The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at CAGNY 2019 Conference (Transcript)

Okay. Now, so it's been 3 years since CEO, David Taylor, stood up on this stage in his first presentation to The Street as CEO of P&G, during which he gave his views on what it would take to transform the Company. He emphasized the need to drive product superiority and improve in-market execution, with cost savings funding the reinvestment. Today, we've seen that these efforts have begun to bear fruit. Market shares are improving and P&G looks to be more future emerging consumer needs and tastes and has been in years.

We're happy to have the man of many hats, Jon Moeller, with us this year now Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Jon Moeller

Thanks Lauren. When we were last together in person at our Investor Day in November, we talked about superiority funded by productivity, constructive disruption, everything from the organization structure to innovations for brand building to supply chains, radically new and different products. I want to pick up this morning where we left off then with a quick video, we used to open the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, featuring just some of our disruptive innovation, much of it enabled by technology, brought to the world in a whole new disruptive for consumer products format.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Jon Moeller

I think this gives you just a glimpse, but an important one of a constructively disruptive Procter & Gamble. Now, a quick overview of our front half results, organic sales up 4%, core earnings per share up 4% with currency neutral earnings per share up 12%, adjusted free cash flow of productivity at 99%, nearly $6 billion of cash return to shareholders. All in line or above target levels we set heading into the year.

Good organic sales growth progression each of the first two quarters up 4% this fiscal year. On a two-year stacked basis, organic sales growth accelerating, up and average of 3% in the most recent quarter.

Growth is broad base, 8 of 10 Global categories grew organic sales in the front half, Skin and Personal care in the teens, Personal Health Care high singles, Fabric Care, Feminine Care, Home Care and Family Care up mid single-digits. 15 of the top 15 markets grew organic sales in the front half.

And we continue to make progress in our largest markets, U.S. sales up 3% in the front half after an average of about 1% for the past three fiscal years, 8 of 10 categories growing sales from the U.S.

Continued progress in China improving from a 5% sales decline in fiscal '16 to 1% growth in fiscal '17 to 7% organic sales growth last year, sales from the first half grew 9% with double-digit growth in Fabric Care, Feminine Care, Skin and Personal care.

E-commerce sales up about 20% in the first half, up nearly 30% last quarter. Online sales now over 8% of total sales roughly the size of the next two largest consumer e-commerce businesses combined. Naturals entries continuing to drive growth, including Pampers Pure Protection, Burt's Bees toothpaste and Native deodorants, which we recently expanded into the target stores.

And we just announced the acquisition of This Is L, organic cotton tampons, pads, liners and wipes. We're building global market share, 34 of our top 50 country category combinations held our grew value share in the front half, up from 26 last fiscal year, 23 in fiscal '17, and 17 in fiscal '16. So that's 17, 23, 26, 34; 8 of 10 global categories now holding or growing share.

U.S. all-outlet value share continues to improve from a 30 basis points decline in fiscal '17, flat for fiscal '18, 30 basis points share growth in the first half. China now growing all outlet live value share. Within this strong sequential and absolute progress, we continue to face some challenges. Global Baby Care friends have improved, but we still face challenges across a number of markets. Grooming sales were flat through the first half and we held global market share, but the category to client persists and we continue to face strong competition in the mid and value tiers. In total, though, consumption volume, sales and share are each progressing nicely.

The back half of the fiscal will be helped by several tailwinds and held back by notable headwinds. Most of our categories enter the back half with momentum, which has continued in January and February. Pricing will continue to be a help. We're executing commodity and currency related pricing. We're just now implementing previously announced pricing in the U.S. in dish care, toothpaste, deodorants and facial tissue. In addition to pricing, we took in the first half on paper towels, toilet tissue and diapers.

Finally, we continue to invest in superiority, extending our margin of advantage driving top line acceleration. Headwinds, continued challenges in Baby and Grooming, highly capable competitors, many announcing new innovation and investment programs. While pricing will be a positive in the back half does increases volume uncertainty and volatility driving market size contraction.

Consumer confidence issues in France, the Middle East, Argentina, Brazil, Brexit in the UK, increased protectionism and other trade barriers. We're innovating and investing to maintain top line momentum, but we're also realistic about the market and competitive dynamics. Our year-to-date results support the recent increase in a high-end of our organic sales growth guidance and the combination of the tailwinds and headwinds explains the totality of our top line guidance range.

Moving quickly to the bottom line, 4% front half core earnings per share growth, a point or so below the midpoint of our going in current fiscal year guidance range; back half tailwinds include continued pricing candidates productivity savings, which would increase as the year progresses, tax reform and a potential gain on the sale of land with our Gillette sale in Boston.

Tailwinds skew to the fourth quarter, which doesn't seem to be fully reflected in Q3 and Q4 estimate splits. Headwinds include foreign exchange and commodity costs, increase trucking costs, tariffs, volume and market impacts related to pricing, reinvestment across the vectors of superiority, competitive defense and supply chain transformation startup costs. Combined FX and commodities and transportation are nearly $1.4 billion after-tax headwind a 13 point negative impact on core earnings per share.

Within this currency has about $900 million after tax. Large markets was significantly weaker currencies the British pound down 4%, Mexican peso down 4%, Chinese yuan down 5%, Russian ruble down 12%, Brazilian real down 16%, Turkish lira, down 44%, Argentinian peso down 88%. Commodity cost increases the $400 million after tax with pop-up 16%, resins up 7% probably end up 11% and kerosene up 14% trucking costs up 25% versus last year in the U.S. with increases in many other markets, annualized tariff impacts approaching a $100 million.

So as with the top line, we provide the bottom line guidance range for a reason 4% growth today, some tailwinds I the back half but also some very strong headwinds. As the back half evolves, please also remember that we intend to protect superiority building, value accretive investments in the business. We won't allow short-term pressures to derail the progress we're making towards sustained profitable top line growth.

To wrapping up our discussion on the front half in fiscal year a very strong start, top line bottom line cash the volume and share growth, double digit constant currency earnings growth, all in earnings challenge by FX. Strong second half plans with the mix of tailwinds and headwinds. And to maintain the momentum we're building and to strengthen results overtime, we've focused our portfolio and we're working to create an extent noticeable superiority of our brands.

We're driving productivity improvement and cost savings to fuel investments and margin. We're transforming P&G's organizational culture and driving constructive disruption across the value chain on our industry. These strategies are mutually reinforcing to enable. They enable and build upon each other. Together, they should contribute to stronger balance top line, bottom line and cash flow growth. We'll spend the rest of our time this morning on a deeper dive into each of these.

Starting with superiority, a winning choice, irresistibly superior products and superior packages, communicated and presented to consumers at a superior value drive market growth and prevent commoditization across price peers and a category. We've raised minimum standards of competitive advantage across each superiority driver and are investing to meet or beat these standards. Superior offerings drive market growth. This is incredibly important and too often lost in the noise. This may be the most important point we'll make again this morning.

Increasing consumption, creating additional usage occasions, bringing more spend into a category grows the market. This creates top line growth that is typically more sustainable than taking business from a competitor. It creates a winning proposition for our retail partners, high expansion versus a zero sum, positive versus negative spiral. And where we grow markets, we disproportionately and more sustainably build market share. Over the last 40 years, P&G U.S. fabric care grown five times, 500% than a market that is growing four times. Market growth has been the main driver of P&G's, which we've driven with leading innovation. As a result, our market share has grown 5 points.

Meaningfully superior units-dose detergents, Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven 90% of U.S. laundry detergent category growth since they introduced a roughly 50% price below premium. Unit-dose products now generate almost 20% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% share of that form. 26% of U.S. households now using unit-dose detergent, up 10 points over just the past two years with much more opportunity ahead; and the UK for example, unit-dose already used by one third of households. And we're just getting started in many markets a year ago we launched unit-dose products in Japan and in China.

We've raised the bar further with our latest unit-dose upgrade, a hand-down winner delivering a 15 point advantage versus our previous unit-dose offerings. The latest upgrade enables us to deliver much better performance in quick and cold conditions. They deliver a step change in performance against malodor, which has emerged as a challenge that is equal in importance to tough stain removal. We're driving high single-digit to double-digit growth on the forum across each laundry market including the U.S., UK, France and Poland.

The Bounty paper towels driving market growth with a superior product. Bounty's product superiority is driven by proprietary technologies that deliver on three critical consumer benefits strength, softness and absorbency. Over the last 15 years, U.S. Bounty has consistently brought premium innovation to the category, helping to nearly double the size of the paper towel segment. Bounty continues to drive category growth. In the last six months of this fiscal year, the paper towel segment has grown 6% with Bounty's share, value share up nearly a point.

Last April, we launched the Pampers Pure Collection in the U.S. Consumers want performance, more natural ingredients and less of an environmental footprint. Pampers delivers Pampers pure protection diapers are made with no chlorine bleach, fragrance or parabens and deliver superior dryness and protection.

Since our launch, the U.S. naturals diaper and wipes segment has nearly doubled. Pampers Pure has become a share leader in track channels just three months into the launch with our shared growing each month.

Always Radiant absorbs 10 times its weight with a unique proprietary absorbent material and provides up to 100% of the leak free protection. Radiant sales are driving market growth of the Feminine Care category to mid-single digits with Radiant growth of nearly 20%. Radiant share and the U.S. pad market is up nearly a point and a half over the last six months.

We recently launched Radiant in China. Category growth is now in a high-single-digit, with P&G China Feminine Care hitting record value share levels and growing sales double-digits.

Another category where meaningful superiority is driving strong results is female adult incontinence. Before we launched all of the screens in the U.S. one in three women state of the experience flatter leaks but only one in nine was using the product designed specifically to address that problem. Now for yours post launch one in six women are using the category.

Always Discreet pads, liners and underwear are superior. They combine our best absorbent and technology with a sentence core in the world to track order in wetness absorbing two times more to maybe needed.

Superior packages, attracting consumers at the first moment of truth, driving, protecting product integrity and quality, delighting consumers during use and its responsible disposal. Superior packaging creates recognizable brand blocks at shelf, aids the consumer in selecting the best product for their needs, conveys the equity of the brand and closes the sale.

Fabric enhancer scent beads are a great example of a superior product and package. The packaging shows the product and communicates the scent benefit with a squeeze scent release. It's distinctive and appealing. Fabric enhancers are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. fabric care category, up high-single-digits and scent beads are the fastest growing form growing at about a 28% rate.

P&G scent bead offerings are growing nearly 25% with cumulative value share growth of 10 points in the scent beads segment and 6 points and fabric enhancers over the past three years. Superior innovation that grows markets and continues to drive strong results over time, here again, tremendous upside remains. Scent bead household penetration is only 15% and beads are currently using only about 8% of all laundry loads. New packaging innovation like Tide Eco-Box provides superior experience in the e-commerce channel, ensuring shipment safety and improving end used dosing and pouring performance.

In Home Care, Skin and Personal Care and other categories, we’re addressing the needs of e-commerce consumers through ship in own container executions that enable a direct shipment from P&G to retailers to consumers without the need to manipulate the package. The more appealing execution for consumers that reduces packaging enabling a more sustainable solution. Five P&G packaging innovation were recently recognized with Dow Chemical Packaging Awards including the top honor Diamond Award for our AeroFlexx packaging.

We strive to communicate product and packaging benefits with superior brand messaging, advertising that makes you think talk, laugh, cry, smile, act and of course buy. Advertising that drives growth for categories and brands, advertising that clears the highest bar for creative brilliance, sparking conversations, affecting attitudes, changing behavior and sometimes even defining popular culture. Advertising messages that accomplish this objective include Always Like A Girl; Tide: if it's got to be clean, it's got to be Tide. Dawn, a drop of Dawn and grease is gone, and SK-II Change Destiny.

Let's watch the latest Always Like a Girl campaign, #EndPeriodPoverty.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Jon Moeller

Always #EndPeriodPoverty continues the #LikeAGirl campaign to stop the drop in confidence the girls experience of puberty. This campaign is helping to tackle the fact that girls are missing school about one in five in the U.S. during their menstrual cycles due to access or lack of access feminine care products. We're helping to drive change with product donations to girls in need.

This new campaign was launched this fall in the UK, U.S., Canada and Turkey was strong support from our top customers, the media and celebrity influencers. The engagement on this important societal topic is exceptional, over 1.6 billion media impressions after less than six months in market, and we've already donated over 30 million pads to help keep girls in school.

The #LikeAGirl campaign has significantly increased Always brand awareness and equity scores. U.S. category growth rates have accelerated and Always has built nearly two points of market share since the campaign began. Another example is Pampers first ever Super Bowl ad. Stinky Booty 2.0. A 100% social and digital launch putting dads front in center and celebration of the active role they play in their babies lives. Let's watch.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Jon Moeller

This execution delivered over 40 million views in its first 24 hours and earned over a billion impressions. With a digital-only execution, it's still placed in the top 5 Super Bowl ads according to Billboard, Forbes, BuzzFeed, and BBC. We expect this execution will hold and build our leadership position in natural diapers in tracked channels and continue building our online position.

Superior in store and online execution grows categories and our brands. The right trade coverage with the right product forms, sizes and price points, and the right in store or online presence and merchandising execution, delivering against key business drivers for each category and brands in ever store across all channels every day. A great example of retail execution is the work you've done on better together. This shelving a merchandising approach dries regimen and tripled the size of the fabric care basket, growing the category and growing sales and share for P&G.

The equity of SK-II is supported with excellent retail execution in stores and online. This is the SK-II counter in Hangzhou Tower, arguably the most prestigious department store in China, where we secure the number one location with our new pattern design. In fact, we significantly improved space location on execution and more than 70% of our top distribution points in the past 3 years.

And the recently published 2018 Global Advantage Monitor report, an independent retailer assessments of manufacturers across seven key performance areas strategic alignment, people, category development, consumer marketing, trade and shopper marketing, supply chain and customer service. P&G ranked number one globally for the fourth year in a row. We are in the highest number of number one country rankings 12 in total, including China, Japan, Mexico, Russia and the U.S. And we ranked number one in all 7 performance areas.

Omni-channel results for tabulated for the first time in this past year, P&G was identified as the leading manufacturer overall, with the number one position in the U.S., China, France and Turkey. The last element of superior execution, but certainly not least, is a winning consumer and customer value equation. For consumers of product at least an important need and a noticeable and superior way with a package that is convenient to use with compelling communications presented in the clearance shop away at a compelling price for customers, margins penny profit, trip generation, basket size and very importantly category growth.

We'll continue to make progress extending our margin advantage of advantage and increasing the quality of execution which will require ongoing investment. The need for this investment, the need to offset the macro past headwinds we talked about earlier, and the need to drive balanced top and bottom line growth including margin expansion, underscores the importance of productivity.

We're driving cost savings and efficiency improvements in all factors of our business, now at the midpoint of our second five year $10 billion productivity program. We've consistently delivering $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion in annual cost to good sold savings and expect to be within this range again this year.

Over the past few years, we've made major investments to ensure our supply chain remains a competitive advantage for P&G. We're creating a synchronized network base on real time demand signals to serve the evolving needs of consumers and customers. Our new U.S. mixing centers are up and running putting 80% of shipments now within 24 hours of retail shelves. Savings will be generated through areas such as construction of more effective multi-category manufacturing sites and geographically strategic locations, automating and digitizing these sites to minimize cost to maximize flexibility.

We recently started production at our newest state-of-the-art multi-category facility in West Virginia. Currently two of the five categories segments are up and running with all five segments expected to be producing volume by early next fiscal year. Full volume production is estimated at the end of fiscal 2020. Customers are recognizing our efforts, as a I mentioned for the fourth year in a row, we've been ranked the number one manufacturer and supply chain management and customer service in the Global Advantage Monitor Survey.

We're eliminating substantial ways and immediate supply chain, delivering nearly $1 billion of savings in agency fees and ad production costs over the last four years. We see more savings potential in these areas along with more efficiency and media delivery. We're taking steps to reinvent the media supply chain and how our brands work with agencies and we're pioneering new approaches to continually improve our brand building. With our access to data and analytics and experience purchasing professionals, we can bring more media buys in-house, we're returning to one stop-shops where it make sense reuniting media and creative.

We're implementing new agency models such as fixed and flow where we invest the fix amount for work that requires experience creative resources by big campaigns, supplemented with the flow to the work approach through open sourcing as needed for fast cycle creative. For example SK-II has a fixed contract with Publicis for their Change Destiny campaign along with faculty agencies and producers who created content such as market takeover and expiry date.

In China, we've already saves 30% of spending while increasing the number of people reached by 60%. 80% of media is digital and nearly 30% of our sales are in e-commerce. We have one of the largest data management platforms in the country which we use for performance analytics and to direct new buy most of our digital media. We get real time behavioral data which enables us to do propensity modeling, cap add frequency and engage people when and where it matters. This contributed to continued progress in our China business.

We're continuing to drive organizational savings, improving our efficiency and effectiveness operating at the speed of the market. Total enrollment was down nearly 30% since the start of our first productivity program about 35%, when including contractor rules. Of 48 companies with a market cap over $150 billion, only three have reduced and rolling by more than 20% over the same period.

We're focused on cost productivity and cash. We've made great progress on working capital. Over the past five years, we've improved receivables by three days, inventory by 10 days and payables by more than 30 days. These efforts have helped build a highly profitable cash generative company. Before tax operating margins are among the highest in our industry, industry, behind only Reckitt and Colgate, whose margins reflect their concentrations in healthcare.

We have significant below the line advantages, operating with one of the lowest interest expense percentages and one of the lowest tax rates putting us at the top of our industry and after tax margin, highly profitable and aggressively driving more savings. We've averaged 100% adjusted free cash flow of productivity over the last 10 years, enabling us to return $128 billion more than 100% of adjusted net earnings to share owners through dividends, which have increased for 62% consecutive years and share repurchase. We've returned additional value from share strange from the coffee, beauty and battery transactions.

Over the last 10 years, there are only 13 publicly traded companies across industries and markets that have generated more cumulative profit and cash from Procter & Gamble, only three have returned a higher percentage of earnings to share owners.

Superiority and productivity are critical, but they're insufficient to keep us ahead in a world with a rapidly changing retail environment, quickly evolving consumer needs, media ecosystem transformation and revolutionary changes in technology. We must and our leading constructive disruption of our industry across all areas of the value chain. Each of these drivers required to win in the highly dynamic and competitive environment we face today superiority, productivity and constructive disruption.

We said during our last earnings call that we do a little bit deeper dive on constructive disruption here in CAGNY. I want to start with a consumer product company at the consumer electronics show. For the first time, P&G showcased how we're integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday products and services that will transform people's lives. I'll highlight a few which you may recall from the opening video.

Airia, a revolutionary approach to home scenting. This device customizes in home scent coverage using inkjet printer technology to release tiny, gravity-defined scent droplets into the air that move with the natural airflow of the home. Scent intensity and other features are controlled on the area app. We're currently in production stage and testing and learning on Indiegogo.

Opte, a precision skincare system that combines the best of optics, proprietary algorithms, printing technology and skincare into one device to help reveal the natural beauty of skin. Opte's camera scan detects and corrects skin imperfections and only treats the areas that need correction, resulting in a natural flawless look that makeup of professional treatments are unable to achieve. After the show, we already have a backlog of orders for this disruptive approach to skincare.

We showcase SK-II's Future X Smart Store that offers an AI-supported shopping experience with personalized recommendations based on smart skins of a person's skin, product browsing and on virtual shelves and shopping through the wave of the hand. It's the first augmentation reality retail environment which merges physical and digital technology to give the shopper exactly the skincare regimen needed in a new smart packaging the features a companion app for personalized skincare every day.

Our participation at the Consumer Electronics show led to strong results over 7 billion earned media impressions, 273 total media placements, top 2% most searched exhibitor, or 500 customer and partner leads and nine awards. P&G will continue to disrupt the way we innovate, developing integrated consumer experiences that create value, innovating faster with small launches to learn quickly before we scale and building on the strength of our connect and development program with academics and suppliers to look for new partners to unlock sources of growth from technologies, products, services and solutions.

We're disrupting the way we innovate by accelerating the speed and quality of our learning through lean innovation. This new approach is delivering significant benefits and time and cost helping to reduce her learning cycles from months to days. Let's watch a video on DS3 innovation as we work to solve resource scarcity with breakthrough technology.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Since we view the DS3 products at our Investor Day, our limited batch release on Indiegogo has sold out. We’ll continue to test to learn to create future innovation behind this patented technology.

P&G Ventures is an internal start-up studio that works with entrepreneurs to create brands, technologies and business models. Brands that have been created with P&G Ventures within P&G Ventures includes Zevo, a safe and effective way to control insects in the home, Opte, I shared earlier, a precision skincare technology that digitally scan skin and analyzes complexion to cover imperfections. MetaDerm, a proprietary botanical extract skincare product that helps people better manage their chronic skin conditions, and Pepper & Wits, a treatment product that helps women with symptoms of menopause.

Today, we're proud to announce a new partnership with M13 to open a build studio that will leverage external start-up capabilities and funding, to help accelerate the growth of selected brands developed by P&G Ventures. P&G Ventures will continue to own the creation of consumer-inspired innovation and concepts. The build studio will incubate and develop the selected brands into sustainable businesses that can eventually be folded back into one of our six sector business units. More to come on this, but we're open for business and excited about this brand new disruptive way to innovate.

Tide is disrupting the future of laundry. Time has become increasingly valuable commodity for consumers everywhere. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the average American consumer spends more than an hour a day up to 375 hours every year sorting, washing, drying and folding laundry. The demand for services to make everyday life more efficient continues to rise.

Tide is launching a disruptive business model to offer a wide range of solutions for laundry for city dwellers, suburban families and students, 24X7 drop boxes in urban locations, 24-hour dry cleaning and laundry locations and monthly laundry plans servicing university campuses. By 2020, our goal is for Tide planners to be available more and more than 2,000 locations nationwide, reaching 75% of the population. Let's watch a quick video.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

We continue to look at monetization opportunities to fund additional innovation and increase societal value. Until now, the low quality and high cost of recycled polypropylene have been barriers to its use. P&G invented a breakthrough technology that removes color, odor and contaminants from used polypropylene to restore its version like resin quality. This process fully closes the loop and the reuse of recycled plastics will make it more affordable and more accessible.

We knew this technology could be a big benefit to P&G, but it could be even a bigger benefit to society. To drive scale of this application, we licensed the technology to PureCycle Technologies, which began operating its first feedstock evaluation unit earlier this year and plans to open a full scale recycling plans in 2021. We're monetizing this technology for P&G shareholders by making it widely available and we're helping to revolutionize an industry that reduces waste to landfills.

AeroFlexx is another example of innovation that is increasing societal value and our own with packaging that provides a breakthrough performance and sustainability for the-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels. AeroFlexx uses 50% less plastic and eliminates the need for bubble wrap to ship. With less plastic, less waste, less mass and lower shipping costs, it's a more sustainable customer focused packaging solution. We're partnering with Inventure to industrialize commercialized and monetize this technology.

We're reinventing brand building from wasteful mass marketing to mass one-to-one building fueled by data and technology. In the U.S., we have a data management platform covering 90% of the population with anonymous audience data, which we combined with purchase data into a data and analytics learning lab. We're moving from generic demographic targets like women, ages 18 to 49 to more than 350 precise smart audiences like first time moms, millennial young professionals, first time washing machine owners to reach the right people at the right place at the right time. This is helping us to stop one of the biggest problems in mass marketing and knowing consumers with too many ads.

We continue to disrupt our supply chain with transformation across the globe. In Europe, we've optimized both distribution and manufacturing infrastructure to fewer scale, multi-category operations in optimum locations, manufacturing sites down 30%, distribution centers down 35%. This is paying the way into redefining customer order lead times and full assortment requirements across the region. Based on early successes in North America and Europe, we've executed similar programs in Latin America and India with plans to extend the China as well.

We're making organizational structure and cultural changes to better position us to win. We're taking steps to simplify the organization, focus our effort, clarify responsibility and increase accountability. We're supplementing internal talent development with experienced external hiring and our improving category vacation and mass group. We're strengthening compensation on incentive programs. We're moving to a new organizational infrastructure designed to de-metrix the Company and provide even greater clarity on responsibilities and reporting lines to focus and strengthen leadership accountability.

We're significantly reducing the level of corporate resources moving about 60% of corporate rules to the business units in the markets. The benefits is creates of more focus, agile, accountable organization, operating in a lower cost, focused on winning through superiority fueled by productivity operating in the speed of the market.

I hope it's evidenced that we've been disrupting P&G over the last number of years. The choices we've made to strengthen our portfolio and daily used categories for performance price brand choice, to establish and extend superiority of our brands to make productivity as integral to our structure as innovation to improve organization focus, agility and accountability and to lead constructive disruption across the value chain.

These are not as I said earlier independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other. They position us well within our industry to deal with near term challenges for macro headwinds, trade transformation and anticipated competitive response and their foundation for stronger balanced growth and value creation over the short, mid and long term.

With that, I'm happy to take questions. Dara.

Q - Dara Mohsenian

John, in your presentation, you've talked about a number of price increases. Can you discuss the competitive environment you're seeing out there from a branded and private label standpoint, in terms of your competitors in the U.S. and Europe and emerging markets? And then second, you've highlighted in the presentation the market share improvement in the U.S. as well as China and you're back to share improvement globally in recent quarters. Is that of do you see a sustainable going forward given all the work that you've done around superiority et cetera as we look going forward?

Jon Moeller

So, the pricing environment, we still view as relatively constructive. The commodity cost and foreign exchange moves that are creating a need for that pricing remain largely in effect. And generally, manufacturers both branded and private label are making moves to recover those costs, and I think you've heard that reflected generally through the presentations this week.

In terms of market share, we said many times, and I'll say, again, I don't expect this is going to be a straight line. We face very strong competitors who will respond and will have an impact in doing so. But I do believe that the strategies that we're executing over time will lead to continued share growth.

Ideally, as I've tried to be very clear about, through creation of additional consumption, through market growth which we drive and gain a disproportionate share of. I'm much more interested in that kind of share growth because it's more sustainable than taking sure from you only to have you beat me up for it. Next?

Unidentified Analyst

Jon, maybe you can just give us a quick update on the organizational redesign kind of where we are in the process? And then, is there a way you can frame the value of the innovation pipeline kind of how you think about it in the next year or two versus kind of where you've been the last couple of years? It's kind of gave us an understanding of the magnitude of the changes?

Jon Moeller

So first the organization change which is David mentioned at Analysts Day, which many of you were at or participated virtually in. It's the biggest organization change that we've undertaken and 20 years in terms of the impact. It does not require the mass move of individuals in positions, geographies and category. So, we're able to maintain category and country mastery while significantly increasing focus and accountability.

Our top 10 category country combinations, believe it or not, generate almost half of our sales and almost two-thirds of our profits. So creating a structure that allows very talented leaders and organizations to focus on driving those business, businesses, while maintaining an optionality in the future in some of the developing market businesses, I think is just going to make a tremendous difference.

We are in the middle of the very detailed design phase, all the way down to individuals. We expect to have that done by the first part of April. We then need to rewire the Company from a financial reporting system to be consistent with that structure, which we expect to complete by July 1. So, we'll head into our next fiscal year fully in that structure.

This isn't just a philosophy in terms of what we think can drive better growth better more sustainable top and bottom line growth. This is what's been a big part of the program in both the U.S. and China and is one of the reasons I focused on U.S. and China. This structure in many ways has been in place and those two markets over the last couple years and the progress in those markets has been significant. So, we hope to see that more globally. Lauren is giving me the look, I thank.

