Ensco February 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Ensco (ESV) has recently presented its new fleet status report which comes at a time when both Rowan (RDC) and Ensco shareholders have approved the merger between two companies. Let's look at the material news on the contract front.

Floaters

Semi-sub Ensco 8503 received a new contract from Apache (NYSE:APA) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from June 2019 to August 2019. The dayrate is not revealed in the fleet status report, but Bassoe Offshore estimates that it is $155,000. Drillship Ensco DS-7 will work in Egypt for six months starting in Q2 2019. The contract has options for up to eight wells. Semi-sub Ensco DPS-1 got a contract from Woodside (OTCPK:WOPEY) in Australia. The rig will drill two wells from February 2020 to May 2020. This contract has one 7-well option.

Currently, Ensco has plenty of "dry powder" in terms of floater supply. The new contract for DS-7 is a good development. That said, the company has two more warm stacked drillships, DS-6 and DS-11, without contracts, as well as newbuilds DS-13 and DS-14 which have been acquired when Ensco bought Atwood Oceanics (delivery dates are Q3 2019 and Q2 2020 respectively). The fate of cold stacked DS-3 and DS-5 is muted: I'm skeptical that these rigs will find a way to the market both due to the fact that the market has plenty of warm stacked drillships and also because Ensco is merging with Rowan which has four better drillships (and they are not cold stacked).

On the semi-sub front, Ensco has 4 cold stacked benign-environment semis - they are modern rigs, but their short-term prospects are almost absent due to the tough situation in this particular segment of the market and the existence of many warm stacked alternatives.

All in all, the floater segment has reported some incremental contracts but shows no breakthroughs at this point.

Jackups

Jackup Ensco 100 got a contract from Repsol Sinopec in the UK which will keep the rig busy from June 2019 to November 2019. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $80,000. Jackup Ensco 121 will drill three wells for ONE in the UK/Netherlands from April 2019 to December 2019. The contract has three 1-well options. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $90,000. Jackup Ensco 107 will work in Australia for Jadestone Energy (OTC:JADSF) from March 2019 to April 2019. The contract has one-well option. Jackup Ensco 96 got a six-month contract extension from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) which will keep the rig busy until August 2019.

At this point, Ensco's jackup fleet is fairly busy: 23 rigs are working, 5 rigs are warm stacked or waiting for the contract to begin, 7 rigs are cold stacked (mostly comprised of Atwood jackups - I maintain my view that Atwood acquisition was a disastrous move and I believe that actual data supports this thesis). Ensco's jackup fleet will be reinforced by the Rowan jackup fleet which is fully booked as of now. This side of the merger looks very strong to me.

The upcoming merger with Rowan

In the announcement of shareholder approval, Ensco stated that the merger was expected to occur in the first half of 2019. I believe that the deal is good for Ensco as it adds a financially stable driller with good contract coverage on the jackup front and four modern drillships. After the merger is completed, I'd expect that two older Ensco jackups (Ensco 70 and Ensco 71) will leave the fleet. Also, I think that the merger presents a long-term threat to survival perspectives for the cold stacked drillships Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5. After the merger has been approved by shareholders, investors should expect that Ensco and Rowan shares will move mostly in sync.

Ensco shares have been trading in the range for quite some time now. I don't expect this to change before the earnings report release which is due February 28.

