 2009 to 1,074 associates in 2018 for a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%.

Correspondingly, Slide 33 provides a summary of the company's growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA with compound annual growth rates of 26.8% and 55.9%, respectively, for the same period. We have, and we'll continue to be, very disciplined, efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Greg. As we look into 2019, we think it's important to convey the firm's strategic plan remains largely unchanged from previous years. HFF's future growth will continue to be premised on our core guiding principles, which we believe significantly differentiate HFF in the real estate industry.

These core guiding principles are briefly described as follows. First is our client-centric business model, which avoids business lines or services that directly compete with the business interest of our clients, such as investment management, landlord and tenant representation and/or property asset management services.

Second is the maintenance of our partnership mentality, whereby the governing body of HFF, its executive committees elected by the firm's leadership team, which is comprised of 78 individuals who run the firm's 26 offices; its business lines and its property verticals. This approach to governance reinforces our team partnership culture and significantly differentiates the firm from the industry at large.

Third is our player-coach leadership style, whereby the firm's leadership mentors our capital market advisers through the origination and execution of real estate transactions. Stated differently, the leaders of HFF are all active and prolific originators of the capital markets transactions and, therefore, lead by actions versus traditional management hirings.

Fourth is our pay-for-performance compensation structure where it aligns the interest of HFF's leadership with the performance of the firm through our profit participation and omnibus compensation plans.

Fifth is maintaining an owner mentality versus an employee mentality, which is illustrated by the fact that HFF capital markets advisers own approximately 11% of the outstanding Class A common shares of HFF. Highlighting the importance of our adherence to an owner mentality is the firm's granting of approximately 2,075,000 shares since January 2014, which vest over five years to our leadership team and capital markets advisers based on value-add metrics.

Our sixth guiding principle is risk mitigation. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service, and we continue to maintain significant cash balances to fund our working capital needs, our future growth and to mitigate downside risks as occurred in 2008 and 2009.

Once we have met these needs and have sufficient capital reserve to not only survive but thrive in a down market, the company, led by the Board of Directors, looks at all options regarding the best use of its capital. This has been illustrated by returning capital to shareholders over the past seven years in the form of special dividends totaling $457.2 million or $12.02 per share.

Finally, our seventh core guiding principle is the maintenance of the firm's value-add philosophy, which permeates every aspect of the HFF culture. All leadership positions, compensation awards, executive appointments are based on long-held value-add principles, which were developed internally and were consistently used to educate our employees.

HFF's ability to differentiate and build out its platform in a consolidating industry, as well as to continue its expansion into the real estate industry at large, remains a primary focus of management. We believe these guiding principles allow the firm to recruit and retain best-in-class industry professionals.

Evidencing this statement, and as illustrated on Slide 39, since year-end 2012, the company has increased its headcount by 500, representing an approximate 87% increase. And we have grown our total capital markets advisers by 163, representing an increase of approximately 71%. We have accomplished this profitably and at a sustainable measured pace. HFF remains committed to protecting its culture via an unwavering adherence to its deliberate hiring practices.

Operator, I would now like to turn the call over to questions from our callers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani from KBW. Your line is open.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. Can you provide the Freddie Mac volumes and the originations volumes in the fourth quarter of 2018? I think last year, you did about $2 billion in 4Q 2017, not sure if you mentioned it earlier.

Greg Conley

Jade, I didn't mention the quarterly volume. We did just about $7 billion for the year. We did about $2.9 billion approximately in the fourth quarter of this year.

Jade Rahmani

What are you seeing in the outlook that is extremely strong growth on the Freddie side? We've also seen that in other players. And do you anticipate 2019 multifamily originations with the GSEs to be on par with 2018?

Greg Conley

Well, Jade, as you know, we don't give guidance. But you do know, obviously, that the agencies have bought kept their caps similar for 2019 as they were for 2018. So we'll just have to see how that transpires, but that – the activity will go along with the multi-housing sector and just the debt platform in general.

Jade Rahmani

In terms of 4Q production volumes, did they come in stronger than you had anticipated, either at the end of the third quarter or as the quarter played out? I think Mark has mentioned that on the earnings call that you're somewhat surprised by the strength.

Mark Gibson

Jade, this is Mark. No, we weren't surprised. We plan – we don't control timing of when things happen, but we have very accurate processes that we follow that have been tried and true for over 25 years. So we weren't surprised. Of course, things can change, as you know, quarter-to-quarter based upon closings and any abnormalities in the macroeconomic climate. But generally speaking, no, we weren't surprised.

And I would also take you back a little bit to what we've been saying for a while in terms of drivers of volumes in the marketplace. And when you look at the doubling of AUM since 2007, and we're literally 1% down or 1.4% down in transaction volume during that time frame, the math there would seem to support higher transaction volumes over time. You're going to have blips year-to-year.

And then when you add on to that, the commentary regarding the closed-end fund environment, which is very significant in the U.S. and its structure in terms of mandated transactions for a number of reasons, one can look at that denominator that has significantly grown as real estate has grown into more than an alternative asset class with large owners of capital and just see what might happen over the next few years.

I would also say, Jade, just on that point, while we're on it, the industry is consolidating in terms of service providers relative to the largest owners of real estate, and that has been beneficial as well.

Jade Rahmani

In your estimation in the fourth quarter, did you detect any pull-forward of transaction volumes? Do you think that the volatility in the capital markets caused people to try to lock in pricing, try to lock in rate on the financing side to close transactions?

Mark Gibson

No. We didn't see that, Jade, in our book. If anything, generally, when you have significant volatility, the markets tend to pause. So we didn't witness any acceleration.

Jade Rahmani

And then can you make any comments, a year ago, in the first quarter, HFF's stock price was extremely volatile post earnings and as people were surprised by lower average transaction sizes and negative operating leverage driven by increased fixed cost based on some of the investments you had made. Can you give any commentary about how things look in terms of pipeline in the first quarter? Since we're now halfway through the quarter, should we anticipate a tough comp with the year ago on the volume side? Or are there any other comments you can give about current transaction flow?

Mark Gibson

Jade, we don't give guidance, so I can't comment on the pipeline. But I will address the first quarter of last year. So as you know, over the last two years, we have invested quite significantly in various businesses. We mentioned Kensington. We mentioned Fannie Mae. We mentioned London. And I think it is important to highlight again that we use the tax savings that occurred corporately to reinvest in the platform, into our people, and that is a nonrecurring event. So again, sticking with our statements we've made several times over past earnings calls, if we decided to quit investing and growing the business and growing revenue, we can expand margins quickly.

So the way our business is structured, when we make an investment, either with London or other similar investments, it's a direct expense to the P&L. And we have fairly consistently stated that our margins will reflect it as a result. And over the last several years, we've been somewhere in that 25% margin, those are very high margins relative to the industry at large. And if we compress it, which we stated it would as we make these investments, we're hopeful that we're making solid investments that will benefit the firm and our shareholders in the future. But that should give you some idea of how we view the future.

If we stop making investments, that would be one metric to look at. And I think the fact that we have been fairly active, for us, relative to our history over the last couple of years in terms of investing in the various businesses we've outlined in the script is demonstrative of how we see the market in general over the next few years.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Sheldon with William Blair. Your line is open.

Stephen Sheldon

Hi, good evening. So just looking back over the last three quarters, it appears there's been year-over-year acceleration in productivity. And I'm looking at it in terms of transaction revenue per average producer. So what do you attribute that to if you had to break it down into strong underlying market fundamentals and your execution? And has there been anything that's changed or maybe start to have a bigger impact from your go-to-market strategy that's helped drive productivity higher recently? Or again, do you think that's mostly just reflects positive market dynamics?

Mark Gibson

Well, thank you for the question because it's a good one. We're very pleased with the productivity number. Frankly, given the headcount increases, almost all of them have been young organic growth that we have trained. You would expect that number to decrease for some period of time rather than increase. And we're very pleased that it has actually increased. And I would credit that to our team orientation culture across all of our businesses. We mentor and train through deal flow, not the traditional management style. And an important factor here has also been technology improvement.

So making the business much more efficient has helped demonstrably as well. So it's a combination of all of that, but we're very pleased with it just given how much we have invested in the growth for the firm over the long term with respect to hiring directly out of college and mentoring and training people over time that are much younger than our average producer over the last five years. Another important note, again, I'll just bring it up, is the average tenure here is 17.5 years. And when you start adding the headcount that we've added and maintain that, it's interesting to us. So those will be the three drivers of the question.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. And then, yes, I guess, on the technology side, you've talked over the last year or so about investing in technology like CapTrack. And yes, you just mentioned kind of positive impact that, that's had on productivity. So as we think about 2019 and beyond, how are you thinking about additional technology initiatives, both in terms of adding functionality to platforms like CapTrack and any other kind of strategically important tech initiatives that you might highlight?

Mark Gibson

We don't really make public comments about it in general, but let me just answer it the best I can. I would say that our technology initiative is driven primarily by a quest to enhance the ability of our transaction professionals to be the best they could possibly be in the industry. We don't – our focus isn't beyond it.

So again, focused strongly on culture, hit strongly on growth of our individual transaction producers to give them the tools they need to be as efficient as they possibly can and, therefore, be as successful as they possibly can. So the vast majority of our focus is I would call, practical from a technology standpoint. And that is just making people better, faster, smarter than they have been in the past.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay, got it. And then I guess, just would be curious to hear your thoughts on ramping potentially your M&A activity, given that you paid out the special dividend, still have likely $240 million of cash on the balance sheet based on where it stood at the end of the year. I guess, did that become more of a focus here over the next year or two?

Mark Gibson

One would never say never but it is difficult for us to maintain our culture, which we talk a lot about, as you know, and we think it's a significant differentiator in the industry. It would be difficult for us to maintain that if we made any significant acquisition and scale of individuals. Rather, we had built this company over many, many years one brick at the time, one team at a time and assimilate them into the culture and then grow from there, both organic and from a recruiting standpoint, but generally, at a measured pace.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay. That's helpful. Last one from me. I know you don't give guidance, but can you maybe just help frame what tax rate we should expect at this point for 2019?

Greg Conley

Yes, we, as I mentioned, when you adjust out for the noise of the windfall adjustment that we said it would end at about a 28.1% tax rate for the year, and we've kind of completed our analysis relative to the impact that the Tax Reform Act will have on our tax positions. And as you know, prior to that, we settled in somewhere in that vicinity of 40%.

So we think we're probably still going to be in that 28% range. It may tweak 1% here or there on either side when you set aside any of these windfall adjustment issues that occurred from whenever we pay out our equity compensation. But having – setting that aside, in a normal basis, all things being equal, we should settle in about 28%, give or take 1% here or there.

Stephen Sheldon

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark Gibson for his closing remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, everyone, for joining the call. We appreciate you doing so. We hope you can join us again for our first quarter 2019 call. Have a good evening.

