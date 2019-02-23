Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF) CEO Markus Haas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCPK:TELDF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 20, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson - Director, IR

Markus Haas - CEO

Markus Rolle - CFO

Polo Tang - UBS

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Sam McHugh - Exane

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Ulrich Rathe - Jefferies

Jakob Bluestone - Credit Suisse

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citi

Christian Fangmann - HSBC

Joshua Mills - Goldman Sachs

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call.

Before proceeding with the presentation, we would like to inform you that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. We have implemented IFRS 15 accounting standards as of the 1st of January 2018. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this presentation is based on the new accounting standard, while all historic information is based on IAS 18 accounting standards.

As per usual, this presentation may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Also, certain results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. We invite you to read the complete disclaimer included in the first page of this presentation, which you will also find on our website in the IR section.

Here with me today are our CEO, Markus Haas; and our CFO, Markus Rolle, who will take you through the presentation. Markus, please go ahead.

Good morning all and thank you for joining us here for our full year 2018 and Q4 conference call. I'm excited to present to you today a strong and solid set of full year results after another successful quarter. Most importantly, we have achieved what we promised and delivered on all guidance metrics in 2018. In the market, we are driving usage with our O2 portfolio and continue to see almost 50% data growth year-on-year per quarter with now over 18 million LTE customers. The average data usage amongst our LTE customers is now about 4 gigabytes.

We delivered 0.9% year-on-year growth in total underlying revenue in 2018, driven by service and handsets turnover. Underlying mobile service revenue trends grew by 0.4% year-on-year in 2018, supported by a strong product portfolio with a clear focus on ARPU-up. OIBDA before negative regulatory effects was up 5.3% year-on-year, reflecting solid operational momentum and successful synergy execution. We finally completed our network consolidation, brought forward over €20 million of synergies from 2019 into 2018, thus achieving €100 million OIBDA-relevant synergies in total in 2018.

Finally, as indicated in Q3, we are fulfilling our promise of a high payout ratio into relation to free cash flow. With the proposal of a dividend of €0.27 per share for the full year 2018 to the AGM 2019, this is a 3% dividend increase. Taking a closer look at the sequential P&L trends on Slide 4, you can see that we are seeing continuous improving and solid trends on all metrics. While total revenue trends are strong in Q4 driven by handset demand, mobile service revenue trends are seasonally weaker at 0.2% on the back of a slightly softer visitor roaming, a competitive fourth quarter and continuous retention customer offer also in the Christmas season.

OIBDA growth came in again strong in Q4 at 3.6%, driven by operational momentum and synergy realization. We see CapEx in the fourth quarter below prior year's due to a slightly different in-year phasing after the push in Q3 2018 to finalize the network consolidation. We are proud to have finally completed our biggest outstanding integration project and are looking forward to capitalizing on this achievement in future years. Negative effects coming from customer roaming are gradually easing at revenue level with the remaining impact stemming mainly from the gradual shift away from traditional roaming packages amongst our customer base. Roaming elasticity effects remain visible at OIBDA level but are within our expectations.

We are excited about the progress we made in the fiscal year 2018 and are now ready to focus in building operational momentum and become Germany's mobile customer and digital champion going forward.

After delivering the outlook 2018, it's now time to look into the future and turn the view to the outlook for the year 2019. In 2019, Telefonica Deutschland will build on its operational and financial achievements of the last 3 integration years. We will continue to pursue our successful multi-brand and multichannel strategy. We expect a continuous, stable market and momentum also going forward in 2019. Regulatory changes we've seen in the past will also continue in 2019, so we will also see headwinds in the financial performance coming especially from termination rate cuts in 2019.

All together, we expect underlying total revenue to remain broadly stable, excluding negative regulatory effects of approximately EUR 60 million to EUR 70 million. At the same time, we expect underlying OIBDA to be broadly stable to slightly positive, excluding negative regulatory effects of approximately EUR 40 million to EUR 50 million. Embedded in this is an expectation of another EUR 40 million of OIBDA-relevant synergies from rollout effects and approximately EUR 40 million of transformation benefits from the start of our Digital4Growth transformation program in 2019. The benefits will ramp up throughout the year and the Digital4Growth period between 2019 and 2022. I will explain the key drivers in a moment.

CapEx-to-sales we expect to be between 13% and 14% for 2019, reflecting ongoing LTE rollout efforts as well as front-loaded transformation investments. Most importantly, we confirm our dividend proposal of EUR 0.27 per share for financial year 2018 and, beyond 2018, our existing dividend policy of delivering a high payout ratio to free cash flow.

Let us now turn to what is in many ways the foundation of our value proposition, our network.

We promised to complete the network consolidation by year-end 2018, and we are fulfilling our promise. There was never any doubt that the network integration was a significant challenge when we merged with E-Plus at the end of 2014, but we have now successfully came through.

In 2018, we added 6,700 additional LTE sites to improve LTE coverage and capacity, significantly above our original target of 5,500 per year. Several network tests confirmed our achievement in Q4, including Connect, CHIP and COMPUTER BILD, and they all confirmed a significant step change in quality and catch-up with the other networks in the market.

We're also already ensuring that our network is ready for the next-generation challenge. In order to achieve our fiber backhaul targets of over 90% in urban and over 25% in rural areas by 2022, we are partnering with DT, Vodafone, next-generation networks and other providers in the market to connect 9,000 digital sites with fiber.

In addition, we are pushing ahead with a number of projects to develop future-proof technology and applications such as the 5G Connected Mobility project with Ericsson or the Early 5G Innovation Cluster with Nokia in Berlin. First results of our Fixed Wireless Access test with Samsung are promising, achieving speeds of almost 3 gigabits per second via the 26 and 28 gigahertz bands here in Germany. We're Germany's largest and most modern network now, which will form the basis for a successful market strategy for the years to come.

Let us now turn to page -- to a more detailed view in our Digital4Growth program, which we originally introduced to you in February 2018 at our Capital Markets Day.

We confirm our expectation that this program will generate over €600 million in gross OIBDA gains over the next 4 years. As part of our 4-year transformation program Digital4Growth, we place our customer needs and their user experience in the digital age at the center of all our activities. Our clear focus lies on making use of innovative, new technologies to design simpler, faster and better processes. The program foresees both revenue- and margin-generating gains as well as further efficiency gains.

On the revenue side, we have already started a series of portfolio adjustments for the O2 plan as well as in the Blau area that are already showing visible ARPU-up effects in prior year, and there is more to come in 2019 and beyond. This trajectory will be further hedged by the mix shift in digital and online sales channels. Churn levels in the O2 brand are at very low levels already and have improved to 17.3% on an annualized basis in 2018. Churn analytics will further support our retention focus.

On the cost side in 2019, the main contributions will be stemming from optimization and digitalization of customer service as well as several process optimization in robotics. Markus Rolle will take you through the KPIs we've set ourselves to check the success of the work streams in greater detail in the next section.

Coming back to the bigger picture, and let me be very clear, our business fundamentals are solid despite strong exogenous factors that we can't foresee. There's been a lot of discussion about the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the risk of an additional urban infrastructure play in the market and potential changes to the existing market structure. There's also, of course, the opportunity of the Vodafone-Liberty merger to being resolved in the coming weeks and months. We are confident that our business fundamentals will remain intact in the short and midterm regardless of any outcome of these big exogenous factors. We are pushing ahead with our product pipeline in the consumer segment, generating ARPU-up and churn-down in the process. With the integration now behind us, we aim to grow in line with the German market in the midterm.

We have several important long-term partnership contracts which are win-win deals for both sides. We will continue to adhere to the remedies that were part of the merger regulation. We'll kick start another period of intense transformation with our business, which will generate additional cost and revenue opportunities. We now have a strong and solid basis to push ahead with our network expansion in 4G and especially into 5G, which will generate commercial upside over the next years.

On the basis of all of this, we are confident that we will generate our growth ambition for our business and our shareholders. Independent how the external factors will play out in the mid and short term, we see no impact on our business.

Having said this, I would now like to hand over to our CFO, Markus Rolle. He will lead you through the fourth quarter results in more detail. Markus, over to you.

Thank you, Markus. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to present to you a very strong set of results for Q4 2018.

On the mobile side, we gained 279k of postpaid net adds due to the ongoing operational momentum in a continued dynamic but rational market. We saw again, good traction of our O2 portfolio with the Boost and the Connect function, which is supporting our ARPU-up strategy. Partner trading remained seasonally strong as we saw the benefits from the migration due to the 4G focus. We also saw strong demand on VDSL, which more than offsets the ADSL losses. Fixed broadband in full year 2018 was slightly positive at plus 8k and 25k in Q4 for the first time since 2011.

The revenue trends remained intact with seasonally strong handset sales, underlying revenue up of 3.5% year-over-year, excluding negative regulatory effects of €5 million.

Our adjusted OIBDA grew plus 2.3% year-over-year despite continued negative regulatory effect and including restructuring costs of €38 million. In reported terms, we were only slightly negative, minus 4.8%, year-over-year.

But more importantly, our underlying OIBDA growth was strong at 3.6% year-over-year, supported by further synergy capture with incremental savings of approximately €10 million in Q4 mainly from the leaver program, the network consolidation and the shop reduction.

Our OIBDA margin came to 26.3% in the quarter as well for the full year, which is stable year-over-year in Q4 and up 1.1 percentage points in 2018.

Our leverage remained well in line with our target, and free cash flow grew 7.8% year-over-year to €733 million. If we exclude the restructuring cost, 2018 dividend proposal of €0.27 per share is well covered.

Let's have a look into the details of the top line performance on Page 10.

Just a quick reminder, we only see minor top line effects per quarter from the implementation of IFRS 15, €12 million for Q4, and year-to-date December, just €30 million. And the guidance-relevant like-for-like comparison, IAS 18, our Q4 underlying revenue year-over-year performance is in line with the full year guidance at 2.8%.

Most importantly, our underlying MSR trends remained intact in Q4 with a plus 0.2% year-over-year and flat minus 0.4% as per IAS 18, with tailwinds from the refreshed O2 Free portfolio but also some headwinds. We saw tough comps, a competitive Christmas quarter, lower visitor roaming growth and the retention focus in the prolongation cycles of customers affected by customer services and network issues.

The demand for high-value smartphones was seasonally strong. Handset sales was up 25.2% year-over-year. Fixed revenues declined by minus 11% and reflect the finalization of the wholesale migration and the progress and the migration of our own retail customer base as a prerequisite for the planned shutdown of our legacy infrastructure.

DSL retail was slightly down, minus 3%, as the positive contribution from the VDSL was offset by promotional activities and higher bundle share.

On Page 11, the data KPIs confirm the steady growth in usage that is fueled by customers adapting to the new O2 Free tariff with larger data buckets. Average monthly users of O2 LTE customers climbed to 4.1 gigabyte. Customers in the most popular O2 Free M tariff even almost saw 60% more data, which is roughly 6.5 gigabyte. The LTE adoption drives the LTE base up to 18.4 million accesses, which is some 17% year-over-year increase. As a result, total traffic showed steady growth rate of around 50% year-over-year mainly due to music and video streaming.

Trading was strong in a rational environment, as you can see on Slide 12. And our clear retention focus is improved by improving churn figures. Prepaid demand remains lower than with minus 509k of net disconnections mainly on the back of the legitimation check introduced in summer 2017 and the general trend towards postpaid offer. Postpaid post very strong net adds of 279k. It's a proof point for our stringent focus on value generation and to gain a fair share across all the segments.

Churn in O2 consumer shows the usual seasonality with annualized churn improved by 0.7 percentage points to 17.3% and confirms our successful retention measures and the progress in network and services as well as customer demand for the new portfolio. We continue to see ARPU-accretive effects of our O2 Free in blended postpaid ARPU with the year-over-year decline in Q4, which improves to minus 2.3% despite the headwinds from the regulatory changes and the mix shift effect in the base, coming from minus 4.5% to minus 4.6% in the previous quarter.

On Page 13, the dynamic of the partner business. Partners contributed with 62% to the gross adds as trading was seasonally strong, supported by the 4G focus and the related share of customer migrations. As such, partner revenues continue to grow both year-over-year and Q-over-Q. The share over the total postpaid revenues in Q4 is at 26%, which is in line with our expectations. We continue to see future revenue growth opportunities in partner business from data growth and the dynamics of the MBA MVNO.

As said before, we continue to see a decline in fixed revenues on Slide 14. Good news is, the negative impact of the finalized wholesale customer migration on the year-over-year performance will be fading out in 2019. Fixed retail customer base at the end of 2018 was higher year-over-year for the first time since 2011 as fixed broadband net adds came in at plus 25k in Q4. Our VDSL customer base is up 25% year-over-year and is now 1.4 million, which is already 70% of the total fixed retail base. That confirms that, a, network ownership is not key to compete in a market; and b, we are well placed with our new DSL offers.

However, fixed retail revenue trends is weakening to minus 3% year-over-year and ARPU is down by minus 3.2% year-over-year as a result of the promotional activities and the higher share of bundles in the customer base.

On Slide 15, you can see that we have already achieved more than 90% of our total synergy target, which is unchanged at EUR 900 million operational cash flow saving. As Markus mentioned before, we have successfully completed our network consolidation, and in 2018, we delivered approximately EUR 100 million of additional savings at OIBDA level and CapEx synergies of EUR 50 million, which are driven mainly by the rollout of a single LTE network. The fourth quarter contributed EUR 10 million in OIBDA-related and EUR 15 million in CapEx-related synergies. As all integration streams are now successfully closed, the remainder of the EUR 80 million operational cash flow savings for 2019, half of that OIBDA and half of that CapEx, will be mainly rollover effects.

As a reminder, we have so far delivered our total synergy case from the Deutschland and E-Plus integration as planned, with upgrades and accelerations along the way. My thanks goes to our highly effective team, who threw themselves into the massive challenge and who are now gearing up to the same thing again for the next chapter of our journey, our digital transformation, over the next 4 years.

Turning to OIBDA on performance on Page 16. OIBDA performance reflects both the just-mentioned contribution of synergies and our solid operational momentum with focus on profitable growth. In reported terms, we grew plus 0.7% year-over-year until December despite restructuring costs of EUR 87 million, which are mainly related to the network consolidation and regulatory effects of EUR 54 million, which are mainly from Roam Like at Home Roam Like Home regulation.

In the January to December period, our OIBDA, excluding exceptional and regulatory effects, showed strong growth of plus 3.4% year-over-year under IAS 18. IFRS 15 effects remained low, year-to-date, plus EUR 35 million at OIBDA level. And our underlying OIBDA growth under IFRS 15 was even stronger at plus 5.3% year-over-year at EUR 1.938 billion with a few -- further 1.1 percentage point margin expansion to 26.3%.

Let's have a look at the cost lines. Supplies were up, plus 2.7% year-over-year with higher hardware cost of sales, in line with the strong demand for handsets, while connectivity-related cost of sales were lower year-over-year as lower MTR costs compensated higher wholesale costs for outbound roaming.

Personnel costs adjusted for restructuring were minus 1.1% lower year-over-year as savings from the employee restructuring outweighed the inflation-related salary increase. Other OpEx remained stable year-over-year, including restructuring cost.

Let's move to Slide 17. Our balance sheet remains solid with good free cash flow dynamics. The free cash flow is up by 7.8% year-over-year to EUR 733 million with a typical seasonal phasing of working capital movements. The decrease in CapEx payables by minus EUR 21 million is driven by the finalization of the network consolidation while we are still pushing ahead with the LTE rollout. Seasonal prepayments for leased lines and mobile site rentals weighing positively with EUR 68 million. Restructuring effects impacted the working capital with EUR 17 million with accumulated cash out of the restructuring cost of approximately EUR 580 million since 2015.

Other working capital movements include silent factoring transactions for the handset receivables with a gross amount of €629 million and further working capital movements such as the reduction in trade and other receivables.

Net debt amounted to €1.1 billion, and the leverage is at 0.6 time the EBITDA, in line with the target. If we use a similar approach as Fitch with a multiplier of 6 times 9, our operational lease-adjusted leverage would be approximately 2.2.

Before taking a closer look to our 2019 outlook on Page 18, let me say that we guide on the basis of IFRS 15 this year. Thus, the effect from IFRS 16 are not yet included. We will start reporting the effects from IFRS 16 in Q1, similar as we have done so for IFRS 15.

For 2019, we will be building on the prior year achievements as we move from integration into the start of our 4-year transformation program. In a stable mobile environment, we expect underlying revenues to stay broadly stable year-over-year with tailwinds from O2 Free portfolio and long-term partnerships in mobile, a solid demand for handset and stabilizing fixed revenue.

The regulatory effects on revenue expected to be even higher than 2018. We expect approximately €60 million to €70 million of effects. The main driver is the MTR cuts with approximately €30 million to €40 million, plus intra-EU calls of -- which will start being regulated by the 15th of May and, to a lesser extent, the remaining effects of the Roam Like Home.

Our underlying OIBDA, excluding regulatory effects, should come in broadly stable to slightly positive, with benefits of approximately €40 million each from synergies and transformation gains, while we continue to invest in the market for the future growth plus required transformation investment. The regulatory effects on OIBDA are slightly lower, between €40 million and €50 million, as the flow-through from the MTR cut is only around 20% while international call regulation and usage elasticity effects from Roam Like Home weigh higher.

In line with the midterm guidance of approximately €1 billion CapEx, we expect CapEx-over-sales ratio of 13% to 14% for the full year 2019.

We reiterate our growth-centric transformation case with €600 million gross OIBDA contribution until 2022, and the gains will be gradually ramping up in the course of 2019 as well as over the 4 years of the program.

We expect that IFRS 16 will have significant effects on our margins, the balance sheets and the leverage. We will, therefore, review our self-defined leverage target in 2019 in order to predominantly reflect this technical change while maintaining our BBB investment-grade rating from Fitch. Most importantly, we maintain our strong confidence in our ability to grow free cash flow and continue to support a high payout ratio over free cash flow for the dividend.

On Slide 19, please see the work streams introduced earlier by Markus for our digital transformation program and the concrete targets we have set ourselves to track our progress. You may remember them from our Capital Markets Day. Let me just pick out a few which are relevant for 2019.

Our stringent focus is underpinned by the design of our portfolios and drives our ARPU-up. Together with our initiatives in digital and online sales channels as well as omnichannel capabilities, we expect this to significantly increase the penetration of the well-received O2 app within our customer base.

Churn analytics will further enable us to analyze and counter actual patterns within our customer base. As a result, we expect annual trend levels in postpaid to further decrease with a target of reducing it by 2 percentage points by 2022.

In 2018, we have already done a major step by reducing the churn in our O2 brand by 0.7 percentage point. We also target efficiency gains from the further automatization and digitalization of processes. For example, customer service. We want to modernize our system architecture, optimize the end-to-end processes and, on this basis, reimagine the customer journey to scale up digitization. The number of eCare events, sales in self-assisted channels and the reduction of manual interventions in our back office will give evidence of our success. We will update you on the progress on a regular basis.

Let me sum up our Q4 2018 result. We have met our full year guidance on all KPIs with clear focus on profitable growth across all segments. We have completed our final integration project as the consolidation of our network is now finalized. Revenue trends are solid as we are looking to grow in line with the German market. Commercial momentum and successful synergy delivery drove significant OIBDA growth. We have also presented a solid outlook as we kickstart our 4-year transformation program. Free cash flow dynamics and low leverage give support to our dividend proposal for full year 2018.

With this, I would like to finish today's presentation and hand back to the operator to open the Q&A. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Polo Tang from UBS.

Polo Tang

I have two questions. The first one, as you launch an injunction to delay the forthcoming spectrum auction, can I clarify why you're seeking the delay and how long you think this will take to resolve?

The second question is really just about the review that's been called by Drillisch over the mobile wholesale costs that they paid to you in 2018. Can you remind us why this review is taking place and how long this review will take? And is this something that we should expect to happen on a regular basis going forward? So any clarification on that would be helpful.

Markus Haas

Markus speaking. I think it's difficult to comment on the upcoming spectrum auction. I think let's see what the courts will now decide if the auction takes place in end of March or not or if it will be delayed. From our perspective, we have made our position clear, and so let's wait what the courts will decide if the auction will take place in the upcoming 4 weeks or not, and then we will see how. Markus?

Markus Rolle

The second question was regards, with regards to the general review of the Bitstream MVNO. As we all know, it's part of the contract. There are general reviews foreseen that can happen on a regular basis. So far, we cannot comment on details of that for the time being.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Keval Khiroya from Deutsche Bank.

Keval Khiroya

Two questions, one on the service revenues and one on the regulatory track to 2019. So just on service revenues, you have highlighted some issues in Q4 and, in particular, including a more competitive Christmas season and some of the issues you faced around trying to get customers. You may have had historic issues that still astound the O2 network. I know you don't guide on such revenues and then you touched revenues. But when thinking about the service revenue trends for 2019 and in the first half, given those issues have now subsided, the competitive backdrop and also the kind of extra effort in trying to keep customers stay, and if so, should, are you confident that the first half service revenue trend should then start to improve again, as we saw towards at least the flattish level in the first 9 months?

And then secondly, just in terms of the regulatory track, you have highlighted the impact of the assumption of higher usage growth impact and the drag for 2019. Can you give a little bit more color in terms of what you're seeing around the level of usage growth in roaming and what that means just in terms of the impacts within that regulatory drag you've given on EBITDA for 2019?

Markus Rolle

Mark here. Yes, let me quickly explain to you our Q4 revenue trend. Indeed, we had a competitive Christmas season. There was a strong focus also on handset. It's also reflected, by the way, on the improvement of handset revenues in a year-over-year comparison, but that was a normal Christmas season year-end sprint, I would say, and a very seasonal effect. In terms of visitor roaming, we have seen the same slowdown of growth as we have seen it already in the Q3 figures. We have now reset the buttons and start into new developments for the new year, so we have also, yes, negotiated new conditions and targets for the full year.

With regard to the retention focus, of course, we see that customers come now into the prolongations who were affected by the network and customer service topics that we had earlier. So they usually are now coming in the prolongation cycle. And here for us, it's always to decide if we want to maintain the customers and offer attractive offers to help them, and we often decide for that because it's still more valid for us, more value for us to do so because of the fact that we would otherwise need to acquire new customers. With regards to your second question about the roaming drag, so the usage development in roaming is in line with our expectation.

We have seen that being in line with the expectations already throughout the year. And also, in the course of the Q4, we have not seen a major effect. However, if we look into the components of the regulatory effects in general, you can see that, of course, that, that effects weigh higher to our EBITDA loss than the MTR because there, we only have a flow-through of 20%. Summing it all up together, we have set ourselves the target to grow in line with the market. That target remains, and we will gradually improve our underlying metrics to get there as soon as possible.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Sam McHugh from Exane.

Sam McHugh

Just 2 questions, though. Firstly, on Vodafone Unitymedia. Just wondered if you had included anything in your guidance for loss of wholesale revenues from Unity. I believe you're the guys who supplied them the mobile contract. Then number two, just follow-up on the roaming. Now I guess we've seen a lag impact and you're still having incrementally higher roaming costs this year as well as last year. When we look out to 2020 in a kind of medium-term forecast, should we continue to expect kind of EUR 10 million, EUR 20 million of roaming cost drags in 2020?

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question. I will start with the first one. As you know, I think the customer numbers are public, is a very low customer number. We do not expect any impacts for 2019. And as you know, we have a strong partner business with many of these partners. We do not see a very significant impact on a potential phase-out in 2020 on the Unitymedia account.

Markus Rolle

Let me take your second question, the follow-up question on roaming. So first of all, if we look into the overall composition of the regulatory effects, we see that the majority of the regulatory effects comes from MTR. And then we have, in terms of EBITDA contribution of -- still the effects of the international call regulation, where we need to cut our prices to EUR 0.19, which are also flowing through then on EBITDA level, yes, plus also the remainder of the roaming effects that we see from our customers being abroad. For 2020, this is more an elasticity question, I would say. Of course, we will expect that the usage, as also being done nationally, will increase internationally. But of course, we will also have the opportunity to renegotiate roaming contracts in order to cope with that additional elasticity effects in the next years.

Sam McHugh

Can I ask a very quick follow-up if that's possible?

Markus Haas

Yes, yes.

Sam McHugh

Just on that last point, I guess, because one of the things that I think we all found out was that you haven't activated roaming on all of your customers when the legislation initially came in. Can you tell us how many of your customers today are -- currently have roaming activated and are actually using it?

Markus Rolle

Yes. So I think first of all, we were always very transparent on that. We were not obliged to migrate all the customers into the Roam Like Home regime, and that's also why we had a more phased effect. As you can see from the regulatory effects that we have seen in Q4, you can see also here that, that amount of customers optimizing is significantly reducing, and we are expecting also to continue on that lower levels for the next year, as I have explained with the guidance before. So to put it very clear, we do not expect major effects from customized -- customers optimizing throughout the next year.

Sam McHugh

Awesome, thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays.

Mathieu Robilliard

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking the question. First, in terms of your dividend policy. So you have not given precise guidance, which, I guess, is very sensible given all the uncertainties about the potential new entrant and the 4G spectrum auction. Once those 2 issues are kind of resolved or we have more visibility, would you be considering giving more details or more precise dividend policy? So that's the first question.

With regards to the second question, coming back to the MSR trends, so as you lay out in your slides, network consolidation has progressed very well. You have a new portfolio of offers. But it seems that the impact in terms of the retail revenue is still a bit subdued, notably considering the fact that Q4 was a bit slower than the previous quarters, yet wholesale seems to have done well. So when you look into 2019, because you explained quite well what happened in Q4, are you not more confident? Or why don't you express more confidence on the fact that retail revenues should improve considering, again, network consolidation, new portfolio, et cetera, et cetera? I'm firstly surprised you -- because basically, you're guiding for '19 broadly in line with '18 whilst the number of the positive elements are in place for more growth. Thank you.

Markus Rolle

Thank you, Mathieu. Let me try to answer your first question with regard to the dividends. Of course, we understand that the dividend is key to our overall equity story. And we believe in the -- we are very confident that we can grow our free cash flow going further, and that's also why we are committed to the high payout ratio of free cash flow. And as we have also done in the previous year, we will guide more concretely, that was your question, with regards to the dividend in the second half year of 2019 once we have more visibility on the developments and on our operational development.

With regards to the MSR trends, of course, we are confident. We have seen some headwinds, but the structural movements that we see due to the fact that more and more customers are attracted by our O2 Free portfolio, which is a clear ARPU-up on the acquisition side, gives us the confidence that we will be able to grow in line with the market. And with regards to the overall guidance, I think we have guided stable revenues overall. Of course, that includes the MSR component. But of course, that also includes the fixed component where we have to take into account that we will still see the phase-out of the non-value-adding wholesale revenues or limited value-adding wholesale revenues, plus also the handset revenues, where we, of course, depend on the attractiveness of handsets being available by the big vendor. That's why we have given the revenue guidance and we remain confident in our free cash flow trajectory going forward.

Mathieu Robilliard

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ulrich Rathe from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ulrich Rathe

Yes. Thank you. Two questions also from me. The first one would be on the partner share. You obviously stepped up competition a bit through your [Indiscernible] brand earlier in the year. I'm just wondering whether the progression of the market share that you're seeing in your retail base in particular in that segment but also overall is according to your expectations and you're sort of happy with what you have achieved and this is sort of the right level for relative trading. I remember you sort of talked about maintaining share in all segments at the time when we were discussing these surprising moves. If you could comment on that, please.

And the second one is on the leverage target. You're making the point that IFRS 16 is sort of changing things a lot. Is it true that, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the intent is to actually increase the leverage on a like-for-like basis, the leverage target on a like-for-like basis? Could you just clarify that intent to increase that, excluding all accounting changes? Or is there more to this comment about the forthcoming review?

Markus Rolle

So with regards to your partners questions that you had, I think I tried to explain that on Page 13. So first of all, our overall revenues in partners is increasing, yes, but it is increasing also in line with our expectations. And if you have a closer look into the development, you can see that we have a more linear development of roughly 1 percentage point on a quarterly basis. If you have a look onto the left chart on the same page, you can see also that we had, of course, a very strong partner business in Q4, but what you can also see is that the overall development of gross adds was also very strong. So that means also that we are satisfied with the retail development that we have seen.

To answer your question, yes, we are satisfied with the mix that we have seen, and everything, what is developing here, is in line with our expectations. With regards to the leverage target, of course, we will review all the factors that you were describing. It's the IFRS 16. And we will, of course, do also a general review of our leverage target taking into account the current situation where we are. But the main point is we reiterate that we want to maintain investment grade with the BBB rating that we have from Fitch.

Ulrich Rathe

Okay. Can I just clarify that last point? I mean, in the actual guidance statement that sort of talked about 2 aspects to the review, one is IFRS 16 impact, which is sort of, you know what it's going to do, I think, directionally, but you also talk about raising the leverage.

My question specifically, when you talk about raising the leverage, is that simply referring to the fact that under IFRS 16, leverage is going up and so your target has to go up, everything else equal? Or are you talking, indicating there that the like-for-like leverage, let's say, the IFRS 16 leverage, that this leverage target is going up? It's, so I'm trying to distinguish the 2, if you know what I mean.

Markus Rolle

Yes, we will take all the factors into account. And we were also mentioning that in the details where we plan, of course the predominant factor of that will be IFRS 16, but we take all the factors and all the circumstances that we currently see into account whilst maintaining our BBB rating.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Jakob Bluestone from Credit Suisse.

Jakob Bluestone

A couple of questions, please. First is just on the partner revenues. And I appreciate there, obviously, sometimes it's a bit hard to comment on, but it's quite a substantial acceleration you've had over the course of the year. I think back in Q2, your partner revenues were growing about 5% year-on-year. And by Q4, they were growing 15%. Can you maybe just give us a little bit of sort of directional indications on, I mean, do you think that's sort of the peak run rate? Do you think it can accelerate further from here? Or do you think that, that growth maybe slows a bit over the course of '19? Just so we can understand what's embedded within your guidance. And then secondly, just on the balance sheet point. I mean, when thinking about your leverage, are you sort of thinking about things that might help your leverage ratios like tariff sales and things like that? I'd just be interested in hearing your thoughts on how that fits into your current thinking on leverage.

Markus Rolle

Okay, Jakob, with regards to the partner revenues and the recent development, I think here, we are, of course, dependent also on what the partner does. So there, we have had seen stronger quarters, but also it depends on the migration patterns that we see from some other network operators into our network. And of course, we are also in the situation, especially with the Bitstream MVNO contract, that once we have reached the 20% commitment, that's the choice of the partner to further accelerate on that one or not. So that's why you, I have to tell you that I cannot give you concrete guidance on the development that you'll see here further. But of course, we see on the partner revenue side further monetization potential from growing networks, from growing customer base, et cetera.

So definitely, this is an important pillar of our overall revenue strategy. With regards to your leverage questions, you had the concrete questions about towers. We so far have just a limited number of towers being left because there has been already a transaction before the merger from E-Plus. And after the merger, another transaction of Telxius. So from that perspective, there is no intention yet. But of course, we will always review if the usual cycle, in the usual cycles, our balance sheet, and see if we have optimization potential at the regular process that we go through.

Operator

Next question is from Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citi.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Sir, 2 questions from my side. And the first one is around the guidance. At the beginning of January, and I think Polo mentioned it earlier, Drillisch started the process to perhaps review the agreement pricing. So I just wanted to understand whether the guidance that you've given, even if you don't believe you will necessarily, the review, will change the agreement, is already giving you enough buffer in the event that this is the case or not. I just wanted to understand whether there's upside or downside risk to your guidance. And then the second question is around fixed line.

And there's a couple of areas, is why was the fourth quarter operational performance so strong with 25,000 net adds? We've seen one of the competitors effectively raise prices. Is it something that you are looking to do also to improve your ARPU? Or do you want to improve the operational performance? And then linked to that, you've mentioned earlier the fixed line platform will be shut down upon the network. Just wanted to understand the timing. Is it during 2019 or is it in 2020? And if you give us any idea of what other fixed costs and CapEx levels directly associated with that. Thank you.

Markus Haas

It's Markus speaking. On the first question, we feel very confident with the current level of the MBA pricing, but we do not expect any negative surprises on Telefonica Deutschland. On the second question on fixed line, what we see is continuous momentum in trading, so I think we play out the full channel strengths that we have in the German market on online and off line. So we have inflow coming from all channels into our fixed business. And the attractiveness on the current offers that are out there is clearly also attractiveness of bundling. So bundle benefits giving -- well, when combined with fixed and mobile, that have shown overall for 2018 positive trading but especially, as you highlighted, for the fourth quarter.

We are the one of the first companies in Europe that has actually done the copper switch-off that we have finalized by the full migration from ADSL customers into VDSL, and we clearly expect savings also as part of our programs, especially by the shutdown of MDS [ph]. By Q2, this year, we will have shut down 2,800 MDS , so -- where we have switched out and pulled out of these lines and then went on a full Bitstream logic on this basis and also the energy and the release line costs you have in order to deploy these MDS . And in order not to get too technical on that one, but, clearly, that will help us in order to save here infrastructure costs coming from the former copper ADSL project. So the execution will be done by end of Q2 this year, so that will be the full shutdown of our copper ADSL project.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

If you don't mind, I just want to ask a follow-up on the first question. I mean, I understand you may be confident that there won't be a change. But what I'm asking is, in the event, even if it's unlikely, that there is a change, is your guidance embedding that already? Because obviously, it's more or less a binary outcome.

Markus Haas

From our perspective, I think that the MBA contract foresees 2 elements. So I think there are elements in many directions, and we discussed with the partner going back and forth topic. So as such, we do not expect a negative outcome. I cannot go into detail. There are always -- this cannot only go in one direction, let's say, this way. So insofar -- I think it wouldn't be fair to disclose confidential negotiations yet with the outside world. From our perspective, we are absolutely confident that all we can see is reflected in our guidance, so and so forth. There is nothing to add.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Christian Fangmann from HSBC.

Christian Fangmann

Yes, it's Christian from HSBC. I have a couple of questions. One is related to CapEx and the CapEx spend. You're guiding to a 13% to 14%, which is an increase in '19 versus '18. And you're also flagging an ambition of staying around the EUR 1 billion level. There are some cryptic sentence in the press release basically arguing if kind of the builder requirements stays -- stay rational. So let's assume the builder requirements apply that were mentioned in the final draft of the spectrum auction framework. Do you think that your -- kind of midterm that the CapEx levels may be at risk to be above €1 billion? So that is one question. And then related to that maybe, you're mentioning 10,000 incremental LTE sites in 2019. Does it also include new sites or just upgrading existing ones? And then lastly, I think it would be good to give a bit of color around the phasing of EBITDA. I mean, last year, there was a big difference between H1 and H2. So anything you can help us understand kind of the savings throughout the year '19 in terms of the synergy picture and so on, so that will be helpful. Thanks.

Markus Rolle

Okay. Chris, Good morning. With regards to the CapEx questions, we indeed have the target to concentrate again everything around the network investments. As you were rightly mentioning, we have a huge effort in front of us in terms of LTE catch-up then. We know that we are slightly lower from a population coverage perspective than our competition, and our clear target is to catch up as soon as possible. So in our guidance and to be very clear, what is included is the 4G investments for front haul and also the backhaul. We will also, as we have indicated at our Capital Markets Day, gradually make ourselves 5G ready throughout the next years. That means that we connect more and more base stations to fiber. So from that perspective, we are well prepared and feel comfortable with the level of investment of around €1 billion that we have said before. If we should see further opportunities from the often discussed 5G use cases, we would come only if we see decent returns. Also, with additional positive commercial effects, we would come with an investment case for those.

With regards to your EBITDA question, of course we have a, yes, more gradual ramp-up of the transformation effects that you will see, whereas we will have a relatively linear effect of the integration effects, which will then, at the end of the day, fade out. So you have 2 compensating effects, so to say. One is increasing and one is decreasing. And both amount to roughly €40 million, as we have guided. That gives you a slight indication of the EBITDA phasing that we would see for this year.

Christian Fangmann

Okay. Maybe one follow-up on that one. So the -- if I understand it correctly at least, the €40 million of transformational synergies is a gross number, not a net number? So, I mean, you also have to invest, I think, a bit of OpEx to achieve that or maybe CapEx? Can you maybe add a bit more color on that one? Maybe one quick follow-up from Ulrich's point earlier regarding the leverage point. How do you expect to fund the spectrum payment? At least the portion that needs to be paid within 65 days, do you want to fund that via a debt? Or how do you plan to kind of fund that? Thanks.

Markus Rolle

Let me quickly follow up. So our overall guidance, of course, includes the positive effects from the transformation but also the transformation investments, which are partly, of course, OpEx and partly CapEx. As we have already discussed at the Capital Markets Day, we are trying to generate a self-funding case so that we would see immediate benefits.

And as we have discussed also, we have already started with our transformational activities in the last year, and that's why we are already ramping up with effects in this year. So everything what we will invest for our transformational activities is included in our guidance, both on EBITDA and also in CapEx level. With that, over to Markus to the second question.

Markus Haas

As the key priority is keeping investment grade, this is the year where we need to reflect our leverage guidance, as you know, coming from IFRS 16 but also, and other exogenous factors that we have seen. And as you rightly said, we have all the options. In case needed, we have the option to fund also a spectrum cost with that if needed. But this is one option.

We also have other options. So insofar, key priority is investment grade. And with the revenue, as Markus Rolle just presented, that we are going to conduct, we have all options going forward while keeping investment grade.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Joshua Mills from Goldman Sachs.

Joshua Mills

I have two. First one on operating leverage and second on your MST business partners. So I guess, if we set aside all the regulatory impacts in 2019, you're guiding for kind of flattish, stable revenue and the same on EBITDA. But that EBITDA number is being supported by €40 million in synergies, which run out at the end of next year. So underlying, I guess, what you're saying is flat revenue but a bit of EBITDA deterioration even absent the regulatory effects.

My question is, how should we think about this as you move into 2020 and you no longer have that synergy support? And at that point, if you are growing in line with market at, say, plus 1%, is it realistic to think that EBITDA could be growing at that level, plus 1, or maybe above? Or is there something we're missing in terms of the customer investment you're needing to deploy or the EBITDA cannibalization from Drillisch? That means even if you get back to top line revenue growth, the margin improvement you're talking about won't come through for another 2 to 3 years.

The second question, just on your partner business with Freenet in particular. So at the Capital Market Day last year, you outlined lower commissions, more focus on the direct sales channel as a way of delivering the €600 million of gross savings. What concrete steps have you taken both on the partner side but with regards to your own sales channels in the last year to deliver that? And are there any kind of renegotiations of contracts you can point to, to give us more color in that cost saving target?

Markus Rolle

Let me take your first question. That was your question of our ability to grow in the future. So I think the reason why we have our transformation case, why we have introduced, is exactly to underpin that ambition. In 2019, as you rightly mentioned, we are gradually phasing out the integration effects amounting to €40 million and the transformational benefit that will kick in with €40 million in 2019.

Then we will see a gradual ramp-up of our transformation case, reaching the €600 million growth EBITDA by 2020. And we will concrete the exact, or we will guide the concrete and exact figures from now onwards on a yearly basis, and we will give you then more color on the expected effects for the outer years in the next years. So, we strongly believe that our transformation case will drive up our revenues, higher revenues in combination with further cost saving potentials at a stable CapEx levels will drive our ability to grow free cash flow.

Markus Haas

I think on the second question, Josh, I think what we've seen last year is we play out the strength that we have access to all online and off-line sales channels to all market segments. And I think to play this smartly in the right balance in order to achieve at the final stage ARPU-up, I think it's, this is what we execute and this is also what we continue to execute also in the right balance with own customer as the priority but clearly also with some of the sales channels with our partners.

I think you might have seen that we extended our long-term partnership, our direct relationship with MSH, an important indirect channel, in Q3 last year for another 5 years in total starting from January 1 this year. So insofar, I think we have a long-term security of all the important sales channels that we need going forward. And also clearly, we continue with our partnership with Freenet.

Operator

At this time, no further questions will be taken. Mrs. Veronika Bunk-Sanderson, I turn the call back over to you for closing comments. Please go ahead.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, operator, and the thank you, everyone, for attending our results conference call today. Please don't hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any follow-up questions or questions which weren't taken on the call. Have a great day, and goodbye.