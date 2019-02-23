The Aphria Rebuttal: It's Time To Move On

I am still optimistic on the future potential of Aphria, and believe there is still room for the share price to run over both the short- and long-term horizon.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome CM Market Insights as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Aphria (APHA) has been fundamentally undervalued by the market with respect to both its current operations and long-term growth potential. The rebuttal findings and subsequent actions of the Special Committee have lifted some of the uncertainty surrounding the company and make it an attractive investment at the current price point.

Aphria has essentially recovered from the share price decline incurred by the short attack against it, and its share price has stabilized. Despite this, the stock has still underperformed, and investors have been left waiting for a line-by-line rebuttal, which was promised by management. For a point of reference, the shares closed at $10.51 on Friday before the short attack on Monday, December 3rd.

Data by YCharts

The Fundamentals

Aphria enjoys some of the industry's highest margins and prides itself in being a low-cost producer of cannabis. The company realized gross margins of 63.6% and 78.7% for Q1 2019 and Q2 2018 respectively. It is still well capitalized, and as of Q1 2019, has working capital of approximately $363M (Source: Aphria Q1 2019 investor deck).

As well, Aphria will add at least an additional $47.4M to its balance sheet as a result of the early termination and liquidation of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF). I have discussed the other benefits of this transaction below.

Anticipated production capacity is another factor that can make Aphria a leader in the cannabis space, as the company will be able to leverage this advantage to meet growing global demand. The annual production forecast figure that has been commonly referenced is 250,000 kgs. With this level of production, Aphria will be able to set itself apart from its competitors that simply may not have the geographic footprint to scale at this magnitude.

The findings of the Special Committee and the corresponding actions made by the Board have helped to purify the company for both a potential partner and institutional investors.

In this article, I will attempt to dissect the main points of the rebuttal and what catalysts we can hope to see in the near term to create shareholder value. I will start by addressing the most negative component of the press release, which was the review of the company's governance procedures.

Review of Governance Procedures

"It appears that certain of the non-independent directors of the Company had conflicting interests in the Acquisition that were not fully disclosed to the Board."

This is obviously disappointing if you are a shareholder of APHA and feels like there needs to be more clarity surrounding this underlying statement. Are there not further details that investors would want to know about these conflicting interests? It is my opinion that the rebuttal has been worded such that it is following the advice of its legal counsel, which is fair. Despite not knowing the complete story, it would not be in the best interest of the company to release any further details at this time, and I do not expect it to. At this point, it is time to move on, and for a company that is simply trying to move forward, it handled this well. It is probable that these reports were prepared for litigation purposes, and for this reason, it is unlikely we will get any additional information in the short-term, if ever.

Other corporate governance items that were noted include a review of board composition that will be constructed with the majority of the members being independent. This seems fairly obvious at this point, but is necessary. In addition, policies and processes will be developed with respect to strategic transactions and common directorships/executive positions. Again, this can only strengthen the operations of the company and provide some guidance for future transactions.

LATAM Assets

The fact that the special committee has completed its review and refuted the Hindenburg claims of the LATAM assets having little value is a very positive factor for APHA. Many shorts were continuing to claim that these assets were essentially worthless and the findings have refuted that by stating:

"The consideration paid for the assets purchased in the Acquisition was determined to be within an acceptable range as compared to similar acquisitions by competitors, be it near the top of the range of observable valuation metrics." (Source: February 15, 2019 press release)

This is a critical piece of information as this confirms that there is some value to the Aphria's LATAM assets and refutes that the assets carry zero value. Aphria issued approximately 15.67M shares at a price of $17.47 for a total of $273.9M in order to acquire the LATAM assets. As per its latest quarterly report, $131.5M of goodwill has been booked related to this asset. Although, this still does seem like a high price to pay, it is not inconsistent with the valuation of LATAM acquisitions for other industry players. In addition, APHA's stock rallied considerably between the date of the announcement and deal closing, further contributing to the increased value exchanged for the LATAM assets.

Executive Transition Update

Aphria had previously communicated that Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufeld and Co-Founder Cole Cacciavillani would be stepping down from their roles (including as directors). The recent statement by the committee confirmed that the transition would be effective March 1, 2019, and both still be retained as special advisers. Another new item of note is that Co-Founder John Cervini would be stepping down as of March 1, 2019, and will remain in a non-executive type role. This is important as from an optics perspective, Aphria has taken the stance that a new management is necessary to bring the company to the next level. It is important to note that the founders developed a great company, but often times, management changes need to be made to grow the company and move the needle forward.

In the interim, current Board Chair Irwin Simon will act as Aphria's interim CEO, and the Nomination Committee is in the process of identifying suitable candidates. This move was not unexpected as Irwin was not a part of the company when the LATAM deals closed. His experience will allow him to hire the type of CEO that Aphria needs and build a C-Suite that can focus on execution.

Overall this executive transition update provides the opportunity for Aphria to move on. The shares price has recovered and could signal that the market is responding well to these moves.

The Future of Aphria

Now that we have our rebuttal, we can look forward and consider what catalysts are on the horizon for Aphria. Reasons to be still bullish include:

Health Canada Approval of Part IV & V expansion

This is critical, and the delays are part of the reason why the share price has been held down over the long-term as compared to Aphria's peers. At this point, the company is reliant on the license to meet the production targets that it previously communicated. Upon this approval, the company has stated that Aphria One will have a combined square footage of 1,000,000 and being able to produce 110,000 kgs annually. Being able to execute on that type of capacity would be considerably positive for the stock price.

Partnership

An equity partnership with a cash injection in the company is the long game that shareholders have been hoping for over the past years. The recent Green Growth Brands' (OTCQB:GGBXF) hostile takeover bid has seemed to revamp some of the speculation that suitable partners could be circling the company. I would agree with SA Contributor James V. Baker in his article discussing how the bid price considerably undervalued Aphria as a company. Despite the low bid, the partnership discussion of a potential suitor cannot be ignored.

As the special committee has made the strategic executive transitions and provided its findings, this helps to purify Aphria and make it a more attractive. In addition, the governance improvements discussed above seemed to have been promptly implemented, as Aphria has recently announced the divestiture of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences. Whether or not this is operationally the best move is a separate discussion, as Liberty was commonly believed to be Aphria's way to economically scale into the U.S. (specifically Florida) market once legalization occurred. Despite the long-term operational and financial ramifications of this divestiture, the new Board clearly wanted to distance itself from the past dealings of the company and any insider type optics that were inherent in the LHSIF transactions. This type of action could be speculated that a prospective partner would want Aphria's balance sheet clear of any U.S. assets (in this case a promissory note) in order to facilitate a deal or partnership. Again, this is just speculation, but it seems logical given the recent merger and acquisition activity in the industry. Ultimately, an equity partnership will have a positive impact on the share price.

Extraction Centre of Excellence

The company is committing $55M to build an Extraction Centre of Excellence which will be able to produce 200,000 kgs annually. The centre will utilize the company's developed technologies to create new product offerings in the adult use cannabis market when they become legal in the fall of 2019. The premise of the extraction centre is that it will focus on the evolution of cannabis being used as an ingredient, rather than just dried flower. The impact of this is that Aphria will not have to outsource this extraction to another and therefore be able to enjoy higher margins. These higher margins should translate into a higher share price long-term. Per the most recent MD&A, the company expects a May 2019 date for the completion of the centre of excellence.

Overall Takeaway

Although the findings of the special review committee are not as detailed as the market may have hoped for, I believe the company is dealing with them appropriately. The steps that have already been taken by the executive transition plan and the Liberty Health Sciences divestiture show the company is committed to moving forward. If the company continues to act upon the recommendations of the independent review committee and is able to experience any of the catalysts noted above, shareholder value will ultimately increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA, LHSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.