Attractive 7.2% Preferred Stock, With Upside, From Hersha Hospitality

As income investors, we have started to take a more defensive approach and allocate more funds to preferred stocks.

We remain optimistic about equities for the next two years. However we believe that in 2021 and beyond the risks of a recession is likely to increase.

In our report today, we are highlighting the preferred shares of Hersha Hospitality (HT). HT has three preferred shares all yielding the same, at 7.2%. These are the preferred shares (NYSE:HT.PC) (NYSE:HT.PD) and (NYSE:HT.PE). The shares have pulled back as a result of the market correction and never fully recovered. The shares provide 5.5% upside potential to reach back to their normal trading range, in addition to the 7.2% dividend yield. This adds up to an annual return of 10% during the next two years.

Why Preferred Stocks?

There's a lot of confusion about the future outlook of the economy. On one hand, we are getting increasingly dovish statements from the Fed and market experts. On the other, we just witnessed another surprisingly strong job report with +304,000 additional positions during the month of January 2019:

The private sector growth continues – showing a lot of strength in the economy even as we enter the 11th year to a long cycle. Employers are not fazed by the recent shutdown, and by all means, the economy keeps going strong as evidenced by the healthy labor market.

So who are we to listen to?

Are we headed toward a recession?

Are we still going strong for quite some time?

We have discussed this topic in-depth through our numerous market updates at High Dividend Opportunities, and we always come to the same conclusion: We expect a deceleration of economic growth, however this deceleration will be gradual. For an economy to shift from a "strong growth" mode to a decelerating mode, this is a long process that takes a couple of years at least. Given that the U.S. Fed and other central bankers have recently taken a dovish position to continue economic stimulus, risks of a recession are likely pushed until the year 2021 at least. This is a point that we have recently addressed in an article entitled:

As The Global Economy Slows, The Grab For Yield Will Accelerate

With this in mind, we believe that investors are best served by slowly re-positioning their portfolio to a more defensive one, while keeping some exposure to growth stocks. We are a community of income investors focused on achieving recurrent income through high dividend stocks and currently recommending that our investors increase allocation to defensive stocks and sectors such as Property REITs, utilities, bonds and preferred stocks. In fact, we currently are recommending a 25% allocation to fixed income, including preferred stocks, in order to fortify our portfolio as we enter the final years of the cycle. For income investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative way to get exposure to high-yield stocks. As we scout for our recent Top Picks, we come across one of the best names in the Hotel industry: Hersha Hospitality.

Playing the Monopoly Game with Hersha Hospitality

If like us you played Monopoly growing up, you certainly understand the appeal of owning hotel properties to charge hefty rates to overnight travelers.

Hotels, as presented by the red houses, are the properties that makes the most money in Monopoly. Similarly, in real life, when the economy is going strong as it is today, hotels can be an exceptionally lucrative businesses. While an apartment may rent for $1,000 a month, the hotel owner may charge that in just one week assuming he's competing in a favorable market with high rental rates and occupancies.

If you are wealthy and have the time, you could buy your own hotels, build a diversified portfolio and have them managed by a professional hotel management company. Alternatively, (and preferably) you could simply invest in Hersha - a publicly-traded +$1 billion hotel REIT and participate in the returns of hotel investments in a purely passive, liquid, and diversified manner.

In this report, we first present the investment characteristics of Hersha including its portfolio and balance sheet. We then move on to discussing the common vs. the preferred shares, and finally, we present our conclusions along with our latest buy alert.

Introduction to Hersha’s Hotel Portfolio

Hersha is a premium hotel REIT that specializes in high-quality upscale properties in urban gateway markets. It currently owns 48 hotels totaling over 7,600 rooms located in high-barrier markets including Boston, New York, Washington DC, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego and other select cities.

The basket of assets is highly diversified by the count of hotels, but at the same time, it is focused enough to put a strong concentration on coastal markets that are expected to outperform in the long run:

West Coast: 8 Hotels

8 Hotels East Coast: 25 Hotels

25 Hotels Southern Florida: 6 Hotels

Not only does Hersha enjoy some of the market’s best locations, but it also benefits from the Top brands in the upscale hotel segment. Premium brands have historically been able to deliver superior results, gain outsized market share and achieve higher margins through superior distribution networks and loyalty programs. In this sense, HT’s portfolio appears to be particularly well positioned with a strong emphasis on the following three market-leading brands:

Marriott MAR): 35%

MAR): 35% Hilton (HLT): 22%

(HLT): 22% Hyatt (H): 7%

Moreover, the portfolio has been freshly upgraded through a multi-year portfolio repositioning. In the process, the company sold its lower quality assets, leaving it with superior hotels that are located in central business districts and dense metropolitan centers of regions that are enjoying excellent growth prospects.

Below are pictures of select properties from Hersha’s hotel portfolio.

Hyatt Union Square, New York:

Hilton Garden Inn, Washington DC:

Hotel Pan Pacific, Seattle:

The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club:

To cut it short, you can see that we are here dealing with higher-quality properties. Not that there's anything wrong with a Motel 6, but Hersha prefers to target premium properties because from a financial perspective it may lead to greater returns:

Superior in-fill locations enjoy high barrier to entry with strong long-term demand growth and very limited new supply.

Stronger long-term RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth due to location advantage.

Greater property margins and lesser impact of capex.

Higher long-term appreciation of properties.

Lower risk of property residual value as there always will be demand for superior locations in top cities.

Hersha is capitalizing on these attractive economics, and its 48-property portfolio of upscale hotels is expected to deliver the following to its investors:

The Balance Sheet: Long-Term Oriented Approach

Hersha has been around for many decades with its first acquisition dating back to 1984 and yet, still to this day, the founder, Mr. Shah, remains the chairman of the company. Having successfully navigated many market cycles (including the great financial crisis), the company has learned (sometimes the hard way) what it takes to create and sustain value over the long run.

A big part of that is leverage management, and Hersha is today seeking the optimal level where returns are boosted, but the long-term viability of the company remains sustainable even during the occasional market downturn.

Historic and target leverage of 4x to 5x.

Total debt to TEV at around ~46% (including Preferred at ~60%).

Mostly Fixed rate leverage at ~70/30.

Low payout ratio at ~50% of FFO to allow for on-going liquidity.

The leverage is not overly aggressive, and the company has minimal debt maturities until 2020 and the capital structure has significant liquidity as of right now.

The debt maturities appear to be more than manageable and the ongoing interest payments are easily covered by free cash flow.

The Management: Strong Alignment and Fantastic Track Record

As previously stated, the management has been around since 1984 and still continues to manage Hersha to this day. It's hard to find a management team that's more experienced than this one and it's fair to say that they know the ins and outs of their sector and their historic track record of value creation is among the very best.

Here's how Hersha grew RevPAR from 1999 to 2017, including the financial crisis:

Unfortunately, this chart has not been recently updated, but nonetheless it shows how over close to 20 years the RevPAR grew at an astonishing rate of 8%, resulting in strong FFO and dividend growth to shareholders. It requires a strong management team to achieve this, one that's not only knowledgeable about its field, but also one that's well aligned with shareholders.

High Insider Ownership

At present, the insiders of the company own a ~$34 million interest in the common equity, or about 4.6% of the total. Moreover, insiders are regularly increasing their stake and have been consistently buying more and more shares in the past year:

Knowing that the management’s main economic incentive is in the value and dividend of the shares, we are confident to say that Hersha’s shareholders are in good hands. It helps us sleep well at night and adds significant confidence to the underlying investment thesis.

Common vs. Preferred Shares: Which Is the Better Investment?

At High Dividend Opportunities, we like to always look at all levels of the capital structure to determine which layer offers the best risk-adjusted returns. In the case of Hersha, the main competition for capital is between their common and preferred shares:

Common Shares (HT):

Valuation: Hersha is expected to deliver a mid-point FFO per share of $2.18 in 2018. It values the shares at a low 8.5 times trailing FFO based on the current share price. This is cheap on an absolute basis but also relative to other hotel REITs which trade closer to 10-11x FFO.

Hersha is expected to deliver a mid-point FFO per share of $2.18 in 2018. It values the shares at a low 8.5 times trailing FFO based on the current share price. This is cheap on an absolute basis but also relative to other hotel REITs which trade closer to 10-11x FFO. Dividend yield: The dividend yield of the common is just shy of 6% with a low ~50% payout ratio.

The dividend yield of the common is just shy of 6% with a low ~50% payout ratio. Greater upside: Since we are talking about the common equity of an apparently undervalued company, we see great upside potential in this layer of the capital structure, assuming that the broader economy remains strong in the coming years. There's potential for cash flow growth and FFO multiple expansion. Combined together the appreciation potential could well reach up to 30-40% if everything checks out.

Since we are talking about the common equity of an apparently undervalued company, we see great upside potential in this layer of the capital structure, assuming that the broader economy remains strong in the coming years. There's potential for cash flow growth and FFO multiple expansion. Combined together the appreciation potential could well reach up to 30-40% if everything checks out. Total annual return potential: ~15-20% as a combination of a 6% dividend yield and +10% annual upside as the company grows cash flow and expands its FFO multiple

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC) - Yield 7.2% Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD) - Yield 7.2% Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE) - Yield 7.2%

The preferred shares of Hersha pulled back during the market correction we saw during the last quarter of 2018 and never fully recovered. Let us look at some charts for the past six months.

1- HT.PC six-month Chart

HT.PC was trading at $24.80 before the market correction (or higher by 5.5% higher from the current price).

2- HT.PD six-month Chart

HT.PC was trading at $23.80 before the market correction (or higher by 5.3% higher from the current price).

3- HT.PE six-month Chart

HT.PE was trading at $23.70 before the market correction (or higher by 5.1% higher from the current price).

Valuation: All 3 preferred shares have a $25 par value, but they currently trade at a nice discount to par value.

All 3 preferred shares have a $25 par value, but they currently trade at a nice discount to par value. Dividend Yield: The shares were issued at coupon rates between 6.5% and 6.875%, but given the deep discount to par, they are currently changing hands at a hefty 7.2% yield.

The shares were issued at coupon rates between 6.5% and 6.875%, but given the deep discount to par, they are currently changing hands at a hefty 7.2% yield. Greater safety: Since we are talking about preferred shares, the upside is more limited as compared to the common. However, the safety also is greatly enhanced by being one step above in the capital structure. The preferred is always paid before the common, and in case of a liquidation, the preferred must be paid in full before the common gets one cent. It significantly lowers the volatility and fundamental risk of the investment thesis in Hersha.

Since we are talking about preferred shares, the upside is more limited as compared to the common. However, the safety also is greatly enhanced by being one step above in the capital structure. The preferred is always paid before the common, and in case of a liquidation, the preferred must be paid in full before the common gets one cent. It significantly lowers the volatility and fundamental risk of the investment thesis in Hersha. Cumulative : All the three preferred have their dividend cumulative which is a great plus.

: All the three preferred have their dividend cumulative which is a great plus. Total annual return potential: ~10% as a combination of a 7.2% dividend yield plus 2.5% annual upside over the next two years.

We Like the Common, But We Prefer the Preferred Shares in 2019

We find great appeal in both, the common and preferred shares. All appear undervalued at present share prices and posed for market outperformance, one with greater reward potential and the other one with greater safety.

We like to limit our position to only the Preferred stocks for three main reasons:

Late Cycle Economy: As we explain in the introduction to this article, we are likely to be in the final years of the economic cycle. The economic machine is still going strong today and we expect it to remain so for the time being, but we prefer to be conservative and start preparing today. The common shares are cheap today, but as we finally hit the next recession, they will go much lower due to an anticipated contraction in cash flow. The preferred also is likely to temporarily decrease in value, but it will show greater resilience due to its senior positioning in the balance sheet and the high dividend payment will help us remain patient as we wait for a recovery. Management Alignment and Cumulative Feature: The management is one of the largest investors in the common shares of the company. What this means is that if they want to pay themselves a dividend of even one cent, they must first pay the preferred shareholders in full. Moreover, the preferred shares are “cumulative” which means that even if the preferred was temporarily suspended in the case of financial distress, Hersha would need to pay all the accrued unpaid preferred dividends in full before it could resume its common dividends. It makes it very likely that the preferred shares get paid in full. After all, the company has gone through the great financial crisis and it's still paying dividends today. Low Payout Ratio of Common: The company is currently very prudent with the dividend of the common shareholders with a payout ratio of just around 50% of the cash flow. Therefore, there's significant margin of safety for the preferred holders since even the common looks pretty safe for now. As such, any cut or suspension is expected to impact only the common shareholder. The dividend payment priority of the preferred is a great risk-mitigating factor and the liquidity is ample here to pay it out.

At this point in the cycle, we prefer a safer 10% return rather than a riskier 15%-20%. We believe that the trade-off of getting greater safety against lesser reward potential is well worth it as the return potential remains very appealing for the preferred of Hersha. The current 7.2% dividend yield offered by these shares is very likely to get paid in full even throughout a recession since a suspension would not eliminate the obligation to pay it at a later date. Moreover, sooner or later, as the company posts stronger results and/or interest rates start dropping again, we expect the shares to recover to par – value of $25, unlocking ~20% upside.

The combination of high yield with moderate upside and only limited long-term risk provides a very attractive risk-to-reward scenario to preferred shareholders of Hersha.

Risks to Consider

Now, while we are confident in the long-term prospects of Hersha and see limited risk of permanent capital destruction, the short term remains always uncertain in the case of hotel REITs. We note three main risks to the preferred shareholders of Hersha:

Share repurchase program: The management believes that the common shares of Hersha are deeply discounted and it recently launched a new share repurchase program (~8% of the float). It's a positive to the preferred shareholders in the sense that it shows that the management is confident in the company, but it's also a negative in that it reduces the size of the common equity buffer in the balance sheet. Overall, we consider this a wash and non-material at this point, but as preferred shareholders, we would prefer to not see excessive buy backs of the common shares.

The management believes that the common shares of Hersha are deeply discounted and it recently launched a new share repurchase program (~8% of the float). It's a positive to the preferred shareholders in the sense that it shows that the management is confident in the company, but it's also a negative in that it reduces the size of the common equity buffer in the balance sheet. Overall, we consider this a wash and non-material at this point, but as preferred shareholders, we would prefer to not see excessive buy backs of the common shares. Dividend suspension: In case of a very severe recession, it's not inconceivable that Hersha suspends the common dividend. In an unlikely scenario that this would happen, there would be a temporary drop in the preferred share price as well. The risk of a preferred stock suspension also is possibly however unlikely due to the strong dividend coverage of the common which acts as a cushion to the preferred shares. That said, this risk is greatly mitigated by the “cumulative” feature of the preferred shares which forces Hersha to pay all accrued unpaid dividends before it can resume its common dividend. Since the management is one of the largest holders of the common, they surely don’t want to cut or suspend the preferred.

Overall, the risks are well mitigated by the “Preferred Shares" senior positioning in the balance sheet but not fully eliminated. You never get a 10% expected annual return totally risk-free, and Hersha is no exception to the rule, but all in all, the risks are low.

Bottom Line

Hersha is a premium hotel REIT with hand-picked portfolio of best-in-class properties located in the top markets with category-killing brands. It positions Hersha for superior long-term growth in income and value appreciation. The balance sheet is not conservative, but not overly aggressive either. The liquidity position is sizable with a low payout ratio and minimal maturities in the near term. The management is arguably the best in its industry and it's very closely aligned with the shareholders of the company with over $30,000,000 invested in the common equity. The common and preferred are both attractive at the current pricing, but we prefer to play it safe and settle for the high 7.2% yield and moderate ~5% upside. We expect 10% annual total returns with only limited risk, and great resilience in dividend payments even in a decelerating economy.

The profitability of hotels can be volatile, but the high-quality nature of Hersha, and the senior positioning of the Preferreds, make this a favorable investment even in the late cycle of the economy.

