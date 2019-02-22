BAE Systems' (BAESF) CEO Charles Woodburn on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BAE Systems PLC (OTCPK:BAESF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Carr – Chairman

Charles Woodburn – Chief Executive Officer

Peter Lynas – Group Finance Director

Gerard DeMuro – Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Nick Cunningham – Agency Partners

Charlotte Keyworth – Barclays

Celine Fornaro – UBS

Christian Laughlin – Bernstein

David Perry – JP Morgan

Sandy – Jefferies

Rob Stallard – Vertical Research

Charles Armitage – Citi

Rami Myerson – Investec

Olivier Brochet – Crédit Suisse

Andrew Humphrey – Morgan Stanley

Roger Carr

Okay. Well, good morning, everybody. Just a few introductory remarks before we go over to the main part of the results presentation. 2018 was an important period for the company. It was under the first full year of Charles, of course, as Chief Executive. The challenges and opportunities were both substantial and I’m pleased to report that the management team under Charles' leadership, navigated through pretty testing geopolitical conditions to deliver the modest growth in earnings, strong cash flows and a record defense order book.

In parallel with building our order book, however, the team has also faced with stepping up the pace of deliveries in land, sea and air for the immediate demands of all our customers. And I’m pleased to say that after initial teething problems, considerable progress was made by a refreshed and reinvigorated management team. The focus of our customers is, of course, to increasingly develop a sovereign capability to many of the products that they have traditionally imported. The order for the Hunter Class Frigate by the Australian government is an excellent example, joined together the design and engineering capabilities of BAE Systems, with the skilled Australian workforce on a new world-class shipyard in Adelaide. The Type 26 has become recognized as a leader in its class and this was, of course, furthered when the Canadian government selected the design in November and awarded the contract in February.

Our ability to successfully build our products in customer locations has also been demonstrated through the assembly of Hawk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And Charles and I will be attending the official opening of the facility a little later in the year into run. The short and medium term future offers attractive prospects for organic growth in all domains, alongside long-term value that may be created from our investment in future combat aircraft development with the United Kingdom government. And to meet these demands, we have continued to invest in our people. And we planned to recruit up to 300 apprentices and – correction, 700 apprentices and 300 graduates in the coming year. And this is developing the young talent within the organization, as well as importing fresh perspectives from outside the company.

Recognizing the long-term nature of our contracts, it’s interesting to think that many of those contracts will be completed by individuals, some of whom are yet to be born. Succession planning is also important at the Board level, and it is against this background that we have recruited two new first class non-executives. Stephen Pearce, a seasoned CFO at Anglo American and Nicole Piasecki, who recently retired from a 25-year career as a top executive in Boeing, and both of those will be joining the board in June.

The business model is strong, but the geopolitical environment remains uncertain. Brexit has limited near term impact on our company with established positions on long-term contracts in the UK, United States and Australia. The Middle East, however, remains unstable. Whilst the British government has been robust in their dialogue with Saudi Arabia, our government and our company continue to work with the kingdom, respecting the importance of the defense and security relationships and the strength and depth of our economic ties. To that end, the agreement was reached at the end of the year with the kingdom for us to extend their provision of Typhoon support services, and in parallel, we continue to pursue the sale of additional aircraft for their fleet.

It should be recognized, however, that the company is reliant on the approval of export licenses by a number of governments in order to continue supplies to the country. And in this context, the current position on export licenses adopted by the German government may affect our ability to provide the required capability to the kingdom. We are, therefore, working very closely with the UK government to minimize the risk of any such occurrence and the impact it would have on financial performance, the supply chain, and of course, relationships.

I think, in summary, 2018 was a successful year for the company. There are few businesses with such strong order books and program visibility extending out several decades. Few defense companies that enjoy such wide geographic spread and even fewer technology company and engineering businesses that have the depths and expertise that is embedded in BAE Systems. As we enter 2019, we have a clear and unchanged strategy, a focus on operational excellence, a policy of prudent capital allocation and a determination to achieve a profitable growth in an uncertain world.

I’ll now hand over to Charles who will review the business in more detail. Thank you, Charles.

Charles Woodburn

Thank you, Sir Roger, and good morning to everyone here in the room and those joining us by the webcast. I’ll start with a summary of the results and a focus on our record defense order backlog and key programs. Pete, as usual, will cover the detailed financial results and provide forward guidance and I will give a strategy and market update. As usual, we’ll take your questions at the end of the presentation.

Today, we’ve announced results consistent with our earnings and cash guidance and what was a transition year for the group. The standout performance has been in business winning with a record annual order intake leading to an all-time high for our defense order backlog. This provides excellent visibility for sales growth in the coming years with more on that shortly.

As outlined at the half year, there were a number of program performance issues, which we addressed. Of these, only the Offshore Patrol Vessel program required a further provision. Positively, our U.S. business, again, delivered growth and is well set to maintain that momentum. Operationally, the electronic systems and air sectors perform strongly and Applied Intelligence achieved its breakeven target. It is a testament to the resilience and strength of the group that these challenges were dealt with and we still hit our earnings and cash guidance at the group level.

Looking back at my first full year as CEO, I’m pleased to say we’ve made good progress in delivering our strategy, embedding our key strategic objectives and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Turning now to our order backlog and key programs. It’s been a very successful year in pursuing new business, which is led to a 25% increase in the order backlog. Key business wins were secured globally: in the U.S. on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle and on the development phase of the Mobile Protected Firepower program; in Australia, for the design and build of nine ships for the Future Frigate program; in Qatar for the provision of 24 Typhoon and 9 Hawk aircraft; in KSA, with a multiyear extension to provide support services for Typhoon aircraft; and in Canada, where the Type 26 design was selected for the Surface Combatant program. These wins have further strengthened the outlook and geographic base of the group, giving the business great visibility over the coming years, whilst maintaining a positive and well-balanced mix of platforms, services and electronics.

At the last two of these presentations, we’ve given directional arrows for the mid-term sales outlook for our major programs and franchises. Those are updated for our recent business wins and appended to your packs. However, as you know, our order backlog in some cases represents just a portion of the expected through life value of the program. This chart highlighting our major programs, breaks down in duration, what is in the order backlog, what is expected in future awards on existing contracts and where we have new business winning opportunities. Pulling out some key examples. On F-35 where we currently contract annually, we are moving towards full rate production in 2020 and expect that to continue through the next decade. Typhoon manufacturing activity at the current levels has been secured through to the early 2020s and further orders would extend or enhance that production profile.

Furthermore, on Typhoon support incumbent positions are expected to extend beyond the current contractual horizons. On Dreadnought, we’re funded until early 2021, but this program will run for the next two decades. On Type 26, we have an order for the first three ships of an eight-ship program, which will extend through the 2030s. And on the Australian Hunter Class program, we have booked the initial order, which covers the next four years with a build program than extending into future decades. In the U.S., where contracting tends to be based on annual funding, combat vehicle program such as the AMPV and ACV could yield close to $10 billion over 10 years in combination with additional export potential. In U.S. ship repair, we remain a leading player and our electronic systems portfolio, again, closed with a record order backlog. This illustrates that, whilst the order backlog is strong, the longevity of our program is even stronger. This is why my number one priority is strong program execution to ensure we meet our customer’s requirements, to best position us to secure future opportunities and to deliver top and bottom line growth and improving cash flow in the coming years.

I’ll now hand over to Pete to run through the financials. Pete?

Peter Lynas

Well thanks, Charles, and good morning, everybody. Before I step through the detail, I’d like to draw out some key points. Firstly in terms of 2018, the underlying EPS was delivered in line with guidance. The performance issues that we highlighted back at the interim results where matched by outperformance elsewhere in the portfolio, and Applied Intelligence delivered a breakeven year-end as targeted.

Cash performance was expected delivering accumulative £2 billion of free cash flow across 2017 and 2018. The £48 billion order backlog is at a record high providing the platform for our future growth. The dividend was grown for the 15th consecutive year with earnings cover sustained. And despite the accounting pension deficit being only marginally down over the year, the funding valuation assumptions to date are on track.

And looking ahead, we are targeting mid-single-digit growth for underlying earnings in 2019. And in terms of free cash flow generation, we continue to target in excess of £3 billion in aggregate over the next three-year period, albeit, that will not linear and I’ll talk more about that when I get to the guidance.

So with those key messages said, I’ll move into the detailed results for 2018, and just for reference, the U.S. dollar rate averaged at $1.33 in 2018 compared to $1.29 in the prior year. And so the headline numbers compared to 2017, sales were little changed at £18.4 billion. The expected reduction in Typhoon production activity was largely offset by growth in our U.S. businesses.

Underlying earnings before interest tax and amortization reduced by £46 million to £1,928,000,000 and that’s less than 1% down on the constant-currency basis. Underlying finance costs in the year decreased to £215 million, on reduced charges from our share of equity accounted investments and lower net present value adjustments.

Underlying earnings per share were 42.9p, that’s up 2% compared to 2017 and that’s with an effective tax rate of 18%. And there is a bridge chart, which highlights the major year-over-year movements in EPS attached to the presentation materials. There’s an operating cash in flow of £1 billion and net debt at the end of the year closed, broadly in line with our guidance, at £0.9 billion.

Order backlog at the end of the year was £48.4 billion, a record high for our defense businesses. And the dividend for the year has been increased to 22.2p per share, up 2%, and at this level, the dividend remains covered at 1.9 times by underlying earnings per share.

So moving to the balance sheet. In addition to the impacts from exchange translation with the dollar closed at $1.27 compared to $1.35, there are a number of items of note. As planned, CapEx was made in support of the production ramp-up in our U.S. Electronic Systems business. And within working capital, firstly, as anticipated, the £400 million of timing benefits that we saw in 2017 on the Saudi support contract and UK VAT payment both reversed in 2018.

Secondly, in the U.S. Platforms & Services business, there has been working capital growth on the utilization of some international advance payments as well as on delivery timings and new business ramp-up. Conversely on the Qatar contract, there was a net inflow of some £400 million, all of which will be utilized in 2019.

So in aggregate, working capital has increased by some £300 million. The group share of the IAS 19 accounting pension deficit is little changed over the year at £3.9 billion. And assets held for sale contain the AACC subsidiary in Saudi Arabia where disposal was completed in January and the assets of our UK vehicles support business going into the announced joint venture with Rheinmetall And just before I leave the balance sheet, I should note that with the adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019, a £1.3 billion capitalized value of our leases will in future appear in the balance sheet both with assets and creditors. But just to reassure you, this is a non-cash item and will have no material impact on earnings.

So covering off the pensions position. There are a number of moving parts here, but the combined impact of them all is around a £100 million reduction in the group share of the pretax deficit. The value of the scheme assets is decreased over the year to £25.7 billion, but as after pension benefits paid out some £1.4 billion. At the end of the year, reported liabilities had fallen by £1.3 billion to £29.9 billion.

Discount rates in the UK increased by 30 basis points over the year and by 50 basis points in the U.S. The impacts of the recent high court ruling requiring the equalization of Guaranteed Minimum Pension has increased liabilities by some £121 million. So overall then, a small reduction to the accounting deficit from last year as positioned. But as we’ve always said, it’s the funding deficit, which is of economic importance for the company. And as I highlighted the results last year, key to the UK funding position is delivery of assumed asset returns, and from the last funding for valuation to date, we are on track. Of our nine UK schemes, three of the smaller ones are now fully funded and funding on the other six ranges between 86% to 98%.

Moving on to cash. And this slide sets out the movement for our net debt position of £752 million at the beginning of the year. Operating business cash flow of just under £1 billion was in line with guidance. Interest in tax payments were £378 million. Our dividend payments totaled £731 million and exchange translation was an adverse £86 million movement, all of those were £50 million.

So we closed the year with gross debt of £4.1 billion, cash of £3.2 billion and net debt of £0.9 billion. We do have £1 billion bond maturing in June 2019 and that is to be repaid from existing cash held.

The cash flow performance of the five sectors is shown here and I’ll return to this when I cover the results of each of the sectors, but just to note, the total cash outflow for pension deficit funding made in 2018 was £330 million and the head office number contains £138 million of that. And just before we leave the the cash, I’d reiterate what I said at the outset, the in-year cash performance means we have delivered £2 billion of free cash flow, that’s cash flow before dividend over the last two years in aggregate.

So moving on to the sectors. And the first of those is Electronic Systems and the numbers here in U.S. dollars. Sales compared to 2017 were up 14% at $5,293,000,000. The growth came in at Electronic Warfare business, from the F-35 program as well as ever-increasing classified activity. As expected, sales of the APKWS product doubled over the year and now represent one of the top three sales lines in the sector. Commercial sales of engine and flight controls and hyper drive units also grew and now amounts some 22% of the sector. Underlying EBITDA was up to $809 million, delivering a return on sales of 15.3% within our guidance range.

As expected, cash conversion of EBITDA improved in the second half and was at 81% for the full year, excluding pension deficit funding. CapEx investment in the business amounted to some $200 million. Order backlog was secured at a record high of $6.9 billion, following awards for further F-35 systems, classified EW activity and APKWS units.

The Cyber & Intelligence sector comprises the U.S. Intelligence & Security business together with BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, and numbers here, again, in dollars. In aggregate and on a constant-currency basis, sales were up 5% lower at $2,240,000,000. The U.S. business saw 4% decrease. As we said at the half year, the customers' decision to end the Desktop Environment service contract has had an impact. In the Applied Intelligence business, sales declined by 9% with pursuit of top line growth being reigned in to enhance bottom line performance. And despite the top line reduction, the aggregate margin for the sector was improved to 6.6%. Margins in the U.S. business were similar to last year at 9%. And the Applied Intelligence business was returned to breakeven following last year’s $55 million loss as the cost-reduction activities under the 2017 restructuring program delivered to plan.

Cash conversion of EBITDA for the year was at 95%, excluding pension deficit funding. In aggregate, order backlog reduced to $2.4 billion. In the U.S. Intelligence & Security sector, the backlog was adjusted for that closed-out services contract.

Moving to the U.S. Platforms & Services sector, and the numbers, again, in dollars. And while sales in here were up 5% to $4,011,000,000, that growth was behind our guidance. And this is primarily due to two issues. Firstly, the delayed production of order on Paladin; and secondly, in ship repair, the customers decide to compete each ship availability individually, means we have not been able to maximize the utilization of our yards to the same extent we did previously under multi-ship awards. But that’s said, I just add that despite this issue, there was growth in 2018 of more than 10% in our ship repair business.

Margin performance for the year was at 7% following the charges taken in the first half year on the remaining commercial shipbuild contract and for the contractual dispute on the Radford facilities construction program. Those charges impacted the reported margin for the year by 150 basis points.

Cash flow performance in the year reflects advance payment utilization on international programs, some late customer receipts, delivery delays to be recovered near term and the new business ramp-up. Order backlog was increased to $6.8 billion, supportive of future growth expectations. Key awards in the year included low-rate initial production for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle for the U.S. Marine Corp and the AMPV and Paladin programs for the Army as well as the Mobile Protected Firepower EMD base. In addition, the book-to-bill in the ship repair business was at 1.1.

In the air sector, sales were down 7% at £6.7 billion. As expected, production activity on Typhoon for the European, Saudi and Oman contracts has largely completed. The F-35 program continues to ramp up to plan, and Middle East support volumes continue to grow. The return on sales of 12.8% was a top end of our guidance. However, there has been profit traded on the completing Typhoon Oman, contract with minimal sales, and that’s generated a 70 basis points benefit within the reported return of sales percentage.

The £666 million of cash inflow in the period reflects full consumption of the £300 million early receipts seen in 2017 on the Saudi support program. Utilization of advances on the residual Typhoon export contracts and a net advance now held on the Qatar program. Order backlog stands at £27.4 billion significantly higher following the awards for the £5.1 billion Qatar Typhoon and Hawk program, £1.1 billion for the initial contract on the Australian Hunter Class program and we’ve also booked £3.2 billion for continuation of Typhoon support through 2022 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sales in the Maritime business is just under £3 billion are marginally higher than last year. As expected, Dreadnought submarine and Type 26 programs continue to ramp up. Activity levels on the Carrier program are reducing. Margin performance for the year was at 7%. We’ve taken charges of £47 million over the year on the five-ship Offshore Patrol Vessels contract, where the first ship has now been accepted and the second will be handed over next month. And as we said at the interims, we are trading the Carrier program in a more conservative level.

Partly offsetting these, was performance in the submarines business, which was ahead of plan on improved milestone achievement and risk retirement. There was an operating cash inflow of £67 million, and reported performance reflects the reversal of the £100 million VAT timing benefits in last year. Order backlog is increased to £9 billion following the first half awards for both Astute Boat 7 pricing and further funding under the Dreadnought program.

And for references, there is a chart running summary of the trading performance of all five sectors and the numbers for HQ appended to the presentation

So moving on to guidance. And whilst the group is always subject to geopolitical uncertainties, we continue to provide guidance on a business as usual basis. This chart seems to give our view as to how we see the performance of each sector developing from 2018 through into 2019. And for reference, our exchange planning assumption – exchange rate planning assumption for the dollar is at $1.30 and sensitivity to a $0.10 movement in the dollar is now approximately 1.5p of earnings per share.

So firstly, Electronic Systems. And overall, we expect 2019 sales, in dollar terms, to show a mid-single-digit growth driven by a number of EW contracts and the APKWS volumes. In aggregate, of 2019’s projected sales, some 70% are in the 2018 closing order book and that similar to last year’s starting point. On margins, the guidance range remains at 14% to 16%.

Next, Cyber & Intelligence. In aggregate, we expect sales to be a little changed. The U.S. business, which was 70% of the sector in 2018 is expected to be largely unchanged. And the Applied Intelligence business, we expect to see some top line growth coming from both the government and financial services areas. Margins in 2019 are expected to be around 7%. The U.S. business is expect to contribute around 8% to 9% mark, and Applied Intelligence we’d expect the business now to back into profitability, albeit, at an initial low margin.

Moving to Platforms & Services U.S. and here we expect sales growth to be mid-to high single digit with increasing volumes from the U.S. combat vehicles and weapons system businesses as well as higher ship repair activity. Of this sales guidance, more than 80% is now within order backlog and that is so much stronger starting point coming into the year than at this time last year. At the margin level, and after the charges taken in 2018, we expect a year of improvement moving back into the 8% to 9% range.

Turning next to air. Sales were expected to be some 10% higher for activity on the new Qatar Typhoon and Hawk program and a continued ramp-up on F-35. More than 85% of this guidance is within the backlog. And margins in the sector expected to be lower than in 2019 and towards a bottom end of our 11% to 13% range. There will be minimal profit recognition on the Qatar sales, given the early stages of the program and self-funded R&D moves up for the Tempest future combat air program.

And the last of the sectors is Maritime, and here we expect sales to be stable. Activity levels on Carrier will decline as the program moves towards completion. But this is largely offset by increases on Dreadnought and Type 26. 95% of the sales guidance is within backlog.

Following the charges taken on the Offshore Patrol Vessels program in 2018, margin levels are expected to improve back into the 8% to 9% range. And to complete your models, the HQ numbers will be slightly up on those in 2018, underlying finance costs are expected to be slightly lower with six months of benefit from the maturing £1 billion bond, which carries a 6.3% coupon. The effective tax rate is expected to increase from 18% to around 20%, primarily for the increasing U.S. profit mix, the final number, of course, is always dependent upon the geographic mix of products.

And for the first time we’ve added to this chart some guidance covering minority interests. As Charles will outline, we expect an increase in both In-Kingdom ownership and workshare into our Saudi partner companies and that will lead to an increasing minority interest share of our earnings there. Overall, and with the assumption of the U.S. dollar rate at $1.30, we are targeting mid-single-digit growth in the groups 2019 underlying earnings per share. Now I mentioned earlier, that there is no material impact to earnings per share adoption in 2019 of IFRS 16, but we have added an appendix to your packs to show the expected matching increases in both EBITDA and finance costs.

Now in previous result sessions, we’ve talked about the group’s cash conversion model and the historical volatility brought about by cash flow profiles on our large export contracts. And as you’re now seeing, we’ve delivered £2 billion of free cash flow that we guided to over the last two years. And with the record order backlog giving us increased confidence, we can now target in excess of £3 billion over the next three years. And this final chart sets out a simple model of our expectations for that free cash flow generation. The starting point is our EBITA and that excludes the contribution from our joint ventures. Clearly, we’re not providing profit forecast here, hence the ranging.

We expect around £300 million of capital investments above depreciation levels and a similar amount to fund the working capital growth. The pension deficit funding is based on the agreements reached on the last UK valuation, plus contributions to our U.S. schemes. Interest and tax are both reasonably predictable and that leads a targeted free cash flow over the next three years in excess of £3 billion. However, I do need to highlight that this cash flow generation will not be linear. The cash flow profile of the new Qatar contract plus the peak in near term CapEx required to support our growth in U.S. business will mean that in 2019 we would expect net debt to increase slightly.

I’m sure, there’ll be some questions, but I hope that three of you proves this helpful. And with that, I’ll pass it back to Charles.

Charles Woodburn

Thanks, Pete. Having covered the 2018 results and forward guidance and before we move to take your questions, I’d like to address our key markets and our alignment to the National Defense Strategies, along with the progress made against our strategic priorities.

In the U.S., now over 40% of group sales, we expect continued growth from both the strong technology positions we have in Electronic Systems, including increased levels of classified work and our combat vehicle programs, which run for years to come. Recent budget increases will underpinned our growth in the coming years and we see positive momentum in support of military readiness and modernization. The group’s U.S. portfolio is very well positioned to meet customer priorities. And this chart shows how the FY 2018 and 2019 budgets aligned with those growth areas, underpinned by the National Defense Strategy and the stated priorities of the military services. The growth of APKWS from the development program to nearly $400 million of orders in 2018 is a great example of our positioning.

In the UK, currently around 25% of group sales, the modernizing defense program announced in 2018 reemphasizes the UK’s commitment to strong defense and security with a 2% GDP spend. The UK remains Europe’s largest defense budget.

Additionally, the successful launch of the UK combat air strategy represents a significant milestone for the air sector. It sends a strong signal of intent on the UK’s commitment to retaining a leading position in combat air, giving clear direction and focus.

Overall, our business in the UK has a stable outlook based on the long-term contracted programs in both air and maritime. We employ over 30,000 highly skilled employees across the UK with many more in our supply chains. We continue to execute on the customers critical program, while working closely with them to address their affordability challenges.

Saudi Arabia represents around 14% of group sales and. As outlined by Sir Roger, we continue to address current and potential new requirements as part of long-standing agreements between the UK and the Kingdom. Our existing support business of around £2.5 billion per year now has order backlog until 2022 and we are working closely with the UK government to minimize the risk around export licenses.

Our long-standing strategy aligned with vision 2030 has been to promote In-Kingdom industrialization, technology and local skills. In support of the kingdom’s priorities, I’m working closely with the recently formed Saudi Arabian military industry organization, we continue to restructure the group’s portfolio of interest in a number of our partner companies, as shown by January sale of our stake in AACC.

In addition, and over time, the volume of activity through these companies will increase. These expected changes will lead to an increasing minority interest share of our earnings from those companies.

Turning to Australia. Currently 3% of group’s sales, the pace of military modernization in the Asia Pacific region continues to drive their commitment to increase defense spending with major recapitalization programs in air, maritime and land. As part of this commitment, the government has made clear its objective to build a more sustainable domestic defense industry. We support this through our established business with more than 25 sites across the country. Through the award of the Hunter Class Frigate program to be built in Adelaide, our Australian business should double in size over the next five years.

In our accessible markets, Defense & Security remains high on national agendas with a number of countries responding to an increasingly uncertain security, environment and the need to recapitalize or upgrade aging equipment. In Qatar, our relationship started a new chapter through the Typhoon, Hawk and MBDA programs and will be a key market for us over the coming years. In Europe, a number of countries are looking to increase their defense spending and move closer to meeting their NATO spending commitments. The group is well positioned to benefit through potential Typhoon opportunities, our holding in MBDA and our Swedish-based land vehicle business.

Moving to an update on the strategic priorities. We have a clearly defined and consistent strategy. In 2018, we continue to step up our focus on three strategic priorities of operational excellence, competitiveness and technology. These have been embedded throughout the group and provide the link between strategy and near term business objectives for all our employees. Operational excellence must be at the forefront of everything we do to ensure successful and predictable delivery of our order backlog.

In 2018, we have some standout performances, but also, some some performance issues that needed to be addressed. In UK naval ships, and U.S. combat vehicles, we strengthen management and are investing in operational processes and training to position the business to meet the ramp-up in new programs. The restructuring actions taken and applied intelligence have already delivered a significant performance improvement. The group continues to take the necessary steps to be more competitive. The new organizational structure put in place at the start of the year has settled down well.

Within procurement, global and national category managers are now in place and we’re obtaining efficiencies through supply chain rationalization and the use of enhanced data and analytics. Importantly, we’re also starting to see the benefits of increasing competitiveness and collaboration across the group and with our industry partners. Winning the competitive Amphibious Combat Vehicle program, along with the Australian and Canadian Frigate awards are standout successes. The proposed formation of the UK land joint venture with Rheinmetall and the sale of our stake in AACC for small, but positive strategic actions for the long-term.

Through the Chief Technology Officer, the group is increasing technology collaboration across the business, as well as with our industry partners and academia. Technology plans are now in place that support the sector strategies as we focus on the future priorities of our customers.

In 2018, we announced a collaboration with Prismatic to invest in the developments of the new solar electric UAV, made an additional investment in reaction engines, and in the U.S., continue to work closely with DARPA. Overtime, we will be increasing our R&D funding through a pipeline of investment opportunities. The focus areas will be in electronic systems on precision weaponry, autonomy, advanced electronics and space resiliency and in our air sector through the Tempest program.

The UK Combat Air strategy provides a great example of the role we must play in understanding our customer’s current and future needs. 2019, we’ll see a step up in funding alongside our customer and industry partners. The capabilities and technologies of Typhoon will continue to be developed and deployed and will ultimately transition to a new future system.

The investment will deliver world-leading capabilities help to support and attract talent and ensure the UK maintain its sovereign capabilities in the Combat Air sector.

So in conclusion, our clear and consistent strategy is delivering results. And we have the right focus areas, which we’re driving hard. Growth is underpinned by a record defense order backlog and an evolving pipeline of opportunities. The group is diverse with a wide geographic reach and a well-positioned portfolio with long-term positions on key programs. We have strong customer relationships and a track record of successful partnering and collaborations in overseas markets.

Investments in technology and our people will continue to position us for the long-term. The balance sheet is strong and the pension position is stable and well managed and free cash flow generation over the coming years support shareholder rewards and sustainable value creation through our clear capital allocation policy. Thank you. Pete and I will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Cunningham

It’s Nick Cunningham from Agency Partners. It’s good to hear about the the multiyear contract for Saudi, but – and I apologize this is partly a bit sensitive, but is it possible to pass out the potential German impact on Saudi and, in particular, to look at what impact that might have on the support businesses, whether it could be genuinely disruptive to that? What you can do to mitigate that? And whether given that, that will presumably put Germany and German-based suppliers in breach of contract, whether you can pursue them for damages?

Charles Woodburn

Well, I think just to set the scene, it’s worth reflecting on the fact that Saudi represents around 15% of the group earnings just to put in perspective. And you recall that the Saudi operations are conducted under G2G, government-to-government agreements where we’re the prime contractor. The issue of the German licenses is a political issue and therefore, needs political resolution. And to that end, we’re working very closely as I’m sure, you would imagine with the UK government, and you’ve seen that’s also a concern for our German industry partners.

We can’t specifically comment on customer operations. These are obviously classified and sensitive matters, as I’m sure you’ll understand but we are taking a number of planning and supply chain activities to minimize the disruption. And to date, the impact has been minimal, but it could become more difficult overtime. It’s not a cliff edge scenario, that’s what I want to make clear, it’s not a cliff edge, but we’re working on a number of various mitigation plans to handle it. And what we presented today, as Pete already stated, is very much our business usual assumptions. So we will of course update you as soon as we have more information on that particular topic.

Nick Cunningham

Just from a narrow financial analyst point of view, is the – it’s not a cliff edge I understand, but is it material for FY 2019 or is it more of a – is it somewhere out there in terms of potential impacts, particularly on the support business?

Charles Woodburn

I can’t actually comment much beyond what I’ve already said other than the fact that these are sort of sensitive topics and we’re working on a number of mitigation activities. And obviously, we’ve got the UK government heavily engaged on the political level. The row behind, yes please.

Charlotte Keyworth

Charlotte Keyworth from Barclays. Three questions for me. The first is on U.S. combat vehicles. It kinds of feels like on a like-for-like basis to competitors you should be achieving around 12% margins. I just wondered in terms of the current delta, how much you would attribute purely to execution versus program phasing and volumes? And then really over the next two to three years, could you comment on the likely margin evolution on that business and same question for cash. Second question is on working capital.

We’ve seen quite significant negative working capital in the past on air combat prepayments. When we think about the ramp on the S35 and land vehicles, perhaps you could comment on when we’re through that, what the right level of working capital would be for the business, given the shifting emphasis in the portfolio? And then finally, just a few questions really around project Tempest and incremental R&D. I know obviously the project’s in its infancy, but maybe just some comments around when we might likely see some upgrades on platforms leveraging technology across the portfolio. Just general thoughts around that would be very helpful.

Charles Woodburn

I was going to say on the first one, Jerry do you want to – we’ve got Jerry, head of our U.S. business, to maybe make a few comments on combat vehicles, working capital UP and I’ll do the Project Tempest.

Gerard DeMuro

So the first question is I believe around combat vehicles and the ramp-up. There are a combination of factors that have to be considered ultimately to get to the profit rates that you’re talking about and some of that is the mix of programs that we have. A number of them you’ll see are still in the development phase. AMPV has just made a production decision, so it’s a mix of those things. I’ve been asked before when we will hit double-digit in that business. I think we’re about a year behind our schedule.

I think it’s still a couple of years away for us. We are making great progress, customer is working very closely with us on the ramp to rate. Most people are familiar with the Paladin improvement program, the M 109 being behind schedule, but there are about half a dozen other programs that we’re making progress. I think we’re hitting the quality statistics that we want. We’re delivering defect-free vehicles on a regular basis now. Now it’s getting the production flow with ourselves and our customer across all of those programs up to the level where we are in full production and can get double-digit, but I think we’re a couple of years from that. All right?

Charles Woodburn

Pete, do you want to take the working capital or do you want me to do it?

Peter Lynas

No, that’s fine. On working capital, there are sort of three things sort of tying to what Jerry’s just said. First of all, we did have some deliveries on AAVS to Japan and Brazil, they had some advance payments, there was about £50 million we burnt off in 2018 on advance payments. But then that impact of programs running late, we got a big WIP – work in progress buildup, but under IRFS 15 that’s now called unbilled receivables, but for 2020 all it really is, it’s work in progress and inventory so we’ve seen quite a buildup there which, as we then get into that delivery cycle that Jerry’s talking about, will unwind. But that – the biggest two drivers in terms of the cash flow performance in P&S, it’s those.

You moved on to, I think the next one was advance payments in air. So yes, we will – this is where we have our volatility on the export contracts. It has been reducing, and I think when we met, the last time we were in this room at the interims, we hadn’t had the Qatar contract, we were still waiting to get funding agreements. You have seen that we have, I mentioned earlier, £400 million of net advance payment at the end of last year.

There is very, very little cash that we actually get in on that contract in 2019. So we’re going to see all of that money utilized in work in progress billed and supply chain funding and some, so it’s going to be more than that. If you sort of move below the surface of international programs on our UK programs, it’s steady state. On a support business it’s steady state. It really is that volatility. So what I’ve always said about our planning assumption is no big advance payments. If we get them, we’re going to take them and explain it to you afterwards. It sort of leads to another question, I guess, about the three-year cash guidance. We are assuming no big advance payments in that three-year guidance and I know that there are some models out there that have got bigger export contracts built in with advance payments. That’s not the assumptions that you’ve seen just now. And then the last question on Tempest.

Charles Woodburn

Tempest, yes. I mean basically, it’s sort of a steady increase. I mean, this year it’s a lot around establishing partnerships and we’ve had a lot of interest from international partnerships and obviously from our government-to-government level conversations ongoing around that front with a view to second half of the year starting to establish the sort of the partnerships that we would have, but this is very long term program as I’m sure, you’re aware.

Some of the avionic upgrades, things like radars, avionics, that we’re developing for obviously Typhoon anyway will be dovetailed into the program. So I think we’ll be keeping you updated on this as the year progresses. But I think certainly we’re off to a good start here and again, I’m very encouraged by the level of international interest that we’ve had in this program.

Peter Lynas

And just to add on the R&D front, we are increasing investment in 2019 in support of the Tempest program compared to 2018. And as I said in the guidance for the air sector, part of the step down towards the bottom end of our guidance is because we are putting our money into the P&L. We don’t spend anything on the balance sheet, it’s straight down through to the P&L.

Charles Woodburn

Maybe on the left at the – Celine.

Celine Fornaro

Celine Fornaro from UBS. Two questions, if I may. The first one would be still on U.S. platforms and on your 2019 guidance, where you have operational giving and organic growth coming through, but your margin guidance only seems to recover for the one-offs basically effect of the 150 basis points. So if you could just comment on that.

And the second question is on the F-35 program. So Lockheed Martin seems to be very upbeat getting to 161 deliveries in 2021, which I think you’re going to get to in 2020 as you kind of alluded to, just to confirm this. And did you get any advance payments on the F-35, given that we have some international wins in 2018? And also, Lockheed has been talking about margin improvement on their side, on the F-35, given the new volumes upgrades they’re seeing. Is that something that you’re also seeing in 2019, 2020?

Charles Woodburn

U.S. platforms guidance. I mean, you’re right, Celine, we took about 150 basis points' impact in 2017, so the guidance we’ve given would sort of say, yes, we’re just removing those. I think Jerry’s point about we’re getting through the quality issues, we’re starting to ramp to rate, we’re going to see that in the back end of next year in terms of production volumes starting to pick up significantly, so that leverage effect, we’re not going to get much of a benefit of that in 2019, most of that is going to come through in 2020 and beyond. In terms of the F-35 program, I mean, yes, we are ramping up. We delivered 110 last year, we’re going to 140 this year and our peak rate is 160 and we’ll be there the year after, so we’re on track.

And in terms of advances, no, we haven’t seen any advances on any international programs on F-35. We contract directly with Lockheed Martin and we get flow down on, it’s basically still pretty much cost reimbursement so it’s cost neutral. And in terms of F-35 margin upgrade, we reprice every single production batch of F-35, so it’s back to ground zero each time. So it’s – we are getting good margins – it’s double-digit margin, we’re very happy with it and it’s been consistent now for some years,

Next row back. Yes.

Christian Laughlin

Christian Laughlin from Bernstein. Just two questions on the U.S. ground combat vehicles business. Firstly, and thinking about not just 2019, but even ahead, how do you think about managing investment risk; that is, that you may find you need to invest in additional CapEx for physical capacity or find that as you go through stages of growing some of these programs and they evolve into full production that you might need to invest in modernization and other tooling upgrades? And then, secondly, presumably, with respect to U.S. ground vehicle opportunities in Saudi Arabia, there hasn’t been any government-level interference in the sense of, that would slow down any progress around that. Could you just comment I suppose on any progress or the status of how discussions around Bradleys and additional M109s in Saudi Arabia, how that’s changed versus when we were here last year?

Peter Lynas

On the first one, in terms of the investment risk, any CapEx that we need, we look at the planning, clearly we’ve now got everything in the order backlog on all those major programs, so our planning is fairly clear. We have got some CapEx in that guidance you seen for the three years, including significant amounts for – or not significant amounts, material amounts – for robotics particularly on the welding side. So we’ve got that covered and Jerry can probably add a comment.

Gerard DeMuro

Specifically, the CapEx for the robotic welding and some automatic grinding machines, tooling machines, that’s in the plan, it peaks this year and begins to come down next year. The volume forecast, we’ve got about 25% margin against all of the combined programs that you hear about, the ACV, the M88, the M109, so we think we’re pretty comfortable with that. So from a tooling perspective, we’re in good shape.

It’s now about people and process and getting the battle rhythm to get consistent production flow across all of the programs. With respect to the Saudi programs for ground combat vehicles, there is a letter of offer and acceptance on the M109 that sits with the Saudis, when and if they sign it, that’s already gone through a congressional approval. That will come back and start the normal negotiation process. The Bradley would presumably be a year or two behind that but the planning assumptions you see here don’t include any volume for any Saudi programs related to 109 or new purchase of Bradleys.

Charles Woodburn

Go back, in the blue shirt, is it David? I couldn’t quite see his face...

David Perry

David Perry at JP Morgan. I’m going to labor the cash a bit, apologies, I’ve got three questions. The first one is just on the CapEx. I think it’s a good thing you’re increasing R&D and capex as well. I just wonder if it’s enough because it looks like it’s still only going to be 2% of sales.

And I just wonder whether you think there could be upward creep there over the coming years. The second one is just looking backwards to 2018, I think I’m right in saying, and apologies if I’m wrong, but it looks like the Qatar inflow was quite significantly, bigger on a net basis than you’d guided to, so I was just wondering what offset that to come in where you did on the cash?

And then, the third one I know you said op leases in your view is non-cash, but it is a debt item that’s come on balance sheet at some of the other companies in the sector, including internet debt. I just wonder whether it changes the way you or the board think at all about capital allocation?

Charles Woodburn

I’ll just do the R&D and then hand over to you for the other. I think on the R&D we feel that – on self-funded R&D that those are the right sort of levels, in fact I probably have a concern the other way David, that we won’t actually ramp it up as quickly as we think we’re going to ramp it up, simply because when it comes to self-funded R&D, the ability to actually spend it in the in-year basis, I’m – it will be interesting to see. But I more share a concern that we won’t ramp it up as quickly as we think we’re going to ramp it up.

And I think we’re at the right levels because you’ve got to remember, our self-funded R&D historically has been at quite a low level, sort of £200 million a year and we’ve said that we’d increase by 50 to 100 over a two to three-year period and those are the kind of numbers that we’re still working towards. In year is that as we’ve said around ES and then Tempest in the UK, but I think there’s probably more of a risk that we ramp it up slower than that.

Peter Lynas

On the CapEx point, David. Yes. I think it’s worth just remembering that a lot of the CapEx that we have is actually customer funded, so things in the submarines business for example, 90% of that is actually funded by the customer. So we can be pretty clear against the order backlog we’ve got the capital requirements that we have. And most of that growth is in – has been in Electronic Systems I mentioned we spent $ 200 million in 2018. We’re headed for a similar amount again in 2019 and we talked about what CapEx we need in the U.S. in the combat vehicles business.

So will that number be exactly right? There’s always going to be some movement, but it’s right enough. And then, in the 2018 cash flows, yes, I mean, Qatar we ended up with a £400 million net advance. So yes you’re right David that was better than we expected, but what we had on the downside was what we talked about, again, on the combat vehicles position in the U.S. If you look to that cash conversion, we had – can’t remember what the numbers were but it was almost sort of $300 million gap between profit generation and cash flow as we built up on WIP we burned off some of those international advances that they had. So you got a mix within 2018.

And then on IFRS, the treatment that IFRS really brings in is pretty consistent with all that the credit rating agencies look at the rating of the company effectively treating it almost as debt. It makes no difference to any of the covenants we have, we’ve got no covenants that are affected by that. And in terms of the way the board look at the capital allocation policy this is a non-cash issue. So the board looks at capital allocation based on real cash, not accounting treatments.

Charles Woodburn

I was going to say Sandy, at the back there. Over there.

Sandy Morris

Yes, it is Sandy from Jefferies. I actually have three questions, I know you won’t answer one. Very quickly, just on how the Hawks are getting on in kingdom, it will be lovely to know that Sammy is actually genuinely doing this itself without a whole lot of BAE help. So just as we build up to getting Typhoon into country, anything warm and fluffy you could say about that would be lovely.

And the other one, you’d think David had done cash to death, but here I come. If we’re looking for a slight increase in net debt in 2019, we need then to generate £1.1 billion just to cover the dividend and the pension deficit funding. Yes? £400 million reversal in Qatar takes us to £1.5 billion. Tax and interest takes us to £1.9 billion.

Peter Lynas

We’ll need a chalkboard here soon.

Sandy Morris

Versus EBIT of 2. And therefore, FY 2019 will be one of the best cash conversion years we’ve had for ages. No?

Peter Lynas

If you strip out – what we talked about, if you strip out the cash that is going to go out of the group on the Qatar contract, and just to scale it, the Qatar program is a £5 billion program. So we’re going to have about 10% of cash outflow on that program next year, broadly speaking. And we’ve got the CapEx going in the electronic systems. Then to your point, the cash flow conversion, excluding those two is still good.

And the Qatar is purely a timing, which is why we’re trying to give you a three-year view to look through some of the volatility on these long-term programs. So we will get receipts in excess of cash flow – cash outflows in 2020 and 2021 on that program.

So the three-year model that we’ve given you holds and should be in line with what we said previously. The EBITDAR doesn’t include the joint ventures because the joint ventures, they pay their own tax bills, they pay their own interest bills, they’ve got their own working capital requirements, their own capex requirements, so you’ve got a relatively small amount of dividend from those.

So if anybody’s thinking that the numbers they’re looking at there on EBITDA are not in line with consensus, just remember that they exclude the JVs. And as I mentioned before, we are not assuming any large down payments. And I know there are certain analysts here that do have big down payments built into their models. This guidance does not assume that. So other than the Qatar timing, and the CapEx in the electronic systems in 2019, this should be pretty much in line with expectations.

Charles Woodburn

And on Hawk, actually I can talk about that element of Hawk, the Hawk final assembly facility is our facility in the Kingdom. And we’ve completed the first couple of Hawks through there, which is why, as the chairman alluded to in his comments, that we’d be going to Diran in a sense for the official unveiling of the first couple of Hawks that have gone through that facility. So I think we’ve made very good progress on that front in the Kingdom.

Sandy Morris

So how far does it take you towards Typhoon, Hawk, if you see what I mean?

Charles Woodburn

Why, it’s an very important first step, to do the final assembly of a trainer is – obviously, in terms of developing the workforce many of those workers have trained alongside our people here in the UK and they’re now back over there in the Saudi workforce and they’re successfully building Hawk aircraft, so it positions them very well for in-kingdom final assembly of Typhoon. So good progress on that front. Sorry, now at the front, you have been waiting a while.

Rob Stallard

Thanks so much. Rob Stallard from Vertical Research. Pete, first of all, on the 2019 guidance, it’s a pretty significant slowdown you’re projecting in electronics for this year, which would seem contradictory to the prevailing trends that we see particularly in the U.S. defense budget. So I was wondering if you could comment on what’s going on there, or see perhaps electronics did better than you expected in 2018, but I’m sure you have more to say. And then, to belabor the cash issue again, if we look to 2020 and 2021, are there any items in 2019 that won’t be there in 2020 and 2021 that should give you better cash growth in those years? Thank you.

Peter Lynas

Okay, I’ll take the second one first. I keep coming back to the Qatar program. We got around £0.5 billion outflow in 2019 on Qatar. We will then have inflows in 2021 as – under the funding profiles that we’ve got agreed with the customer. So that is the biggest single issue. In addition, 2019 is the peak year for capital expenditure. So if you think of what I’ve said about Electronic Systems, and saw the number of about £300 million in there, 200 of that will be in 2019, so it then sort of steps down into 2021. So you should have, just taking those two into account, a good view as to what we can deliver on in those two years 2020 and 2021. And then in terms of the electronic systems the slowdown in growth. I mean, it’s a 14% growth in 2018 and we’re sort of saying mid single digit in 2019.

We’re always going to have a slight, again, because of IFRS 15 where you get work in progress coming through that you now treat as sales you don’t treat on delivery anymore. But I think a 5% growth rate against budgets then we’re not – we won’t be adrift from budgetary growth. I mean, we’ll probably have another issue, another question in terms of where we’re headed to for next year’s budget on the U.S., but our planning assumptions around where the budget may end up is inflationary growth only.

Charles Woodburn

Jerry, do you want to add to that at all?

Gerard DeMuro

Yes. I would just add, Rob, to what Pete said. In 2018 there were a couple of specific things that happened that accelerated out of 2019 specifically were turned on all the way through the light 14 L rip on F-35 and we’ll hit something like 140 ship sets plus spares, so that was one issue. Another one was the acceleration of some of the APKWS orders that we thought were going to come in this year, there’s quite a bit of international interest. Some of that was accelerated in. And we hit, in the classified EW area we kind of hit our production rate, we’re up at about £0.5 billion a year and that’ll be about steady state. So that leveled off a little bit sooner. So we had three things that accelerated really from 2019 into 2018.

Charles Woodburn

Yes question right in – yes you, – sorry, with the big hand.

Charles Armitage

Charles Armitage, Citi. I’m just still thinking about cash. You had a mismatch of $550 million in electronic systems and P&S U.S. between profits and cash. You say a lot of that was due to delays et cetera et cetera. Surely some of that’s going to unwind. If you catch up on 109 updates, and so forth.

Peter Lynas

Charles, on electronic systems, the mismatch there, there’s two things. You got pension deficit funding going through there, the pension deficit from the U.S. goes through the individual sectors, which is why I give you sort of the conversion rate so you can – you should be able to work out – essentially what we put up on the screen versus the absolute numbers. So that’s one thing. And you’ve got the CapEx going through there, and we spent £200 million of CapEx in the ES. last year. So there’s no issue in the ES. around mismatch at all, it’s pension funding and it’s CapEx. The issue is in P&S U.S. which is what we talked about earlier and yes, that should come back over time.

Charles Armitage

But £200 million – a £233 million mismatch, £200 million of CapEx, presumably there is some depreciation in there as well.

Peter Lynas

Yes, but if you look at the pension deficit funding, remember we accelerated from 2019 into 2018, $18 million of deficit funding to take benefits – most of that goes into the U.S. line.

Charles Armitage

I’ll give you that one.

Peter Lynas

So you can do that one...

Charles Armitage

But what about, I mean as I say 300-something-million mismatch in P&S U.S. you’re not growing very much? A lot of it was delayed, surely some of that’s going to unwind and reverse at some stage.

Peter Lynas

It will unwind over time. As we get – as Jerry said, as we get the production volumes ramping up, the quality issues we are through, but we need to get production ramping up on a consistent basis, then you start to see that unwind towards the back end of this year and into 2020. You won’t get it – it’s not going to all unwind in the first six months.

Charles Armitage

But that’s a– I can understand the profit coming through slowly, but it kind of seems odd. Okay. I’m just – you’re looking at £1 billion normal of free cash flow let’s say, knock off £700 million of dividends, gets you £250 million, £300 million, knock off £400 million from Qatar gets you minus £100 million ease a slight increase in debt, it seems to me.

Peter Lynas

In 2019.

Charles Armitage

In 2019. So it seems that none of the lousy cash flow in 2018 unwinds in 2019.

Peter Lynas

Some of it will. I mean, we’re talking just for a minute Charles, we’ve got £35 billion dot worth of cash flow running through this business in any one year. If we could get 1% accuracy rate we’d be talking about £350 million and we get – we’re better, we’re more accurate than that. So if we’re going to get down to 0.1s here and 0.1s there, we could be here all day going through each of the sectors. Yes.

Charles Armitage

But we value on what we actually produce, not what we [indiscernible].

Peter Lynas

We are all incentivized to generate cash, it’s part of our incentivization arrangements. So we are very focused on getting that cash back. Trust me.

Charles Woodburn

Rami?

Rami Myerson

Rami Myerson from Investec. Three questions. Yes, classified programs, can you talk about approximately what the share is of total revenues in 2018 and how that compares to 2019? The second one is you talked about European Typhoon opportunities. I understand from MT that Germany are planning on ordering about 33 this year, we’ve heard Spain may be ordering. Is there any chance that the UK and Italy may order, over what time frame? And is Brexit having an impact on the German orders? And the last one around revenue growth. So midpoint of guidance is around 5% growth in 2019. Given you have talked about a three-year outlook, is that – what’s the sustainability of that mid-single-digit growth level in 2020 and 21?

Peter Lynas

Do you want to start on the U.S. classified? We can’t tell you because it’s classified. As Jerry said, it’s about half – it was $ 0.5 billion in the U.S. sector in 2018 and that was – and that was at least 10% up over the previous year. So – and that’s probably about as much as we can say, I’m being stared at by my U.S. colleagues.

Charles Woodburn

European Typhoon, it’s really as you’ve already alluded to and you know very well it’s Germany and Spain are the real opportunities there and we don’t see, I’m generally speaking for the group, we don’t see much impact from Brexit and not, certainly not in respect to those particular orders. And the third question was?

Peter Lynas

Brexit – Brexit and revenue growth. Sustainability of revenue growth. I mean, you’ll see from today that’s going to get you to probably a bit better than mid-single-digit and as we’ve said on all our communications with investors, we see that as sustainable certainly into 2020 and 2021. If you just think of the £48 billion of backlog we’ve just got, and those percentages I talked about of how much is already covered on the duration of these programs, that runs through into many years. So we’re pretty confident.

Rami Myerson

Just on – will Brexit impact Germany’s order or is there something else that’s delaying that? [indiscernible].

Charles Woodburn

No I mean, this is not impacted by Brexit at all. I mean, they’ve got a decision making process that has to run its course, but I don’t see Brexit having an impact on that. Just behind Rami a question.

Olivier Brochet

Olivier Brochet with Crédit Suisse. I would have two questions. The first one on cyber and intelligence. If you could update us on your strategic thinking about this business. Is it managed for, basically for cash and profit or is it an area where you will be investing in the future? And the second question is on ship repair. The U.S. Navy seems to be looking at incentives for the industry to increase the capacity and the ability to maintain more ships and provide, therefore, incentives there. What does it mean for the group in terms of potential revenue growth in the future and CapEx?

Charles Woodburn

I think – I’ll take ship repair and I’ll happily let Jerry come up and say a few words on that. The fact that we have positions in five of the six U.S. home ports means we’re very well positioned to benefit from the increase and obviously, looking at increasing fleet availability I think that footprint and where we are means that we are well placed for that. Jerry, is there anything you want to add to that with respect to a question on that?

Peter Lynas

I just had something. We’ve been anticipating growth in ship repair for some time. And if you remember the year before last, we spent just over $100 million in CapEx on a new floating drydock facility which went into San Diego. So we’re positioned for the growth, we had a 10% growth in 2018 over 2017. The book-to-bill is at 1.1. What we need to get to a position is in terms of the way we contract with the U.S. Navy is to moving to not competing every single ship availability, so we actually load the facilities better so we have the facilities ready, but that’s something we’re working with the U.S. Navy to resolve.

Charles Woodburn

On cyber intelligence, I think it’s fair to say that we challenge the team I mean, Applied Intelligence and then the INS business in the U.S. I mean, we contend with a portfolio there. It’s really getting the best out of that portfolio. So I mean, going forward we have some clear plans as to what we want to do with that and returning that to profitability, we’ve seen good steps in 2018 and obviously we’re now targeting increasing profitability from that group and really it’s making the best use of what we have. I think we’re well positioned within the portfolio. Question just behind Sir Roger there. Nick.

Nick Cunningham

It’s Nick Cunningham, again. I realize that notionally the U.S. never has more than one-year visibility. And obviously FY 2020 is subject to considerable uncertainty in particular, but on the other hand FY 2019 was passed with some good growth and cash flow lags the budget. So I was wondering what the practical visibility is for the U.S. domestic businesses overall in terms of how many years you can reasonably look forward?

Charles Woodburn

Jerry, do want to take that one?

Gerard DeMuro

So the current portfolio we have about $ 15 billion backlog and that’s what funded, as you alluded to many of the major programs like F-35 or the combat vehicle programs, the funding actually comes in annual increments in the exercise of options. Even on programs like APKWS, we have a backlog of about 1.5 years. So we have pretty good visibility and confidence in the predictions that Pete has offered today – or the forecasts that Pete’s offered today through 2021, early 2022.

In terms of the U.S. budget, our planning assumptions are basically somewhere above the floor that was established in 2019, adjusted for inflation. In all likelihood we will probably see some drama around a continuing resolution and the negotiation of that, but we think that the pressure of the 2020 elections also provides a lot of leverage for a two-year agreement on the budget caps as we’ve seen before. So planning assumptions are fairly conservative, just for inflationary growth. Backlog should carry us pretty strongly through 2021, early 2022, there’s high degree of confidence in the numbers.

Charles Woodburn

David do you want to... David?

David Perry

Sorry, I hope you don’t mind me following up. I’ve got two please. One, Pete just on your Slide 19, which is helpful, the three years of free cash flow, there’s just a small technical point. You leave out I think EAI is Equity Accounting Associates, so you leave that out of that bit, which is fine, but don’t you then get about 300 back in dividends from those associates over the period? So where is that on the slide?

Peter Lynas

No. That was my point about the joint ventures. So they pay their tax and interest. The biggest contributor for dividend normally that we would expect out would be MBDA. But in terms of cash flows, MBDA also have issues around Qatar in terms of timing, they’ve got big down payments on their advance – on their advances, so they have cash flows going out. They’ve got CapEx that they’re spending in MBDA. The other big joint ventures we’ve got are FNS, we got ADC in Saudi Arabia. So it’s not a natural, well, here’s your EBITDA, you get less tax, less interest, here’s your dividend, they’ve also got their own working capital to manage and CapEx to manage. So it’s not a huge number. It really depends on their working capital volatility as well, particularly MBDA.

David Perry

And then just one either of you might want to take. The share price is £4.70, EPS is 45, so that’s a very low P/E, why not be aggressively buying back stock. What is stopping you here?

Peter Lynas

Well hopefully the share price isn’t going to stay where it is. We’re bound to say that we think it’s massively underpriced, the market has reacted as it has today we’ll be on the road for the next three weeks talking to investors and we’ll see what their views are.

David Perry

What’s your view in terms of doing a buyback?

Peter Lynas

I think at the moment the share price reaction is beyond where it should be. And I would say that we will see where we get to. But any buyback would be a decision for the board.

Charles Woodburn

Looks like we’ve exhausted the questions. One on the phone.

Operator

We have a question on the phone. It comes from the line of Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley.

Andrew Humphrey

I’ve got a couple, if I may. One I think is a reworking of an earlier question on cash, so apologies for that. If I look at the three-year guide say between 3 and 3.3., basically, the difference between the top end and the bottom end of that range is the difference between getting some of the working capital back in the U.S. platforms business and getting none of it back. So I guess, the first question is, is that right? Is that what’s baked in?

And therefore where else might there be variability in that cash number over three years? Positively or negatively? And then the second one would be, you’re obviously talking about air margins towards the low end of the range this year, which I think you flagged pretty well previously given the ramp in Qatar work. On electronic systems, the range, the margin range of 14% to 16% is as it’s been for a while. You’ve done at the midpoint or slightly better in 2018. That business continues to grow. Is there anything around mix there that should make us think the margin shouldn’t continue to grow in electronic systems?

Peter Lynas

Okay. Right, I’ll start with the cash variability. I mean, as I said before, the biggest single issue for variability would be any advance on a new export contract. We are not assuming big advances here, clearly could be a big swinger based on whatever the timing might be. And equally, you need to start at the top of this chart, we’re obviously not giving a profit forecast there, there is a range of numbers here and that very much depends on the underlying performance of the business.

If we outperform and we incentivize to outperform, then clearly the top line will be better as well. So we’re trying to give you a model, but we’re not trying to get ourselves into a straitjacket of a precise number. But the biggest variability would be around export programs. In terms of the air margins, yes, just to try and give you a step down from or a walk down from 2018 to 2019, we had 12.8% in 2018. I said to you that the Oman contract where we trade profit on retirement of risk, not necessarily when we take sales that was a 70 basis points impact in 2018.

So take your 12.8% to 12.1%. Then in terms of the Qatar contract, taking sales we’re at margin that’s around another 40 basis points and the step up in R&D we talked about is about the same, again. So the big three items are those and that should get you to what I said about the bottom end of the range on air. And then yes, once we’ve – you said we’ve been growing the margins, if you look at the delivery we’ve had, I think the last five years, we’ve been around the 15% mark.

We upped the guidance range, I think last year for the first time recognize that are consistently over 15%. We could continue to increase the margin should we choose, but we’d rather keep developing the business by R&D investment. I think as we said before, around 1/3 of the group’s R&D – self-funded R&D goes into electronic systems, it is the high-technology piece in our U.S. portfolio and we’re continuing to look at growing the R&D in electronic systems.

Charles Woodburn

I think we’re – looks like we’re done for questions. So thanks, everyone for coming. And see many of you on the road. So...

Peter Lynas

Thank you.