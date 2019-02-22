Ubiquiti Networks: Long-Term Growth And Short-Term Gains

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sunset Analysis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) delivered a solid earnings report on February 8th with significant increases in EPS and revenue. They are now positioning themselves, through investment in inventory, to meet demand left unfilled by Huawei as a result of security fears. In the short term, they stand to benefit from this regulatory pressure and expand their market share. In the long term, the company will continue to expand its product line and benefit from macro trends, such as the implementation of 5G and increasing access to the internet worldwide. The company is beginning to pay a regular dividend, which I believe will be continued in the future, along with a dividend raise.

Second Quarter Results

Ubiquiti reported a 75% year over year increase in non-GAAP EPS, with quarterly earnings of $1.33. This represents a 75% YOY increase and a surprise of 41.5% vs. the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. This strong performance was driven by a large revenue increase among other factors. Its revenues increased YOY by 22.5% to $307.3 million. Revenue in the Service Provider segment decreased 6% YOY, though the decrease in this segment was more than offset by the whopping 48% YOY revenue increase in the Enterprise Technology segment. Gross margin increased to 45.6% from the year-ago quarter's margin of 38.6%, an impressive increase despite rising operating costs. Management outlined a potential impact or tariffs on the company driving their gross margin lower to between 42 and 45 percent in the short term. Long term, the company believes it will be able to adjust to the impact of tariffs on the company and retain a margin between 45 and 50 percent, its current gross margin falling on the lower end of that scale. Of note, was the company's finished goods inventory increased during the quarter $116.8 million from the prior quarter to stand at $251.7 million in value. This investment was made to improve the speed at which products are distributed to customers as well to be prepared for an increase in demand as expected by Ubiquiti's management. The company's net cash flow for the sixth months ending Dec. 31st, 2018, decreased by $21.1 million, which the company attributes to "the net impact of increased inventory and the corresponding payables" as stated in their quarterly report.

Reported Expected Non-GAAP EPS $1.33 $0.92 Revenue $307.3 Million $253.4 Million

Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Growth

Ubiquiti stands to gain from the larger trend of the shift to 5G internet. They provide hardware key to the implementation of 5G and are preparing to deliver, as evidenced by the increase in inventory. Though not without competitors in this space; Huawei, HPE's Aruba, and Cisco (CSCO) are three of the largest competitors in this space, Ubiquiti nonetheless stands to benefit from this increase in demand in the coming years. Their consumer hardware segment also stands to benefit from this trend as individuals and businesses upgrade their local hardware in order to take advantage of this capability. Ubiquiti's investment in new IOT product lines in security and lighting suggest an expansion into this space is a new direction for the company and a possible catalyst for growth if successfully integrated into the existing business model. Their enterprise segment could market their IOT products alongside ethernet and Wi-Fi from a cost-saving and ease of installation perspective, helping them gain increased sales from the same clients. The company also sells products to ISPs specializing in rural areas. In the US, there are still 25 million people without broadband internet, 19 million of whom live in rural areas, constituting the so-called "broadband gap." Multiple advocacy groups are currently campaigning to expand coverage to these areas, and the USDA announced, last December, a $600 million grant and loan program to increase rural internet access (Source). For these projects, Ubiquiti is an ideal supplier, given its equipment designed for rural environments, along with software to allow small-scale ISPs to monitor their networks and their support and training for ISP businesses using their equipment. This example is only of the US market, outside of the US, there is an even greater deficit in urban/rural internet access that over the next century will be closed as internet access continues to expand through government infrastructure investment and telecom companies seeking new customers. All of these projects will need hardware, and Ubiquiti has the hardware they need.

Short-Term Gains in Market Share

Ubiquiti is in a position where it, along with others, can gain market share in areas where, due to security concerns, one of its largest competitors, Huawei, is banned. The United States, Australia, and New Zealand are a few nations where Huawei's equipment is banned in 5G networks. Companies such as Vodafone (VOD), one of Europe's largest telecom companies, have halted their purchases of Huawei equipment as well. Despite the ban, demand for the hardware has not gone away and companies are unlikely to risk falling behind in the 5G race waiting for bans on Huawei equipment to pass and will instead search for other sources for hardware. Companies, such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), have begun investing in their networking segments hoping to fill the gap in supply left by Huawei (Source). With market exposure on every continent but Australia and Antarctica, and a large presence in Europe and North America where security fears are high along with demand for next-gen internet connection, Ubiquiti stands to fill in where Huawei leaves. Additionally, Ubiquiti, like Huawei, seeks to offer its products at the lowest cost-point. Ubiquiti has experience in keeping costs low while maintaining high margins, as evidenced by earnings reports and will be able to provide the 5G equipment without a drastic difference in cost to comparable Huawei gear. Many companies and pundits are presently concerned about the United States falling behind in the race to 5G due to the ban on Huawei gear and higher costs from alternative suppliers. This may be the opening Ubiquiti needs in order to expand its market share. One of the key contingencies, however, is the ability to provide equipment on a scale required by large ISPs and this may require significant capital investment to build up production capabilities.

Valuation

Ubiquiti currently trades at 30.55 trailing P/E, which is in line with its P/E ratio throughout 2018, though above its average valuation of the past five years. Its forward P/E ratio of 25.69 is well above the industry average of 17.25. By the measure of its P/E, the stock may seem to be valued a bit richly, but its growth prospects should be considered in the analysis of company value, along with ROE. Management at Ubiquiti has done a great job of creating value for shareholders with an annualized ROE for the quarter ending December 2018 of 113.12%, well above the industry average of a mere 2.24% (Source). Return on equity continues to improve for the company as they grow their income while returning value to shareholders through buybacks.

Dividend and Buybacks

The company is trading ex-dividend as of February 14th for a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 payable on February 25th. This is in line with their dividend policy announced in their 2018 annual report published last August.

The dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%, which allows for plenty of cash flow to support operating costs including continued investment in R&D as well as investment in inventory. The company's current $200 million share repurchase program, announced on November 9, 2018, still has $178.2 million available to repurchase shares according to their recent quarterly report. Share buybacks have long been the method through which Ubiquiti returned value to its shareholders, but I believe the company may transition to become a regular dividend payer. The company's shares are 80.78% held by insiders, with another large swath of company shares owned by institutional investors. This means that share buybacks will not long be the ideal method for returning value to shareholders, as these two groups of investors are not likely to sell shares as part of a buyback program meaning that finding shares to repurchase will become more difficult. Furthermore, the high insider holdings signal confidence in the company's future performance and a dividend allows insiders to remain invested in the company while receiving a share of the company's earnings. This doesn't necessarily mean that buybacks are gone, but they may become secondary to a dividend program as the preferred means of returning shareholder value.

Risks and Challenges

Though I am hopeful for the future of the company's dividend policy, their current policy lasts only through the end of the fiscal year 2019. We will likely not know until this year's annual report whether they intend to extend their regular dividend, increase, or simply cancel the program. Another challenge for the company, which they have so far dealt with well, is the competitive nature of their industry with many large companies vying for a share of the networking market. Their expansion into home Wi-Fi is also into a crowded segment, with large tech companies including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and now Amazon (AMZN), with their purchase of Eero, competing to provide home Wi-Fi routers and other equipment. The same is true for the internet connected security space, with many large companies, including the same tech giants, supporting their own brands.

Conclusion

Ubiquiti stands at a reasonable valuation now, despite the recent increase in price due to a spectacular second quarter. Their long-term growth story is strong due to the expansion of internet access and continued implementation of 5G. Additionally, the company is diversifying its offerings into home products and internet-connected devices for the office, such as security and lighting, which will drive further growth in the future. The company will also benefit in the short term from the regulatory pressure on Huawei, a large competitor, as companies search for alternative suppliers for their network expansions. More than this, management does a great job of employing capital, and the company is beginning to pay a steady quarterly dividend of $0.25 in addition to share buybacks. I believe in the future, we will see an increase in dividend payments as the company benefits from increased cash flow. Ubiquiti is a solid company in a rapidly expanding industry that succeeds at executing on its goals and is poised to continue rapid growth over the coming years and its shareholders stand to benefit from this expansion.

